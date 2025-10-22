SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

"SouthState delivered a strong third quarter. Growth in top line revenue and bottom-line income led to a 30% year-over-year increase in earnings per share," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "The successful integration of Independent Financial, fee income growth in capital markets, and steady balance sheet growth resulted in a return on tangible equity of 20%."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2025 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.42; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.58

Net Income of $246.6 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $262.7 million

Return on Average Common Equity of 11.0%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.6% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 20.8%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.49% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.59%*

Book Value per Share of $89.14; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $54.48

Performance

Revenue, non-tax equivalent, of $699 million, an increase of $34 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter

Net Interest Income of $600 million, an increase of $22 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $99.1 million, up $12 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.60% of average assets for the third quarter of 2025*

Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 4.05% and 4.06%, respectively

Net charge-offs totaled $32.2 million, or 0.27%*, primarily attributable to one credit that was charged off during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date net charge-offs to 12 bps* ǂ

$5.1 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.38% of loans

Efficiency Ratio of 50% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 47%

ǂ Excluding acquisition date charge-offs during the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025

Balance Sheet

Loans increased by $401 million, or 3%*, and deposits increased by $376 million, or 3%*; average loans increased by $571 million, or 5%*, and average deposits increased by $625 million, or 5%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88%

Total loan yield of 6.48%, up 0.15% from prior quarter

Total deposit cost of 1.91%, up 0.07% from prior quarter

Redeemed a total of $405 million of subordinated debentures during the quarte

Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 14.0%, 9.4%, and 11.5%, respectively†

∗ Annualized percentages

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on November 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2025

Financial Performance



















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

Interest Income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 782,382

$ 746,448

$ 724,640

$ 489,709

$ 494,082

$ 2,253,471

$ 1,436,130

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



99,300



94,056



83,926



59,096



50,096



277,281



156,427

Total interest income



881,682



840,504



808,566



548,805



544,178



2,530,752



1,592,557

Interest Expense











































Deposits



257,271



241,593



245,957



168,263



177,919



744,820



503,562

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



24,714



20,963



18,062



10,763



14,779



63,740



43,320

Total interest expense



281,985



262,556



264,019



179,026



192,698



808,560



546,882

Net Interest Income



599,697



577,948



544,547



369,779



351,480



1,722,192



1,045,675

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



5,085



7,505



100,562



6,371



(6,971)



113,152



9,604

Net Interest Income after Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses



594,612



570,443



443,985



363,408



358,451



1,609,040



1,036,071

Noninterest Income











































Operating income



99,086



86,817



85,620



80,595



74,934



271,523



221,717

Securities losses, net



—



—



(228,811)



(50)



—



(228,811)



—

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—



—



229,279



—



—



229,279



—

Total noninterest income



99,086



86,817



86,088



80,545



74,934



271,991



221,717

Noninterest Expense











































Operating expense



351,453



350,682



340,820



250,699



243,543



1,042,955



726,809

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)



20,889



24,379



68,006



6,531



3,304



113,274



13,602

FDIC special assessment



—



—



—



(621)



—



—



4,473

Total noninterest expense



372,342



375,061



408,826



256,609



246,847



1,156,229



744,884

Income before Income Tax Provision



321,356



282,199



121,247



187,344



186,538



724,802



512,904

Income tax provision



74,715



66,975



32,167



43,166



43,359



173,857



122,299

Net Income

$ 246,641

$ 215,224

$ 89,080

$ 144,178

$ 143,179

$ 550,945

$ 390,605















































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net Income (GAAP)

$ 246,641

$ 215,224

$ 89,080

$ 144,178

$ 143,179

$ 550,945

$ 390,605

Securities losses, net of tax



—



—



178,639



38



—



178,639



—

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



—



—



(179,004)



—



—



(179,004)



—

Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax



—



—



71,892



—



—



71,892



—

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense, net of tax (8)



16,032



18,593



53,094



5,026



2,536



87,719



10,348

Deferred tax asset remeasurement



—



—



5,581



—



—



5,581



—

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



—



—



—



(478)



—



—



3,362

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ 262,673

$ 233,817

$ 219,282

$ 148,764

$ 145,715

$ 715,772

$ 404,315















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 2.44

$ 2.12

$ 0.88

$ 1.89

$ 1.88

$ 5.43

$ 5.12

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.42

$ 2.11

$ 0.87

$ 1.87

$ 1.86

$ 5.41

$ 5.09

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.60

$ 2.30

$ 2.16

$ 1.95

$ 1.91

$ 7.06

$ 5.30

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.58

$ 2.30

$ 2.15

$ 1.93

$ 1.90

$ 7.03

$ 5.27

Dividends per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 0.54

$ 1.68

$ 1.58

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



101,218,431



101,495,456



101,409,624



76,360,935



76,299,069



101,373,803



76,284,016

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



101,735,095



101,845,360



101,828,600



76,957,882



76,805,436



101,807,090



76,690,900

Effective tax rate



23.25 %



23.73 %



26.53 %



23.04 %



23.24 %



23.99 %



23.84 %

Adjusted effective tax rate



23.25 %



23.73 %



21.93 %



23.04 %



23.24 %



23.22 %



23.84 %



Performance and Capital Ratios

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,







2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.49 %

1.34 %

0.56 %

1.23 %

1.25 % 1.14 % 1.15 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.59 %

1.45 %

1.38 %

1.27 %

1.27 % 1.48 % 1.19 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



11.04 %

9.93 %

4.29 %

9.72 %

9.91 % 8.50 % 9.29 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



11.75 %

10.79 %

10.56 %

10.03 %

10.08 % 11.05 % 9.62 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



19.62 %

18.17 %

8.99 %

15.09 %

15.63 % 15.80 % 14.94 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



20.81 %

19.61 %

19.85 %

15.56 %

15.89 % 20.10 % 15.44 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



49.88 %

52.75 %

60.97 %

55.73 %

56.58 % 54.35 % 57.35 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



46.89 %

49.09 %

50.24 %

54.42 %

55.80 % 48.68 % 55.93 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



24.59 %

25.47 %

61.45 %

28.58 %

28.76 % 30.89 % 30.82 %

Book value per common share

$ 89.14

$ 86.71

$ 84.99

$ 77.18

$ 77.42











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 54.48

$ 51.96

$ 50.07

$ 51.11

$ 51.26























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



13.6 %

13.4 %

13.2 %

12.7 %

12.8 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.8 %

8.5 %

8.2 %

8.8 %

8.9 %









Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.4 %

9.2 %

8.9 %

10.0 %

10.0 %









Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.5 %

11.2 %

11.0 %

12.6 %

12.4 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.5 %

11.2 %

11.0 %

12.6 %

12.4 %









Total risk-based capital (6)



14.0 %

14.5 %

13.7 %

15.0 %

14.7 %











Balance Sheet







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 582,792

$ 755,798

$ 688,153

$ 525,506

$ 563,887

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



2,561,663



2,708,308



2,611,537



866,561



648,792

Cash and cash equivalents



3,144,455



3,464,106



3,299,690



1,392,067



1,212,679



































Trading securities, at fair value



107,519



95,306



107,401



102,932



87,103

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,096,727



2,145,991



2,195,980



2,254,670



2,301,307

Securities available for sale, at fair value



6,042,800



5,927,867



5,853,369



4,320,593



4,564,363

Other investments



366,218



357,487



345,695



223,613



211,458

Total investment securities



8,505,745



8,431,345



8,395,044



6,798,876



7,077,128

Loans held for sale



346,673



318,985



357,918



279,426



287,043

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



3,160,359



3,409,186



3,634,490



862,155



913,342

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



11,877,828



12,492,553



13,084,853



3,635,782



3,959,028

Non-acquired



32,629,724



31,365,508



30,047,389



29,404,990



28,675,822

Less allowance for credit losses



(590,133)



(621,046)



(623,690)



(465,280)



(467,981)

Loans, net



47,077,778



46,646,201



46,143,042



33,437,647



33,080,211

Premises and equipment, net



961,510



964,878



946,334



502,559



507,452

Bank owned life insurance



1,285,532



1,280,632



1,273,472



1,013,209



1,007,275

Mortgage servicing rights



84,491



85,836



87,742



89,795



83,512

Core deposit and other intangibles



409,890



433,458



455,443



66,458



71,835

Goodwill



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,088,059



1,923,106



1,923,106

Other assets



1,030,558



1,078,516



981,309



775,129



745,303

Total assets

$ 66,048,210

$ 65,893,322

$ 65,135,454

$ 46,381,204

$ 46,082,647



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 13,430,459

$ 13,719,030

$ 13,757,255

$ 10,192,117

$ 10,376,531

Interest-bearing



40,642,810



39,977,931



39,580,360



27,868,749



27,261,664

Total deposits



54,073,269



53,696,961



53,337,615



38,060,866



37,638,195

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



594,092



630,558



679,337



514,912



538,322

Other borrowings



696,429



1,099,705



752,798



391,534



691,626

Reserve for unfunded commitments



68,538



64,693



62,253



45,327



41,515

Other liabilities



1,604,756



1,600,271



1,679,090



1,478,150



1,268,409

Total liabilities



57,037,084



57,092,188



56,511,093



40,490,789



40,178,067



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



252,723



253,745



253,698



190,805



190,674

Surplus



6,647,952



6,679,028



6,667,277



4,259,722



4,249,672

Retained earnings



2,426,463



2,240,470



2,080,053



2,046,809



1,943,874

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(316,012)



(372,109)



(376,667)



(606,921)



(479,640)

Total shareholders' equity



9,011,126



8,801,134



8,624,361



5,890,415



5,904,580

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 66,048,210

$ 65,893,322

$ 65,135,454

$ 46,381,204

$ 46,082,647



































Common shares issued and outstanding



101,089,231



101,498,000



101,479,065



76,322,206



76,269,577



Net Interest Income and Margin

























































Three Months Ended





Sep. 30, 2025

Jun. 30, 2025

Sep. 30, 2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 2,212,239

$ 23,271

4.17 %

$ 1,884,133

$ 19,839

4.22 %

$ 559,942

$ 6,462

4.59 %

Investment securities



8,624,670



76,029

3.50 %



8,513,439



74,217

3.50 %



7,163,934



43,634

2.42 %

Loans held for sale



289,884



5,067

6.93 %



283,017



4,829

6.84 %



112,429



2,694

9.53 %

Total loans held for investment



47,600,317



777,315

6.48 %



47,029,412



741,619

6.33 %



33,387,675



491,388

5.86 %

Total interest-earning assets



58,727,110



881,682

5.96 %



57,710,001



840,504

5.84 %



41,223,980



544,178

5.25 %

Noninterest-earning assets



6,762,434













6,840,880













4,373,250











Total Assets

$ 65,489,544











$ 64,550,881











$ 45,597,230































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 29,623,457

$ 187,627

2.51 %

$ 28,986,998

$ 173,481

2.40 %

$ 19,936,966

$ 129,613

2.59 %

Savings deposits



2,879,488



1,940

0.27 %



2,921,780



2,012

0.28 %



2,453,886



1,893

0.31 %

Certificates and other time deposits



7,310,133



67,704

3.67 %



7,177,451



66,100

3.69 %



4,489,441



46,413

4.11 %

Federal funds purchased



331,707



3,640

4.35 %



360,588



3,943

4.39 %



304,582



4,178

5.46 %

Repurchase agreements



281,395



1,527

2.15 %



287,341



1,462

2.04 %



258,166



1,519

2.34 %

Other borrowings



974,992



19,547

7.95 %



821,545



15,558

7.60 %



611,247



9,082

5.91 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



41,401,172



281,985

2.70 %



40,555,703



262,556

2.60 %



28,054,288



192,698

2.73 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits



13,541,840













13,643,265













10,412,512











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,679,124













1,659,331













1,382,260











Shareholders' equity



8,867,408













8,692,582













5,748,170











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



24,088,372













23,995,178













17,542,942











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 65,489,544











$ 64,550,881











$ 45,597,230











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 599,697

4.05 %







$ 577,948

4.02 %







$ 351,480

3.39 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)













4.06 %













4.02 %













3.40 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.91 %













1.84 %













1.90 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













2.04 %













1.94 %













1.99 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 82,976











$ 63,507











$ 2,858





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 718











$ 672











$ 486







The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $309.8 million as of September 30, 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense



















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

2025

2024

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 42,572

$ 37,869

$ 35,933

$ 35,121

$ 33,986

$ 116,374

$ 100,973

Mortgage banking income



5,462



5,936



7,737



4,777



3,189



19,135



15,270

Trust and investment services income



14,157



14,419



14,932



12,414



11,578



43,508



33,060

Correspondent banking and capital markets income



25,522



19,161



16,715



20,905



17,381



61,398



48,239

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(4,318)



(5,394)



(7,170)



(7,350)



(7,488)



(16,882)



(29,175)

Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



21,204



13,767



9,545



13,555



9,893



44,516



19,064

Bank owned life insurance income



10,597



9,153



10,199



7,944



8,276



29,949



22,540

Other



5,094



5,673



7,275



6,784



8,012



18,041



30,810

Securities losses, net



—



—



(228,811)



(50)



—



(228,811)



—

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—



—



229,279



—



—



229,279



—

Total Noninterest Income

$ 99,086

$ 86,817

$ 86,088

$ 80,545

$ 74,934

$ 271,991

$ 221,717















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 199,148

$ 200,162

$ 195,811

$ 154,116

$ 150,865

$ 595,121

$ 452,753

Occupancy expense



40,874



41,507



35,493



22,831



22,242



117,874



67,272

Information services expense



28,988



30,155



31,362



23,416



23,280



90,505



68,777

OREO and loan related expense



5,427



2,295



1,784



1,416



1,358



9,506



3,271

Business development and staff related



8,907



7,182



6,510



6,777



5,542



22,600



17,006

Amortization of intangibles



23,426



24,048



23,831



5,326



5,327



71,305



17,069

Professional fees



4,994



4,658



4,709



5,366



4,017



14,361



11,038

Supplies and printing expense



3,278



3,970



3,128



2,729



2,762



10,376



7,828

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



8,374



11,469



11,258



7,365



7,482



31,101



23,787

Advertising and marketing



2,980



3,010



2,290



2,269



2,296



8,280



6,874

Other operating expenses



25,057



22,226



24,644



19,088



18,372



71,926



51,134

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



20,889



24,379



68,006



6,531



3,304



113,274



13,602

FDIC special assessment



—



—



—



(621)



—



—



4,473

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 372,342

$ 375,061

$ 408,826

$ 256,609

$ 246,847

$ 1,156,229

$ 744,884



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,678,971

$ 3,323,923

$ 3,497,909

$ 2,184,327

$ 2,458,151

Investor commercial real estate*



17,603,205



16,953,410



16,822,119



9,991,482



9,856,709

Commercial owner occupied real estate



7,529,075



7,497,906



7,417,116



5,716,376



5,544,716

Commercial and industrial



8,644,636



8,445,878



8,106,484



6,222,876



5,931,187

Consumer real estate *



10,202,026



10,038,369



9,838,952



8,714,969



8,649,714

Consumer/other



1,009,998



1,007,761



1,084,152



1,072,897



1,107,715

Total Loans

$ 47,667,911

$ 47,267,247

$ 46,766,732

$ 33,902,927

$ 33,548,192







* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans. † Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $350.2 million, $371.1 million, $343.5 million, $386.2 million, and $429.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

DEPOSITS

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 13,430,459

$ 13,719,030

$ 13,757,255

$ 10,192,116

$ 10,376,531

Interest-bearing checking



12,906,408



12,607,205



12,034,973



8,232,322



7,550,392

Savings



2,853,410



2,889,670



2,939,407



2,414,172



2,442,584

Money market



17,251,469



16,772,597



17,447,738



13,056,534



12,614,046

Time deposits



7,631,523



7,708,459



7,158,242



4,165,722



4,654,642

Total Deposits

$ 54,073,269

$ 53,696,961

$ 53,337,615

$ 38,060,866

$ 37,638,195



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 46,441,746

$ 45,988,502

$ 46,179,373

$ 33,895,144

$ 32,983,553



Asset Quality







































Ending Balance





Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 146,751

$ 141,910

$ 151,673

$ 141,982

$ 111,240

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



4,352



3,687



3,273



3,293



6,890

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



11,969



17,288



2,290



1,182



1,217

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



163,072



162,885



157,236



146,457



119,347

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



149,695



151,466



116,691



65,314



70,731

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



891



707



537



—



389

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



7,147



8,783



5,976



1,583



493

Total acquired nonperforming assets



157,733



160,956



123,204



66,897



71,613

Total nonperforming assets

$ 320,805

$ 323,841

$ 280,440

$ 213,354

$ 190,960









































Three Months Ended





Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,





2025

2025

2025

2024

2024

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.24 %



1.31 %



1.33 %



1.37 %



1.39 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,































as a percentage of loans



1.38 %



1.45 %



1.47 %



1.51 %



1.52 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



195.61 %



208.57 %



229.15 %



220.94 %



247.28 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.27 %



0.21 %



0.38 %



0.06 %



0.07 %

Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage































of average loans (annualized) *



0.27 %



0.06 %



0.04 %



0.06 %



0.07 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.49 %



0.49 %



0.43 %



0.46 %



0.41 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.63 %



0.63 %



0.58 %



0.62 %



0.56 %







* Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2025:

































Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-PCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 6/30/2025

$ 535,014

$ 86,032

$ 621,046

$ 64,693

Charge offs



(36,554)



—



(36,554)



—

Acquired charge offs



(344)



(664)



(1,008)



—

Recoveries



2,292



—



2,292



—

Acquired recoveries



921



2,195



3,116



—

Provision for credit losses



10,249



(9,008)



1,241



3,845

Ending balance 9/30/2025

$ 511,578

$ 78,555

$ 590,133

$ 68,538





























Period end loans

$ 44,507,552

$ 3,160,359

$ 47,667,911



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.15 %



2.49 %



1.24 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †



















$ 11,201,286

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.61 %







† Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2025. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 23, 2025 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.











































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024

Net income (GAAP)

$ 246,641



$ 215,224



$ 89,080



$ 144,178



$ 143,179

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



5,085





7,505





100,562





6,371





(6,971)

Income tax provision



74,715





66,975





26,586





43,166





43,359

Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement



—





—





5,581





—





—

Securities losses, net



—





—





228,811





50





—

Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs



—





—





(229,279)





—





—

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



20,889





24,379





68,006





6,531





3,304

FDIC special assessment



—





—





—





(621)





—

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 347,330



$ 314,083



$ 289,347



$ 199,675



$ 182,871













































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 599,697



$ 577,948



$ 544,547



$ 369,779



$ 351,480

Total average interest-earning assets



58,727,110





57,710,001





57,497,453





42,295,376





41,223,980

NIM, non-tax equivalent



4.05 %



4.02 %



3.84 %



3.48 %



3.39 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



718





672





784





547





486

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 600,415



$ 578,620



$ 545,331



$ 370,326



$ 351,966

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



4.06 %



4.02 %



3.85 %



3.48 %



3.40 %