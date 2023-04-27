SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

"SouthState's first quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our franchise", said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "In a turbulent macro environment, we delivered growth in loans, deposits, liquidity, and capital ratios.  Furthermore, earnings per share increased 32% from the same period last year.  Looking ahead, SouthState is positioned to be opportunistic as the economic cycle unfolds."

Highlights of the first quarter of 2023 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.83; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.93
  • Net Income of $139.9 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $147.2 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 11.0% and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 18.8%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.8%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.29%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.35%*
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.90, up 62% from $1.79 a year ago
  • Book Value per Share of $69.19 increased by $2.15 per share compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $42.40, up 6% from the prior quarter

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $381 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) decreased $15 million from prior quarter
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.92% and 3.93%, respectively, up 1.17% and 1.16%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2022
  • Noninterest Income of $71 million, up $8 million compared to the prior quarter; Noninterest Income represented 0.66% of average assets for the first quarter of 2023
  • Efficiency Ratio of 51%; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 49%
  • $33.1 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including provision for unfunded commitments, driven by moderate changes in economic forecasts and loan growth, in spite of net loan recoveries and only $1.0 million in total net charge-offs (including DDA charge-offs)

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $519 million, or 7% annualized, led by consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 84%
  • Deposits increased $51 million, or 1% annualized as brokered CDs increased $1.2 billion, offset by a $400 million decline in public funds due to expected first quarter seasonality; excluding brokered CDs, deposits declined $1.2 billion from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost was 0.63%, up 42 basis points from prior quarter
  • Total cash and cash equivalents increased $684 million to $2.0 billion at the end of the current quarter
  • Other borrowings increased $900 million due to FHLB advances outstanding as of current quarter-end
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, and Tier 1 Leverage ratios of 7.5%, 13.3% and 9.1%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable on May 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023

Financial Performance

Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

393,366

$

359,552

$

312,856

$

272,000

$

233,617

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities















      purchased under agreements to resell (8)

57,043

64,337

63,476

54,333

36,854

Total interest income

450,409

423,889

376,332

326,333

270,471

Interest expense















   Deposits (8)

55,942

19,945

7,534

4,914

4,591

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

13,204

7,940

6,464

5,604

4,362

Total interest expense

69,146

27,885

13,998

10,518

8,953

Net interest income (8)

381,263

396,004

362,334

315,815

261,518

  Provision (recovery) for credit losses

33,091

47,142

23,876

19,286

(8,449)

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses

348,172

348,862

338,458

296,529

269,967

Noninterest income (8)

71,355

63,392

73,053

86,756

86,046

Noninterest expense















Operating expense

231,093

227,957

226,754

225,779

218,324

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

9,412

1,542

13,679

5,390

10,276

Total noninterest expense

240,505

229,499

240,433

231,169

228,600

Income before provision for income taxes

179,022

182,755

171,078

152,116

127,413

Income taxes provision

39,096

39,253

38,035

32,941

27,084

Net income

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

















Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)















Net income (GAAP)

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

Securities gains, net of tax

(35)



(24)




Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax









13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

7,356

1,211

10,638

4,223

8,092

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

147,247

$

144,713

$

143,657

$

123,398

$

121,913

















   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.84

$

1.90

$

1.76

$

1.58

$

1.40

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.83

$

1.88

$

1.75

$

1.57

$

1.39

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.94

$

1.91

$

1.90

$

1.64

$

1.71

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

1.89

$

1.62

$

1.69

   Dividends per common share

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.49

$

0.49

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

75,902,440

75,639,640

75,605,960

75,461,157

71,447,429

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,388,954

76,326,777

76,182,131

76,094,198

72,110,746

   Effective tax rate

21.84 %

21.48 %

22.23 %

21.66 %

21.26 %

















Performance and Capital Ratios

Three Months Ended



Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,



2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

PERFORMANCE RATIOS
















Return on average assets (annualized) (8)

1.29

%

1.28

%

1.17

%

1.05

%

0.95

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.09

%

1.15

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

11.53

%

11.50

%

11.13

%

9.69

%

10.01

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

18.81

%

20.17

%

17.99

%

16.59

%

13.97

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

19.75

%

20.33

%

19.36

%

17.15

%

16.79

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



51.41

%

47.96

%

53.14

%

54.92

%

62.99

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

49.34

%

47.63

%

50.02

%

53.59

%

60.05

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

27.09

%

26.40

%

28.44

%

31.03

%

33.71

%

Book value per common share

$

69.19

$

67.04

$

65.03

$

66.64

$

68.30

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

42.40

$

40.09

$

37.97

$

39.47

$

41.05



















CAPITAL RATIOS
















Equity-to-assets (8)

11.7

%

11.6

%

11.1

%

11.0

%

11.2

%

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)

7.5

%

7.2

%

6.8

%

6.8

%

7.1

%

Tier 1 leverage (6) (8) *

9.1

%

8.7

%

8.4

%

8.0

%

8.5

%

Tier 1 common equity (6) (8) *

11.1

%

11.0

%

11.0

%

11.1

%

11.4

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8) *

11.1

%

11.0

%

11.0

%

11.1

%

11.4

%

Total risk-based capital (6) (8) *

13.3

%

13.0

%

13.0

%

13.0

%

13.3

%


















Balance Sheet

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

558,158

$

548,387

$

394,794

$

561,516

$

588,372

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

1,438,504

764,176

2,529,415

4,259,490

5,604,419

Cash and cash equivalents

1,996,662

1,312,563

2,924,209

4,821,006

6,192,791

















Trading securities, at fair value

16,039

31,263

51,940

88,088

74,234

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,636,673

2,683,241

2,738,178

2,806,465

2,827,769

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

5,159,999

5,326,822

5,369,610

5,666,008

5,924,206

   Other investments

217,991

179,717

179,755

179,815

179,258

               Total investment securities

8,014,663

8,189,780

8,287,543

8,652,288

8,931,233

Loans held for sale

27,289

28,968

34,477

73,880

130,376

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



1,325,400

1,429,731

1,544,562

1,707,592

1,939,033

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



5,620,290

5,943,092

6,365,175

6,908,234

7,633,824

Non-acquired

23,750,452

22,805,039

20,926,566

19,319,440

16,983,570

    Less allowance for credit losses

(370,645)

(356,444)

(324,398)

(319,708)

(300,396)

               Loans, net

30,325,497

29,821,418

28,511,905

27,615,558

26,256,031

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

3,473

1,023

2,160

1,431

3,290

Premises and equipment, net

517,146

520,635

531,160

562,781

568,332

Bank owned life insurance

967,750

964,708

960,052

953,970

942,922

Mortgage servicing rights

85,406

86,610

90,459

87,463

83,339

Core deposit and other intangibles

109,603

116,450

125,390

132,694

140,364

Goodwill

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,922,525

1,922,525

1,924,024

Other assets (8)

937,193

922,172

980,557

854,506

829,786

                Total assets

$

44,923,827

$

43,918,696

$

44,422,377

$

45,766,190

$

46,076,722

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

12,422,583

$

13,168,656

$

13,660,244

$

14,337,018

$

14,052,332

   Interest-bearing (8)

23,979,009

23,181,967

23,249,545

24,097,601

24,598,679

               Total deposits

36,401,592

36,350,623

36,909,789

38,434,619

38,651,011

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

544,108

556,417

557,802

669,999

770,409

Other borrowings

1,292,182

392,275

392,368

392,460

405,553

Reserve for unfunded commitments

85,068

67,215

52,991

32,543

30,368

Other liabilities (8)

1,351,873

1,477,239

1,588,241

1,196,144

1,044,973

               Total liabilities

39,674,823

38,843,769

39,501,191

40,725,765

40,902,314

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

189,649

189,261

189,191

189,103

189,403

   Surplus

4,224,503

4,215,712

4,207,040

4,195,976

4,214,897

   Retained earnings

1,448,636

1,347,042

1,241,413

1,146,230

1,064,064

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(613,784)

(677,088)

(716,458)

(490,884)

(293,956)

               Total shareholders' equity

5,249,004

5,074,927

4,921,186

5,040,425

5,174,408

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

44,923,827

$

43,918,696

$

44,422,377

$

45,766,190

$

46,076,722

















Common shares issued and outstanding

75,859,665

75,704,563

75,676,445

75,641,322

75,761,018

















Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

$

759,239

$

8,921

4.77 %

$

1,849,877

$

16,491

3.54 %

$

5,715,785

$

2,859

0.20 %

Investment securities

8,232,582

48,122

2.37 %

8,286,894

47,846

2.29 %

7,895,281

33,995

1.75 %

Loans held for sale

23,123

402

7.05 %

25,633

401

6.21 %

110,542

869

3.19 %

Total loans, excluding PPP

30,384,754

392,941

5.24 %

29,480,843

359,120

4.83 %

24,675,512

231,373

3.80 %

Total PPP loans

9,642

23

0.97 %

12,489

31

0.98 %

167,541

1,375

3.33 %

Total loans held for investment

30,394,396

392,964

5.24 %

29,493,332

359,151

4.83 %

24,843,053

232,748

3.80 %

     Total interest-earning assets (8)

39,409,340

450,409

4.64 %

39,655,736

423,889

4.24 %

38,564,661

270,471

2.84 %

Noninterest-earning assets (8)

4,695,138






4,774,158






4,342,607





     Total Assets

$

44,104,478





$

44,429,894





$

42,907,268































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts (8)

$

16,874,909

$

40,516

0.97 %

$

17,044,865

$

16,901

0.39 %

$

17,471,805

$

2,180

0.05 %

Savings deposits

3,298,221

1,756

0.22 %

3,536,330

1,021

0.11 %

3,408,129

130

0.02 %

Certificates and other time deposits

3,114,354

13,670

1.78 %

2,444,361

2,023

0.33 %

2,848,829

2,281

0.32 %

Federal funds purchased

193,259

2,187

4.59 %

186,232

1,694

3.61 %

354,899

111

0.13 %

Repurchase agreements

373,563

666

0.72 %

363,336

253

0.28 %

438,258

158

0.15 %

Other borrowings

785,571

10,351

5.34 %

435,806

5,993

5.46 %

354,133

4,093

4.69 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)

24,639,877

69,146

1.14 %

24,010,930

27,885

0.46 %

24,876,053

8,953

0.15 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)

14,287,553






15,427,380






13,094,050





Shareholders' equity

5,177,048






4,991,584






4,937,165





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

19,464,601






20,418,964






18,031,215





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

44,104,478





$

44,429,894





$

42,907,268





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)



$

381,263

3.92 %



$

396,004

3.96 %



$

261,518

2.75 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)






3.93 %






3.99 %






2.77 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






0.63 %






0.21 %






0.05 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






0.75 %






0.29 %






0.10 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

7,398





$

7,350





$

6,741


Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans



$







$







$

983


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

1,020





$

2,397





$

1,885



(1)  The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $64.7 million as of March 31, 2023. 

Noninterest Income and Expense

Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest Income:















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

29,859

$

33,612

$

30,327

$

32,862

$

28,009

   Mortgage banking income (loss)

4,332

(545)

2,262

5,480

10,594

   Trust and investment services income

9,937

9,867

9,603

9,831

9,718

   Securities gains, net

45



30




   Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)

21,956

16,760

20,552

27,604

27,994

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)

(8,362)

(8,451)

(4,125)

(1,536)

(44)

   Total Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)

13,594

8,309

16,427

26,068

27,950

   Bank owned life insurance income

6,813

6,723

6,082

6,246

5,260

   Other

6,775

5,426

8,322

6,269

4,515

         Total Noninterest Income (8)

$

71,355

$

63,392

$

73,053

$

86,756

$

86,046

















Noninterest Expense:















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

144,060

$

140,440

$

139,554

$

137,037

$

137,673

   Occupancy expense

21,533

22,412

22,490

22,759

21,840

   Information services expense

19,925

19,847

20,714

19,947

19,193

   OREO and loan related expense (income)



169

78

532

(3)

(238)

   Business development and staff related

5,957

5,851

5,090

4,916

4,276

   Amortization of intangibles

7,299

8,027

7,837

8,847

8,494

   Professional fees

3,702

3,756

3,495

4,331

3,749

   Supplies and printing expense

2,640

2,411

2,621

2,400

2,189

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

6,294

6,589

6,300

5,332

4,812

   Advertising and marketing

2,118

2,669

2,170

2,286

1,763

   Other operating expenses

17,396

15,877

15,951

17,927

14,573

   Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense *

9,412

1,542

13,679

5,390

10,276

         Total Noninterest Expense

$

240,505

$

229,499

$

240,433

$

231,169

$

228,600

*  During the current quarter, the Company recorded $8.1 million in severance payments, which are included in the Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense in the table above. 

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Construction and land development *


$

2,749,290

$

2,860,360

$

2,550,552

$

2,527,062

$

2,316,313

Investor commercial real estate*

8,957,507

8,769,201

8,641,316

8,393,630

8,158,457

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,522,514

5,460,193

5,426,216

5,421,725

5,346,583

Commercial and industrial

5,321,306

5,313,483

4,977,737

4,807,528

4,566,641

Consumer real estate *

6,860,831

6,475,210

5,977,120

5,505,531

4,988,736

Consumer/other

1,284,694

1,299,415

1,263,362

1,279,790

1,179,697

Total loans

$

30,696,142

$

30,177,862

$

28,836,303

$

27,935,266

$

26,556,427

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. 
Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied
real estate and home equity loans. 

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $893.7 million, $904.1 million, $881.3 million, $795.7 million, and $733.7 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023,
December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.



Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

DEPOSITS

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

12,422,583

$

13,168,656

$

13,660,244

$

14,337,018

$

14,052,332

Interest-bearing checking

8,316,023

8,955,519

8,741,447

8,953,332

9,275,208

Savings

3,156,214

3,464,351

3,602,560

3,616,819

3,479,743

Money market (8)

8,388,275

8,342,111

8,369,826

8,823,025

9,015,186

Time deposits

4,118,497

2,419,986

2,535,712

2,704,425

2,828,542

Total Deposits (8)

$

36,401,592

$

36,350,623

$

36,909,789

$

38,434,619

$

38,651,011

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)

$

32,283,095

$

33,930,637

$

34,374,077

$

35,730,194

$

35,822,469

















Asset Quality

Ending Balance


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

68,176

$

44,671

$

34,374

$

20,716

$

19,582

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,667

2,358

2,358

1,371

22,818

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

186

245

114

93

464

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



71,029

47,274

36,846

22,180

42,864

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

52,795

59,554

61,866

63,526

59,267

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

983

1,992

1,430

4,418

12,768

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

3,446

922

2,234

1,577

3,118

Total acquired nonperforming assets

57,224

62,468

65,530

69,521

75,153

Total nonperforming assets

$

128,253

$

109,742

$

102,376

$

91,701

$

118,017




Three Months Ended


Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.21 %

1.18 %

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans

1.48 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

1.26 %

1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

297.42 %

328.29 %

324.30 %

355.11 %

262.50 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.01 %

0.01 %

(0.02) %

0.03 %

0.04 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.29 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

0.20 %

0.26 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.41 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

0.32 %

0.43 %

















Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the first quarter of 2023:

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")


NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 12/31/2022

$

309,606

$

46,838

$

356,444

$

67,215

Charge offs

(3,858)



(3,858)


Acquired charge offs

(658)

(111)

(769)


Recoveries

1,555



1,555


Acquired recoveries

772

1,262

2,034


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

20,498

(5,259)

15,239

17,853

Ending balance 3/31/2023

$

327,915

$

42,730

$

370,645

$

85,068














Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$

29,370,742

$

1,325,400

$

30,696,142

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

1.12 %

3.22 %

1.21 %

N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$

29,361,548

$

1,325,400

$

30,686,948

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans  (excludes PPP Loans)

1.12 %

3.22 %

1.21 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

10,089,388

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.84 %

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2023.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 833-470-1428.  The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599.  The conference ID number is 991051.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 28, 2023 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Net income (GAAP)

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

33,091


47,142


23,876


19,286


(8,449)

Tax provision

39,096


39,253


38,035


32,941


27,084

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

9,412


1,542


13,679


5,390


10,276

Securities gains

(45)





(30)






Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

221,480

$

231,439

$

208,603

$

176,792

$

129,240





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

44,104,478

$

44,429,894

$

44,985,713

$

45,576,742

$

42,907,268

PPNR ROAA

2.04

%

2.07

%

1.84

%

1.56

%

1.22

%





















   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,389


76,327


76,182


76,094


72,111

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

2.90

$

3.03

$

2.74

$

2.32

$

1.79










































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$

381,263

$

396,004

$

362,334

$

315,815

$

261,518

Less:



















Total accretion on acquired loans

7,398


7,350


9,550


12,770


6,741

Total deferred fees on PPP loans










8


983

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

373,865

$

388,654

$

352,784

$

303,037

$

253,794





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$

381,263

$

396,004

$

362,334

$

315,815

$

261,518

Total average interest-earning assets (8)

39,409,340


39,655,736


40,451,174


40,899,365


38,564,661

NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)

3.92

%

3.96

%

3.55

%

3.10

%

2.75

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)

1,020


2,397


2,345


2,249


1,885

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

$

382,283

$

398,401

$

364,679

$

318,064

$

263,403

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

3.93

%

3.99

%

3.58

%

3.12

%

2.77

%












































Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



















Net income (GAAP)

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

Securities gains, net of tax

(35)





(24)






PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax













13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

7,356


1,211


10,638


4,223


8,092

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

147,247

$

144,713

$

143,657

$

123,398

$

121,913





















Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



















Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.84

$

1.90

$

1.76

$

1.58

$

1.40

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)





(0.00)






Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax













0.19

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.10


0.01


0.14


0.06


0.12

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.94

$

1.91

$

1.90

$

1.64

$

1.71





















Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



















Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.83

$

1.88

$

1.75

$

1.57

$

1.39

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)





(0.00)






Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax













0.19

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.10


0.02


0.14


0.05


0.11

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

1.89

$

1.62

$

1.69





















Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



















Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)

1.29

%

1.28

%

1.17

%

1.05

%

0.95

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

0.13

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.10

%

0.04

%

0.07

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.09

%

1.15

%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

1.11

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.57

%

0.09

%

0.82

%

0.33

%

0.66

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

11.53

%

11.50

%

11.13

%

9.69

%

10.01

%





















Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

7.85

%

8.76

%

7.68

%

7.23

%

5.73

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

18.81

%

20.17

%

17.99

%

16.59

%

13.97

%





















Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



















Return on average common equity (GAAP)

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

1.11

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.58

%

0.10

%

0.82

%

0.33

%

0.66

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

8.21

%

8.82

%

8.23

%

7.46

%

6.78

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

19.75

%

20.33

%

19.36

%

17.15

%

16.79

%





















Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



















Efficiency ratio



51.41

%

47.96

%

53.14

%

54.92

%

62.99

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

(2.07)

%

(0.33)

%

(3.12)

%

(1.33)

%

(2.94)

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



49.34

%

47.63

%

50.02

%

53.59

%

60.05

%





















Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



















Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

69.19

$

67.04

$

65.03

$

66.64

$

68.30

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(26.79)


(26.95)


(27.06)


(27.17)


(27.25)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

42.40

$

40.09

$

37.97

$

39.47

$

41.05





















Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



















Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)

11.68

%

11.56

%

11.08

%

11.01

%

11.23

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.18)

%

(4.31)

%

(4.30)

%

(4.18)

%

(4.16)

%

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)

7.50

%

7.25

%

6.78

%

6.83

%

7.07

%

Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

 Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $7.4 million, $7.3 million, $9.6 million, $12.8 million, and $6.7 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, and initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense of $9.4 million, $1.5 million, $13.7 million, $5.4 million, and $10.3 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $45,000 and $30,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $7.3 million, $8.0 million, $7.8 million, $8.8 million, and $8.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

 March 31, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(8)

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral.  As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits.  In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument.  The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods.  There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.


Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

2022

Interest income:











   Effect to interest income on federal funds sold and interest-earning













          deposits with banks

$

1,522

$

674

$

7

Interest expense:











   Effect to interest expense on money market deposits

(2,603)


(862)


(37)

Net interest income:











   Net effect to net interest income

$

4,125

$

1,536

$

44

Noninterest Income:











   Effect to correspondent banking and capital market income

$

(4,125)

$

(1,536)

$

(44)













BALANCE SHEET











Assets:











   Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

114,514

$

98,907

$

160,185

   Effect to other assets

(870,746)


(540,139)


(285,004)

   Net effect to total assets

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

$

(124,819)













Liabilities:











   Effect to money market deposits

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

$

(124,819)

   Net effect to total liabilities

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

$

(124,819)













AVERAGE BALANCES











Interest-earning assets:











   Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

210,108

$

211,970

$

37,638

Noninterest-earning assets:











   Effect to noninterest-earning assets

(569,329)


(483,017)


(76,702)

   Net effect to total average assets

$

(359,221)

$

(271,047)

$

(39,064)

Interest-bearing liabilities:











   Effect to transaction and money market accounts

$

(359,221)

$

(271,047)

$

(1,387)

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:











   Effect to Non-IBL







(37,677)

   Net effect to total average liabilities

$

(359,221)

$

(271,047)

$

(39,064)
















Three Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

YIELD ANALYSIS

2022

2022

2022

Interest-earning assets:











   Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

0.05

%

0.03

%

%

   Effect to total interest-earning assets

(0.01)

%

(0.01)

%

(0.01)

%

Interest-bearing liabilities:











   Effect to transaction and money market accounts

(0.06)

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%

   Effect to total interest-bearing liabilities

(0.04)

%

(0.01)

%

0.00

%













   Net effect to NIM

0.02

%

0.00

%

%

   Net effect to NIM, TE (non-GAAP)

0.03

%

%

%













PERFORMANCE RATIOS











Effect to return on average assets (annualized)

0.01

%

0.01

%

%

Effect to adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

0.01

%

0.01

%

%













Effect to equity-to-assets



0.2

%

0.1

%

%

Effect to tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

0.1

%

%

0.1

%

Effect to Tier 1 leverage



0.1

%

0.1

%

%

Effect to Tier 1 common equity

%

%

%

Effect to Tier 1 risk-based capital



%

%

%

Effect to Total risk-based capital

0.1

%

%

%













Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, the number and pace of interest rate increases, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depositor institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital (4) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (5) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment; (6) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (7) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (8) potential deterioration in real estate values; (9) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (10) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (11) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (12) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (13) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (14) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (15) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (16) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (17) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (18) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (19) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (20) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (21) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (22) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (23) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (24) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (25) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (26) excessive loan losses; (27) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (28) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (29) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (30) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (31) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (32) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (33) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (34) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (35) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

