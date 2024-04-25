SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

View PDF SouthState Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

"In the midst of a transition year for the US economy, SouthState produced first quarter revenue and earnings per share in line with our guidance," commented John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "Loans and deposits grew in the low-single digit percent range and asset quality remains stable with strong reserves. Our markets are resilient, and people are migrating to the South as an attractive place to live and grow a business."

Highlights of the first quarter of 2024 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.50 ; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.58

; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of Net Income of $115.1 million ; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $121.3 million

; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of Return on Average Common Equity of 8.4%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 13.6% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 14.4%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.03% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.08%*

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per Weighted Average Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) of $2.28

Book Value per Share of $72.82 ; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $46.48

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

Net Interest Income of $344 million ; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $340 million

; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent of 3.40% and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.41%

Net charge-offs of $2.7 million , or 0.03% annualized; $12.7 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.60%

, or 0.03% annualized; Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.60% Noninterest Income of $72 million ; Noninterest Income represented 0.64% of average assets for the first quarter of 2024

; Noninterest Income represented 0.64% of average assets for the first quarter of 2024 Recorded FDIC special assessment expense of $3.9 million

Efficiency Ratio of 58% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 56%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $279 million , or 3% annualized, led by consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88%

, or 3% annualized, led by consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88% Deposits increased $130 million , or 1% annualized

, or 1% annualized Total deposit cost of 1.74%, up 0.14% from prior quarter, resulting in a 33% cycle-to-date beta

Repurchased a total of 100,000 shares during 1Q 2024 at a weighted average price of $79.85

Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.2%, 14.4%, 9.6%, and 11.9%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.52 per share, payable on May 17, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2024

Financial Performance





Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Interest Income































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 463,688

$ 459,880

$ 443,805

$ 419,355

$ 393,366

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities































purchased under agreements to resell



53,567



55,555



56,704



58,698



57,043

Total interest income



517,255



515,435



500,509



478,053



450,409

Interest Expense































Deposits



160,162



149,584



133,944



100,787



55,942

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements































to repurchase, and other borrowings



13,157



11,620



11,194



15,523



13,204

Total interest expense



173,319



161,204



145,138



116,310



69,146

Net Interest Income



343,936



354,231



355,371



361,743



381,263

Provision for credit losses



12,686



9,893



32,709



38,389



33,091

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses



331,250



344,338



322,662



323,354



348,172

Noninterest Income



71,558



65,489



72,848



77,214



71,355

Noninterest Expense































Operating expense



240,923



245,774



238,042



240,818



231,093

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



4,513



1,778



164



1,808



9,412

FDIC special assessment



3,854



25,691



—



—



—

Total noninterest expense



249,290



273,243



238,206



242,626



240,505

Income before Income Taxes Provision



153,518



136,584



157,304



157,942



179,022

Income taxes provision



38,462



29,793



33,160



34,495



39,096

Net Income

$ 115,056

$ 106,791

$ 124,144

$ 123,447

$ 139,926



































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)































Net Income (GAAP)

$ 115,056

$ 106,791

$ 124,144

$ 123,447

$ 139,926

Securities losses (gains), net of tax



—



2



—



—



(35)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



3,382



1,391



130



1,414



7,356

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



2,888



20,087



—



—



—

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ 121,326

$ 128,271

$ 124,274

$ 124,861

$ 147,247



































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.51

$ 1.40

$ 1.63

$ 1.62

$ 1.84

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.50

$ 1.39

$ 1.62

$ 1.62

$ 1.83

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.59

$ 1.69

$ 1.63

$ 1.64

$ 1.94

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.58

$ 1.67

$ 1.62

$ 1.63

$ 1.93

Dividends per common share

$ 0.52

$ 0.52

$ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,301,411



76,100,187



76,139,170



76,057,977



75,902,440

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,660,081



76,634,100



76,571,430



76,417,537



76,388,954

Effective tax rate



25.05 %



21.81 %



21.08 %



21.84 %



21.84 %



Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,







2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



PERFORMANCE RATIOS

































Return on average assets (annualized)



1.03 %

0.94 %

1.10 %

1.11 %

1.29 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.08 %

1.13 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

1.35 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



8.36 %

7.99 %

9.24 %

9.34 %

10.96 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



8.81 %

9.60 %

9.25 %

9.45 %

11.53 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



13.63 %

13.53 %

15.52 %

15.81 %

18.81 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



14.35 %

16.12 %

15.54 %

15.98 %

19.75 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



58.48 %

63.43 %

54.00 %

53.59 %

51.41 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



56.47 %

56.89 %

53.96 %

53.18 %

49.34 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



34.42 %

37.01 %

31.84 %

30.75 %

27.09 %

Book value per common share

$ 72.82

$ 72.78

$ 68.81

$ 69.61

$ 69.19



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 46.48

$ 46.32

$ 42.26

$ 42.96

$ 42.40







































CAPITAL RATIOS

































Equity-to-assets



12.3 %

12.3 %

11.6 %

11.8 %

11.7 %

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.2 %

8.2 %

7.5 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.6 %

9.4 %

9.3 %

9.2 %

9.1 %

Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.9 %

11.8 %

11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.9 %

11.8 %

11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

Total risk-based capital (6)



14.4 %

14.1 %

13.8 %

13.5 %

13.3 %



Balance Sheet





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 478,271

$ 510,922

$ 514,917

$ 552,900

$ 558,158

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



731,186



487,955



814,220



960,849



1,438,504

Cash and cash equivalents



1,209,457



998,877



1,329,137



1,513,749



1,996,662



































Trading securities, at fair value



66,188



31,321



114,154



56,580



16,039

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,446,589



2,487,440



2,533,713



2,585,155



2,636,673

Securities available for sale, at fair value



4,598,400



4,784,388



4,623,618



4,949,334



5,159,999

Other investments



187,285



192,043



187,152



196,728



217,991

Total investment securities



7,232,274



7,463,871



7,344,483



7,731,217



8,014,663

Loans held for sale



56,553



50,888



27,443



42,951



27,289

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,031,283



1,108,813



1,171,543



1,269,983



1,325,400

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



4,534,583



4,796,913



5,064,254



5,275,913



5,620,290

Non-acquired



27,101,444



26,482,763



25,780,875



24,990,889



23,750,452

Less allowance for credit losses



(469,654)



(456,573)



(447,956)



(427,392)



(370,645)

Loans, net



32,197,656



31,931,916



31,568,716



31,109,393



30,325,497

Premises and equipment, net



512,635



519,197



516,583



518,353



517,146

Bank owned life insurance



997,562



991,454



984,881



979,494



967,750

Mortgage servicing rights



87,970



85,164



89,476



87,539



85,406

Core deposit and other intangibles



83,193



88,776



95,094



102,256



109,603

Goodwill



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106

Other assets



778,244



817,454



996,055



875,694



940,666

Total assets

$ 45,144,838

$ 44,902,024

$ 44,989,128

$ 44,940,332

$ 44,923,827



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 10,546,410

$ 10,649,274

$ 11,158,431

$ 11,489,483

$ 12,422,583

Interest-bearing



26,632,024



26,399,635



25,776,767



25,252,395



23,979,009

Total deposits



37,178,434



37,048,909



36,935,198



36,741,878



36,401,592

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



554,691



489,185



513,304



581,446



544,108

Other borrowings



391,812



491,904



391,997



792,090



1,292,182

Reserve for unfunded commitments



53,229



56,303



62,347



63,399



85,068

Other liabilities



1,419,663



1,282,625



1,855,295



1,471,509



1,351,873

Total liabilities



39,597,829



39,368,926



39,758,141



39,650,322



39,674,823



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



190,443



190,055



190,043



189,990



189,649

Surplus



4,230,345



4,240,413



4,238,753



4,228,910



4,224,503

Retained earnings



1,749,215



1,685,166



1,618,080



1,533,508



1,448,636

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(622,994)



(582,536)



(815,889)



(662,398)



(613,784)

Total shareholders' equity



5,547,009



5,533,098



5,230,987



5,290,010



5,249,004

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 45,144,838

$ 44,902,024

$ 44,989,128

$ 44,940,332

$ 44,923,827



































Common shares issued and outstanding



76,177,163



76,022,039



76,017,366



75,995,979



75,859,665



Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 668,349

$ 8,254

4.97 %

$ 814,244

$ 10,029

4.89 %

$ 759,239

$ 8,921

4.77 %

Investment securities



7,465,735



45,313

2.44 %



7,382,800



45,526

2.45 %



8,232,582



48,122

2.37 %

Loans held for sale



42,872



681

6.39 %



28,878



552

7.58 %



23,123



402

7.05 %

Total loans held for investment



32,480,220



463,007

5.73 %



32,239,455



459,328

5.65 %



30,394,396



392,964

5.24 %

Total interest-earning assets



40,657,176



517,255

5.12 %



40,465,377



515,435

5.05 %



39,409,340



450,409

4.64 %

Noninterest-earning assets



4,353,987













4,572,255













4,695,138











Total Assets

$ 45,011,163











$ 45,037,632











$ 44,104,478































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 19,544,019

$ 117,292

2.41 %

$ 18,957,647

$ 107,994

2.26 %

$ 16,874,909

$ 40,516

0.97 %

Savings deposits



2,589,251



1,818

0.28 %



2,680,065



1,888

0.28 %



3,298,221



1,756

0.22 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,282,749



41,052

3.86 %



4,294,555



39,702

3.67 %



3,114,354



13,670

1.78 %

Federal funds purchased



256,506



3,369

5.28 %



256,672



3,453

5.34 %



193,259



2,187

4.59 %

Repurchase agreements



280,674



1,358

1.95 %



265,839



1,458

2.18 %



373,563



666

0.72 %

Other borrowings



563,848



8,430

6.01 %



438,701



6,709

6.07 %



785,571



10,351

5.34 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



27,517,047



173,319

2.53 %



26,893,479



161,204

2.38 %



24,639,877



69,146

1.14 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



11,957,565













12,844,262













14,287,553











Shareholders' equity



5,536,551













5,299,891













5,177,048











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



17,494,116













18,144,153













19,464,601











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 45,011,163











$ 45,037,632











$ 44,104,478











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 343,936

3.40 %







$ 354,231

3.47 %







$ 381,263

3.92 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)













3.41 %













3.48 %













3.93 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.74 %













1.60 %













0.63 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.83 %













1.69 %













0.75 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 4,287











$ 3,870











$ 7,398





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 528











$ 659











$ 1,020











• The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $47.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Noninterest Income:































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 33,145

$ 33,225

$ 32,830

$ 33,101

$ 29,859

Mortgage banking income



6,169



2,191



2,478



4,354



4,332

Trust and investment services income



10,391



10,131



9,556



9,823



9,937

Securities (losses) gains, net



—



(2)



—



—



45

Correspondent banking and capital markets income



14,591



16,081



24,808



27,734



21,956

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(10,280)



(12,677)



(11,892)



(8,547)



(8,362)

Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



4,311



3,404



12,916



19,187



13,594

Bank owned life insurance income



6,892



6,567



7,039



6,271



6,813

Other



10,650



9,973



8,029



4,478



6,775

Total Noninterest Income

$ 71,558

$ 65,489

$ 72,848

$ 77,214

$ 71,355



































Noninterest Expense:































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 150,453

$ 145,850

$ 146,146

$ 147,342

$ 144,060

Occupancy expense



22,577



22,715



22,251



22,196



21,533

Information services expense



22,353



22,000



21,428



21,119



19,925

OREO and loan related expense (income)



606



948



613



(14)



169

Business development and staff related



5,799



7,492



5,995



6,672



5,957

Amortization of intangibles



5,998



6,615



6,616



7,028



7,299

Professional fees



3,115



7,025



3,456



4,364



3,702

Supplies and printing expense



2,540



2,761



2,623



2,554



2,640

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



8,534



8,325



8,632



9,819



6,294

Advertising and marketing



1,984



2,826



3,009



1,521



2,118

Other operating expenses



16,964



19,217



17,273



18,217



17,396

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



4,513



1,778



164



1,808



9,412

FDIC special assessment



3,854



25,691



—



—



—

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 249,290

$ 273,243

$ 238,206

$ 242,626

$ 240,505



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,437,343

$ 2,923,514

$ 2,776,241

$ 2,817,125

$ 2,749,290

Investor commercial real estate*



9,752,529



9,227,968



9,372,683



9,187,948



8,957,507

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,511,855



5,497,671



5,539,097



5,585,951



5,522,514

Commercial and industrial



5,544,131



5,504,539



5,458,229



5,378,294



5,321,306

Consumer real estate *



8,223,066



7,993,450



7,608,145



7,275,495



6,860,831

Consumer/other



1,198,386



1,241,347



1,262,277



1,291,972



1,284,694

Total Loans

$ 32,667,310

$ 32,388,489

$ 32,016,672

$ 31,536,785

$ 30,696,142







* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.



† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $623.9 million, $715.5 million, $863.1 million, $928.4 million, and $893.7 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.









Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

DEPOSITS

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 10,546,410

$ 10,649,274

$ 11,158,431

$ 11,489,483

$ 12,422,583

Interest-bearing checking



7,898,835



7,978,799



7,806,243



8,185,609



8,316,023

Savings



2,557,203



2,632,212



2,760,166



2,931,320



3,156,214

Money market



11,895,385



11,538,671



10,756,431



9,710,032



8,388,275

Time deposits



4,280,601



4,249,953



4,453,927



4,425,434



4,118,497

Total Deposits

$ 37,178,434

$ 37,048,909

$ 36,935,198

$ 36,741,878

$ 36,401,592



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 32,897,833

$ 32,798,956

$ 32,481,271

$ 32,316,444

$ 32,283,095



Asset Quality





Ending Balance





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 106,189

$ 110,467

$ 105,856

$ 104,772

$ 68,176

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



2,497



11,305



783



3,620



2,667

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



1,589



711



449



227



186

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



110,275



122,483



107,088



108,619



71,029

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



63,451



59,755



57,464



60,734



52,795

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



135



1,174



1,821



571



983

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



655



712



378



981



3,446

Total acquired nonperforming assets



64,241



61,641



59,663



62,286



57,224

Total nonperforming assets

$ 174,516

$ 184,124

$ 166,751

$ 170,905

$ 128,253







Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,





2024

2023

2023

2023

2023

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.44 %



1.41 %



1.40 %



1.36 %



1.21 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans



1.60 %



1.58 %



1.59 %



1.56 %



1.48 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



272.62 %



249.90 %



269.98 %



251.86 %



297.42 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.03 %



0.09 %



0.16 %



0.04 %



0.01 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.39 %



0.41 %



0.37 %



0.38 %



0.29 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.53 %



0.56 %



0.52 %



0.54 %



0.41 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the first quarter of 2024:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 12/31/2023

$ 423,876

$ 32,697

$ 456,573

$ 56,303

Charge offs



(4,829)



—



(4,829)



—

Acquired charge offs



(2,889)



(222)



(3,111)



—

Recoveries



2,703



—



2,703



—

Acquired recoveries



272



2,286



2,558



—

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



20,055



(4,295)



15,760



(3,074)

Ending balance 3/31/2024

$ 439,188

$ 30,466

$ 469,654

$ 53,229





























Period end loans

$ 31,636,027

$ 1,031,283

$ 32,667,310



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.39 %



2.95 %



1.44 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 8,160,594

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.65 %







* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on April 26, 2024. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of April 26, 2024 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Sep. 30, 2023



Jun. 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2023

Net income (GAAP)

$ 115,056



$ 106,791



$ 124,144



$ 123,447



$ 139,926

Provision for credit losses



12,686





9,893





32,709





38,389





33,091

Tax provision



38,462





29,793





33,160





34,495





39,096

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



4,513





1,778





164





1,808





9,412

FDIC special assessment



3,854





25,691





—





—





—

Securities losses (gains)



—





2





—





—





(45)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 174,571



$ 173,948



$ 190,177



$ 198,139



$ 221,480











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 45,011,163



$ 45,037,632



$ 44,841,319



$ 44,628,124



$ 44,104,478

PPNR ROAA



1.56 %



1.53 %



1.68 %



1.78 %



2.04 %









































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,660





76,634





76,571





76,418





76,389

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$ 2.28



$ 2.27



$ 2.48



$ 2.59



$ 2.90











































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Mar. 31, 2024



Dec. 31, 2023



Sep. 30, 2023



Jun. 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2023

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 343,936



$ 354,231



$ 355,371



$ 361,743



$ 381,263

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



4,287





3,870





4,053





5,481





7,398

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 339,649



$ 350,361



$ 351,318



$ 356,262



$ 373,865











































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)







































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 343,936



$ 354,231



$ 355,371



$ 361,743



$ 381,263

Total average interest-earning assets



40,657,176





40,465,377





40,376,380





40,127,836





39,409,340

NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.40 %



3.47 %



3.49 %



3.62 %



3.92 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



528





659





646





698





1,020

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 344,464



$ 354,890



$ 356,017



$ 362,441



$ 382,283

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.41 %



3.48 %



3.50 %



3.62 %



3.93 %





Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2024



2023



2023



2023



2023

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)







































Net income (GAAP)

$ 115,056



$ 106,791



$ 124,144



$ 123,447



$ 139,926

Securities losses (gains), net of tax



—





2





—





—





(35)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



3,382





1,391





130





1,414





7,356

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



2,888





20,087





—





—





—

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 121,326



$ 128,271



$ 124,274



$ 124,861



$ 147,247











































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)







































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.51



$ 1.40



$ 1.63



$ 1.62



$ 1.84

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



—





0.00





—





—





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.04





0.03





0.00





0.02





0.10

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



0.04





0.26





—





—





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.59



$ 1.69



$ 1.63



$ 1.64



$ 1.94











































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)







































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.50



$ 1.39



$ 1.62



$ 1.62



$ 1.83

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



—





—





—





—





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.04





0.02





0.00





0.01





0.10

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



0.04





0.26





—





—





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.58



$ 1.67



$ 1.62



$ 1.63



$ 1.93











































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)







































Return on average assets (GAAP)



1.03 %



0.94 %



1.10 %



1.11 %



1.29 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



— %



0.00 %



— %



— %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.02 %



0.01 %



— %



0.01 %



0.06 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



0.03 %



0.18 %



— %



— %



— % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.08 %



1.13 %



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.35 %









































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



8.36 %



7.99 %



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



— %



0.00 %



— %



— %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.24 %



0.11 %



0.01 %



0.11 %



0.57 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



0.21 %



1.50 %



— %



— %



— % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



8.81 %



9.60 %



9.25 %



9.45 %



11.53 %









































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



8.36 %



7.99 %



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



5.27 %



5.54 %



6.28 %



6.47 %



7.85 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



13.63 %



13.53 %



15.52 %



15.81 %



18.81 %









































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)







































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



8.36 %



7.99 %



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax



— %



0.00 %



— %



— %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)



0.25 %



0.10 %



0.01 %



0.11 %



0.58 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



0.21 %



1.50 %



— %



— %



— % Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax



5.53 %



6.53 %



6.29 %



6.53 %



8.21 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



14.35 %



16.12 %



15.54 %



15.98 %



19.75 %









































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)







































Efficiency ratio



58.48 %



63.43 %



54.00 %



53.59 %



51.41 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)



(1.08) %



(0.43) %



(0.04) %



(0.41) %



(2.07) % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment



(0.93) %



(6.11) %



— %



— %



— % Adjusted efficiency ratio



56.47 %



56.89 %



53.96 %



53.18 %



49.34 %









































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)







































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 72.82



$ 72.78



$ 68.81



$ 69.61



$ 69.19

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(26.34)





(26.46)





(26.55)





(26.65)





(26.79)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 46.48



$ 46.32



$ 42.26



$ 42.96



$ 42.40











































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)







































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



12.29 %



12.32 %



11.63 %



11.77 %



11.68 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.08) %



(4.11) %



(4.15) %



(4.16) %



(4.18) % Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.21 %



8.21 %



7.48 %



7.61 %



7.50 %

Footnotes to tables: (1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $4.3 million, $3.9 million, $4.1 million, $5.5 million, and $7.4 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $4.5 million, $1.8 million, $164,000, $1.8 million, and $9.4 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities (losses) gains of $(2,000) and $45,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively; and (c) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $3.9 million and $25.7 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, FDIC special assessment and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $6.0 million, $6.6 million, $6.6 million, $7.0 million, and $7.3 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) March 31, 2024 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (8) Includes pre-tax cyber incident costs of $4.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (3) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people, which could be exacerbated by the continuing work from remote environment; (4) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (5) interest rate risk primarily resulting from our inability to effectively manage the risk, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (6) a decrease in our net interest income due to the interest rate environment; (7) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (8) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (9) potential deterioration in real estate values; (10) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (11) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (12) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (13) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (14) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (15) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; (16) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (17) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards, and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity; (18) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations or other guidance, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (19) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (20) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (21) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (22) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of changes in federal and state laws, regulations and guidance relating to climate change; (23) excessive loan losses; (24) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from previously announced or proposed regulatory changes in the Bank's consumer programs and products; (25) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (26) catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including public health crises and infectious disease outbreaks, as well as any government actions in response to such events, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (27) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; (28) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (29) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (30) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; and (31) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation