Southern Star Announces an Open Season for the "Midwest Market Access" and "Southeast Expansion to NGPL" Projects
Jan 09, 2019, 10:05 ET
OWENSBORO, Ky., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star) is pleased to announce the commencement of a new Non-Binding Open Season to identify market growth and supply access opportunities, to quantify interest in firm transportation service, and to identify the need to construct facilities. Southern Star is specifically evaluating interest in two potential projects that would provide increased connectivity, expand capacity in Oklahoma and our market area, and expand our Southeast market access through Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (NGPL).
- The Midwest Market Access project would provide the growing SCOOP and STACK production plays more access through Southern Star's Production area and into our Market area by adding compression at our Blackwell Station and on our Canadian Blackwell (CB) line, with the potential for additional compression downstream of the PMI in our Market area, to create up to 160,000 Dth/d incremental capacity on CB and in the Market area.
- The Southeast Expansion to NGPL project would expand capacity of the recently installed NGPL Carter interconnect between Southern Star and NGPL, allowing the growing SCOOP and STACK production plays more access through Southern Star to TexOk markets in NGPL's Segment 15. This expansion could provide up to 40,000 Dth/d of additional capacity.
All projects will be developed by Southern Star using its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Gas Tariff. This ownership and regulatory structure will provide benefits to expansion shippers as well as existing Southern Star shippers.
Southern Star invites parties interested in firm transportation capacity available through the expansion described herein to submit non-binding service requests by 4 p.m. CDT on January 31, 2019.
The non-binding bid(s) received during this Open Season will assist Southern Star in determining whether to pursue the proposed expansion and in defining the final parameters of such expansion. If it decides to move forward after evaluating the bids, Southern Star will, subject to FERC approval, install the necessary facilities to serve all or a portion of the requested capacity.
Additional information regarding the project may be obtained by contacting Robbie Clark at (270) 852-4577 or Chad Priar at (270) 852-4558. Interested parties may access Open Season information at: http://csi.sscgp.com/ under the "Notices – Non-Critical" tab in the Informational Postings on CSI.
About Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. is an interstate natural gas transmission system headquartered in Owensboro, KY, spanning approximately 6,000 miles in the Midwest and mid-continent regions of the United States. Southern Star's pipeline facilities are located throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, Wyoming, Colorado and Texas. It serves metropolitan areas in Missouri (Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, St. Joseph and Joplin), Kansas (Wichita, Kansas City, Topeka and Lawrence) and Oklahoma (Oklahoma City). For additional information about Southern Star, please visit www.sscgp.com.
|
Contact:
|
Robbie Clark
|
Chad Priar
|
Scott Warren
|
Business Development
(270) 852-4577
|
Business Development
(270) 852-4558
|
Customer Service
(270) 852-4559
|
Media
|
Karen Goedde
Corporate Communications
(270) 852-4690
|
Nathan Isbell
Corporate Communications
(270) 852-4509
SOURCE Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc.
