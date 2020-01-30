Southern University Becomes First Historically Black College To Partner With Ilera Holistic Healthcare To Launch Hemp Derived CBD Product Line

Leaders from both organizations held a press conference and ribbon cutting at H&W Drug Store Dispensary in New Orleans and witnessed the first purchase of ALAFIA.

"This is an exciting time for healthcare and business here in the state of Louisiana, and Southern University is honored to be a part of it all," said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System. "Southern has been a leader in agriculture and the sciences for 140 years while staying true to its mission of access. This CBD venture with Ilera encompasses all of that. We look forward to advancing this vision and serving as a model for other universities."

Since the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, or the Farm Bill was passed, hemp-derived CBD is legal for sale in all 50 states. ALAFIA — which means 'inner peace' in the Yoruba language — is scientifically formulated, lab tested and pesticide free.

"We are excited about the launch of ALAFIA," said Osagie Imasogie, chairman of Ilera Holistic Healthcare. "Our team created a superior hemp derived product with patients in mind. We are proud of this partnership with Southern and look forward to announcing the next phase of this groundbreaking rollout."

Currently on the market are two formulated PURE CBD tinctures: Isolate CBD with 500mg ($40) and 1000mg ($80) and Full Spectrum CBD with 500mg ($40) and 1000mg ($80). Additional CBD products will be released soon.

"Our vision has always been patient access and affordability," said Chanda Macias, chief executive officer of Ilera Holistic Healthcare. "It was imperative for us to bring high-quality products that support health and wellness. Patients now have the ability to purchase ALAFIA over the counter without a prescription anywhere it is available."

Retailers and distributors locally and nationally can expect products on shelves by the end of next month. To learn more about distribution and retail locations, visit www.alafiahealthcare.com .

Currently, the product can be found at:

H & W Drug Store

1667 Tchoupitoulas Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

Capitol Wellness Solutions

7491 Picardy Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Green Leaf Dispensary

6048 W. Park Avenue

Houma, LA 70364

The Apothecary Shoppe

620 Guilbeau Road, Suite A

Lafayette, LA 70506

Medicis

1727 Imperial Blvd., Building 4

Lake Charles, LA 70605

The Medicine Cabinet Pharmacy

403 Bolton Avenue

Alexandria, LA 71301

Hope Pharmacy

1410 Kings Highway, Suite A

Shreveport, LA 71103

Willow Pharmacy

1519 Highway 22 West, Suite 5

Madisonville, LA 70447

SOURCE Ilera Holistic Healthcare

