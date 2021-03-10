SouthState and CenterState earn top banking honors from Forbes and Greenwich Associates

"With more than 5,000 financial institutions in the United States, having SouthState ranked in the top 50 of America's Best Banks by Forbes is an honor," said John Corbett, CEO of SouthState Bank. "Last year, we closed the merger between SouthState and CenterState, giving us the opportunity to serve more than one million customers across six states. We have been focused on building one of the leading regional banks in the Southeast, and we are pleased our customers feel we have achieved that vision."

For the 12th year, Forbes ranked the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts based on their growth, credit quality and profitability. See the full article, which includes the methodology used by Forbes to rank America's Best Banks, here.

Greenwich Associates, the leading global provider of market intelligence to the financial services industry, recognized SouthState and CenterState amongst banks in the South with awards for overall satisfaction for middle market banking. Both banks also received South-region awards for likelihood to recommend for small business banking.

SouthState received three additional South-region awards for overall satisfaction, cash management overall satisfaction and proactively providing advice.

"The Greenwich Excellence awards are especially meaningful to us. While we are focused on providing excellent service to businesses of all sizes, we know the pandemic has created extra challenges for small businesses, especially. To be recognized for our service to both small and middle market businesses is a testament to the dedication our bankers have to making sure businesses in our communities receive the support they need to succeed," said Greg Lapointe, chief banking officer.

Greenwich evaluated more than 600 banks as part of its annual ranking and awards process. Learn more about the Greenwich Excellence Awards for U.S. Middle Market Banking and U.S. Small Business Banking.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

