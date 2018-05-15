Southern Tide Launches Co-Branded Apparel Collection with OCEARCH

As a partner of the OCEARCH team, Southern Tide has strategically designed a men's collection of products incorporating recyclable materials and new styles that are OCEARCH "crew approved." The collection contains eco-friendly items made with Unifi, Inc.'s REPREVE®, one of the world's leading recycled performance fibers, which is created from plastic bottles. Unifi, Inc., has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber to create a sustainable product that is used in many of the world's leading brands. In an effort to target eco-conscious consumers, Southern Tide and OCEARCH have utilized Unifi's REPREVE to create products that are durable, environmentally friendly and a reflection of Southern Tide's authentic style. Eighteen bottles were recycled into REPREVE fibers used in each of the performance t-shirts in this collection. The collection will launch online, in Southern Tide Signature Stores, and in key Southern Tide retail locations on Sunday, May 20. The collection will also be worn by all OCEARCH crewmembers during their upcoming expeditions.

"Unlike most corporate and non-profit partnerships, Southern Tide's alignment with OCEARCH has evolved and grown organically," said Southern Tide CEO Christopher Heyn. "When designing our co-branded collection, we wanted to produce bona fide product that not only appeals to the lifestyle of the dedicated OCEARCH crew as they set out on each expedition, but also stays true to the craftsmanship expected from the Southern Tide customer. I hope our consumers appreciate our authentic design point of view in this collection. The collection embodies the adventurous spirit of our customers and the mission of Chris Fisher and the OCEARCH team."

The collection will include four mesh performance t-shirts, each containing fibers made from recycled plastic bottles; shorts made from recycled nylon fishing nets; a water-repellant hoodie with magnetic zipper; and a hybrid performance sport shirt. All items will feature a hangtag with a special cover message communicating the mission of OCEARCH and the partnership with Southern Tide. The four performance t-shirts will also come with a custom REPREVE hangtag.

"This partnership with Southern Tide is one that has been and will continue to be extremely beneficial to the OCEARCH team and our mission," said Chris Fischer, Founding Chairman and Expedition Leader at OCEARCH. "With this collection we hope to not only bring awareness to marine conservation, but to also expand and grow this influential partnership."

Southern Tide announced its partnership with OCEARCH in February 2017 to help build awareness of the conservation and education of marine species. The brand looks to continue the partnership in different ways as they hope to create a better planet for future generations. For additional information on Southern Tide and to purchase the collection, visit www.southerntide.com. To learn more about OCEARCH, visit www.ocearch.org.

About Southern Tide

Founded in 2006, Southern Tide is a Greenville, S.C.-based lifestyle apparel brand that boasts exceptional craftsmanship and classic design. Southern Tide is best known for its Skipjack Polo, deemed by many to be the finest, most comfortable polo shirt. In addition to the Skipjack Polo, Southern Tide offers a variety of apparel and accessory products. Southern Tide is available for purchase in more than 850 specialty retailers and premium department stores in more than 45 states across the United States as well as online at www.southerntide.com. Southern Tide is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries. (NYSE: OXM)

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white and tiger sharks, in conjunction with conservation outreach and education at a measurable global scale. OCEARCH shares real-time migration data through OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker. In partnership with SeaWorld, Costa Sunglasses, and YETI Coolers, the researchers OCEARCH supports work aboard the M/V OCEARCH, a 126' Cat-powered vessel equipped with a 75,000 lb. hydraulic research platform, where the ship serves as both mothership and at-sea laboratory. Scientists have approximately 15 minutes of access to live, mature sharks to conduct up to 12 studies. The sharks are measured, tissue and blood samples are collected, and satellite and acoustic transmitters are attached. More than 170 researchers from 90 regional and international institutions have partnered with OCEARCH.

