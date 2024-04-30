Southern Power's South Cheyenne Solar Facility in Wyoming is now operational

ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Power, a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider and subsidiary of Southern Company, today announced that the 150-megawatt (MW) South Cheyenne Solar Facility in Laramie County, Wyoming, is now operational.

This project, Southern Power's 30th solar facility, is Southern Power's first solar facility in Wyoming, and it contributes to the company's growing fleet of clean energy resources from California to Maine.

South Cheyenne Solar Facility

"We are thrilled to announce that South Cheyenne Solar has reached commercial operation, marking a significant milestone for our team and all who have worked tirelessly on this project, and we are equally excited to see our footprint expand with our first operational site in Wyoming," said Southern Power President Robin Boren. "This facility showcases our commitment to the development of solar energy and is an excellent addition to our growing renewable fleet."

The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility will be sold under a 20-year power purchase agreement with Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power, a subsidiary of Black Hills Energy. The energy will be used exclusively to provide renewable energy to a data center customer.

Southern Power acquired South Cheyenne Solar Facility from Qcells USA Corp. (Qcells USA), in September 2023. Qcells USA provided full renewable value chain and turnkey services on the project including serving as the project developer, module manufacturer and engineering procurement construction (EPC) provider of the site, which created more than 200 jobs at peak construction.

With the addition of South Cheyenne, Southern Power's solar portfolio includes more than 2,740 MW of solar generation. Southern Power's solar facilities are a part of the company's 5,280 MW renewable fleet, which consists of 30 solar and 15 wind facilities operating or under construction.

This project aligns with Southern Power's overall business strategy of strengthening its wholesale business by acquiring and developing generating assets that are covered by long-term contracts with counterparties with strong credit support.

About Southern Power

Southern Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, is a leading U.S. wholesale energy provider meeting the electricity needs of municipalities, electric cooperatives, investor-owned utilities and other energy customers. Southern Power and its subsidiaries, some of which are owned in part with various partners, own or operate 55 facilities operating or under development in 15 states with more than 12,840 MW of generating capacity in Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Power