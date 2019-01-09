Southern Star Announces an Open Season for the "Midwest Market Access" and "Southeast Expansion to NGPL" Projects

All projects will be developed by Southern Star using its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Gas Tariff. This ownership and regulatory structure will provide benefits to expansion shippers as well as existing Southern Star shippers.

Southern Star invites parties interested in firm transportation capacity available through the expansion described herein to submit non-binding service requests by 4 p.m. CDT on January 31, 2019.

The non-binding bid(s) received during this Open Season will assist Southern Star in determining whether to pursue the proposed expansion and in defining the final parameters of such expansion. If it decides to move forward after evaluating the bids, Southern Star will, subject to FERC approval, install the necessary facilities to serve all or a portion of the requested capacity.

Additional information regarding the project may be obtained by contacting Robbie Clark at (270) 852-4577 or Chad Priar at (270) 852-4558. Interested parties may access Open Season information at: http://csi.sscgp.com/ under the "Notices – Non-Critical" tab in the Informational Postings on CSI.

About Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline

Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. is an interstate natural gas transmission system headquartered in Owensboro, KY, spanning approximately 6,000 miles in the Midwest and mid-continent regions of the United States. Southern Star's pipeline facilities are located throughout Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri, Wyoming, Colorado and Texas. It serves metropolitan areas in Missouri (Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, St. Joseph and Joplin), Kansas (Wichita, Kansas City, Topeka and Lawrence) and Oklahoma (Oklahoma City). For additional information about Southern Star, please visit www.sscgp.com.

Contact: Robbie Clark Chad Priar Scott Warren

Business Development (270) 852-4577 Robbie.A.Clark@sscgp.com Business Development (270) 852-4558 Chad.Priar@sscgp.com Customer Service (270) 852-4559 Scott.Warren@sscgp.com







Media

Contact: Karen Goedde Corporate Communications (270) 852-4690 Karen.Goedde@sscgp.com Nathan Isbell Corporate Communications (270) 852-4509 Nathan.Isbell@sscgp.com





