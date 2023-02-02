SouthState Adds Bankers Dedicated to Helping Customers Grow Business, Wealth

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has hired five bankers who bring years of financial expertise and relationship building to the Commercial and Wealth teams in Georgia, Virginia and Alabama.

"Across our footprint, these talented bankers will immediately make a significant contribution as they enhance SouthState's reputation for exceptional service and client-focused relationships," said Richard Murray, SouthState president. "We look forward to leveraging their talents to help our commercial and business customers grow, as well as helping our wealth management customers optimize and expand their portfolios."

Bankers joining the SouthState team include:

Ryan Berry – financial consultant, Richmond, Virginia – joins SouthState having spent over a decade in Wealth Management and five years as a commercial banker, all with BB&T. He held several roles, including that of director of the Wealth Lending Group where he served on the senior leadership team of the Wealth Division and managed the team responsible for originating and servicing more than $6 billion in credit commitments. In the community, Berry has been an active leader in outreach and volunteer projects in both Virginia and North Carolina. He is excited to apply his knowledge and skills to helping propel the growth of Investment Services in the Virginia market.

Rob Hertenstein – commercial banker, Birmingham, Alabama – is a banking industry veteran with commercial, retail and investment experience. He joins SouthState from PNC, where he served as relationship manager. Hertenstein's business development experience in the small business and commercial segment will enhance local efforts to expand the SouthState footprint.

Lorrian Heard – premier private banker, Savannah, Georgia – comes to SouthState from Cadence Bank where she was a relationship manager for the past two years. She has vast financial sector experience from teller to market leader to retail market manager with banks including Wells Fargo and Synovus. Heard looks forward to assisting small business owners and professionals with their business and personal banking needs.

Rob Hallett – business banking relationship manager, Huntsville, Alabama – also joins SouthState from Cadence Bank with more than 10 years of experience in the banking and financial services sectors. He previously held the roles of relationship manager at Cadence and branch manager at Regions Bank. In the community, Hallett serves on the executive committee and oversees the finance committee for The CARE Center. He plans to concentrate his efforts on growing SouthState's small business banking segment across North Alabama.

David Perry – business banking relationship manager, Augusta, Georgia – brings more than 15 years of leadership and sales experience. Most recently, he worked for Augusta Mortgage Company as a loan originator. Perry led efforts to advise and educate clients on loan options to deliver them the best product for their needs.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

