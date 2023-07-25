Southern Recipe Small Batch Creates a Buzz With New Pork Rind Flavor

Hot Honey pork rinds join Southern Recipe Small Batch's flavor lineup of handcrafted pork rinds, innovating the category once again

DALLAS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Recipe Small Batch, the leading authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind snack brand, recently announced its newest product launch, bringing a sweet new flavor to the snack food aisle: Hot Honey Pork Rinds. The new variety can soon be found on shelf at Food Lion stores at an SRP of $3.99 for each four-ounce bag. This product innovation is a clear representation of where the snack food aisle can – and should – be headed in terms of product differentiation.

Research demonstrates that Hot Honey remains an on-trend flavor in the culinary world and is an ideal mix of sweet and savory for millennial snack food lovers looking for something different. In fact, interest in the Hot Honey flavor, overall, has grown 53% in consumer interest in the past year, alone.

"Through flavor innovation like Hot Honey pork rinds, we're proud to bring on-trend flavors to pork rinds, while meeting consumers' changing needs for low carb, protein packed snacks that are still lower in sodium and sugar," shares Mark Singleton, VP of Sales and Marketing at Rudolph Foods. "This is a category that has a rich history and a bright future. We're not just introducing another snack to retailer shelves. We're elevating the perception of the humble pork rind, once again – and bringing new consumers into the category while we do this."

Southern Recipe Small Batch's newest additions to its branded line of products is a true testament to innovation. The Hot Honey variety allows the brand to diversify its current offering and speak to the conversations with shoppers specifically requesting this culinary flavor. The brand is excited to once again help consumers renew their love for pork rinds, and to become a new favorite for snack food lovers everywhere.

About Southern Recipe Small Batch

Southern Recipe Small Batch, a division of Southern Recipe – "The tastiest crunch in the South" – is a small batch, handcrafted brand of pork rinds. Developed with the purpose of delivering iconic flavor in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers this traditionally indulgent Southern snack in internationally-inspired flavors that boast eight grams of protein, seven grams of collagen, low carbs and are naturally gluten free. For additional information, please call 1-800-241-7675, or visit SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com. 

