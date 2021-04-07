Southfield Capital Closes Oversubscribed $303 million Fund III and Exceeds Hard Cap

GREENWICH, Conn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southfield Capital, LLC ("Southfield"), a Greenwich, CT based private equity firm focused on control investments in growth-oriented lower middle market business services companies, raised $303 million for its third institutional fund, Southfield Capital III L.P. ("Fund III"). Fund III exceeded its hard cap and was oversubscribed with strong support from an experienced group of institutional limited partners, including public pensions, insurance companies, endowments, fund-of-fund managers, and family offices.

Fund III will seek to partner and invest in entrepreneur-built business services companies in the lower middle market where there is a clear path to increase EBITDA more than 3x organically and through acquisitions. Southfield seeks to work collaboratively with management teams to grow their businesses, which has been demonstrated by their deep experience and track record in creating value for their limited partners and management teams.

"We're so pleased to see such a high level of participation from our existing LP relationships investing again in Southfield's Fund III, many of whom meaningfully upsized from their Fund II commitments," said Southfield's Managing Partner, Andy Levison. "We also added several new relationships with industry-leading institutional investors, further validating our mission to invest in exceptional lower middle market businesses and generate outstanding returns for our LPs."

Atlantic–Pacific Capital served as Fund III's exclusive global placement agent and advisor. Proskauer served as Fund III's legal counsel.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in high-growth, lower middle market companies in the outsourced business services sector. The firm targets companies with $4 to $12 million in EBITDA and partners with management to scale the business through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies.

For more information, visit | Southfield's website | Southfield's LinkedIn.

Our Team

Andy Levison, Managing Partner

Andy Cook, Partner

Heb James, Partner

Tim Lewis, Partner

Brandon Pinderhughes, Principal

Chris Grambling, Principal

Josh Sylvan, Vice President

Logan Vorwerk, Associate

Mike Weber, Associate

Carlson Rainer, VP of Business Development

Jon Goldstein, Chief Financial Officer

Southfield Capital

140 Greenwich Avenue, 4th Floor

Greenwich, CT 06830

Phone: 203-813-4100

Fax: 203-813-4141

www.southfieldcapital.com

SOURCE Southfield Capital

Related Links

http://www.southfieldcapital.com

