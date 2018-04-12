Southland Urology Offers GAINSWave® in Fullerton

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Alan C. Weinberg, MD FACS. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Southland Urology is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 301 W Bastanchury Rd #180, Fullerton, CA 92835, USA.

Southland Urology is the premier urological medical and surgical group in North Orange County and plans on furthering and expanding its influence in the local area by continuing to provide state of the art urologic treatment in a compassionate, cost conscious and efficient manner to all its patients— with respect for all.

Alan Weinberg, MD FACS is board-certified and three times recertified and is also a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons. He has been Chief of Surgery at local hospitals and continues to practice urology in the North Orange County area, on active staff at St Jude Medical Center.

