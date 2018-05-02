Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location

Southside Market, which originated in downtown Elgin, TX in 1882, is the oldest, continuously operating barbeque establishment in the United States. Owned by third-generation Pitmaster Bryan Bracewell and his wife Rachel, this iconic restaurant brand has grown over the past 136 years from a one-man butcher shop to its current status as a must-visit destination for those seeking the finest sausage and smoked meats that Texas has to offer. With the original restaurant still operating in Elgin and a second location later added in Bastrop, Southside Market has earned its reputation as a legendary Texas BBQ joint and secured its place in Texas' rich barbeque lore.

"As Texans, we've had the personal privilege of enjoying Southside Market's barbeque for decades, and we could not imagine a better match for a project with the vision and scale of The Co-Op District," said Bob Wunsch of MA Partners, developer of The Co-Op District. "Southside Market has set the standard for Texas barbeque, and we are thrilled to have a nationally renowned brand with such deep roots in Texas serve as our first retail tenant."

Southside Market's history in the barbeque industry dates back to 1882, when original founder William Moon began selling meat in Elgin by the wagon load. At the end of each day, he'd take whatever was left over and make smoked barbeque and sausage to avoid spoilage, as in that era there was no refrigeration. Four years later, he opened up a storefront on what was then known as South Street, and the legend began. Bracewell's grandfather, who called on the store as a salesman at the time, decided to buy the business in 1968 and the family has carried on the rich tradition of exceptional barbeque and sausage using the same authentic slow-smoking methods since 1882.

"Here at Southside, we really want to become part of the communities that we serve, and we are very intentional in creating that hometown relationship," said Bracewell. "This is such a natural fit for us because Hutto is very similar to the two other towns we call home in that it's a great place filled with salt of the earth folks who have the same values that we have. When you add in being part of such a unique place like the Co-Op, it's just the icing on the cake."

"You know we've been asked a lot over the years about why we don't open a BBQ joint over here or over there and to be honest, we're just a lot more comfortable doing business where the football game on Friday night is still a big deal to everyone. We want to be here because we believe it's such a good fit with who we are, and we're very thankful for the opportunity to serve the great folks of Hutto. We really look forward to meeting our new neighbors!"

The Co-Op District is a 35-acre dynamic, mixed-use walkable business, retail, entertainment and residential destination being developed in Hutto. It is located at the site of the original Hutto Co-Op, built in 1937, which served as one of the strongest visual symbols of Hutto representing the agricultural heritage of the community. The Co-Op District development features four towering grain silos that have been preserved and will tie into the project's master plan, bridging the rich history of Hutto with the city's vibrant culture and allure to businesses, residents and tourists. It will be a community gathering destination with a wide range of activities and offerings for all ages, including high-density residential, retail, entertainment, hotel, amphitheater, movie theater and restaurants, along with a civic center and offices. In addition to MA Partners, others involved with the project include leasing agent, McAllister & Associates; C.C. Carlton Industries, Ltd.; LandDev Consulting, LLC; SEC Planning, LLC; and Utz Environmental Services.

