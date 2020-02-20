Southern Sky Aviation Inducts New Jet Onto Part 135 Charter Certificate and Adds New Charter Operation In Arizona

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Sky Aviation, a full-service aviation company, today announced the addition of a new aircraft to its fleet. An Astra SPX has been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to be added to Southern Sky Aviation's Part 135 charter certificate. This Astra SPX is a midsize business jet that seats seven passengers and offers a 2,500 nm range.

This addition to Southern Sky Aviation's fleet will be based in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the company will also be opening their third charter operation. Operations will be conducted from offices located inside of the Scottsdale (SDL)-based FBO, Signature Flight Support. Southern Sky Aviation's existing charter operations are conducted from their home base at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International (BHM) and Atlanta's Peachtree-DeKalb (PDK).

"Opening an Arizona-based charter operation and having a plane consistently based in Scottsdale allows us the much-needed opportunity to better serve our west coast customers," said Southern Sky Aviation CEO Bo Andrews. "We have been looking for the right opportunity to help our travelers more frequently reach the west coast and are so pleased to expand charter, one of our company's most well-known services, to that market."

Southern Sky Aviation's growth in this first quarter of 2020 comes on the heels of a banner 2019. The company announced the opening of an Atlanta charter operation at PDK and was awarded a Garmin Dealership while maintaining its status as the only Garmin Authorized Dealer and Installer at BHM. It also received FAA authorization to operate charter flights to all countries located in the Western Hemisphere.

"To say we're excited about what 2020 will bring for our company is an understatement," Andrews continued. "Growth doesn't just happen, though. I am so proud of the top-notch professionals we have at Southern Sky Aviation and the hard work and dedication that our team puts into this company each day, whether that's working on an avionics upgrade or offering best-in-class service for our charter guests."

ABOUT SOUTHERN SKY AVIATION



Southern Sky Aviation, LLC is a full-service private aviation company offering charter, brokerage, management, maintenance, and avionics services. Operations are conducted from four locations: two hangars at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International, as well as offices in Signature Flight Support's FBOs at DeKalb-Peachtree and Scottsdale. For more information on Southern Sky Aviation, please contact (205) 703-9737 or visit www.southernskyaviation.com.

Media Contact: Hannah Benak, 205-202-5759, hannah@blackbenak.com

SOURCE Southern Sky Aviation

Related Links

http://www.southernskyaviation.com

