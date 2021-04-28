SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $2.17 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to $1.44 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and compared to $0.82 per diluted share one year ago. Adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2021 excludes $7.8 million of merger-related and branch closure costs (after-tax). In the fourth quarter of 2020, adjusted net income excluded $16.3 million of merger-related and branch closure costs (after-tax), $31.8 million in swap termination expense (after-tax), and $31.5 million of income tax benefit related to the ability to carryback tax losses under the CARES Act.

Highlights of the first quarter of 2021 include:

Returns

Reported & adjusted diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.06 and $2.17 (Non-GAAP), respectively

and (Non-GAAP), respectively Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $58.4 million compared to $18.2 million in provision expense in the prior quarter

compared to in provision expense in the prior quarter Reported & adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 21.2% (Non-GAAP) and 22.2% (Non-GAAP), respectively

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $140 million , or 1.48% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)

, or 1.48% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP) Book value per share of $66.42 increased by $0.93 per share compared to the prior quarter

increased by per share compared to the prior quarter Tangible book value ("TBV") per share of $42.02 (Non-GAAP), up $4.01 , or 10.5% from the year ago figure

Performance

Net interest margin ("NIM", tax equivalent) of 3.12%, down 2 basis points from prior quarter

Recognized $10.4 million in loan accretion compared to $12.7 million in the prior quarter

in loan accretion compared to in the prior quarter Recognized $20 .4 million in PPP net deferred loan fee income compared to $16.6 million in the prior quarter

.4 million in PPP net deferred loan fee income compared to in the prior quarter Total deposit cost of 0.15% down 2 basis points from prior quarter

Noninterest income of $96.3 million , 1.02% of assets

Balance Sheet / Credit

Total deposits increased $1.7 billion with core deposit growth totaling $2.0 billion , or 30.3% annualized; 33.3% of deposits are noninterest-bearing

with core deposit growth totaling , or 30.3% annualized; 33.3% of deposits are noninterest-bearing Loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased $185.0 million , or 3.3% annualized, centered in $131.1 million decline in consumer real estate loans and home equity lines of credit; C&I loans grew for the third consecutive quarter

, or 3.3% annualized, centered in decline in consumer real estate loans and home equity lines of credit; C&I loans grew for the third consecutive quarter Total PPP loans grew by $12.3 million , including the addition of $731.8 million round 2 PPP loans

, including the addition of round 2 PPP loans Net loan recoveries of $21,000 , or 0.00% annualized

, or 0.00% annualized Loan deferrals totaled $186.3 million , or 0.83% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans and held for sale loans as of March 31, 2021

Other Events

Completed Duncan-Williams, Inc. acquisition on February 1, 2021

Consolidated 4 branch locations in the first quarter

Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.47 per share, payable on May 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 14, 2021

per share, payable on May 21, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Received board and regulatory approval to redeem $25 million of subordinated debt and $38.5 million of trust preferred securities assumed from CenterState Bank Corporation ("CSFL"); Management intends to redeem by the next quarterly interest distribution date and expects to accelerate approximately $11 million of unamortized fair value discount related to the trust preferred securities

"We are pleased to begin 2021 with solid results in the first quarter", said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "Our longstanding focus on asset quality has benefited us through this environment, with four consecutive quarters with minimal to no net loan losses. The improvement in the economy and in economic forecasts led us to release loss reserves in the quarter, aiding our net income, though we continue to have a solid reserve position should the economic recovery falter. We are also pleased to have expanded our Correspondent division with the February 1 addition of the Duncan Williams team to the company."

"South State's balance sheet is strong and continues to strengthen with annualized total deposit growth of 23% for the quarter and Tangible Book Value growth of 10.5% compared to last year," said Robert R. Hill, Jr., Executive Chairman. "This foundation, coupled with strong fee businesses, has us well-positioned for the future."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Performance



Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

March 31, INCOME STATEMENT

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Interest income





























Loans, including fees (1)

$ 259,967

$ 269,632

$ 280,825

$ 167,707

$ 133,034 Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





























purchased under agreements to resell



18,509



16,738



14,469



12,857



14,766 Total interest income



278,476



286,370



295,294



180,564



147,800 Interest expense





























Deposits



11,257



13,227



15,154



12,624



14,437 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





























to repurchase, and other borrowings



5,221



7,596



9,792



5,383



5,350 Total interest expense



16,478



20,823



24,946



18,007



19,787 Net interest income



261,998



265,547



270,348



162,557



128,013 Provision (benefit) for credit losses



(58,420)



18,185



29,797



151,474



36,533 Net interest income after provision for credit losses



320,418



247,362



240,551



11,083



91,480 Noninterest income



96,285



97,871



114,790



54,347



44,132 Noninterest expense





























Pre-tax operating expense



218,702



219,719



215,225



134,634



103,118 Merger and/or branch consolid. expense



10,009



19,836



21,662



40,279



4,129 SWAP termination expense



—



38,787



—



—



— Federal Home Loan Bank advances prepayment fee



—



56



—



199



— Total noninterest expense



228,711



278,398



236,887



175,112



107,247 Income before provision for income taxes



187,992



66,835



118,454



(109,682)



28,365 Income taxes (benefit) provision



41,043



(19,401)



23,233



(24,747)



4,255 Net income (loss)

$ 146,949

$ 86,236

$ 95,221

$ (84,935)

$ 24,110































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)





























Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 146,949

$ 86,236

$ 95,221

$ (84,935)

$ 24,110 Securities gains, net of tax



—



(29)



(12)



—



— Income taxes benefit - carryback tax loss



—



(31,468)



—



—



— FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax



—



46



—



154



— SWAP termination expense, net of tax



—



31,784



—



—



— Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC



—



—



—



92,212



— Merger and/or branch consolid. expense, net of tax



7,824



16,255



17,413



31,191



3,510 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 154,773

$ 102,824

$ 112,622

$ 38,622

$ 27,620































Basic earnings per common share

$ 2.07

$ 1.22

$ 1.34

$ (1.96)

$ 0.72 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 2.06

$ 1.21

$ 1.34

$ (1.96)

$ 0.71 Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.18

$ 1.45

$ 1.59

$ 0.89

$ 0.82 Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 2.17

$ 1.44

$ 1.58

$ 0.89

$ 0.82 Dividends per common share

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 0.47 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



71,009,209



70,941,200



70,905,027



43,317,736



33,566,051 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



71,484,490



71,294,864



71,075,866



43,317,736



33,804,908 Adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding*



71,484,490



71,294,864



71,075,866



43,606,333



33,804,908 Effective tax rate



21.83%



(29.03)%



19.61%



22.56%



15.00% Adjusted effective tax rate



21.83%



18.05%



19.61%



22.56%



15.00%

*Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares was calculated with the result of adjusted net income (non-GAAP).

Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 PERFORMANCE RATIOS





























Return on average assets (annualized)



1.56%



0.90%



1.00%



(1.49)%



0.60% Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.64%



1.08%



1.18%



0.68%



0.69% Return on average equity (annualized)



12.71%



7.45%



8.31%



(11.78)%



4.15% Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



13.39%



8.88%



9.83%



5.36%



4.75% Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



21.16%



13.05%



14.66%



(19.71)%



8.35% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



22.24%



15.35%



17.14%



10.23%



9.45% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



61.06%



73.59%



58.91%



78.37%



60.37% Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



58.27%



57.52%



53.30%



59.76%



57.98% Dividend payout ratio (5)



22.72%



38.67%



35.01%



N/A



65.70% Book value per common share

$ 66.42

$ 65.49

$ 64.34

$ 63.35

$ 69.40 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 42.02

$ 41.16

$ 39.83

$ 38.33

$ 38.01































CAPITAL RATIOS





























Equity-to-assets



11.9%



12.3%



12.1%



11.9%



14.0% Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



7.9%



8.1%



7.8%



7.6%



8.2% Tier 1 leverage (6) *



8.5%



8.3%



8.1%



13.3%



9.5% Tier 1 common equity (6) *



12.1%



11.8%



11.5%



10.7%



11.0% Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *



12.1%



11.8%



11.5%



10.7%



12.0% Total risk-based capital (6) *



14.5%



14.2%



13.9%



12.9%



12.7%































OTHER DATA





























Number of branches



281



285



305



305



155 Number of employees (full-time equivalent basis)



5,210



5,184



5,266



5,369



2,583

*The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CAREs Act in relief of COVID-19

pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL

impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet





Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, BALANCE SHEET

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Assets





























Cash and due from banks

$ 392,556

$ 363,306

$ 344,389

$ 380,661

$ 259,579 Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



5,581,581



4,245,949



4,127,250



3,983,047



1,003,257 Cash and cash equivalents



5,974,137



4,609,255



4,471,639



4,363,708



1,262,836































Trading securities, at fair value



83,947



10,674



-



494



- Investment securities:





























Securities held-to-maturity



1,214,313



955,542



-



-



- Securities available for sale, at fair value



3,891,490



3,330,672



3,561,929



3,137,718



1,971,195 Other investments



161,468



160,443



185,199



133,430



62,994 Total investment securities



5,267,271



4,446,657



3,747,128



3,271,148



2,034,189 Loans held for sale



352,997



290,467



456,141



603,275



71,719 Loans:





























Purchased credit deteriorated



2,680,466



2,915,809



3,143,822



3,323,754



311,271 Purchased non-credit deteriorated



8,433,913



9,458,869



10,557,907



11,577,833



1,632,700 Non-acquired



13,377,086



12,289,456



11,536,086



10,597,560



9,562,919 Less allowance for credit losses



(406,460)



(457,309)



(440,159)



(434,608)



(144,785) Loans, net



24,085,005



24,206,825



24,797,656



25,064,539



11,362,105 Other real estate owned ("OREO")



11,471



11,914



13,480



18,016



7,432 Premises and equipment, net



569,171



579,239



626,259



627,943



312,151 Bank owned life insurance



562,624



559,368



556,475



556,807



233,849 Mortgage servicing rights



54,285



43,820



34,578



25,441



26,365 Core deposit and other intangibles



153,861



162,592



171,637



170,911



46,809 Goodwill



1,579,758



1,563,942



1,566,524



1,603,383



1,002,900 Other assets



1,035,805



1,305,120



1,377,849



1,419,691



282,556 Total assets

$ 39,730,332

$ 37,789,873

$ 37,819,366

$ 37,725,356

$ 16,642,911































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





























Deposits:





























Noninterest-bearing

$ 10,801,812

$ 9,711,338

$ 9,681,095

$ 9,915,700

$ 3,367,422 Interest-bearing



21,639,598



20,982,544



20,288,859



20,041,585



8,977,125 Total deposits



32,441,410



30,693,882



29,969,954



29,957,285



12,344,547 Federal funds purchased and securities





























sold under agreements to repurchase



878,581



779,666



706,723



720,479



325,723 Other borrowings



390,323



390,179



1,089,637



1,089,279



1,316,100 Reserve for unfunded commitments



35,829



43,380



43,161



21,051



8,555 Other liabilities



1,264,369



1,234,886



1,446,478



1,445,412



326,943 Total liabilities



35,010,512



33,141,993



33,255,953



33,233,506



14,321,868































Shareholders' equity:





























Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 80,000,000 shares



177,651



177,434



177,321



177,268



83,611 Surplus



3,772,248



3,765,406



3,764,482



3,759,166



1,584,322 Retained earnings



770,952



657,451



604,564



542,677



643,345 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,031)



47,589



17,046



12,739



9,765 Total shareholders' equity



4,719,820



4,647,880



4,563,413



4,491,850



2,321,043 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 39,730,332

$ 37,789,873

$ 37,819,366

$ 37,725,356

$ 16,642,911































Common shares issued and outstanding



71,060,446



70,973,477



70,928,304



70,907,119



33,444,236

Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Interest-Earning Assets:



































Federal funds sold, reverse repo, and time deposits

$4,757,717

$989

0.08%

$4,509,137

$1,098

0.10%

$538,310

$1,452

1.08% Investment securities

4,683,152

17,520

1.52%

4,070,218

15,641

1.53%

2,022,726

13,314

2.65% Loans held for sale

298,970

1,991

2.70%

382,115

2,328

2.42%

41,812

331

3.18% Total loans, excluding PPP

22,612,722

232,770

4.17%

22,701,841

245,273

4.30%

11,439,676

132,703

4.67% Total PPP loans

1,879,367

25,206

5.44%

2,189,696

22,031

4.00%

-

-

0.00% Total loans

24,492,089

257,976

4.27%

24,891,536

267,304

4.27%

11,439,676

132,703

4.67% Total interest-earning assets

34,231,928

278,476

3.30%

33,853,006

286,371

3.37%

14,042,524

147,800

4.23% Noninterest-earning assets

4,013,482









4,174,105









2,010,409







Total Assets

$38,245,410









$38,027,111









$16,052,933













































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Transaction and money market accounts

$14,678,248

$5,387

0.15%

14,038,057

$6,675

0.19%

5,976,771

$7,682

0.52% Savings deposits

2,780,361

434

0.06%

2,667,211

505

0.08%

1,323,770

650

0.20% Certificates and other time deposits

3,672,818

5,436

0.60%

3,805,708

6,047

0.63%

1,642,749

6,105

1.49% Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

852,277

351

0.17%

754,457

435

0.23%

328,372

615

0.75% Other borrowings

390,043

4,870

5.06%

876,781

7,161

3.25%

887,431

4,735

2.15% Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,373,747

16,478

0.30%

22,142,214

20,823

0.37%

10,159,093

19,787

0.78% Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")

11,184,514









11,277,541









3,557,492







Shareholders' equity

4,687,149









4,607,356









2,336,348







Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

15,871,663









15,884,897









5,893,840







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$38,245,410









$38,027,111









$16,052,933







Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$261,998

3.10%





$265,548

3.12%





$128,013

3.67% Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)









3.12%









3.14%









3.68% Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)





0.15%









0.17%









0.46% Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)







0.21%









0.26%









0.59%





































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)





$10,416









$12,686









$10,931



TEFRA (included in NIM, Tax Equivalent)





$1,286









$1,663









$530





The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $87.3 million and the remaining net deferred fees on PPP loans totals $33.3 million as of March 31, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Noninterest Income:





























Fees on deposit accounts

$ 25,282

$ 25,153

$ 24,346

$ 16,679

$ 18,141 Mortgage banking income



26,880



25,162



48,022



18,371



14,647 Trust and investment services income



8,578



7,506



7,404



7,138



7,389 Securities gains, net



-



35



15



-



- Correspondent banking and capital market income



28,748



27,751



26,432



10,067



493 Bank owned life insurance income



3,300



3,341



4,127



1,381



2,530 Other



3,498



8,923



4,444



711



932 Total Noninterest Income

$ 96,286

$ 97,871

$ 114,790

$ 54,347

$ 44,132































Noninterest Expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits

$ 140,361

$ 138,982

$ 134,919

$ 81,720

$ 60,978 Swap termination expense



-



38,787



-



-



- Occupancy expense



23,331



23,496



23,845



15,959



12,287 Information services expense



18,789



19,527



18,855



12,155



9,306 FHLB prepayment penalty



-



56



-



199



- OREO expense and loan related



1,002



728



1,146



1,107



587 Business development and staff related



3,371



3,835



2,599



1,447



2,244 Amortization of intangibles



9,164



9,760



9,560



4,665



3,007 Professional fees



3,274



4,306



4,385



2,848



2,494 Supplies and printing expense



2,670



2,809



2,755



1,610



1,505 FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



3,771



3,403



2,849



2,403



2,058 Advertising and marketing



1,740



1,544



1,203



531



814 Other operating expenses



11,229



11,329



13,109



10,189



7,838 Branch consolidation and merger expense



10,009



19,836



21,662



40,279



4,129 Total Noninterest Expense

$ 228,711

$ 278,398

$ 236,887

$ 175,112

$ 107,247

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):





Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, LOAN PORTFOLIO

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Construction and land development

$ 1,888,901

$ 1,899,066

$ 1,840,111

$ 1,999,062

$ 1,105,308 Investor commercial real estate



6,489,580



6,518,771



6,565,869



6,671,554



2,699,067 Commercial owner occupied real estate



4,826,651



4,842,092



4,846,020



4,762,520



2,177,738 Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP



3,141,643



3,113,685



3,067,399



3,005,030



1,418,421 Consumer real estate



5,313,597



5,444,731



5,658,984



5,799,653



3,423,887 Consumer/other



885,320



912,327



907,711



924,995



682,469 Subtotal



22,545,692



22,730,672



22,886,094



23,162,814



11,506,890 PPP loans



1,945,773



1,933,462



2,351,721



2,336,333



- Total Loans

$ 24,491,465

$ 24,664,134

$ 25,237,815

$ 25,499,147

$ 11,506,890

The following table presents a summary of the deposit types (dollars in thousands):





Ending Balance (Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, DEPOSITS

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 10,801,812

$ 9,711,338

$ 9,681,095

$ 9,915,700

$ 3,367,422 Interest-bearing checking



7,369,066



6,955,575



6,414,905



6,192,915



2,963,679 Savings



2,906,673



2,694,010



2,618,877



2,503,514



1,337,730 Money market



7,884,132



7,584,353



7,404,299



7,196,456



3,029,769 Time deposits



3,479,727



3,748,605



3,850,778



4,148,700



1,645,947 Total Deposits

$ 32,441,410

$ 30,693,881

$ 29,969,954

$ 29,957,285

$ 12,344,547































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 28,961,683

$ 26,945,276

$ 26,119,176

$ 25,808,585

$ 10,698,600

Asset Quality





Ending Balance



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 NONPERFORMING ASSETS:





























Non-acquired





























Non-acquired nonperforming loans

$ 21,034

$ 29,171

$ 22,463

$ 22,883

$ 23,912 Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



654



688



825



1,689



941 Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



21,688



29,859



23,288



24,572



24,853 Acquired





























Acquired nonperforming loans



80,024



77,668



89,974



100,399



32,791 Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



11,292



11,568



12,904



16,987



6,802 Total acquired nonperforming assets



91,316



89,236



102,878



117,386



39,593 Total nonperforming assets

$ 113,004

$ 119,095

$ 126,166

$ 141,958

$ 64,446



































Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,



2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





























Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.66%



1.85%



1.74%



1.70%



1.26% Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans



1.80%



2.01%



1.92%



1.88%



N/A Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans *



402.20%



428.04%



391.47%



352.53%



255.34% Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



(0.00)%



0.01%



0.01%



0.00%



0.05% Total nonperforming assets as a percentage





























of total assets *



0.28%



0.32%



0.33%



0.38%



0.39% Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans *



0.41%



0.43%



0.45%



0.48%



0.49%

* With the merger with CSFL on June 7, 2020, the amount of acquired nonaccrual loans increased by approximately $69.9 million during the second quarter of 2020.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 ("CECL"), which affects the allowance for credit losses and the liability for unfunded

commitments ("UFC"). Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the first quarter of 2021:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL & UFC")



NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total

UFC Ending Balance 12/31/2020

$ 315,470

$ 141,839

$ 457,309

$ 43,380 Charge offs



(1,947)



-



(1,947)



- Acquired charge offs



(570)



(857)



(1,427)



- Recoveries



1,024



-



1,024



- Acquired recoveries



956



1,415



2,371



- Provision for credit losses



(30,676)



(20,194)



(50,870)



(7,551) Ending balance 3/31/2021

$ 284,257

$ 122,203

$ 406,460

$ 35,829

























Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$ 21,810,999

$ 2,680,466

$ 24,491,465



N/A Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)



1.30%



4.56%



1.66%



N/A Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$ 19,865,226

$ 2,680,466

$ 22,545,692



N/A Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)



1.43%



4.56%



1.80%



N/A Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 4,859,717 Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.74%

* Unfunded commitments excludes unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will announce its first quarter 2021 earnings results in a news release after the market closes on April 28, 2021. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2021, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 877-506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 380-2004. The conference ID number is 10153950. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 29, 2021 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars in thousands)















PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 146,949

$ 86,236

$ 95,221

$ (84,935) PCL legacy SSB

(58,420)

18,185

29,797

31,259 PCL legacy CSB NonPCD and UFC - Day 1

-

-

-

119,079 PCL legacy CSB for June, 2020

-

-

-

1,136 Tax provision (benefit)

41,043

(19,401)

23,233

(24,747) Merger-related costs

10,009

19,836

21,662

40,279 Securities gain

-

(35)

(15)

- FHLB advance prepayment cost

-

56

-

199 Swap termination cost

-

38,787

-

- CSB pre-merger PPNR

-

-

-

74,791 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) Non-GAAP

$ 139,581

$ 143,664

$ 169,898

$ 157,061

















SSB average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 38,245,410

$ 38,027,111

$ 37,865,217

$ 22,898,925 CSB average asset balance pre-merger













14,604,081 Total average balance June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP)













$ 37,503,006

















PPNR ROAA

1.48%

1.50%

1.79%

1.68%





Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$146,949

$86,236

$95,221

$(84,935)

$24,110 Securities gains, net of tax

—

(29)

(12)

—

— PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

—

—

—

92,212

— Swap termination expense, net of tax

—

31,784

—

—

— Provision (Benefit) for income taxes - carryback tax loss

—

(31,468)

—

—

— FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

—

46

—

154

— Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax

7,824

16,255

17,413

31,191

3,510 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$154,773

$102,824

$112,622

$38,622

$27,620





















Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



















Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$2.07

$1.22

$1.34

$(1.96)

$0.72 Effect to adjust for securities gains

—

(0.00)

(0.00)

—

— Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

—

—

—

2.13

— Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax

—

0.45

—

—

— Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

—

(0.44)

—

—

— Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

—

0.00

—

0.00

— Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 0.11

0.23

0.25

0.72

0.10 Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$2.18

$1.45

$1.59

$0.89

$0.82





















Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



















Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$2.06

$1.21

$1.34

$(1.96)

$0.71 Effect to adjust for securities gains

—

(0.00)

(0.00)

—

— Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

—

—

—

2.11

— Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax

—

0.45

—

—

— Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

—

(0.44)

—

—

— Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

—

0.00

—

0.00

— Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 0.11

0.23

0.24

0.72

0.11 Effect of adjusted weighted ave shares due to adjusted net income

—

—

—

0.02

— Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$2.17

$1.44

$1.58

$0.89

$0.82





















Adjusted Return of Average Assets (2)



















Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.56%

0.90%

1.00%

(1.49)%

0.60% Effect to adjust for securities gains

—%

(0.00)%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

—%

—%

—%

1.62%

—% Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

—%

0.33%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

—%

(0.33)%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

—%

0.00%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 0.08%

0.18%

0.18%

0.55%

0.09% Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.64%

1.08%

1.18%

0.68%

0.69%





















Adjusted Return of Average Equity (2)



















Return on average equity (GAAP)

12.71%

7.45%

8.31%

(11.78)%

4.15% Effect to adjust for securities gains

—%

0.00%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

—%

—%

—%

12.79%

—% Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

—%

2.74%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

—%

(2.72)%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

—%

(0.00)%

—%

0.02%

—% Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 0.68%

1.41%

1.52%

4.33%

0.60% Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

13.39%

8.88%

9.83%

5.36%

4.75%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

12.71%

7.45%

8.31%

(11.78)%

4.15% Effect to adjust for securities gains

—%

—%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments

—%

—%

—%

12.79%

—% Effect to adjust for swap termination expense

—%

2.74%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss

—%

(2.72)%

—%

—%

—% Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax

—%

—%

—%

0.02%

—% Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 0.68%

1.40%

1.52%

4.32%

0.60% Effect to adjust for intangible assets

8.85%

6.48%

7.31%

4.88%

4.70% Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

22.24%

15.35%

17.14%

10.23%

9.45%





Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



















Efficiency ratio

61.06%

73.59%

58.91%

78.37%

60.37% Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expenses (2.79)%

(16.07)%

(5.61)%

(18.61)%

(2.39)% Adjusted efficiency ratio

58.26%

57.52%

53.30%

59.76%

57.98%





















Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



















Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 66.42

$ 65.49

$ 64.34

$ 63.35

$ 69.40 Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(24.40)

(24.33)

(24.51)

(25.02)

(31.39) Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 42.02

$ 41.16

$ 39.83

$ 38.33

$ 38.01





















Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



















Equity-to-assets (GAAP)

11.88%

12.30%

12.07%

11.91%

13.95% Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.02)%

(4.20)%

(4.24)%

(4.35)%

(5.80)% Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.86%

8.10%

7.83%

7.56%

8.15%

Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $10.4 million, $12.7 million, $22.4 million, $10.1 million and $10.9 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.



(2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, FHLB Advances prepayment penalty, initial provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, income tax benefit related to the carryback of tax losses under the CARES Act, swap termination expense, and merger and branch consolidation related expense. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $10.0 million, $19.8 million, $21.7 million, $40.3 million and $4.1 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $35,000 and $15,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively; (c) FHLB prepayment penalty of $56,000 and $199,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively; (d) swap termination expense of $38.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020; (e) tax carryback losses under the CARES Act of $31.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020; and (f) initial provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments of $119.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.



(3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.



(4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding swap termination expense, branch consolidation cost and merger cost, tax carryback losses under the CARES Act, amortization of intangible assets, and the FHLB prepayment penalty divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expense of intangible assets were $9.2 million, $9.8 million, $9.6 million, $4.7 million and $3.0 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.



(5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.



(6) March 31, 2021 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.



(7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. South State cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the low interest rate environment and historically low yield curve primarily due to government programs in place under the CARES Act and otherwise in response to the Covid19 pandemic, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and CSFL including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the company, including possible impact to the company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the continued work from home environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to blunt the impact of the pandemic; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations, (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin, (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (17) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (18) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (19) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (20) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (21) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance matters; (22) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the CSFL integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (25 the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (26) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (27) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which South State's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (28) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisition, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (29) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (30) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (31) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

