SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.69 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.59 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and compared to $2.17 per diluted share one year ago. Adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2022 excludes $13.5 million of initial provision for credit losses ("PCL") (after-tax) on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments ("UFC") acquired from Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI") and $8.1 million of merger-related costs (after-tax). The ACBI merger was completed on March 1, 2022.

"We had a good first quarter, with strength across the company. We are pleased with our revenue, expenses, growth and asset quality, and we believe this is a good start to the year," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "We are also pleased to have closed the Atlantic Capital acquisition and to join with Doug Williams and his team. Our presence in Atlanta and other great markets in the Southeast combined with an improving interest rate environment gives me great confidence about our future."

Highlights of the first quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

Reported and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.39 * and $1.69 * (Non-GAAP), respectively

and (Non-GAAP), respectively Net Income and Adjusted Net Income of $100.3 million and $121.9 million (Non-GAAP), respectively

and (Non-GAAP), respectively Return on Average Common Equity of 8.24% * and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.0% * (Non-GAAP) and 16.8% * (Non-GAAP), respectively

and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.0% (Non-GAAP) and 16.8% (Non-GAAP), respectively Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA of 0.95% * and 1.15% * (Non-GAAP), respectively

and 1.15% (Non-GAAP), respectively Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $129.2 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.22% * PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)

(Non-GAAP), or 1.22% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP) Book Value per Share of $68.30 decreased by $0.97 per share compared to the prior quarter

decreased by per share compared to the prior quarter Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share of $41.05 (Non-GAAP), down $3.57 , or 8.0% from the prior quarter mainly attributable to the $3.60 per share impact from the change in AOCI and $1.21 from share repurchases

(Non-GAAP), down , or 8.0% from the prior quarter mainly attributable to the per share impact from the change in AOCI and from share repurchases Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million , net of the $17.1 million initial provision recorded for nonPCD loans and UFC acquired from ACBI, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $9.2 million in the prior quarter

Performance

Net Interest Income of $261.5 million ; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $9.0 million from prior quarter

; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased from prior quarter Total deposit cost of 0.05%, down 1 basis point from prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $86.1 million , down $5.8 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a $2.2 million decrease in correspondent banking and capital market income, $1.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income, and a $1.4 million decrease in fee income on deposit accounts

, down compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in correspondent banking and capital market income, decrease in mortgage banking income, and a decrease in fee income on deposit accounts Noninterest Income represented 0.81% of average assets for the first quarter of 2022

Noninterest Expense excluding merger-related cost (Non-GAAP) increased $932,000 compared to the prior quarter; with the ACBI acquisition closing March 1 , one month of its expenses are included in the first quarter of 2022

Balance Sheet / Credit

Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $5.4 billion represents 11.8% of assets and provides significant optionality in a rising rate environment

represents 11.8% of assets and provides significant optionality in a rising rate environment Loan to deposit ratio of 68%

Loan production of $2.6 billion , excluding production by legacy ACBI

, excluding production by legacy ACBI Loans, excluding the acquisition date loan balances acquired from ACBI and PPP loans, increased $381.3 million , or 6.3% annualized

, or 6.3% annualized Deposits, excluding the acquisition date deposit balances acquired from ACBI, increased $692.4 million , or 7.5% annualized; total average deposits, excluding the acquisition date deposit balances from ACBI, increased $410.5 million , or 4.4% annualized, with core average deposit growth totaling $540.9 million , or 6.3% annualized

, or 7.5% annualized; total average deposits, excluding the acquisition date deposit balances from ACBI, increased , or 4.4% annualized, with core average deposit growth totaling , or 6.3% annualized 60.2% of total deposits are checking, of which 36.2% are noninterest-bearing checking

Net charge-offs of $2.3 million , or 0.04% annualized

Capital Returns

Repurchased 1,012,038 shares during 1Q 2022 at a weighted average price of $85.43 and 300,000 shares repurchased in April 2022 , bringing total 2022 repurchases to approximately 1.31 million shares at a weighted average price of $83.99

Subsequent Events

Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.49 per share, payable on May 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2022

per share, payable on to shareholders of record as of The Company announced it will be modifying its consumer overdraft program to eliminate NSF fees as well as transfer fees to cover overdrafts. It will also introduce a deposit product with no overdraft fees. The changes will be implemented starting in the third quarter and are estimated to reduce diluted annual earnings per share by approximately 8 to 10 cents .

Financial Performance







































Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest income































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 233,617

$ 238,310

$ 246,065

$ 246,177

$ 259,967

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities































purchased under agreements to resell



36,847



29,071



25,384



21,364



18,509

Total interest income



270,464



267,381



271,449



267,541



278,476

Interest expense































Deposits



4,628



5,121



7,267



9,537



11,257

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements































to repurchase, and other borrowings



4,362



4,156



4,196



4,874



5,221

Total interest expense



8,990



9,277



11,463



14,411



16,478

Net interest income



261,474



258,104



259,986



253,130



261,998

(Recovery) provision for credit losses



(8,449)



(9,157)



(38,903)



(58,793)



(58,420)

Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses



269,923



267,261



298,889



311,923



320,418

Noninterest income



86,090



91,894



87,010



79,020



96,285

Noninterest expense































Pre-tax operating expense



218,324



217,392



214,672



218,707



218,702

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



10,009

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



—



11,706



—

Total noninterest expense



228,600



224,037



232,290



263,383



228,711

Income before provision for income taxes



127,413



135,118



153,609



127,560



187,992

Income taxes provision



27,084



28,272



30,821



28,600



41,043

Net income

$ 100,329

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 146,949



































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)































Net income (GAAP)

$ 100,329

$ 106,846

$ 122,788

$ 98,960

$ 146,949

Securities gains, net of tax



—



(2)



(51)



(28)



—

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



13,492



—



—



—



—

Merger and/or branch consolid. expense, net of tax



8,092



5,255



14,083



25,578



7,824

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—



—



—



9,081



—

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 121,913

$ 112,099

$ 136,820

$ 133,591

$ 154,773



































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.40

$ 1.53

$ 1.75

$ 1.40

$ 2.07

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.39

$ 1.52

$ 1.74

$ 1.39

$ 2.06

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.71

$ 1.61

$ 1.95

$ 1.89

$ 2.18

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.69

$ 1.59

$ 1.94

$ 1.87

$ 2.17

Dividends per common share

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



71,447,429



69,651,334



70,066,235



70,866,193



71,009,209

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



72,110,746



70,289,971



70,575,726



71,408,888



71,484,490

Effective tax rate



21.26%



20.92%



20.06%



22.42%



21.83%



Performance and Capital Ratios









































Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,







2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



PERFORMANCE RATIOS

































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.95 %

1.02 %

1.20 %

1.00 %

1.56 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.15 %

1.08 %

1.34 %

1.35 %

1.64 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



8.24 %

8.84 %

10.21 %

8.38 %

12.71 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



10.01 %

9.28 %

11.37 %

11.31 %

13.39 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



13.97 %

14.63 %

16.86 %

14.12 %

21.16 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



16.79 %

15.30 %

18.68 %

18.74 %

22.24 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



62.99 %

61.27 %

64.22 %

76.28 %

61.06 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



60.05 %

59.39 %

59.16 %

62.88 %

58.27 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



33.71 %

32.02 %

27.94 %

33.65 %

22.72 %

Book value per common share

$ 68.30

$ 69.27

$ 68.55

$ 67.60

$ 66.42



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 41.05

$ 44.62

$ 43.98

$ 43.07

$ 42.02







































CAPITAL RATIOS

































Equity-to-assets



11.2 %

11.4 %

11.7 %

11.8 %

11.9



Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



7.0 %

7.7 %

7.8 %

7.8 %

7.9



Tier 1 leverage (6) *



8.5 %

8.1 %

8.1 %

8.1 %

8.5



Tier 1 common equity (6) *



11.4 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

12.1 %

12.2



Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *



11.4 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

12.1 %

12.2



Total risk-based capital (6) *



13.3 %

13.6 %

13.8 %

14.1 %

14.5









* The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 588,372

$ 476,653

$ 597,321

$ 529,434

$ 392,556

Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



5,444,234



6,366,494



5,701,002



5,875,078



5,581,581

Cash and cash equivalents



6,032,606



6,843,147



6,298,323



6,404,512



5,974,137



































Trading securities, at fair value



74,234



77,689



61,294



89,925



83,947

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,827,769



1,819,901



1,641,485



1,189,265



1,214,313

Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,924,206



5,193,478



4,631,554



4,369,159



3,891,490

Other investments



179,258



160,568



160,592



160,607



161,468

Total investment securities



8,931,233



7,173,947



6,433,631



5,719,031



5,267,271

Loans held for sale



130,376



191,723



242,813



171,447



352,997

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,939,033



1,987,322



2,255,874



2,434,259



2,680,466

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



7,633,824



5,890,069



6,554,647



7,457,950



8,433,913

Non-acquired



16,983,570



16,050,775



14,978,428



14,140,869



13,377,086

Less allowance for credit losses



(300,396)



(301,807)



(314,144)



(350,401)



(406,460)

Loans, net



26,256,031



23,626,359



23,474,805



23,682,677



24,085,005

Other real estate owned ("OREO")



3,290



2,736



3,687



5,039



11,471

Premises and equipment, net



568,332



558,499



569,817



568,473



569,171

Bank owned life insurance



942,922



783,049



778,552



773,452



562,624

Mortgage servicing rights



83,339



65,620



60,922



57,351



54,285

Core deposit and other intangibles



140,364



128,067



136,584



145,126



153,861

Goodwill



1,924,024



1,581,085



1,581,085



1,581,085



1,579,758

Other assets



1,114,790



928,111



1,262,195



1,177,751



1,035,805

Total assets

$ 46,201,541

$ 41,960,032

$ 40,903,708

$ 40,375,869

$ 39,730,332



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 14,052,332

$ 11,498,840

$ 11,333,881

$ 11,176,338

$ 10,801,812

Interest-bearing



24,723,498



23,555,989



22,226,677



22,066,031



21,639,598

Total deposits



38,775,830



35,054,829



33,560,558



33,242,369



32,441,410

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



770,409



781,239



859,736



862,429



878,581

Other borrowings



405,553



327,066



326,807



351,548



390,323

Reserve for unfunded commitments



30,368



30,510



28,289



30,981



35,829

Other liabilities



1,044,973



963,448



1,335,377



1,130,919



1,264,369

Total liabilities



41,027,133



37,157,092



36,110,767



35,618,247



35,010,512



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



189,403



173,331



174,795



175,957



177,651

Surplus



4,214,897



3,653,098



3,693,622



3,720,946



3,772,248

Retained earnings



1,064,064



997,657



925,044



836,584



770,952

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(293,956)



(21,146)



(520)



24,136



(1,031)

Total shareholders' equity



5,174,408



4,802,940



4,792,941



4,757,623



4,719,820

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 46,201,541

$ 41,960,032

$ 40,903,708

$ 40,375,869

$ 39,730,332



































Common shares issued and outstanding



75,761,018



69,332,297



69,918,037



70,382,728



71,060,446



Net Interest Income and Margin

























































Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 5,678,147

$ 2,852

0.20%

$ 6,070,349

$ 2,224

0.15%

$ 4,757,717

$ 989

0.08%

Investment securities



7,895,281



33,995

1.75%



6,945,952



26,847

1.53%



4,683,152



17,520

1.52%

Loans held for sale



110,542



869

3.19%



206,920



1,526

2.93%



298,970



1,991

2.70%

Total loans, excluding PPP



24,675,512



231,373

3.80%



23,445,336



230,337

3.90%



22,302,393



235,945

4.29%

Total PPP loans



167,541



1,375

3.33%



363,083



6,447

7.04%



2,189,696



22,031

4.08%

Total loans held for investment



24,843,053



232,748

3.80%



23,808,419



236,784

3.95%



24,492,089



257,976

4.27%

Total interest-earning assets



38,527,023



270,464

2.85%



37,031,640



267,381

2.86%



34,231,928



278,476

3.30%

Noninterest-earning assets



4,419,309













4,328,068













4,013,482











Total Assets

$ 42,946,332











$ 41,359,708











$ 38,245,410































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 17,473,192

$ 2,217

0.05%

$ 16,492,540

$ 2,230

0.05%

$ 14,678,248

$ 5,387

0.15%

Savings deposits



3,408,129



130

0.02%



3,267,366



135

0.02%



2,780,361



434

0.06%

Certificates and other time deposits



2,848,829



2,281

0.32%



2,889,741



2,756

0.38%



3,672,818



5,436

0.60%

Federal funds purchased



354,899



111

0.13%



493,776



107

0.09%



434,943



92

0.09%

Repurchase agreements



438,258



158

0.15%



390,212



150

0.15%



417,334



259

0.25%

Other borrowings



354,133



4,093

4.69%



326,921



3,899

4.73%



390,043



4,870

5.06%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



24,877,440



8,990

0.15%



23,860,556



9,277

0.15%



22,373,747



16,478

0.30%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



13,131,727













12,704,738













11,184,514











Shareholders' equity



4,937,165













4,794,414













4,687,149











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



18,068,892













17,499,152













15,871,663











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 42,946,332











$ 41,359,708











$ 38,245,410











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 261,474

2.75%







$ 258,104

2.77%







$ 261,998

3.10%

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)













2.77%













2.78%













3.12%

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













0.05%













0.06%













0.15%

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













0.10%













0.10%













0.21%





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 6,741











$ 7,707











$ 10,416





Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans







$ 983











$ 5,655











$ 20,402





TEFRA (included in NIM, Tax Equivalent)







$ 1,885











$ 1,734











$ 1,286















(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $100.7 million and the remaining net deferred fees on PPP loans totals $658,000 as of March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense







































Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Noninterest Income:































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 28,902

$ 30,293

$ 26,130

$ 23,936

$ 25,282

Mortgage banking income



10,594



12,044



15,560



10,115



26,880

Trust and investment services income



9,718



9,520



9,150



9,733



8,578

Securities gains, net



—



2



64



36



—

Correspondent banking and capital market income



27,994



30,216



25,164



25,877



28,748

Bank owned life insurance income



5,260



4,932



5,132



5,047



3,300

Other



3,622



4,887



5,810



4,276



3,498

Total Noninterest Income

$ 86,090

$ 91,894

$ 87,010

$ 79,020

$ 96,286



































Noninterest Expense:































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 137,673

$ 137,321

$ 136,969

$ 137,379

$ 140,361

Occupancy expense



21,840



22,915



23,135



22,844



23,331

Information services expense



19,193



18,489



18,061



19,078



18,789

OREO and loan related expense



(238)



(740)



1,527



240



1,002

Business development and staff related



4,276



4,577



4,424



4,305



3,371

Amortization of intangibles



8,494



8,517



8,543



8,968



9,164

Professional fees



3,749



2,639



2,415



2,301



3,274

Supplies and printing expense



2,189



2,179



2,310



2,500



2,670

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



4,812



4,965



4,245



4,931



3,841

Advertising and marketing



1,763



2,375



2,185



1,659



1,740

Other operating expenses



14,573



14,155



10,858



14,502



11,159

Branch consolidation and merger expense



10,276



6,645



17,618



32,970



10,009

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



—



11,706



—

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 228,600

$ 224,037

$ 232,290

$ 263,383

$ 228,711



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,316,313

$ 2,029,216

$ 2,032,731

$ 1,947,646

$ 1,888,240

Investor commercial real estate*



8,158,457



7,432,503



7,131,192



7,094,109



6,978,326

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,346,583



4,970,116



4,988,490



4,895,189



4,817,346

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP



4,447,279



3,516,485



3,458,520



3,121,625



3,140,893

Consumer real estate *



4,988,736



4,806,958



4,733,567



4,748,693



4,835,567

Consumer/other



1,179,697



928,240



943,243



907,181



885,320

Total loans, excluding PPP



26,437,065



23,683,518



23,287,743



22,714,443



22,545,692

PPP loans



119,362



244,648



501,206



1,318,635



1,945,773

Total Loans

$ 26,556,427

$ 23,928,166

$ 23,788,949

$ 24,033,078

$ 24,491,465





As a result of the conversion of legacy CenterState's core system to the Company's core system completed in 2Q 2021, several loans were reclassified to conform with the Company's loan segmentation, most notably residential investment loans which were reclassed from consumer real estate to investor commercial real estate.

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $733.7 million, $686.5 million, $665.0 million, $599.4 million, and $559.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.









































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

DEPOSITS

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 14,052,332

$ 11,498,840

$ 11,333,881

$ 11,176,338

$ 10,801,812

Interest-bearing checking



9,275,208



9,018,987



7,920,236



7,651,433



7,369,066

Savings



3,479,743



3,350,547



3,201,543



3,051,229



2,906,673

Money market



9,140,005



8,376,380



8,110,162



8,024,117



7,884,132

Time deposits



2,828,542



2,810,075



2,994,736



3,339,252



3,479,727

Total Deposits

$ 38,775,830

$ 35,054,829

$ 33,560,558

$ 33,242,369

$ 32,441,410



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 35,947,288

$ 32,244,754

$ 30,565,822

$ 29,903,117

$ 28,961,683



Asset Quality







































Ending Balance





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 19,582

$ 18,700

$ 23,800

$ 16,065

$ 20,181

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more *



22,818



4,612



1,729



559



853

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



464



590



365



695



654

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



42,864



23,902



25,894



17,319



21,688

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



59,267



56,718



64,583



69,053



79,919

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more †



12,768



251



89



—



105

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



3,118



2,875



3,804



4,777



11,292

Total acquired nonperforming assets



75,153



59,844



68,476



73,830



91,316

Total nonperforming assets

$ 118,017

$ 83,746

$ 94,370

$ 91,149

$ 113,004







* The increase in accrual loans past due 90 days or more for non-acquired loans as of March 31, 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to factored receivables, which are trade credits rather than promissory notes. Since quarter-end and as of April 28, 2022, approximately $11.6 million of these invoices have been collected.



† The increase in accrual loans past due 90 days or more for acquired loans as of March 31, 2022 compared to the prior quarter was mainly attributable to the loans acquired from the ACBI merger.











































Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,





2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.13%



1.26%



1.32%



1.46%



1.66%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans



1.14%



1.27%



1.35%



1.54%



1.80%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



262.50%



375.94%



348.27%



408.98%



402.20%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.04%



0.02%



0.00%



0.03%



(0.00)%

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.26%



0.20%



0.23%



0.23%



0.28%

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.43%



0.34%



0.38%



0.36%



0.41%



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the first quarter of 2022:

































Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")





NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending Balance 12/31/2021

$ 225,227

$ 76,580

$ 301,807

$ 30,510

ACL - PCD loans from ACBI



—



9,218



9,218



—

Initial provision for credit losses - ACBI



13,697



—



13,697



3,437

Charge offs



(3,523)



—



(3,523)



—

Acquired charge offs



(601)



(1,367)



(1,968)



—

Recoveries



1,573



—



1,573



—

Acquired recoveries



717



879



1,596



—

(Recovery) provision for credit losses



(9,261)



(12,743)



(22,004)



(3,579)

Ending balance 3/31/2022

$ 227,829

$ 72,567

$ 300,396

$ 30,368





























Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$ 24,617,394

$ 1,939,033

$ 26,556,427



N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)



0.93%



3.74%



1.13%



N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$ 24,498,032

$ 1,939,033

$ 26,437,065



N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)



0.93%



3.74%



1.14%



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 7,394,045

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.41%





* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2022. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205. The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 524033. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 29, 2022 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.











































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021



Sep. 30, 2021



Jun. 30, 2021



Mar. 31, 2021

Net income (GAAP)

$ 100,329



$ 106,846



$ 122,788



$ 98,960



$ 146,949

(Recovery) provision for credit losses



(8,449)





(9,157)





(38,903)





(58,793)





(58,420)

Tax provision



27,084





28,272





30,821





28,600





41,043

Merger-related costs



10,276





6,645





17,618





32,970





10,009

Extinguishment of debt costs



—





—





—





11,706





—

Securities gains



—





(2)





(64)





(36)





—

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 129,240



$ 132,604



$ 132,260



$ 113,407



$ 139,581











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 42,946,332



$ 41,359,708



$ 40,593,766



$ 39,832,752



$ 38,245,410











































PPNR ROAA



1.22 %



1.27 %



1.29 %



1.14 %



1.48 %











































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021



Sep. 30, 2021



Jun. 30, 2021



Mar. 31, 2021

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 261,474



$ 258,104



$ 259,986



$ 253,130



$ 261,998

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



6,741





7,707





5,243





6,292





10,416

Total deferred fees on PPP loans



983





5,655





16,369





14,232





20,402

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 253,750



$ 244,742



$ 238,374



$ 232,606



$ 231,180

















































Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2022



2021



2021



2021



2021

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)







































Net income (GAAP)

$ 100,329



$ 106,846



$ 122,788



$ 98,960



$ 146,949

Securities gains, net of tax



—





(2)





(51)





(28)





—

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



13,492





—





—





—





—

Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax



8,092





5,255





14,083





25,578





7,824

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—





—





—





9,081





—

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 121,913



$ 112,099



$ 136,820



$ 133,591



$ 154,773











































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)







































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.40



$ 1.53



$ 1.75



$ 1.40



$ 2.07

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)





—

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



0.19





—





—





—





—

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.12





0.08





0.20





0.36





0.11

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



—





—





—





0.13





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.71



$ 1.61



$ 1.95



$ 1.89



$ 2.18











































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)







































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.39



$ 1.52



$ 1.74



$ 1.39



$ 2.06

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)





—

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



0.19





—





—





—





—

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.11





0.07





0.20





0.35





0.11

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



—





—





—





0.13





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.69



$ 1.59



$ 1.94



$ 1.87



$ 2.17











































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)







































Return on average assets (GAAP)



0.95 %



1.02 %



1.20 %



1.00 %



1.56 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



0.13 %



— %



— %



— %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.07 %



0.06 %



0.14 %



0.26 %



0.08 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



0.09 %



— % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.15 %



1.08 %



1.34 %



1.35 %



1.64 %









































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



8.24 %



8.84 %



10.21 %



8.38 %



12.71 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



1.11 %



— %



— %



— %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.66 %



0.44 %



1.16 %



2.16 %



0.68 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



0.77 %



—

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



10.01 %



9.28 %



11.37 %



11.31 %



13.39 %









































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



8.24 %



8.84 %



10.21 %



8.38 %



12.71 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



5.73 %



5.79 %



6.65 %



5.74 %



8.45

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



13.97 %



14.63 %



16.86 %



14.12 %



21.16 %









































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



8.24 %



8.84 %



10.21 %



8.38 %



12.71 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



1.11 %



— %



— %



— %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax



0.66 %



0.43 %



1.17 %



2.16 %



0.68 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



0.77 %



—

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



6.78 %



6.03 %



7.30 %



7.43 %



8.85 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



16.79 %



15.30 %



18.68 %



18.74 %



22.24 %









































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)







































Efficiency ratio



62.99 %



61.27 %



64.22 %



76.28 %



61.06 % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expenses



(2.94) %



(1.89) %



(5.06) %



(13.38) %



(2.79) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



60.05 %



59.39 %



59.16 %



62.88 %



58.26 %









































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)







































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 68.30



$ 69.27



$ 68.55



$ 67.60



$ 66.42

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(27.25)





(24.65)





(24.57)





(24.53)





(24.40)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 41.05



$ 44.62



$ 43.98



$ 43.07



$ 42.02











































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)







































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



11.20 %



11.45 %



11.72 %



11.78 %



11.88 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.15) %



(3.76) %



(3.87) %



(3.94) %



(4.02) % Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



7.05 %



7.69 %



7.85 %



7.84 %



7.86 %

Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $6.7 million , $7.7 million , $5.2 million , $6.3 million , and $10.4 million , respectively, during the five quarters above. Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense and initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $10.3 million , $6.6 million , $17.6 million , $33.0 million , and $10.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 , December 31, 2021 , September 30, 2021 , June 30, 2021 , and March 31, 2021 , respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $2,000 , $64,000 , and $36,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 , September 30, 2021 , and June 30, 2021 , respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding branch consolidation cost and merger cost and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.5 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million, $9.0 million, and $9.2 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively. The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. March 31, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, rising interest rates, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and CSFL including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the parties are unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (5) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including possible impact to the Company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic; (6) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (7) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (8) potential deterioration in real estate values; (9) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (10) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (11) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (12) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (13) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (14) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (15) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (16) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (17) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (18) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (19) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (20) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (21) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (22) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (23) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (24) excessive loan losses; (25) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (26) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (27) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (28) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (29) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (30) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (31) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, such as the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (32) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (33) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

