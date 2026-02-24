Southern Recipe Small Batch Launches Air-Fried Rinds and Three Bold New Flavors

Pimento Cheese joins Southern Recipe Small Batch lineup, along with Air-Fried Buffalo Wing and Pizza Rinds

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Recipe Small Batch , the leading authentic, handcrafted, small batch pork rind snack brand, recently announced three bold new flavors that bring excitement to the snack food aisle and will be debuting at Expo West: Air-Fried Buffalo Wing and Air-Fried Pizza, and a Pimento Cheese cooked in lard, added to the traditional line. The new varieties will sell for an SRP of $3.99 and can be found on PorkRinds.com in late spring, with additional retailers to follow.

Air Fried Pork Rinds are a clear representation of where the snack food aisle is headed with flavor variety and product differentiation. These new pork rind flavors are inspired by the crave-worthy, comfort-food tastes today's snackers love, while still delivering the better-for-you benefits Southern Recipe Small Batch is known for.

"Through flavor innovation like Air-Fried Buffalo Wing and Pizza, we're proud to bring on-trend flavors to pork rinds, while meeting consumers' changing needs for low carb, protein-packed snacks that are still lower in sodium and sugar," said Mark Singleton, vp of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods. "Pimento Cheese will be the first flavor in this line fried in lard and not sunflower oil, staying in step with consumer demand for removing seed oil as an ingredient. We're not just introducing another snack to retailer shelves, we're elevating the perception of the humble pork rind, once again, getting more people to eat more pork rinds in more places."

Southern Recipe Small Batch's newest flavors are a testament to innovation. By diversifying its offering with flavors that echo foodie favorites and Southern staples, the brand continues to help consumers renew their love for pork rinds and become a go-to choice for snack food lovers everywhere.

The Air-Fried Pizza flavor was created in honor of The Archer Foundation, a charity partner for Rudolph Foods' Crunch Time Hero of the Week campaign. Archer, the charity's namesake, lost his life to DIPG at six years old and pizza was one of his favorite foods. His battle, his courage and his absolute joy for life inspired his family to carry on his legacy through the Archer Foundation. Their vision is a world where no family has to suffer the pain of losing a child to DIPG/DMG, where innovative research leads to effective treatments, better prognoses, and ultimately, a cure for this disease. Learn more at https://www.archer-foundation.org/.

About Southern Recipe Small Batch

Southern Recipe Small Batch, a division of Southern Recipe – "The tastiest crunch in the South" – is a small batch, handcrafted brand of pork rinds. Developed with the purpose of delivering iconic flavor in a nostalgic recipe, Southern Recipe Small Batch offers this traditionally indulgent Southern snack in internationally inspired flavors that boast eight grams of protein, seven grams of collagen, low carbs and are naturally gluten free. For additional information, please call 1-800-241-7675, or visit SouthernRecipeSmallBatch.com.

About the Archer Foundation:

The mission of the Archer Foundation is to provide support and resources to families facing the challenges of DIPG and DMG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.) Their namesake, Archer, lost his life to DIPG at six years old. His battle, his courage and his absolute joy for life inspired his family to carry on his legacy through the Archer Foundation. Their vision is a world where no family has to suffer the pain of losing a child to DIPG/DMG, where innovative research leads to effective treatments, better prognoses, and ultimately, a cure for this disease. Learn more at https://www.archer-foundation.org/.

