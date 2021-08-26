Southern Recipe Pork Rinds Celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Unique Slant Towards TikTok

To kick off this innovative awareness effort, six SCF-related truck drivers will be selected for their lip-syncing abilities. They will also be asked to support SCF's mission and awareness efforts with Americans nationwide through each lip sync video. Meanwhile, consumers will be invited to do the same and submit their entries to Southern Recipe via the social media platform of their choice. As the nation votes weekly for their favorite drivers' videos, consumers will be incentivized to participate and spread awareness with the chance to win $1,000 and six months of free pork rinds. Our TikTok drivers will also receive pork rinds plus a matching cash prize automatically for their talents and efforts.

"Literally everything that comes into our plants and everything that leaves our plants are transported by way of America's truck drivers," shares Mark Singleton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Southern Recipe and Rudolph Foods. "We've been celebrating these important road heroes for a decade now, and we couldn't be happier to do so. These men and women literally help fuel our families with food and comfort. To Southern Recipe pork rinds, that's pretty much as big as it gets."

"We're thrilled to partner with Southern Recipe again this year and support our road warriors," said Shannon Currier, Director of Philanthropy and Development at St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. "Tik Tok has become relevant across all ages, genders and professions. Truck drivers find it a source of entertainment as well as an outlet for self-expression. We think this is a great way to help everyone know just a little more about their daily struggles, plight, and passion for the profession, too."

Members of the community, TikTok, other social media fans, and families of truck drivers across America are encouraged to celebrate Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Southern Recipe and SCF across the social space at SouthernRecipe.com and @SouthernRecipe.

About Southern Recipe

Southern Recipe Pork Rinds is a wholly owned division of Rudolph Foods Company, Inc., and is one of the world's largest suppliers of branded and private-label snack products, including the world's largest manufacturer of pork rinds. With plants in Ohio, Georgia, Texas, Mississippi and California, Southern Recipe is solely dedicated to providing its customers with the best quality products and the highest levels of customer service at the best price.

About St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund

The St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund (SCF) is a 501(c)(3), truck driver charity that helps over-the-road/regional semi-truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury, occurring within the last year, has caused them to be out of work. The SCF is also working to provide programs that will benefit professional drivers and the trucking industry.

