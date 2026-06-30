SOUTHERN READYMIX DRIVERS IN GEORGIA JOIN TEAMSTERS

Drivers Become First Ready-Mix Unit in State to Unionize in Over Two Decades

LUTHERVILLE, Ga., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic vote, 70 concrete ready-mix drivers for Southern ReadyMix have joined Teamsters Local 528, becoming the first group of concrete truck drivers to unionize in Georgia in 25 years. The drivers provide concrete services to residential properties and businesses in Metro Atlanta and across the state of Georgia.

"We could not be prouder of Southern ReadyMix drivers for having the courage to join the Teamsters," said Tom Gesualdi, Director of the Teamsters Building Material and Construction Trade Division. "They have proven once again that if construction industry workers want the best chance at building a livelihood, the only way to go is with the Teamsters."

"Southern ReadyMix Teamsters overcame an intense anti-union campaign from the company and have shown that solidarity will always beat lies and misinformation," said Chuck Stiles, Representative of Teamsters Local 528. "We look forward to bargaining a first union contract that recognizes the hard work and dedication Southern ReadyMix drivers bring to the job every single day."

The newest members of Local 528 joined the Teamsters in search of higher pay, fair work rules, and better health care for their families.

"I voted to become a Teamster because one person can be ignored, but united workers can't be denied," said Tony Johnson, a Southern ReadyMix driver and new member of Local 528. "If Southern ReadyMix tries to ignore us now, we will have the full power of the Teamsters behind us. We can't wait to get to the bargaining table to win our first Teamsters contract."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters