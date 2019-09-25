Southern Tide Partners with SeaVees and Fulton & Roark for Fall Collaborations

Coupling both brands' coastal ties, the inspiration behind the Southern Tide x SeaVees collection unites SeaVees California style with Southern Tide's adventurous coastal aesthetic and creates a wearable collection to enjoy season after season.The line includes sneaker styles for both men and women, designed with an East Coast-meets-West Coast approach.

"SeaVees is excited to launch our exclusive offering with Southern Tide. The combination of their Southern roots and our California origin celebrate our shared appreciation for classic American style. We look forward to introducing this limited edition collection to Southern Tide's loyal customers," says Steven Tiller, CEO of SeaVees.

Southern Tide has also developed an exclusive Southern Tide x Fulton & Roark fragrance for men. The cologne's scent can be described as unique and masculine with notes of evergreen, fresh citrus, clove, and white musk. Part of what attracted Southern Tide to Fulton & Roark, in addition to their award-winning colognes, was that the brand spent years perfecting their fragrance packaging to be TSA friendly, which holds great synergy with Southern Tide's on-the-go design mentality.

"We are delighted to be working with Southern Tide for this collaboration. For years, we have admired Southern Tide's ability to innovate within casual fashion using high-performance fabric and thoughtful design. I'd like to think our shared belief that a focus on the little details can make a big statement is evident in our new collaboration," says Kevin Keller, Co-Founder of Fulton & Roark.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with two brands we admire and feel align perfectly with our Southern Tide lifestyle and adventurous attitude," says Christopher Heyn, CEO of Southern Tide. "SeaVees and Fulton & Roark complement our brand well by bringing two highly requested categories — footwear and fragrance — to our customers. We really respect that both brands carry expertise in their own categories, and bring innovation and uniqueness to the marketplace."

Heyn adds, "The first time we met Steven Tiller, CEO & Chief Designer of SeaVees, we were drawn to the brand's background and identity, and loved the California culture they bring to every design. We knew we could create something really special for our customers by joining forces. In addition, after hearing great things about Fulton & Roark, we were able to meet Co-Founder Kevin Keller and learned about their forward-thinking and the uniqueness of their award-winning products."

Products from both collaborations will be available on SouthernTide.com and at participating Southern Tide Signature Stores.

About Southern Tide

Founded in 2006, Greenville, S.C.-based Southern Tide is a coastal lifestyle apparel brand that embodies a Southern state of mind and adventurous spirit. Southern Tide is best known for its Skipjack Polo, deemed by many to be the most comfortable premium polo shirt. Innovative, yet timeless in its youthful style, Southern Tide offers an array of apparel and accessory products for men, women, and kids that deliver their authentic lifestyle through quality, experience, and service. Southern Tide is available for purchase in Southern Tide Signature Stores, more than 850 specialty retailers and premium department stores in more than 45 states across the United States, as well as online at www.southerntide.com . Southern Tide is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM).

About SeaVees

Born in 1964, SeaVees is the "original way to go casual." The brand led the transformation of the sneaker from gym shoe to casual shoe. By showing up in SeaVees one could enjoy the comfort of a sneaker with sophistication and style.

Today, SeaVees honors its origin by making modern amendments to legacy-inspired styling through a robust offering of men's, women's and kid's styles. Both classic and contemporary with a reverence for 1960s California cool, SeaVees are the timeless and comfortable footwear choice no one should be without. SeaVees are available for purchase in select retailers across the United States, as well as online at www.seavees.com.

About Fulton & Roark

Fulton & Roark is a grooming and fragrance company focused on helping men look good, smell great and get going. They got their start shaking up the fragrance industry — taking all of the artistry and ingredients of the finest traditional spray colognes, and reimagining them in a sleek, modern, travel-friendly format. Since 2013, their award-winning products have given customers a sense of personal style and atmosphere that travels anywhere they do. As they have expanded their offerings, the company's mission has stayed resolute. Their relentless focus on details has earned them 'Product of the Year' awards from GQ and Men's Health, and, most importantly, rave reviews from their customers.

