Southern Smash to Join Forces and Merge with The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Smash, a nonprofit that organizes events that challenge individuals to redefine their worth and beauty by letting go and SMASH those perfect numbers and thoughts that weigh them down, will become a program under the national nonprofit The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness. The merger will allow Southern Smash to grow its unique and empowering scale smashing events and SmashTALK panel discussions nationwide with the assistance of The Alliance.

"I could not be more thrilled to officially announce our merger with The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness. Since founding Southern Smash in 2012, I knew I always wanted to incorporate free, clinician-led support groups into our program," said McCall Dempsey, Smash Director at The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness. "My proposal to The Alliance family, this merger; a joining of forces, helps further both our missions of eating disorder awareness, education, and better access to care."

Southern Smash events will run alongside other Alliance programs including educational presentations to schools, healthcare providers, hospitals, treatment centers, and community agencies. The Alliance also offers free, clinician-led weekly support groups for those struggling and for their loved ones nationwide; support and referrals through their free help-line and comprehensive referral website, www.findEDhelp.com; low-cost, life-saving outpatient treatment to underinsured and uninsured adults in the their local community; and advocacy for eating disorders and mental health legislation.

"I could not be more excited about merging with Southern Smash and working with McCall," said Johanna Kandel, Founder/CEO of The Alliance. "19 years ago when I founded The Alliance, I named our organization 'The Alliance' because I genuinely believe that when we work together, the sky is the limit. With more than 30 million Americans that will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, we knew we had to unite our organizations and work together."

To bring a Southern Smash event to your high school, college, university, treatment center or community agency please visit The Alliance at www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com or call 866-662-1235.

About The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness

The Alliance is a national non-profit organization dedicated to providing programs and activities aimed at outreach, education, early intervention, support, and advocacy for all eating disorders. Founded in October 2000, The Alliance has worked tirelessly to raise awareness; eliminate secrecy and stigma; promote access to care; and support those susceptible to, currently experiencing, and recovering from eating disorders. Since its inception, The Alliance has offered presentations on eating disorders, positive body image, and self-esteem to more than 300,000 individuals nationwide.

SOURCE The Alliance for Eating Disorders Awareness

Related Links

http://www.allianceforeatingdisorders.com

