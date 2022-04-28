SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

SouthState Corporation

Apr 28, 2022, 16:01 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.39 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.52 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and compared to $2.06 per diluted common share one year ago. 

SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
View PDF
SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.69 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.59 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and compared to $2.17 per diluted share one year ago.  Adjusted net income in the first quarter of 2022 excludes $13.5 million of initial provision for credit losses ("PCL") (after-tax) on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments ("UFC") acquired from Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. ("ACBI") and $8.1 million of merger-related costs (after-tax).  The ACBI merger was completed on March 1, 2022.

"We had a good first quarter, with strength across the company.  We are pleased with our revenue, expenses, growth and asset quality, and we believe this is a good start to the year," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "We are also pleased to have closed the Atlantic Capital acquisition and to join with Doug Williams and his team.  Our presence in Atlanta and other great markets in the Southeast combined with an improving interest rate environment gives me great confidence about our future."  

Highlights of the first quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

  • Reported and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.39* and $1.69* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Net Income and Adjusted Net Income of $100.3 million and $121.9 million (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 8.24%* and Reported and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 14.0%* (Non-GAAP) and 16.8%* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA of 0.95%* and 1.15%* (Non-GAAP), respectively
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $129.2 million (Non-GAAP), or 1.22%* PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP)
  • Book Value per Share of $68.30 decreased by $0.97 per share compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share of $41.05 (Non-GAAP), down $3.57, or 8.0% from the prior quarter mainly attributable to the $3.60 per share impact from the change in AOCI and $1.21 from share repurchases
  • Recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $8.4 million, net of the $17.1 million initial provision recorded for nonPCD loans and UFC acquired from ACBI, compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $9.2 million in the prior quarter

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $261.5 million; Core Net Interest Income (non-GAAP) (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) increased $9.0 million from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 0.05%, down 1 basis point from prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $86.1 million, down $5.8 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a $2.2 million decrease in correspondent banking and capital market income, $1.5 million decrease in mortgage banking income, and a $1.4 million decrease in fee income on deposit accounts
  • Noninterest Income represented 0.81% of average assets for the first quarter of 2022
  • Noninterest Expense excluding merger-related cost (Non-GAAP) increased $932,000 compared to the prior quarter; with the ACBI acquisition closing March 1, one month of its expenses are included in the first quarter of 2022

Balance Sheet / Credit

  • Fed funds and interest-earning cash of $5.4 billion represents 11.8% of assets and provides significant optionality in a rising rate environment
  • Loan to deposit ratio of 68%
  • Loan production of $2.6 billion, excluding production by legacy ACBI
  • Loans, excluding the acquisition date loan balances acquired from ACBI and PPP loans, increased $381.3 million, or 6.3% annualized
  • Deposits, excluding the acquisition date deposit balances acquired from ACBI, increased $692.4 million, or 7.5% annualized; total average deposits, excluding the acquisition date deposit balances from ACBI, increased $410.5 million, or 4.4% annualized, with core average deposit growth totaling $540.9 million, or 6.3% annualized
  • 60.2% of total deposits are checking, of which 36.2% are noninterest-bearing checking
  • Net charge-offs of $2.3 million, or 0.04% annualized

Capital Returns

  • Repurchased 1,012,038 shares during 1Q 2022 at a weighted average price of $85.43 and 300,000 shares repurchased in April 2022, bringing total 2022 repurchases to approximately 1.31 million shares at a weighted average price of $83.99

Subsequent Events

  • Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.49 per share, payable on May 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2022
  • The Company announced it will be modifying its consumer overdraft program to eliminate NSF fees as well as transfer fees to cover overdrafts. It will also introduce a deposit product with no overdraft fees. The changes will be implemented starting in the third quarter and are estimated to reduce diluted annual earnings per share by approximately 8 to 10 cents.

Financial Performance

















Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest income















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

233,617

$

238,310

$

246,065

$

246,177

$

259,967

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities















      purchased under agreements to resell

36,847

29,071

25,384

21,364

18,509

Total interest income

270,464

267,381

271,449

267,541

278,476

Interest expense















   Deposits

4,628

5,121

7,267

9,537

11,257

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

4,362

4,156

4,196

4,874

5,221

Total interest expense

8,990

9,277

11,463

14,411

16,478

Net interest income

261,474

258,104

259,986

253,130

261,998

  (Recovery) provision for credit losses

(8,449)

(9,157)

(38,903)

(58,793)

(58,420)

Net interest income after (recovery) provision for credit losses

269,923

267,261

298,889

311,923

320,418

Noninterest income

86,090

91,894

87,010

79,020

96,285

Noninterest expense















  Pre-tax operating expense

218,324

217,392

214,672

218,707

218,702

  Merger and/or branch consolid. expense

10,276

6,645

17,618

32,970

10,009

  Extinguishment of debt cost







11,706


Total noninterest expense

228,600

224,037

232,290

263,383

228,711

Income before provision for income taxes

127,413

135,118

153,609

127,560

187,992

  Income taxes provision

27,084

28,272

30,821

28,600

41,043

Net income

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

146,949

















Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)















Net income (GAAP)

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

146,949

  Securities gains, net of tax



(2)

(51)

(28)


  Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

13,492








  Merger and/or branch consolid. expense, net of tax

8,092

5,255

14,083

25,578

7,824

  Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax







9,081


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

121,913

$

112,099

$

136,820

$

133,591

$

154,773

















   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.40

$

1.53

$

1.75

$

1.40

$

2.07

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

1.74

$

1.39

$

2.06

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.71

$

1.61

$

1.95

$

1.89

$

2.18

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.69

$

1.59

$

1.94

$

1.87

$

2.17

   Dividends per common share

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.47

$

0.47

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

71,447,429

69,651,334

70,066,235

70,866,193

71,009,209

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

72,110,746

70,289,971

70,575,726

71,408,888

71,484,490

   Effective tax rate

21.26%

20.92%

20.06%

22.42%

21.83%

Performance and Capital Ratios


















Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets (annualized)

0.95

%

1.02

%

1.20

%

1.00

%

1.56

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.34

%

1.35

%

1.64

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

8.38

%

12.71

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

10.01

%

9.28

%

11.37

%

11.31

%

13.39

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

13.97

%

14.63

%

16.86

%

14.12

%

21.16

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

16.79

%

15.30

%

18.68

%

18.74

%

22.24

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



62.99

%

61.27

%

64.22

%

76.28

%

61.06

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

60.05

%

59.39

%

59.16

%

62.88

%

58.27

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

33.71

%

32.02

%

27.94

%

33.65

%

22.72

%

Book value per common share

$

68.30

$

69.27

$

68.55

$

67.60

$

66.42

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

41.05

$

44.62

$

43.98

$

43.07

$

42.02



















CAPITAL RATIOS
















Equity-to-assets



11.2

%

11.4

%

11.7

%

11.8

%

11.9

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

7.0

%

7.7

%

7.8

%

7.8

%

7.9

Tier 1 leverage (6) *

8.5

%

8.1

%

8.1

%

8.1

%

8.5

Tier 1 common equity (6) *

11.4

%

11.8

%

11.9

%

12.1

%

12.2

Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) *

11.4

%

11.8

%

11.9

%

12.1

%

12.2

Total risk-based capital (6) *

13.3

%

13.6

%

13.8

%

14.1

%

14.5



*

The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

588,372

$

476,653

$

597,321

$

529,434

$

392,556

   Federal Funds Sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

5,444,234

6,366,494

5,701,002

5,875,078

5,581,581

Cash and cash equivalents

6,032,606

6,843,147

6,298,323

6,404,512

5,974,137

















Trading securities, at fair value

74,234

77,689

61,294

89,925

83,947

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,827,769

1,819,901

1,641,485

1,189,265

1,214,313

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

5,924,206

5,193,478

4,631,554

4,369,159

3,891,490

   Other investments

179,258

160,568

160,592

160,607

161,468

               Total investment securities

8,931,233

7,173,947

6,433,631

5,719,031

5,267,271

Loans held for sale

130,376

191,723

242,813

171,447

352,997

Loans:















  Purchased credit deteriorated



1,939,033

1,987,322

2,255,874

2,434,259

2,680,466

  Purchased non-credit deteriorated



7,633,824

5,890,069

6,554,647

7,457,950

8,433,913

  Non-acquired

16,983,570

16,050,775

14,978,428

14,140,869

13,377,086

      Less allowance for credit losses

(300,396)

(301,807)

(314,144)

(350,401)

(406,460)

                 Loans, net

26,256,031

23,626,359

23,474,805

23,682,677

24,085,005

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

3,290

2,736

3,687

5,039

11,471

Premises and equipment, net

568,332

558,499

569,817

568,473

569,171

Bank owned life insurance

942,922

783,049

778,552

773,452

562,624

Mortgage servicing rights

83,339

65,620

60,922

57,351

54,285

Core deposit and other intangibles

140,364

128,067

136,584

145,126

153,861

Goodwill

1,924,024

1,581,085

1,581,085

1,581,085

1,579,758

Other assets

1,114,790

928,111

1,262,195

1,177,751

1,035,805

                Total assets

$

46,201,541

$

41,960,032

$

40,903,708

$

40,375,869

$

39,730,332

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

14,052,332

$

11,498,840

$

11,333,881

$

11,176,338

$

10,801,812

   Interest-bearing

24,723,498

23,555,989

22,226,677

22,066,031

21,639,598

               Total deposits

38,775,830

35,054,829

33,560,558

33,242,369

32,441,410

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

770,409

781,239

859,736

862,429

878,581

Other borrowings

405,553

327,066

326,807

351,548

390,323

Reserve for unfunded commitments

30,368

30,510

28,289

30,981

35,829

Other liabilities

1,044,973

963,448

1,335,377

1,130,919

1,264,369

               Total liabilities

41,027,133

37,157,092

36,110,767

35,618,247

35,010,512

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

189,403

173,331

174,795

175,957

177,651

   Surplus

4,214,897

3,653,098

3,693,622

3,720,946

3,772,248

   Retained earnings

1,064,064

997,657

925,044

836,584

770,952

   Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(293,956)

(21,146)

(520)

24,136

(1,031)

               Total shareholders' equity

5,174,408

4,802,940

4,792,941

4,757,623

4,719,820

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

46,201,541

$

41,960,032

$

40,903,708

$

40,375,869

$

39,730,332

















Common shares issued and outstanding

75,761,018

69,332,297

69,918,037

70,382,728

71,060,446

Net Interest Income and Margin


























Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

5,678,147

$

2,852

0.20%

$

6,070,349

$

2,224

0.15%

$

4,757,717

$

989

0.08%

Investment securities

7,895,281

33,995

1.75%

6,945,952

26,847

1.53%

4,683,152

17,520

1.52%

Loans held for sale

110,542

869

3.19%

206,920

1,526

2.93%

298,970

1,991

2.70%

Total loans, excluding PPP

24,675,512

231,373

3.80%

23,445,336

230,337

3.90%

22,302,393

235,945

4.29%

Total PPP loans

167,541

1,375

3.33%

363,083

6,447

7.04%

2,189,696

22,031

4.08%

Total loans held for investment

24,843,053

232,748

3.80%

23,808,419

236,784

3.95%

24,492,089

257,976

4.27%

     Total interest-earning assets

38,527,023

270,464

2.85%

37,031,640

267,381

2.86%

34,231,928

278,476

3.30%

Noninterest-earning assets

4,419,309






4,328,068






4,013,482





     Total Assets

$

42,946,332





$

41,359,708





$

38,245,410































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

17,473,192

$

2,217

0.05%

$

16,492,540

$

2,230

0.05%

$

14,678,248

$

5,387

0.15%

Savings deposits

3,408,129

130

0.02%

3,267,366

135

0.02%

2,780,361

434

0.06%

Certificates and other time deposits

2,848,829

2,281

0.32%

2,889,741

2,756

0.38%

3,672,818

5,436

0.60%

Federal funds purchased

354,899

111

0.13%

493,776

107

0.09%

434,943

92

0.09%

Repurchase agreements

438,258

158

0.15%

390,212

150

0.15%

417,334

259

0.25%

Other borrowings

354,133

4,093

4.69%

326,921

3,899

4.73%

390,043

4,870

5.06%

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

24,877,440

8,990

0.15%

23,860,556

9,277

0.15%

22,373,747

16,478

0.30%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")

13,131,727






12,704,738






11,184,514





Shareholders' equity

4,937,165






4,794,414






4,687,149





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

18,068,892






17,499,152






15,871,663





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

42,946,332





$

41,359,708





$

38,245,410





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

261,474

2.75%



$

258,104

2.77%



$

261,998

3.10%

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent)






2.77%






2.78%






3.12%

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






0.05%






0.06%






0.15%

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






0.10%






0.10%






0.21%


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

6,741





$

7,707





$

10,416


Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans



$

983





$

5,655





$

20,402


TEFRA (included in NIM, Tax Equivalent)



$

1,885





$

1,734





$

1,286






(1)

The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $100.7 million and the remaining net deferred fees on PPP loans totals $658,000 as of March 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense

















Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Noninterest Income:















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

28,902

$

30,293

$

26,130

$

23,936

$

25,282

   Mortgage banking income

10,594

12,044

15,560

10,115

26,880

   Trust and investment services income

9,718

9,520

9,150

9,733

8,578

   Securities gains, net



2

64

36


   Correspondent banking and capital market income

27,994

30,216

25,164

25,877

28,748

   Bank owned life insurance income

5,260

4,932

5,132

5,047

3,300

   Other

3,622

4,887

5,810

4,276

3,498

         Total Noninterest Income

$

86,090

$

91,894

$

87,010

$

79,020

$

96,286

















Noninterest Expense:















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

137,673

$

137,321

$

136,969

$

137,379

$

140,361

   Occupancy expense

21,840

22,915

23,135

22,844

23,331

   Information services expense

19,193

18,489

18,061

19,078

18,789

   OREO and loan related expense



(238)

(740)

1,527

240

1,002

   Business development and staff related

4,276

4,577

4,424

4,305

3,371

   Amortization of intangibles

8,494

8,517

8,543

8,968

9,164

   Professional fees

3,749

2,639

2,415

2,301

3,274

   Supplies and printing expense

2,189

2,179

2,310

2,500

2,670

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

4,812

4,965

4,245

4,931

3,841

   Advertising and marketing

1,763

2,375

2,185

1,659

1,740

   Other operating expenses

14,573

14,155

10,858

14,502

11,159

   Branch consolidation and merger expense

10,276

6,645

17,618

32,970

10,009

   Extinguishment of debt cost







11,706


         Total Noninterest Expense

$

228,600

$

224,037

$

232,290

$

263,383

$

228,711

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

  Construction and land development *


$

2,316,313

$

2,029,216

$

2,032,731

$

1,947,646

$

1,888,240

  Investor commercial real estate*

8,158,457

7,432,503

7,131,192

7,094,109

6,978,326

  Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,346,583

4,970,116

4,988,490

4,895,189

4,817,346

  Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP

4,447,279

3,516,485

3,458,520

3,121,625

3,140,893

  Consumer real estate *

4,988,736

4,806,958

4,733,567

4,748,693

4,835,567

  Consumer/other

1,179,697

928,240

943,243

907,181

885,320

    Total loans, excluding PPP

26,437,065

23,683,518

23,287,743

22,714,443

22,545,692

PPP loans

119,362

244,648

501,206

1,318,635

1,945,773

    Total Loans

$

26,556,427

$

23,928,166

$

23,788,949

$

24,033,078

$

24,491,465

As a result of the conversion of legacy CenterState's core system to the Company's core system completed in 2Q 2021, several loans were reclassified to conform with the Company's loan segmentation, most notably residential investment loans which were reclassed from consumer real estate to investor commercial real estate. 

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $733.7 million, $686.5 million, $665.0 million, $599.4 million, and $559.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.




















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

DEPOSITS

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

  Noninterest-bearing checking

$

14,052,332

$

11,498,840

$

11,333,881

$

11,176,338

$

10,801,812

  Interest-bearing checking

9,275,208

9,018,987

7,920,236

7,651,433

7,369,066

  Savings

3,479,743

3,350,547

3,201,543

3,051,229

2,906,673

  Money market

9,140,005

8,376,380

8,110,162

8,024,117

7,884,132

  Time deposits

2,828,542

2,810,075

2,994,736

3,339,252

3,479,727

    Total Deposits

$

38,775,830

$

35,054,829

$

33,560,558

$

33,242,369

$

32,441,410

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$

35,947,288

$

32,244,754

$

30,565,822

$

29,903,117

$

28,961,683

Asset Quality

















Ending Balance


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















  Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

19,582

$

18,700

$

23,800

$

16,065

$

20,181

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more *

22,818

4,612

1,729

559

853

  Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

464

590

365

695

654

    Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



42,864

23,902

25,894

17,319

21,688

Acquired

















  Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

59,267

56,718

64,583

69,053

79,919

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more †

12,768

251

89



105

  Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

3,118

2,875

3,804

4,777

11,292

    Total acquired nonperforming assets

75,153

59,844

68,476

73,830

91,316

Total nonperforming assets

$

118,017

$

83,746

$

94,370

$

91,149

$

113,004


*

The increase in accrual loans past due 90 days or more for non-acquired loans as of March 31, 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to factored receivables, which are trade credits rather than promissory notes.  Since quarter-end and as of April 28, 2022, approximately $11.6 million of these invoices have been collected.


The increase in accrual loans past due 90 days or more for acquired loans as of March 31, 2022 compared to the prior quarter was mainly attributable to the loans acquired from the ACBI merger.





















Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,


2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.13%

1.26%

1.32%

1.46%

1.66%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans

1.14%

1.27%

1.35%

1.54%

1.80%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

262.50%

375.94%

348.27%

408.98%

402.20%

Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.04%

0.02%

0.00%

0.03%

(0.00)%

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.26%

0.20%

0.23%

0.23%

0.28%

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.43%

0.34%

0.38%

0.36%

0.41%

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the first quarter of 2022:














Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")


NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending Balance 12/31/2021

$

225,227

$

76,580

$

301,807

$

30,510

ACL - PCD loans from ACBI



9,218

9,218


Initial provision for credit losses - ACBI

13,697



13,697

3,437

Charge offs

(3,523)



(3,523)


Acquired charge offs

(601)

(1,367)

(1,968)


Recoveries

1,573



1,573


Acquired recoveries

717

879

1,596


(Recovery) provision for credit losses

(9,261)

(12,743)

(22,004)

(3,579)

Ending balance 3/31/2022

$

227,829

$

72,567

$

300,396

$

30,368














Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$

24,617,394

$

1,939,033

$

26,556,427

N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

0.93%

3.74%

1.13%

N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$

24,498,032

$

1,939,033

$

26,437,065

N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)

0.93%

3.74%

1.14%

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

7,394,045

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.41%

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2022.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205.  The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599.  The conference ID number is 524033.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 29, 2022 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Net income (GAAP)

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

146,949

  (Recovery) provision for credit losses

(8,449)


(9,157)


(38,903)


(58,793)


(58,420)

  Tax provision

27,084


28,272


30,821


28,600


41,043

  Merger-related costs

10,276


6,645


17,618


32,970


10,009

  Extinguishment of debt costs










11,706



  Securities gains




(2)


(64)


(36)



Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

129,240

$

132,604

$

132,260

$

113,407

$

139,581





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

42,946,332

$

41,359,708

$

40,593,766

$

39,832,752

$

38,245,410





















PPNR ROAA

1.22

%

1.27

%

1.29

%

1.14

%

1.48

%





















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

261,474

$

258,104

$

259,986

$

253,130

$

261,998

  Less:



















    Total accretion on acquired loans

6,741


7,707


5,243


6,292


10,416

    Total deferred fees on PPP loans

983


5,655


16,369


14,232


20,402

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

253,750

$

244,742

$

238,374

$

232,606

$

231,180























Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



















Net income (GAAP)

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

122,788

$

98,960

$

146,949

  Securities gains, net of tax




(2)


(51)


(28)



  PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

13,492












  Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax

8,092


5,255


14,083


25,578


7,824

  Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax










9,081



    Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

121,913

$

112,099

$

136,820

$

133,591

$

154,773





















Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



















Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.40

$

1.53

$

1.75

$

1.40

$

2.07

  Effect to adjust for securities gains




(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)



  Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

0.19












  Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.12


0.08


0.20


0.36


0.11

  Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost










0.13



    Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.71

$

1.61

$

1.95

$

1.89

$

2.18





















Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



















Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

1.74

$

1.39

$

2.06

  Effect to adjust for securities gains




(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)



  Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

0.19












  Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.11


0.07


0.20


0.35


0.11

  Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost










0.13



    Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.69

$

1.59

$

1.94

$

1.87

$

2.17





















Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



















Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.95

%

1.02

%

1.20

%

1.00

%

1.56

%

  Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

  Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

0.13

%

%

%

%

%

  Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.14

%

0.26

%

0.08

%

  Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

0.09

%

%

    Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.34

%

1.35

%

1.64

%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

8.38

%

12.71

%

  Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

  Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

1.11

%

%

%

%

%

  Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.66

%

0.44

%

1.16

%

2.16

%

0.68

%

  Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

0.77

%


    Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

10.01

%

9.28

%

11.37

%

11.31

%

13.39

%





















Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



















  Return on average common equity (GAAP)

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

8.38

%

12.71

%

  Effect to adjust for intangible assets

5.73

%

5.79

%

6.65

%

5.74

%

8.45

    Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

13.97

%

14.63

%

16.86

%

14.12

%

21.16

%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

8.24

%

8.84

%

10.21

%

8.38

%

12.71

%

  Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

%

  Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

1.11

%

%

%

%

%

  Effect to adjust for merger and branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax

0.66

%

0.43

%

1.17

%

2.16

%

0.68

%

  Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

0.77

%


  Effect to adjust for intangible assets

6.78

%

6.03

%

7.30

%

7.43

%

8.85

%

    Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

16.79

%

15.30

%

18.68

%

18.74

%

22.24

%





















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



















  Efficiency ratio



62.99

%

61.27

%

64.22

%

76.28

%

61.06

%

  Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expenses

(2.94)

%

(1.89)

%

(5.06)

%

(13.38)

%

(2.79)

%

    Adjusted efficiency ratio



60.05

%

59.39

%

59.16

%

62.88

%

58.26

%





















Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



















  Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

68.30

$

69.27

$

68.55

$

67.60

$

66.42

  Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(27.25)


(24.65)


(24.57)


(24.53)


(24.40)

    Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

41.05

$

44.62

$

43.98

$

43.07

$

42.02





















Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



















  Equity-to-assets (GAAP)

11.20

%

11.45

%

11.72

%

11.78

%

11.88

%

  Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.15)

%

(3.76)

%

(3.87)

%

(3.94)

%

(4.02)

%

    Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.05

%

7.69

%

7.85

%

7.84

%

7.86

%

Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

  1. Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $6.7 million, $7.7 million, $5.2 million, $6.3 million, and $10.4 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.
  2. Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense and initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis:  (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $10.3 million, $6.6 million, $17.6 million, $33.0 million, and $10.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $2,000, $64,000, and $36,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
  3. The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.
  4. Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding branch consolidation cost and merger cost and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.5 million, $8.5 million, $8.5 million, $9.0 million, and $9.2 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
  5. The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
  6. March 31, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
  7. Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential continued negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, rising interest rates, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and CSFL including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the parties are unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (5) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including possible impact to the Company and its employees from contacting Covid19, and to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment and to our results of operations due to government stimulus and other interventions to mitigate the impact of the pandemic; (6) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (7) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (8) potential deterioration in real estate values; (9) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (10) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (11) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (12) risks related to the ability of the company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (13) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (14) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (15) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (16) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (17) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (18) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (19) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (20) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (21) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (22) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (23) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (24) excessive loan losses; (25) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (26) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (27) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (28) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (29) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (30) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (31) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, such as the ongoing Covid19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (32) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (33) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

Also from this source

SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics