SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023.

"SouthState's first quarter results demonstrate the resilience of our franchise", said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "In a turbulent macro environment, we delivered growth in loans, deposits, liquidity, and capital ratios. Furthermore, earnings per share increased 32% from the same period last year. Looking ahead, SouthState is positioned to be opportunistic as the economic cycle unfolds."

Highlights of the first quarter of 2023 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.83 ; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.93

; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of Net Income of $139.9 million ; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $147.2 million

; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of Return on Average Common Equity of 11.0% and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 18.8%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.8%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.29%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.35%*

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.90 , up 62% from $1.79 a year ago

, up 62% from a year ago Book Value per Share of $69.19 increased by $2.15 per share compared to the prior quarter

increased by per share compared to the prior quarter Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $42.40 , up 6% from the prior quarter

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

Net Interest Income of $381 million ; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) decreased $15 million from prior quarter

; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) decreased from prior quarter Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.92% and 3.93%, respectively, up 1.17% and 1.16%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2022

Noninterest Income of $71 million , up $8 million compared to the prior quarter; Noninterest Income represented 0.66% of average assets for the first quarter of 2023

, up compared to the prior quarter; Noninterest Income represented 0.66% of average assets for the first quarter of 2023 Efficiency Ratio of 51%; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 49%

$33.1 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including provision for unfunded commitments, driven by moderate changes in economic forecasts and loan growth, in spite of net loan recoveries and only $1.0 million in total net charge-offs (including DDA charge-offs)

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $519 million , or 7% annualized, led by consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 84%

, or 7% annualized, led by consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 84% Deposits increased $51 million , or 1% annualized as brokered CDs increased $1.2 billion , offset by a $400 million decline in public funds due to expected first quarter seasonality; excluding brokered CDs, deposits declined $1.2 billion from prior quarter

, or 1% annualized as brokered CDs increased , offset by a decline in public funds due to expected first quarter seasonality; excluding brokered CDs, deposits declined from prior quarter Total deposit cost was 0.63%, up 42 basis points from prior quarter

Total cash and cash equivalents increased $684 million to $2.0 billion at the end of the current quarter

to at the end of the current quarter Other borrowings increased $900 million due to FHLB advances outstanding as of current quarter-end

due to FHLB advances outstanding as of current quarter-end Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, and Tier 1 Leverage ratios of 7.5%, 13.3% and 9.1%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable on May 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023

Financial Performance





Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Interest income































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 393,366

$ 359,552

$ 312,856

$ 272,000

$ 233,617

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities































purchased under agreements to resell (8)



57,043



64,337



63,476



54,333



36,854

Total interest income



450,409



423,889



376,332



326,333



270,471

Interest expense































Deposits (8)



55,942



19,945



7,534



4,914



4,591

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements































to repurchase, and other borrowings



13,204



7,940



6,464



5,604



4,362

Total interest expense



69,146



27,885



13,998



10,518



8,953

Net interest income (8)



381,263



396,004



362,334



315,815



261,518

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



33,091



47,142



23,876



19,286



(8,449)

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses



348,172



348,862



338,458



296,529



269,967

Noninterest income (8)



71,355



63,392



73,053



86,756



86,046

Noninterest expense































Operating expense



231,093



227,957



226,754



225,779



218,324

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



9,412



1,542



13,679



5,390



10,276

Total noninterest expense



240,505



229,499



240,433



231,169



228,600

Income before provision for income taxes



179,022



182,755



171,078



152,116



127,413

Income taxes provision



39,096



39,253



38,035



32,941



27,084

Net income

$ 139,926

$ 143,502

$ 133,043

$ 119,175

$ 100,329



































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)































Net income (GAAP)

$ 139,926

$ 143,502

$ 133,043

$ 119,175

$ 100,329

Securities gains, net of tax



(35)



—



(24)



—



—

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax



—



—



—



—



13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



7,356



1,211



10,638



4,223



8,092

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 147,247

$ 144,713

$ 143,657

$ 123,398

$ 121,913



































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.84

$ 1.90

$ 1.76

$ 1.58

$ 1.40

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.83

$ 1.88

$ 1.75

$ 1.57

$ 1.39

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.94

$ 1.91

$ 1.90

$ 1.64

$ 1.71

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.93

$ 1.90

$ 1.89

$ 1.62

$ 1.69

Dividends per common share

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



75,902,440



75,639,640



75,605,960



75,461,157



71,447,429

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,388,954



76,326,777



76,182,131



76,094,198



72,110,746

Effective tax rate



21.84 %



21.48 %



22.23 %



21.66 %



21.26 %





































Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,







2023

2022

2022

2022

2022



PERFORMANCE RATIOS

































Return on average assets (annualized) (8)



1.29 %

1.28 %

1.17 %

1.05 %

0.95 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)



1.35 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.09 %

1.15 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



10.96 %

11.41 %

10.31 %

9.36 %

8.24 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



11.53 %

11.50 %

11.13 %

9.69 %

10.01 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



18.81 %

20.17 %

17.99 %

16.59 %

13.97 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



19.75 %

20.33 %

19.36 %

17.15 %

16.79 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



51.41 %

47.96 %

53.14 %

54.92 %

62.99 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



49.34 %

47.63 %

50.02 %

53.59 %

60.05 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



27.09 %

26.40 %

28.44 %

31.03 %

33.71 %

Book value per common share

$ 69.19

$ 67.04

$ 65.03

$ 66.64

$ 68.30



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 42.40

$ 40.09

$ 37.97

$ 39.47

$ 41.05







































CAPITAL RATIOS

































Equity-to-assets (8)



11.7 %

11.6 %

11.1 %

11.0 %

11.2 %

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)



7.5 %

7.2 %

6.8 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

Tier 1 leverage (6) (8) *



9.1 %

8.7 %

8.4 %

8.0 %

8.5 %

Tier 1 common equity (6) (8) *



11.1 %

11.0 %

11.0 %

11.1 %

11.4 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8) *



11.1 %

11.0 %

11.0 %

11.1 %

11.4 %

Total risk-based capital (6) (8) *



13.3 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.3 %







































Balance Sheet





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 558,158

$ 548,387

$ 394,794

$ 561,516

$ 588,372

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)



1,438,504



764,176



2,529,415



4,259,490



5,604,419

Cash and cash equivalents



1,996,662



1,312,563



2,924,209



4,821,006



6,192,791



































Trading securities, at fair value



16,039



31,263



51,940



88,088



74,234

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,636,673



2,683,241



2,738,178



2,806,465



2,827,769

Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,159,999



5,326,822



5,369,610



5,666,008



5,924,206

Other investments



217,991



179,717



179,755



179,815



179,258

Total investment securities



8,014,663



8,189,780



8,287,543



8,652,288



8,931,233

Loans held for sale



27,289



28,968



34,477



73,880



130,376

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,325,400



1,429,731



1,544,562



1,707,592



1,939,033

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



5,620,290



5,943,092



6,365,175



6,908,234



7,633,824

Non-acquired



23,750,452



22,805,039



20,926,566



19,319,440



16,983,570

Less allowance for credit losses



(370,645)



(356,444)



(324,398)



(319,708)



(300,396)

Loans, net



30,325,497



29,821,418



28,511,905



27,615,558



26,256,031

Other real estate owned ("OREO")



3,473



1,023



2,160



1,431



3,290

Premises and equipment, net



517,146



520,635



531,160



562,781



568,332

Bank owned life insurance



967,750



964,708



960,052



953,970



942,922

Mortgage servicing rights



85,406



86,610



90,459



87,463



83,339

Core deposit and other intangibles



109,603



116,450



125,390



132,694



140,364

Goodwill



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,922,525



1,922,525



1,924,024

Other assets (8)



937,193



922,172



980,557



854,506



829,786

Total assets

$ 44,923,827

$ 43,918,696

$ 44,422,377

$ 45,766,190

$ 46,076,722



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 12,422,583

$ 13,168,656

$ 13,660,244

$ 14,337,018

$ 14,052,332

Interest-bearing (8)



23,979,009



23,181,967



23,249,545



24,097,601



24,598,679

Total deposits



36,401,592



36,350,623



36,909,789



38,434,619



38,651,011

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



544,108



556,417



557,802



669,999



770,409

Other borrowings



1,292,182



392,275



392,368



392,460



405,553

Reserve for unfunded commitments



85,068



67,215



52,991



32,543



30,368

Other liabilities (8)



1,351,873



1,477,239



1,588,241



1,196,144



1,044,973

Total liabilities



39,674,823



38,843,769



39,501,191



40,725,765



40,902,314



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



189,649



189,261



189,191



189,103



189,403

Surplus



4,224,503



4,215,712



4,207,040



4,195,976



4,214,897

Retained earnings



1,448,636



1,347,042



1,241,413



1,146,230



1,064,064

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(613,784)



(677,088)



(716,458)



(490,884)



(293,956)

Total shareholders' equity



5,249,004



5,074,927



4,921,186



5,040,425



5,174,408

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 44,923,827

$ 43,918,696

$ 44,422,377

$ 45,766,190

$ 46,076,722



































Common shares issued and outstanding



75,859,665



75,704,563



75,676,445



75,641,322



75,761,018





































Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

$ 759,239

$ 8,921

4.77 %

$ 1,849,877

$ 16,491

3.54 %

$ 5,715,785

$ 2,859

0.20 %

Investment securities



8,232,582



48,122

2.37 %



8,286,894



47,846

2.29 %



7,895,281



33,995

1.75 %

Loans held for sale



23,123



402

7.05 %



25,633



401

6.21 %



110,542



869

3.19 %

Total loans, excluding PPP



30,384,754



392,941

5.24 %



29,480,843



359,120

4.83 %



24,675,512



231,373

3.80 %

Total PPP loans



9,642



23

0.97 %



12,489



31

0.98 %



167,541



1,375

3.33 %

Total loans held for investment



30,394,396



392,964

5.24 %



29,493,332



359,151

4.83 %



24,843,053



232,748

3.80 %

Total interest-earning assets (8)



39,409,340



450,409

4.64 %



39,655,736



423,889

4.24 %



38,564,661



270,471

2.84 %

Noninterest-earning assets (8)



4,695,138













4,774,158













4,342,607











Total Assets

$ 44,104,478











$ 44,429,894











$ 42,907,268































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts (8)

$ 16,874,909

$ 40,516

0.97 %

$ 17,044,865

$ 16,901

0.39 %

$ 17,471,805

$ 2,180

0.05 %

Savings deposits



3,298,221



1,756

0.22 %



3,536,330



1,021

0.11 %



3,408,129



130

0.02 %

Certificates and other time deposits



3,114,354



13,670

1.78 %



2,444,361



2,023

0.33 %



2,848,829



2,281

0.32 %

Federal funds purchased



193,259



2,187

4.59 %



186,232



1,694

3.61 %



354,899



111

0.13 %

Repurchase agreements



373,563



666

0.72 %



363,336



253

0.28 %



438,258



158

0.15 %

Other borrowings



785,571



10,351

5.34 %



435,806



5,993

5.46 %



354,133



4,093

4.69 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)



24,639,877



69,146

1.14 %



24,010,930



27,885

0.46 %



24,876,053



8,953

0.15 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)



14,287,553













15,427,380













13,094,050











Shareholders' equity



5,177,048













4,991,584













4,937,165











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



19,464,601













20,418,964













18,031,215











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 44,104,478











$ 44,429,894











$ 42,907,268











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)







$ 381,263

3.92 %







$ 396,004

3.96 %







$ 261,518

2.75 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)













3.93 %













3.99 %













2.77 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













0.63 %













0.21 %













0.05 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













0.75 %













0.29 %













0.10 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 7,398











$ 7,350











$ 6,741





Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans







$ —











$ —











$ 983





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 1,020











$ 2,397











$ 1,885







(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $64.7 million as of March 31, 2023.



Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest Income:































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 29,859

$ 33,612

$ 30,327

$ 32,862

$ 28,009

Mortgage banking income (loss)



4,332



(545)



2,262



5,480



10,594

Trust and investment services income



9,937



9,867



9,603



9,831



9,718

Securities gains, net



45



—



30



—



—

Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)



21,956



16,760



20,552



27,604



27,994

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)



(8,362)



(8,451)



(4,125)



(1,536)



(44)

Total Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)



13,594



8,309



16,427



26,068



27,950

Bank owned life insurance income



6,813



6,723



6,082



6,246



5,260

Other



6,775



5,426



8,322



6,269



4,515

Total Noninterest Income (8)

$ 71,355

$ 63,392

$ 73,053

$ 86,756

$ 86,046



































Noninterest Expense:































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 144,060

$ 140,440

$ 139,554

$ 137,037

$ 137,673

Occupancy expense



21,533



22,412



22,490



22,759



21,840

Information services expense



19,925



19,847



20,714



19,947



19,193

OREO and loan related expense (income)



169



78



532



(3)



(238)

Business development and staff related



5,957



5,851



5,090



4,916



4,276

Amortization of intangibles



7,299



8,027



7,837



8,847



8,494

Professional fees



3,702



3,756



3,495



4,331



3,749

Supplies and printing expense



2,640



2,411



2,621



2,400



2,189

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



6,294



6,589



6,300



5,332



4,812

Advertising and marketing



2,118



2,669



2,170



2,286



1,763

Other operating expenses



17,396



15,877



15,951



17,927



14,573

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense *



9,412



1,542



13,679



5,390



10,276

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 240,505

$ 229,499

$ 240,433

$ 231,169

$ 228,600



* During the current quarter, the Company recorded $8.1 million in severance payments, which are included in the Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense in the table above.



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,749,290

$ 2,860,360

$ 2,550,552

$ 2,527,062

$ 2,316,313

Investor commercial real estate*



8,957,507



8,769,201



8,641,316



8,393,630



8,158,457

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,522,514



5,460,193



5,426,216



5,421,725



5,346,583

Commercial and industrial



5,321,306



5,313,483



4,977,737



4,807,528



4,566,641

Consumer real estate *



6,860,831



6,475,210



5,977,120



5,505,531



4,988,736

Consumer/other



1,284,694



1,299,415



1,263,362



1,279,790



1,179,697

Total loans

$ 30,696,142

$ 30,177,862

$ 28,836,303

$ 27,935,266

$ 26,556,427



* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.

Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied

real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $893.7 million, $904.1 million, $881.3 million, $795.7 million, and $733.7 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023,

December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.







Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

DEPOSITS

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 12,422,583

$ 13,168,656

$ 13,660,244

$ 14,337,018

$ 14,052,332

Interest-bearing checking



8,316,023



8,955,519



8,741,447



8,953,332



9,275,208

Savings



3,156,214



3,464,351



3,602,560



3,616,819



3,479,743

Money market (8)



8,388,275



8,342,111



8,369,826



8,823,025



9,015,186

Time deposits



4,118,497



2,419,986



2,535,712



2,704,425



2,828,542

Total Deposits (8)

$ 36,401,592

$ 36,350,623

$ 36,909,789

$ 38,434,619

$ 38,651,011



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)

$ 32,283,095

$ 33,930,637

$ 34,374,077

$ 35,730,194

$ 35,822,469





































Asset Quality





Ending Balance





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 68,176

$ 44,671

$ 34,374

$ 20,716

$ 19,582

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



2,667



2,358



2,358



1,371



22,818

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



186



245



114



93



464

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



71,029



47,274



36,846



22,180



42,864

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



52,795



59,554



61,866



63,526



59,267

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



983



1,992



1,430



4,418



12,768

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



3,446



922



2,234



1,577



3,118

Total acquired nonperforming assets



57,224



62,468



65,530



69,521



75,153

Total nonperforming assets

$ 128,253

$ 109,742

$ 102,376

$ 91,701

$ 118,017









Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,





2023

2022

2022

2022

2022

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.21 %



1.18 %



1.12 %



1.14 %



1.13 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans



1.48 %



1.40 %



1.31 %



1.26 %



1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



297.42 %



328.29 %



324.30 %



355.11 %



262.50 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.01 %



0.01 %



(0.02) %



0.03 %



0.04 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.29 %



0.25 %



0.23 %



0.20 %



0.26 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.41 %



0.36 %



0.35 %



0.32 %



0.43 %





































Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the first quarter of 2023:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")





NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 12/31/2022

$ 309,606

$ 46,838

$ 356,444

$ 67,215

Charge offs



(3,858)



—



(3,858)



—

Acquired charge offs



(658)



(111)



(769)



—

Recoveries



1,555



—



1,555



—

Acquired recoveries



772



1,262



2,034



—

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



20,498



(5,259)



15,239



17,853

Ending balance 3/31/2023

$ 327,915

$ 42,730

$ 370,645

$ 85,068





























Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$ 29,370,742

$ 1,325,400

$ 30,696,142



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans (includes PPP Loans)



1.12 %



3.22 %



1.21 %



N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$ 29,361,548

$ 1,325,400

$ 30,686,948



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)



1.12 %



3.22 %



1.21 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 10,089,388

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.84 %



* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.





Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 28, 2023. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 833-470-1428. The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 991051. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 28, 2023 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



Jun. 30, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022

Net income (GAAP)

$ 139,926



$ 143,502



$ 133,043



$ 119,175



$ 100,329

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



33,091





47,142





23,876





19,286





(8,449)

Tax provision



39,096





39,253





38,035





32,941





27,084

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



9,412





1,542





13,679





5,390





10,276

Securities gains



(45)





—





(30)





—





—

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 221,480



$ 231,439



$ 208,603



$ 176,792



$ 129,240











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 44,104,478



$ 44,429,894



$ 44,985,713



$ 45,576,742



$ 42,907,268

PPNR ROAA



2.04 %



2.07 %



1.84 %



1.56 %



1.22 %









































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,389





76,327





76,182





76,094





72,111

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$ 2.90



$ 3.03



$ 2.74



$ 2.32



$ 1.79





















































































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



Jun. 30, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$ 381,263



$ 396,004



$ 362,334



$ 315,815



$ 261,518

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



7,398





7,350





9,550





12,770





6,741

Total deferred fees on PPP loans



—





—





—





8





983

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 373,865



$ 388,654



$ 352,784



$ 303,037



$ 253,794











































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)







































Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$ 381,263



$ 396,004



$ 362,334



$ 315,815



$ 261,518

Total average interest-earning assets (8)



39,409,340





39,655,736





40,451,174





40,899,365





38,564,661

NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)



3.92 %



3.96 %



3.55 %



3.10 %



2.75 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)



1,020





2,397





2,345





2,249





1,885

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

$ 382,283



$ 398,401



$ 364,679



$ 318,064



$ 263,403

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)



3.93 %



3.99 %



3.58 %



3.12 %



2.77 %























































































Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2023



2022



2022



2022



2022

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)







































Net income (GAAP)

$ 139,926



$ 143,502



$ 133,043



$ 119,175



$ 100,329

Securities gains, net of tax



(35)





—





(24)





—





—

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



7,356





1,211





10,638





4,223





8,092

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 147,247



$ 144,713



$ 143,657



$ 123,398



$ 121,913











































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)







































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.84



$ 1.90



$ 1.76



$ 1.58



$ 1.40

Effect to adjust for securities gains



(0.00)





—





(0.00)





—





—

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





0.19

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.10





0.01





0.14





0.06





0.12

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.94



$ 1.91



$ 1.90



$ 1.64



$ 1.71











































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)







































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.83



$ 1.88



$ 1.75



$ 1.57



$ 1.39

Effect to adjust for securities gains



(0.00)





—





(0.00)





—





—

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





0.19

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.10





0.02





0.14





0.05





0.11

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.93



$ 1.90



$ 1.89



$ 1.62



$ 1.69











































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)







































Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)



1.29 %



1.28 %



1.17 %



1.05 %



0.95 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.13 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.06 %



0.01 %



0.10 %



0.04 %



0.07 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)



1.35 %



1.29 %



1.27 %



1.09 %



1.15 %









































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



8.24 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



1.11 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.57 %



0.09 %



0.82 %



0.33 %



0.66 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



11.53 %



11.50 %



11.13 %



9.69 %



10.01 %









































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



8.24 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



7.85 %



8.76 %



7.68 %



7.23 %



5.73 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



18.81 %



20.17 %



17.99 %



16.59 %



13.97 %









































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



8.24 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



1.11 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.58 %



0.10 %



0.82 %



0.33 %



0.66 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



8.21 %



8.82 %



8.23 %



7.46 %



6.78 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



19.75 %



20.33 %



19.36 %



17.15 %



16.79 %









































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)







































Efficiency ratio



51.41 %



47.96 %



53.14 %



54.92 %



62.99 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



(2.07) %



(0.33) %



(3.12) %



(1.33) %



(2.94) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



49.34 %



47.63 %



50.02 %



53.59 %



60.05 %









































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)







































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 69.19



$ 67.04



$ 65.03



$ 66.64



$ 68.30

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(26.79)





(26.95)





(27.06)





(27.17)





(27.25)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 42.40



$ 40.09



$ 37.97



$ 39.47



$ 41.05











































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)







































Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)



11.68 %



11.56 %



11.08 %



11.01 %



11.23 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.18) %



(4.31) %



(4.30) %



(4.18) %



(4.16) % Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)



7.50 %



7.25 %



6.78 %



6.83 %



7.07 %



Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $7.4 million, $7.3 million, $9.6 million, $12.8 million, and $6.7 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, and initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense of $9.4 million, $1.5 million, $13.7 million, $5.4 million, and $10.3 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $45,000 and $30,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $7.3 million, $8.0 million, $7.8 million, $8.8 million, and $8.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) March 31, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (8) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral. As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits. In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument. The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods. There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.





Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022



2022



2022

Interest income:























Effect to interest income on federal funds sold and interest-earning























deposits with banks

$ 1,522



$ 674



$ 7

Interest expense:























Effect to interest expense on money market deposits



(2,603)





(862)





(37)

Net interest income:























Net effect to net interest income

$ 4,125



$ 1,536



$ 44

Noninterest Income:























Effect to correspondent banking and capital market income

$ (4,125)



$ (1,536)



$ (44)



























BALANCE SHEET























Assets:























Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 114,514



$ 98,907



$ 160,185

Effect to other assets



(870,746)





(540,139)





(285,004)

Net effect to total assets

$ (756,232)



$ (441,232)



$ (124,819)



























Liabilities:























Effect to money market deposits

$ (756,232)



$ (441,232)



$ (124,819)

Net effect to total liabilities

$ (756,232)



$ (441,232)



$ (124,819)



























AVERAGE BALANCES























Interest-earning assets:























Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 210,108



$ 211,970



$ 37,638

Noninterest-earning assets:























Effect to noninterest-earning assets



(569,329)





(483,017)





(76,702)

Net effect to total average assets

$ (359,221)



$ (271,047)



$ (39,064)

Interest-bearing liabilities:























Effect to transaction and money market accounts

$ (359,221)



$ (271,047)



$ (1,387)

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Effect to Non-IBL



—





—





(37,677)

Net effect to total average liabilities

$ (359,221)



$ (271,047)



$ (39,064)

































Three Months Ended





Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,

YIELD ANALYSIS

2022



2022



2022

Interest-earning assets:























Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



0.05 %



0.03 %



— % Effect to total interest-earning assets



(0.01) %



(0.01) %



(0.01) % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Effect to transaction and money market accounts



(0.06) %



(0.01) %



0.00 % Effect to total interest-bearing liabilities



(0.04) %



(0.01) %



0.00 %

























Net effect to NIM



0.02 %



0.00 %



— % Net effect to NIM, TE (non-GAAP)



0.03 %



— %



— %

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS























Effect to return on average assets (annualized)



0.01 %



0.01 %



— % Effect to adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



0.01 %



0.01 %



— %

























Effect to equity-to-assets



0.2 %



0.1 %



— % Effect to tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



0.1 %



— %



0.1 % Effect to Tier 1 leverage



0.1 %



0.1 %



— % Effect to Tier 1 common equity



— %



— %



— % Effect to Tier 1 risk-based capital



— %



— %



— % Effect to Total risk-based capital



0.1 %



— %



— %



























Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, the number and pace of interest rate increases, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depositor institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital (4) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Atlantic Capital including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Atlantic Capital's operations into SouthState's operations will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Atlantic Capital's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (5) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment; (6) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (7) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (8) potential deterioration in real estate values; (9) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (10) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (11) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (12) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (13) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (14) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (15) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (16) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (17) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (18) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (19) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (20) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (21) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (22) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (23) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (24) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently issued proposed regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (25) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (26) excessive loan losses; (27) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (28) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs; (29) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (30) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (31) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (32) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (33) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (34) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; and (35) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation