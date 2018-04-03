Southern Stimulation Technologies Makes A Big Presence At SPE/ICOTA 2018 Releasing 600HP And 1000HP Pump Models With The Biggest Stroke In The Market

"Having dedicated most of my career to this product line, I am excited to move forward and continue to support our customers as I have for the past decade. Here at Southern not only are we supporting and improving the legacy of Axon and Demay pumps, but we are focused on bringing new and exciting technologies to the market to help assist in cutting operational costs for our customers," said Rob McPheron, Co-Owner of Southern Stimulation Technologies.

The SS-600 Triplex and SS-1000 Triplex pumps are both designed with an 8-inch stroke, making them the longest stroking well stimulation and pressure pumps in the market. The SS-600 Triplex Pump operates 30% more efficiently by design resulting in longer asset life, and longer duty cycles. The SS-1000 Triplex Pump is designed with a 6.667:1 gear ratio and performs parallel with competitor quintuplex pump models.

"When we formed Southern Stimulation Technologies, we did so with one goal in mind: to give our customers a better pump that would withstand higher pressures while outlasting the industry standard pressure pumping equipment that is on the market today. We will continue to push those limits to provide the best equipment option for our clients," said Chad Hawkins, Co-Owner of Southern Stimulation Technologies.

The SS-600 and SS-1000 Triplex pumps are currently being used in all the major shale plays both domestic and internationally.

About Southern Stimulation Technologies, LLC

Southern Stimulation Technologies is a manufacturer and seller of well service and pressure pumping equipment for the cementing, acidizing, coil tubing and general pressure pumping market in the oil and gas industry. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Tomball, TX, Southern Stimulation Technologies operates in all major shale plays in the United States. Southern's SS-600 and SS-1000 innovative design helps companies improve efficiency while reducing operating expenses. For more information about Southern Stimulation Technologies, please visit www.SouthernStim.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-stimulation-technologies-makes-a-big-presence-at-speicota-2018-releasing-600hp-and-1000hp-pump-models-with-the-biggest-stroke-in-the-market-300623758.html

SOURCE Southern Stimulation Technologies

Related Links

http://www.southernstim.com

