Southland Printing Acquires Assets of Digital Printing Systems

SHREVEPORT, La., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southland Printing Company, Inc. today announced that it has acquired substantially all the business assets of Digital Printing Systems, Inc., a leading provider of printed parking and transit products. Digital Printing Systems, founded in 1971 by Don Nores and based in Azusa, California, serves more than 500 customers in over 30 countries and is known for high-quality products and personalized customer service.

"It's such an honor to be entrusted by the Nores family to continue building on the legacy of their business," said John Manno, Jr., President and CEO of Southland Printing Company. "To assure a smooth transition, we will be offering employment to many of Digital's key personnel and we will transfer their customers' order history, pricing, artwork and dies to Southland. Southland, as a family owned and operated business, is dedicated to providing our customers, new and old, the best products, service and value."

"This acquisition ensures that our customers will continue to receive exceptional service and quality U.S.-made products," said Peter Young, Digital's President. "Our shared family-business values align perfectly and we know we can rely on Southland's continued commitment to the parking and transit customers we both have served for decades."

With this acquisition, Southland Printing Company cements its position as the market leader in printed parking and transit products.

In the months to come, customers can continue to place orders directly with Digital Printing Systems and Southland Printing. As the companies work to consolidate the operations into Shreveport, Louisiana, customers and vendors will receive regular updates.

This transaction was facilitated by Strategic Growth, Inc., a private investment banker for the parking and event ticket markets. Southland was advised by Kean Miller LLP (legal advisor) and KPMG (financial and accounting advisor). Digital Printing Systems was advised by Hahn & Hahn, LLP (legal advisor) and Lucas Horsfall (accounting and tax advisor).

About Southland Printing Company, Inc.

Founded in 1960 by John Manno, Sr. and currently under the leadership of John Manno, Jr., Southland Printing Company, Inc. delivers high-quality printed parking and transit products that meet the ever-changing needs of its customers. This commitment is evident through Southland's market leadership and strong customer relationships. With its broad range of print-based solutions, Southland is trusted by more than 1,000 organizations in the United States and abroad, including parking operators, transit authorities, municipalities, universities, hospitals, and airports. Southland Printing is headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana. For additional information about Southland's products and services, visit www.SouthlandPrinting.com.

About Digital Printing Systems, Inc.

Digital Printing Systems, Inc. was founded by Donald J. Nores in 1971. Since then, Digital, with the commitment of its owners, the Nores family, and under the leadership of its President, Peter Young, has grown to become a leader in printed products for the transit and parking markets. Headquartered in Azusa, California, Digital serves customers around the world. For additional information about Digital Printing Systems, visit www.DPStickets.com.

