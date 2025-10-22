SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SouthState Bank Corporation

Oct 22, 2025

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

"SouthState delivered a strong third quarter. Growth in top line revenue and bottom-line income led to a 30% year-over-year increase in earnings per share," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "The successful integration of Independent Financial, fee income growth in capital markets, and steady balance sheet growth resulted in a return on tangible equity of 20%."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2025 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.42; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.58
  • Net Income of $246.6 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $262.7 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 11.0%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.6% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 20.8%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.49% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.59%*
  • Book Value per Share of $89.14; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $54.48

Performance

  • Revenue, non-tax equivalent, of $699 million, an increase of $34 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter
  • Net Interest Income of $600 million, an increase of $22 million, or 4%, compared to the prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $99.1 million, up $12 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.60% of average assets for the third quarter of 2025*
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 4.05% and 4.06%, respectively
  • Net charge-offs totaled $32.2 million, or 0.27%*, primarily attributable to one credit that was charged off during the quarter, bringing the year-to-date net charge-offs to 12 bps* ǂ
  • $5.1 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.38% of loans
  • Efficiency Ratio of 50% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 47%

ǂ  Excluding acquisition date charge-offs during the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased by $401 million, or 3%*, and deposits increased by $376 million, or 3%*; average loans increased by $571 million, or 5%*, and average deposits increased by $625 million, or 5%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88%
  • Total loan yield of 6.48%, up 0.15% from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 1.91%, up 0.07% from prior quarter
  • Redeemed a total of $405 million of subordinated debentures during the quarte
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 14.0%, 9.4%, and 11.5%, respectively    

∗  Annualized percentages
†  Preliminary

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on November 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2025

Financial Performance


























Three Months Ended


 Nine Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


INCOME STATEMENT


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024


Interest Income























   Loans, including fees (1)


$

782,382


$

746,448


$

724,640


$

489,709


$

494,082


$

2,253,471


$

1,436,130


   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities























      purchased under agreements to resell



99,300



94,056



83,926



59,096



50,096



277,281



156,427


Total interest income



881,682



840,504



808,566



548,805



544,178



2,530,752



1,592,557


Interest Expense























   Deposits



257,271



241,593



245,957



168,263



177,919



744,820



503,562


   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements























      to repurchase, and other borrowings



24,714



20,963



18,062



10,763



14,779



63,740



43,320


Total interest expense



281,985



262,556



264,019



179,026



192,698



808,560



546,882


Net Interest Income



599,697



577,948



544,547



369,779



351,480



1,722,192



1,045,675


  Provision (recovery) for credit losses



5,085



7,505



100,562



6,371



(6,971)



113,152



9,604


Net Interest Income after Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses



594,612



570,443



443,985



363,408



358,451



1,609,040



1,036,071


Noninterest Income























Operating income



99,086



86,817



85,620



80,595



74,934



271,523



221,717


Securities losses, net







(228,811)



(50)





(228,811)




Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs







229,279







229,279




Total noninterest income



99,086



86,817



86,088



80,545



74,934



271,991



221,717


Noninterest Expense























Operating expense



351,453



350,682



340,820



250,699



243,543



1,042,955



726,809


Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)



20,889



24,379



68,006



6,531



3,304



113,274



13,602


FDIC special assessment









(621)







4,473


Total noninterest expense



372,342



375,061



408,826



256,609



246,847



1,156,229



744,884


Income before Income Tax Provision



321,356



282,199



121,247



187,344



186,538



724,802



512,904


Income tax provision



74,715



66,975



32,167



43,166



43,359



173,857



122,299


Net Income


$

246,641


$

215,224


$

89,080


$

144,178


$

143,179


$

550,945


$

390,605

























Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























Net Income (GAAP)


$

246,641


$

215,224


$

89,080


$

144,178


$

143,179


$

550,945


$

390,605


Securities losses, net of tax







178,639



38





178,639




Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax







(179,004)







(179,004)




Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax







71,892







71,892




Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense, net of tax (8)



16,032



18,593



53,094



5,026



2,536



87,719



10,348


Deferred tax asset remeasurement







5,581







5,581




FDIC special assessment, net of tax









(478)







3,362


Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)


$

262,673


$

233,817


$

219,282


$

148,764


$

145,715


$

715,772


$

404,315

























   Basic earnings per common share


$

2.44


$

2.12


$

0.88


$

1.89


$

1.88


$

5.43


$

5.12


   Diluted earnings per common share


$

2.42


$

2.11


$

0.87


$

1.87


$

1.86


$

5.41


$

5.09


   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)


$

2.60


$

2.30


$

2.16


$

1.95


$

1.91


$

7.06


$

5.30


   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)


$

2.58


$

2.30


$

2.15


$

1.93


$

1.90


$

7.03


$

5.27


   Dividends per common share


$

0.60


$

0.54


$

0.54


$

0.54


$

0.54


$

1.68


$

1.58


   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



101,218,431



101,495,456



101,409,624



76,360,935



76,299,069



101,373,803



76,284,016


   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



101,735,095



101,845,360



101,828,600



76,957,882



76,805,436



101,807,090



76,690,900


   Effective tax rate



23.25 %



23.73 %



26.53 %



23.04 %



23.24 %



23.99 %



23.84 %


   Adjusted effective tax rate



23.25 %



23.73 %



21.93 %



23.04 %



23.24 %



23.22 %



23.84 %


Performance and Capital Ratios

























Three Months Ended


 Nine Months Ended





Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,





2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024



PERFORMANCE RATIOS






















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.49

%


1.34

%


0.56

%


1.23

%


1.25

%

1.14

%

1.15

%


Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.59

%


1.45

%


1.38

%


1.27

%


1.27

%

1.48

%

1.19

%


Return on average common equity (annualized)



11.04

%


9.93

%


4.29

%


9.72

%


9.91

%

8.50

%

9.29

%


Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



11.75

%


10.79

%


10.56

%


10.03

%


10.08

%

11.05

%

9.62

%


Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



19.62

%


18.17

%


8.99

%


15.09

%


15.63

%

15.80

%

14.94

%


Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



20.81

%


19.61

%


19.85

%


15.56

%


15.89

%

20.10

%

15.44

%


Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



49.88

%


52.75

%


60.97

%


55.73

%


56.58

%

54.35

%

57.35

%


Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



46.89

%


49.09

%


50.24

%


54.42

%


55.80

%

48.68

%

55.93

%


Dividend payout ratio (5)



24.59

%


25.47

%


61.45

%


28.58

%


28.76

%

30.89

%

30.82

%


Book value per common share


$

89.14


$

86.71


$

84.99


$

77.18


$

77.42







Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)


$

54.48


$

51.96


$

50.07


$

51.11


$

51.26





























CAPITAL RATIOS






















Equity-to-assets



13.6

%


13.4

%


13.2

%


12.7

%


12.8

%






Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.8

%


8.5

%


8.2

%


8.8

%


8.9

%






Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.4

%


9.2

%


8.9

%


10.0

%


10.0

%






Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.5

%


11.2

%


11.0

%


12.6

%


12.4

%






Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.5

%


11.2

%


11.0

%


12.6

%


12.4

%






Total risk-based capital (6)



14.0

%


14.5

%


13.7

%


15.0

%


14.7

%






Balance Sheet




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


BALANCE SHEET


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


Assets

















   Cash and due from banks


$

582,792


$

755,798


$

688,153


$

525,506


$

563,887


   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



2,561,663



2,708,308



2,611,537



866,561



648,792


Cash and cash equivalents



3,144,455



3,464,106



3,299,690



1,392,067



1,212,679



















Trading securities, at fair value



107,519



95,306



107,401



102,932



87,103


Investment securities:

















   Securities held to maturity



2,096,727



2,145,991



2,195,980



2,254,670



2,301,307


   Securities available for sale, at fair value



6,042,800



5,927,867



5,853,369



4,320,593



4,564,363


   Other investments



366,218



357,487



345,695



223,613



211,458


               Total investment securities



8,505,745



8,431,345



8,395,044



6,798,876



7,077,128


Loans held for sale



346,673



318,985



357,918



279,426



287,043


Loans:

















Purchased credit deteriorated



3,160,359



3,409,186



3,634,490



862,155



913,342


Purchased non-credit deteriorated



11,877,828



12,492,553



13,084,853



3,635,782



3,959,028


Non-acquired



32,629,724



31,365,508



30,047,389



29,404,990



28,675,822


    Less allowance for credit losses



(590,133)



(621,046)



(623,690)



(465,280)



(467,981)


               Loans, net



47,077,778



46,646,201



46,143,042



33,437,647



33,080,211


Premises and equipment, net



961,510



964,878



946,334



502,559



507,452


Bank owned life insurance



1,285,532



1,280,632



1,273,472



1,013,209



1,007,275


Mortgage servicing rights



84,491



85,836



87,742



89,795



83,512


Core deposit and other intangibles



409,890



433,458



455,443



66,458



71,835


Goodwill



3,094,059



3,094,059



3,088,059



1,923,106



1,923,106


Other assets



1,030,558



1,078,516



981,309



775,129



745,303


                Total assets


$

66,048,210


$

65,893,322


$

65,135,454


$

46,381,204


$

46,082,647



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















   Noninterest-bearing


$

13,430,459


$

13,719,030


$

13,757,255


$

10,192,117


$

10,376,531


   Interest-bearing



40,642,810



39,977,931



39,580,360



27,868,749



27,261,664


               Total deposits



54,073,269



53,696,961



53,337,615



38,060,866



37,638,195


Federal funds purchased and securities

















   sold under agreements to repurchase



594,092



630,558



679,337



514,912



538,322


Other borrowings



696,429



1,099,705



752,798



391,534



691,626


Reserve for unfunded commitments



68,538



64,693



62,253



45,327



41,515


Other liabilities



1,604,756



1,600,271



1,679,090



1,478,150



1,268,409


               Total liabilities



57,037,084



57,092,188



56,511,093



40,490,789



40,178,067



















Shareholders' equity:

















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



252,723



253,745



253,698



190,805



190,674


   Surplus



6,647,952



6,679,028



6,667,277



4,259,722



4,249,672


   Retained earnings



2,426,463



2,240,470



2,080,053



2,046,809



1,943,874


   Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(316,012)



(372,109)



(376,667)



(606,921)



(479,640)


               Total shareholders' equity



9,011,126



8,801,134



8,624,361



5,890,415



5,904,580


               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

66,048,210


$

65,893,322


$

65,135,454


$

46,381,204


$

46,082,647



















Common shares issued and outstanding



101,089,231



101,498,000



101,479,065



76,322,206



76,269,577


Net Interest Income and Margin





























Three Months Ended




Sep. 30, 2025


Jun. 30, 2025


Sep. 30, 2024


(Dollars in thousands)


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


Average


Income/


Yield/


YIELD ANALYSIS


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Balance


Expense


Rate


Interest-Earning Assets:


























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

2,212,239


$

23,271


4.17 %


$

1,884,133


$

19,839


4.22 %


$

559,942


$

6,462


4.59 %


Investment securities



8,624,670



76,029


3.50 %



8,513,439



74,217


3.50 %



7,163,934



43,634


2.42 %


Loans held for sale



289,884



5,067


6.93 %



283,017



4,829


6.84 %



112,429



2,694


9.53 %


Total loans held for investment



47,600,317



777,315


6.48 %



47,029,412



741,619


6.33 %



33,387,675



491,388


5.86 %


     Total interest-earning assets



58,727,110



881,682


5.96 %



57,710,001



840,504


5.84 %



41,223,980



544,178


5.25 %


Noninterest-earning assets



6,762,434








6,840,880








4,373,250







     Total Assets


$

65,489,544







$

64,550,881







$

45,597,230

































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):


























Transaction and money market accounts


$

29,623,457


$

187,627


2.51 %


$

28,986,998


$

173,481


2.40 %


$

19,936,966


$

129,613


2.59 %


Savings deposits



2,879,488



1,940


0.27 %



2,921,780



2,012


0.28 %



2,453,886



1,893


0.31 %


Certificates and other time deposits



7,310,133



67,704


3.67 %



7,177,451



66,100


3.69 %



4,489,441



46,413


4.11 %


Federal funds purchased



331,707



3,640


4.35 %



360,588



3,943


4.39 %



304,582



4,178


5.46 %


Repurchase agreements



281,395



1,527


2.15 %



287,341



1,462


2.04 %



258,166



1,519


2.34 %


Other borrowings



974,992



19,547


7.95 %



821,545



15,558


7.60 %



611,247



9,082


5.91 %


     Total interest-bearing liabilities



41,401,172



281,985


2.70 %



40,555,703



262,556


2.60 %



28,054,288



192,698


2.73 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits



13,541,840








13,643,265








10,412,512







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



1,679,124








1,659,331








1,382,260







Shareholders' equity



8,867,408








8,692,582








5,748,170







     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



24,088,372








23,995,178








17,542,942







     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

65,489,544







$

64,550,881







$

45,597,230







Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)





$

599,697


4.05 %





$

577,948


4.02 %





$

351,480


3.39 %


Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








4.06 %








4.02 %








3.40 %


Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)








1.91 %








1.84 %








1.90 %


Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)








2.04 %








1.94 %








1.99 %




























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)





$

82,976







$

63,507







$

2,858




Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment





$

718







$

672







$

486




  • The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $309.8 million as of September 30, 2025.

Noninterest Income and Expense


























Three Months Ended


 Nine Months Ended




Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


Sep. 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


2025


2024


Noninterest Income:























   Fees on deposit accounts


$

42,572


$

37,869


$

35,933


$

35,121


$

33,986


$

116,374


$

100,973


   Mortgage banking income



5,462



5,936



7,737



4,777



3,189



19,135



15,270


   Trust and investment services income



14,157



14,419



14,932



12,414



11,578



43,508



33,060


   Correspondent banking and capital markets income



25,522



19,161



16,715



20,905



17,381



61,398



48,239


   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(4,318)



(5,394)



(7,170)



(7,350)



(7,488)



(16,882)



(29,175)


   Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



21,204



13,767



9,545



13,555



9,893



44,516



19,064


   Bank owned life insurance income



10,597



9,153



10,199



7,944



8,276



29,949



22,540


   Other



5,094



5,673



7,275



6,784



8,012



18,041



30,810


   Securities losses, net







(228,811)



(50)





(228,811)




   Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs







229,279







229,279




         Total Noninterest Income


$

99,086


$

86,817


$

86,088


$

80,545


$

74,934


$

271,991


$

221,717

























Noninterest Expense:























   Salaries and employee benefits


$

199,148


$

200,162


$

195,811


$

154,116


$

150,865


$

595,121


$

452,753


   Occupancy expense



40,874



41,507



35,493



22,831



22,242



117,874



67,272


   Information services expense



28,988



30,155



31,362



23,416



23,280



90,505



68,777


   OREO and loan related expense



5,427



2,295



1,784



1,416



1,358



9,506



3,271


   Business development and staff related



8,907



7,182



6,510



6,777



5,542



22,600



17,006


   Amortization of intangibles



23,426



24,048



23,831



5,326



5,327



71,305



17,069


   Professional fees



4,994



4,658



4,709



5,366



4,017



14,361



11,038


   Supplies and printing expense



3,278



3,970



3,128



2,729



2,762



10,376



7,828


   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



8,374



11,469



11,258



7,365



7,482



31,101



23,787


   Advertising and marketing



2,980



3,010



2,290



2,269



2,296



8,280



6,874


   Other operating expenses



25,057



22,226



24,644



19,088



18,372



71,926



51,134


   Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



20,889



24,379



68,006



6,531



3,304



113,274



13,602


   FDIC special assessment









(621)







4,473


         Total Noninterest Expense


$

372,342


$

375,061


$

408,826


$

256,609


$

246,847


$

1,156,229


$

744,884


Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands)


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


Construction and land development * †


$

2,678,971


$

3,323,923


$

3,497,909


$

2,184,327


$

2,458,151


Investor commercial real estate*



17,603,205



16,953,410



16,822,119



9,991,482



9,856,709


Commercial owner occupied real estate



7,529,075



7,497,906



7,417,116



5,716,376



5,544,716


Commercial and industrial



8,644,636



8,445,878



8,106,484



6,222,876



5,931,187


Consumer real estate *



10,202,026



10,038,369



9,838,952



8,714,969



8,649,714


Consumer/other



1,009,998



1,007,761



1,084,152



1,072,897



1,107,715


Total Loans


$

47,667,911


$

47,267,247


$

46,766,732


$

33,902,927


$

33,548,192




*

Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $350.2 million, $371.1 million, $343.5 million, $386.2 million, and $429.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, and September 30, 2024, respectively.




















Ending Balance


(Dollars in thousands)


Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


DEPOSITS


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


Noninterest-bearing checking


$

13,430,459


$

13,719,030


$

13,757,255


$

10,192,116


$

10,376,531


Interest-bearing checking



12,906,408



12,607,205



12,034,973



8,232,322



7,550,392


Savings



2,853,410



2,889,670



2,939,407



2,414,172



2,442,584


Money market



17,251,469



16,772,597



17,447,738



13,056,534



12,614,046


Time deposits



7,631,523



7,708,459



7,158,242



4,165,722



4,654,642


Total Deposits


$

54,073,269


$

53,696,961


$

53,337,615


$

38,060,866


$

37,638,195



















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)


$

46,441,746


$

45,988,502


$

46,179,373


$

33,895,144


$

32,983,553


Asset Quality




















Ending Balance




Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


(Dollars in thousands)


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

















Non-acquired

















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual


$

146,751


$

141,910


$

151,673


$

141,982


$

111,240


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



4,352



3,687



3,273



3,293



6,890


Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



11,969



17,288



2,290



1,182



1,217


Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



163,072



162,885



157,236



146,457



119,347


Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



149,695



151,466



116,691



65,314



70,731


Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



891



707



537





389


Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



7,147



8,783



5,976



1,583



493


Total acquired nonperforming assets



157,733



160,956



123,204



66,897



71,613


Total nonperforming assets


$

320,805


$

323,841


$

280,440


$

213,354


$

190,960





















Three Months Ended




Sep. 30,


Jun. 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,




2025


2025


2025


2024


2024


ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):

















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.24 %



1.31 %



1.33 %



1.37 %



1.39 %


Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,

















as a percentage of loans



1.38 %



1.45 %



1.47 %



1.51 %



1.52 %


Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



195.61 %



208.57 %



229.15 %



220.94 %



247.28 %


Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.27 %



0.21 %



0.38 %



0.06 %



0.07 %


Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage

















  of average loans (annualized) *



0.27 %



0.06 %



0.04 %



0.06 %



0.07 %


Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.49 %



0.49 %



0.43 %



0.46 %



0.41 %


Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.63 %



0.63 %



0.58 %



0.62 %



0.56 %




*

Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2025:














Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")


(Dollars in thousands)


Non-PCD ACL


PCD ACL


Total ACL


UFC


Ending balance 6/30/2025


$

535,014


$

86,032


$

621,046


$

64,693


Charge offs



(36,554)





(36,554)




Acquired charge offs



(344)



(664)



(1,008)




Recoveries



2,292





2,292




Acquired recoveries



921



2,195



3,116




Provision for credit losses



10,249



(9,008)



1,241



3,845


Ending balance 9/30/2025


$

511,578


$

78,555


$

590,133


$

68,538
















Period end loans


$

44,507,552


$

3,160,359


$

47,667,911



N/A


Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.15 %



2.49 %



1.24 %



N/A


Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) †











$

11,201,286


Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)












0.61 %




Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 23, 2025.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations.  The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/.  The conference ID number is 4200408.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 23, 2025 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended


PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)


Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024


Net income (GAAP)


$

246,641



$

215,224



$

89,080



$

144,178



$

143,179


Provision (recovery) for credit losses



5,085




7,505




100,562




6,371




(6,971)


Income tax provision



74,715




66,975




26,586




43,166




43,359


Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement









5,581








Securities losses, net









228,811




50





Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs









(229,279)








Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



20,889




24,379




68,006




6,531




3,304


FDIC special assessment












(621)





Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)


$

347,330



$

314,083



$

289,347



$

199,675



$

182,871























(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended


NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)


Sep. 30, 2025



Jun. 30, 2025



Mar. 31, 2025



Dec. 31, 2024



Sep. 30, 2024


Net interest income (GAAP)


$

599,697



$

577,948



$

544,547



$

369,779



$

351,480


Total average interest-earning assets



58,727,110




57,710,001




57,497,453




42,295,376




41,223,980


NIM, non-tax equivalent



4.05

%



4.02

%



3.84

%



3.48

%



3.39

%






















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



718




672




784




547




486


Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

600,415



$

578,620



$

545,331



$

370,326



$

351,966


NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



4.06

%



4.02

%



3.85

%



3.48

%



3.40

%
































Three Months Ended



 Nine Months Ended


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2025



2025



2025



2024



2024



2025



2024


Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





























Net income (GAAP)


$

246,641



$

215,224



$

89,080



$

144,178



$

143,179



$

550,945



$

390,605


Securities losses, net of tax









178,639




38







178,639





Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax









(179,004)










(179,004)





PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax









71,892










71,892





Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



16,032




18,593




53,094




5,026




2,536




87,719




10,348


Deferred tax asset remeasurement









5,581










5,581





FDIC special assessment, net of tax












(478)










3,362


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$

262,673



$

233,817



$

219,282



$

148,764



$

145,715



$

715,772



$

404,315































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)





























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)


$

2.44



$

2.12



$

0.88



$

1.89



$

1.88



$

5.43



$

5.12


Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax









1.76




0.00







1.76





Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax









(1.77)










(1.77)





Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax









0.71










0.71





Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.16




0.18




0.52




0.07




0.03




0.87




0.14


Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement









0.06










0.06





Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax












(0.01)










0.04


Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)


$

2.60



$

2.30



$

2.16



$

1.95



$

1.91



$

7.06



$

5.30































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)





























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)


$

2.42



$

2.11



$

0.87



$

1.87



$

1.86



$

5.41



$

5.09


Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax









1.76




0.00







1.75





Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax









(1.76)










(1.76)





Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax









0.71










0.71





Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.16




0.19




0.52




0.07




0.04




0.87




0.14


Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement









0.05










0.05





Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax












(0.01)










0.04


Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)


$

2.58



$

2.30



$

2.15



$

1.93



$

1.90



$

7.03



$

5.27































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)





























Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.49

%



1.34

%



0.56

%



1.23

%



1.25

%



1.14

%



1.15

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



%



%



1.13

%



0.00

%



%



0.37

%



%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



%



%



(1.13)

%



%



%



(0.37)

%



%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



%



%



0.45

%



%



%



0.15

%



%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.10

%



0.11

%



0.33

%



0.04

%



0.02

%



0.18

%



0.03

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



%



%



0.04

%



%



%



0.01

%



%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



%



%



%



(0.00)

%



%



%



0.01

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.59

%



1.45

%



1.38

%



1.27

%



1.27

%



1.48

%



1.19

%






























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)





























Return on average common equity (GAAP)



11.04

%



9.93

%



4.29

%



9.72

%



9.91

%



8.50

%



9.29

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax



%



%



8.61

%



0.00

%



%



2.76

%



%

Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax



%



%



(8.63)

%



%



%



(2.76)

%



%

Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax



%



%



3.46

%



%



%



1.11

%



%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.71

%



0.86

%



2.56

%



0.34

%



0.17

%



1.35

%



0.25

%

Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement



%



%



0.27

%



%



%



0.09

%



%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



%



%



%



(0.03)

%



%



%



0.08

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



11.75

%



10.79

%



10.56

%



10.03

%



10.08

%



11.05

%



9.62

%






























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)





























Return on average common equity (GAAP)



11.04

%



9.93

%



4.29

%



9.72

%



9.91

%



8.50

%



9.29