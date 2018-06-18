Southern Trust Home Services Announces New Director of Sales

Ribble brings years of logistics and retail management experience, including competitive sales and merchandising expertise, to Southern Trust Home Services. His primary focus is to help strengthen and tighten the company's policies and procedures as it continues to grow, allowing for a more consistent experience by both Southern Trust's employees and its expanding base of customers.

"David and I met at a networking meeting years ago, and it was clear even then that core values were aligned," Puzio said. "I'm proud to have him on our team now as director of sales and business management, and we are confident that his experience and holistic approach to growth and development will help carry Southern Trust to the next level."

Since joining Southern Trust Home Services, Ribble has already developed a mentorship program for field technicians. The new program allows the techs to better learn from each other and share knowledge and experience as peers. He is also working closely with the techs himself, scheduling regular ride-alongs for one-on-one sales and customer service training sessions.

"Ted has developed a great company based on a strong set of core values, and I'm not here to reinvent the wheel," Ribble said. "All the little things, however, become more impactful as the company continues to expand. By focusing on clear and consistent communication, I hope to help the entire team achieve the company's goals and directives as smoothly as possible."

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential plumbing, electrical and HVAC services, including 24/7 emergency repairs, to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs.

