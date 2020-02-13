Southern Trust Home Services offers HVAC checklist for Roanoke homeowners

"Expensive breakdowns are reduced as much as 95% with consistent HVAC maintenance," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "Spending time on preventive HVAC maintenance now is an investment in equipment and performance we rely on for most of the year. Taking proactive steps can help bring peace of mind and eliminate stress."

Puzio's advice for homeowners who want to properly maintain their HVAC systems at the end of winter includes:

Clean your drain lines: A clogged condensate drain line is one of the most common reasons an AC stops working. The drain line plays an important role in making sure all the condensation produced by an air conditioner's evaporator coil is properly removed. Cleaning this line stops the growth of mold and algae, preventing water damage, elevated humidity, and poor indoor air quality.

For more information on HVAC preventive maintenance or to schedule a service, call Southern Trust Home Services at 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, bathroom remodels, drain cleaning, water treatment and 24/7 emergency repairs to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

