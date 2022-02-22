SouthernCarlson Selects Infor CloudSuite Distribution to Help Consolidate Operational Systems, Speed Decision Making & Improve Customer Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that SouthernCarlson Inc., a leading North American distributor of tools, fasteners, packaging and facility supplies, has selected Infor CloudSuite Distribution to help consolidate its operational systems, analyze data in near real time for faster decision making, and improve customer service.

Infor's cloud solutions – including Infor WMS warehouse management system, Infor Birst advanced analytics, and Infor Rhythm e-commerce – are planned to serve 1,200 users across more than 150 locations, with nine primary distribution centers set to use Infor WMS.

SouthernCarlson, a Kyocera company headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, serves a broad array of end markets from branches across North America. It is a leading distributor of some of the most recognized and highest-quality brands of construction fasteners, tools, packaging, facility supplies and tool repair services.

Operationally, the company has been challenged by having to maintain applications that are not fully integrated, causing inefficient and duplicate processes and discrepancies in data output and analytics. This complex applications environment has made it difficult for SouthernCarlson's IT team to keep up with requested system modifications.

With Infor's CloudSuite Distribution ERP (enterprise resource planning) system, SouthernCarlson anticipates it will be able to bring all of its relevant applications together for a "single version of the truth," analyze key business data for faster and better decision making, and help its sales representatives deliver a higher level of customer service and satisfaction.

"Infor's CloudSuite Distribution (CSD) system enables us to consolidate our three existing ERPs, warehouse management system, purchasing system, and e-commerce onto one platform, which can provide improved business process flows, real-time data for analytics, and better integration capabilities all under one umbrella," said Tracy Heddens, chief information officer at SouthernCarlson. "We're also expecting a much-improved customer experience with our sales team having access to CSD through their mobile devices and in our retail stores with a more streamlined and user-friendly interface."

For more information on Infor CloudSuite Distribution, visit: https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-distribution

