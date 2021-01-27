SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company reported consolidated net income of $1.21 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.34 per diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and compared to $1.45 per diluted common share one year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company incurred $38.8 million in swap termination expense (pre-tax) and $19.8 million in merger-related and branch closure expense (pre-tax). These charges were partially offset by an income tax benefit of $31.5 million related to the ability to carryback tax losses under the CARES Act.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) totaled $1.44 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $1.58 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, and compared to $1.48 per diluted share one year ago. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 excludes $16.3 million of merger-related and branch closure costs (after-tax), $31.8 million in swap termination expense (after-tax), and $31.5 million of income tax benefit referenced above. In the third quarter of 2020, adjusted net income excludes $17.4 million in merger-related costs (after-tax).

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2020 include:

Returns

Reported & adjusted diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.21 and $1.44 (Non-GAAP), respectively.

and (Non-GAAP), respectively. Reported & adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity of 13.1% (Non-GAAP) and 15.4% (Non-GAAP), respectively.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") of $144 million , or 1.50% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP).

, or 1.50% PPNR ROAA (Non-GAAP). Book value per share of $65.49 increased by $1.15 per share compared to the prior quarter.

increased by per share compared to the prior quarter. Tangible book value ("TBV") per share of $41.16 , up $1.33 from prior quarter (Non-GAAP).

Performance

Net interest margin ("NIM", tax equivalent) of 3.14% down 8 basis points from prior quarter.

Recognized $12.7 million in loan accretion compared to $22.4 million in the prior quarter.

in loan accretion compared to in the prior quarter. Recognized $16.6 million in PPP net deferred loan fees compared to $8.5 million in the prior quarter.

in PPP net deferred loan fees compared to in the prior quarter. Total deposit cost of 0.17% down 3 basis points from prior quarter.

Noninterest income of $98 million .

. Mortgage revenue declined $22.9 million compared to the prior quarter, caused by fair value accounting on lower mortgage pipeline and loans held for sale.

compared to the prior quarter, caused by fair value accounting on lower mortgage pipeline and loans held for sale.

Production and cash gain on sale margins remained strong.

Balance Sheet / Credit

Loans declined by $573.7 million , or 9.0% annualized, centered in $418.3 million in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan reductions.

, or 9.0% annualized, centered in in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan reductions. Loans, excluding PPP loans, decreased $155.4 million , or 2.7% annualized, including a $203 million decline in residential mortgage loans.

, or 2.7% annualized, including a decline in residential mortgage loans. Total deposits increased $723.9 million with core deposit growth totaling $826.1 million , or 12.6% annualized.

with core deposit growth totaling , or 12.6% annualized. Net charge-offs of $816,000 , or 0.01% annualized, bringing the full year net charge-offs to $2.8 million , or 0.01% annualized.

, or 0.01% annualized, bringing the full year net charge-offs to , or 0.01% annualized. Loan deferrals totaled $255.2 million , or 1.12% of the total loan portfolio, excluding PPP loans and held for sale loans as of December 31, 2020 .

Other Events

Consolidated 20 branch locations in the fourth quarter with 4 scheduled to be consolidated in the first quarter of 2021.

Paid off $700.0 million in FHLB advances in early December.

in FHLB advances in early December. Recognized income tax benefit of $31.5 million related to the ability to carryback tax losses from CARES Act.

related to the ability to carryback tax losses from CARES Act. Declared a cash dividend on common stock of $0.47 per share, payable on February 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2021 .

per share, payable on to shareholders of record as of . On January 27, 2021 , the Board approved the authorization of a new 3.5 million share Company stock repurchase plan which expires in two years.

"We are pleased to close 2020 with another solid quarter", said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "Our diverse revenue streams continue to help offset the pressures of the historically low interest rate environment, and our longstanding strategic focus on soundness as a core value continues to help us report good credit quality metrics. We look forward to 2021 and our system conversion in the second quarter."

"A year to the day after announcing our merger of equals, I am pleased to see the results of our partnership continue to pay off for our shareholders," said Robert R. Hill, Jr., Executive Chairman. "We have achieved solid results in Soundness, Profitability and Growth this year. I could not be more pleased with our merger and how SouthState is positioned for the future."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Performance



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, INCOME STATEMENT 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Interest income

























Loans, including fees (6) $ 269,632

$ 280,825

$ 167,707

$ 133,034

$ 132,615

$ 851,198

$ 534,790 Investment securities, federal funds sold and securities

























purchased under agreements to resell 16,738

14,469

12,857

14,766

14,839

58,830

56,037 Total interest income 286,370

295,294

180,564

147,800

147,454

910,028

590,827 Interest expense

























Deposits 13,227

15,154

12,624

14,437

15,227

55,442

65,920 Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements

























to repurchase, and other borrowings 7,596

9,792

5,383

5,350

5,771

28,121

20,632 Total interest expense 20,823

24,946

18,007

19,787

20,998

83,563

86,552 Net interest income 265,547

270,348

162,557

128,013

126,456

826,465

504,275 Provision for credit losses ("PCL") 18,185

29,797

151,474

36,533

3,557

235,989

12,777 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 247,362

240,551

11,083

91,480

122,899

590,476

491,498 Noninterest income 97,871

114,790

54,347

44,132

36,307

311,140

143,565 Noninterest expense

























Pre-tax operating expense 219,719

215,225

134,634

103,118

99,134

672,696

390,426 Merger and/or branch consolid. expense 19,836

21,662

40,279

4,129

1,494

85,906

4,552 SWAP termination expense 38,787

--

--

--

--

38,787

-- Federal Home Loan Bank advances prepayment fee 56

--

199

--

--

255

134 Pension plan termination expense --

--

--

--

--

--

9,526 Total noninterest expense 278,398

236,887

175,112

107,247

100,628

797,644

404,638 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 66,835

118,454

(109,682)

28,365

58,578

103,972

230,425 Income taxes (benefit) provision (19,401)

23,233

(24,747)

4,255

9,487

(16,660)

43,942 Net income (loss) $ 86,236

$ 95,221

$ (84,935)

$ 24,110

$ 49,091

$ 120,632

$ 186,483



























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (3)

























Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 86,236

$ 95,221

$ (84,935)

$ 24,110

$ 49,091

$ 120,632

$ 186,483 Securities gains, net of tax (29)

(12)

--

--

(20)

(41)

(2,173) Income taxes benefit - carryback tax loss (31,468)

--

--

--

--

(31,468)

-- FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax 46

--

154

--

--

200

107 Pension plan termination expense, net of tax --

--

--

--

--

--

7,641 SWAP termination expense, net of tax 31,784

--

--

--

--

31,784



Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC --

--

92,212

--

--

92,212

-- Merger and/or branch consolid. expense 16,255

17,413

31,191

3,510

1,252

68,369

3,701 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 102,824

$ 112,622

$ 38,622

$ 27,620

$ 50,323

$ 281,688

$ 195,759



























Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.22

$ 1.34

$ (1.96)

$ 0.72

$ 1.46

$ 2.20

$ 5.40 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.21

$ 1.34

$ (1.96)

$ 0.71

$ 1.45

$ 2.19

$ 5.36 Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (3) $ 1.45

$ 1.59

$ 0.89

$ 0.82

$ 1.49

$ 5.14

$ 5.36 Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (3) $ 1.44

$ 1.58

$ 0.89

$ 0.82

$ 1.48

$ 5.12

$ 5.66 Dividends per common share $ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 0.47

$ 0.46

$ 1.88

$ 5.63 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 70,941,200

70,905,027

43,317,736

33,566,051

33,677,851

54,755,518

34,560,544 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 71,294,864

71,075,866

43,317,736

33,804,908

33,964,216

55,062,748

34,797,444 Adjusted diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding * 71,294,864

71,075,866

43,606,333

33,804,908

33,964,216

55,062,748

34,797,444 Effective tax rate -29.03%

19.61%

22.56%

15.00%

16.20%

-16.02%

19.07% Adjusted effective tax rate 18.05%

19.61%

22.56%

15.00%

16.20%

14.24%

19.07%

*Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares was calculated with the result of adjusted net income (non-GAAP).

As compared with 3Q 2020:

Income taxes declined by $42.6 million due primarily to the recognition of a one-time benefit of $31.5 million related to the ability to carryback tax losses under the CARES Act, and lower income tax provision totaling $11.2 million on lower pretax income of $51.6 million .

due primarily to the recognition of a one-time benefit of related to the ability to carryback tax losses under the CARES Act, and lower income tax provision totaling on lower pretax income of . For further discussion, please refer to the sections below titled "Net Interest Income and Margin", "Non-interest Income and Expense", and "Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")".

Performance and Capital Ratios



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, PERFORMANCE RATIOS 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.90%

1.00%

-1.49%

0.60%

1.23%

0.42%

1.21% Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3) 1.08%

1.18%

0.68%

0.69%

1.26%

0.98%

1.27% Return on average equity (annualized) 7.45%

8.31%

-11.78%

4.15%

8.26%

3.35%

7.89% Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3) 8.88%

9.83%

5.36%

4.75%

8.47%

7.81%

8.28% Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (5) 13.05%

14.66%

-19.71%

8.35%

15.79%

6.67%

15.11% Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3) (5) 15.35%

17.14%

10.23%

9.45%

16.17%

14.14%

15.82% Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 76.26%

61.39%

80.52%

62.11%

61.64%

69.84%

62.52% Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (7) 60.19%

55.78%

61.91%

59.72%

60.73%

58.90%

61.80% Dividend payout ratio (2) 38.67%

35.01%

N/A

65.70%

31.62%

81.45%

30.94% Book value per common share $ 65.49

$ 64.34

$ 63.35

$ 69.40

$ 70.32







Tangible common equity per common share (non-GAAP) (5) $ 41.16

$ 39.83

$ 38.33

$ 38.01

$ 39.13



































CAPITAL RATIOS

























Equity-to-assets 12.30%

12.07%

11.91%

13.95%

14.90%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (5) 8.10%

7.83%

7.56%

8.15%

8.88%







Tier 1 common equity (4) * 11.8%

11.5%

10.7%

11.0%

11.3%







Tier 1 leverage (4) * 8.3%

8.1%

13.3%

9.5%

9.7%







Tier 1 risk-based capital (4) * 11.8%

11.5%

10.7%

12.0%

12.3%







Total risk-based capital (4) * 14.2%

13.9%

12.9%

12.7%

12.8%



































OTHER DATA

























Number of branches 285

305

305

155

155







Number of employees (full-time equivalent basis) 5,184

5,266

5,369

2,583

2,547





































*The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CAREs Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet and Capital

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data) Ending Balance

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31, BALANCE SHEET 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,609,255

$ 4,471,639

$ 4,363,708

$ 1,262,836

$ 688,704 Investment securities:

















Securities held to maturity 955,542

-

-

-

- Securities available for sale, at fair value 3,330,672

3,561,929

3,137,718

1,971,195

1,956,047 Trading securities 10,674

-

494

-

- Other investments 160,443

185,199

133,430

62,994

49,124 Total investment securities 4,457,331

3,747,128

3,271,642

2,034,189

2,005,171 Loans held for sale 290,467

456,141

603,275

71,719

59,363 Loans:

















Acquired - PCD 2,915,809

3,143,761

3,323,754

311,271

356,782 Acquired - NonPCD 9,458,869

10,557,968

11,577,833

1,632,700

1,760,427 Non-acquired 12,289,456

11,536,086

10,597,560

9,562,919

9,252,831 Less allowance for credit losses (457,309)

(440,159)

(434,608)

(144,785)

(56,927) Loans, net 24,206,825

24,797,656

25,064,539

11,362,105

11,313,113 Bank property held for sale 36,006

24,504

25,541

5,412

5,425 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 11,914

13,480

18,016

7,432

6,539 Premises and equipment, net 579,239

626,259

627,943

312,151

317,321 Bank owned life insurance 559,368

556,475

556,807

233,849

234,567 Deferred tax asset 63,222

107,500

107,532

46,365

31,316 Mortgage servicing rights 43,820

34,578

25,441

26,365

30,525 Core deposit and other intangibles 162,592

171,637

170,911

46,809

49,816 Goodwill 1,563,942

1,566,524

1,603,383

1,002,900

1,002,900 Other assets 1,205,892

1,245,845

1,286,618

230,779

176,332 Total assets $ 37,789,873

$ 37,819,366

$ 37,725,356

$ 16,642,911

$ 15,921,092



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing $ 9,711,338

$ 9,681,095

$ 9,915,700

$ 3,367,422

$ 3,245,306 Interest-bearing 20,982,544

20,288,859

20,041,585

8,977,125

8,931,790 Total deposits 30,693,882

29,969,954

29,957,285

12,344,547

12,177,096 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase 779,666

706,723

720,479

325,723

298,741 Other borrowings 390,179

1,089,637

1,089,279

1,316,100

815,936 Reserve for unfunded commitments 43,380

43,161

21,051

8,555

335 Other liabilities 1,234,886

1,446,478

1,445,411

326,943

255,971 Total liabilities 33,141,993

33,255,953

33,233,506

14,321,868

13,548,079



















Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - $.01 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares --

--

--

--

-- Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares 177,434

177,321

177,268

83,611

84,361 Surplus 3,765,406

3,764,482

3,759,166

1,584,322

1,607,740 Retained earnings 657,451

604,564

542,677

643,345

679,895 Accumulated other comprehensive income 47,589

17,046

12,739

9,765

1,017 Total shareholders' equity 4,647,880

4,563,413

4,491,850

2,321,043

2,373,013 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 37,789,873

$ 37,819,366

$ 37,725,356

$ 16,642,911

$ 15,921,092



















Common shares issued and outstanding 70,973,477

70,928,304

70,907,119

33,444,236

33,744,385

Net Interest Income and Margin



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/ YIELD ANALYSIS Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Interest-Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold, reverse repo, and time deposits $ 4,509,137

$ 1,098

0.10%

$ 4,406,376

$ 1,215

0.11%

$ 573,957

$ 2,337

1.62% Investment securities 4,070,218

15,641

1.53%

3,227,988

13,254

1.63%

1,889,311

12,502

2.63% Loans held for sale 382,115

2,328

2.42%

556,670

4,151

2.97%

73,541

664

3.58% Total loans, excluding PPP 22,701,841

245,273

4.30%

23,021,395

260,527

4.50%

11,297,402

131,951

4.63% Total PPP loans 2,189,696

22,031

4.00%

2,291,238

16,147

2.80%











Total loans 24,891,536

267,304

4.27%

25,312,632

276,674

4.35%

11,297,401

131,951

4.63% Total interest-earning assets 33,853,006

286,371

3.37%

33,503,666

295,294

3.51%

13,834,210

147,454

4.23% Noninterest-earning assets 4,174,105









4,361,551









2,024,648







Total Assets $ 38,027,111









$ 37,865,217









$ 15,858,858











































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

































Transaction and money market accounts $ 14,038,057

$ 6,675

0.19%

$ 13,671,430

$ 7,853

0.23%

$ 5,768,724

$ 8,010

0.55% Savings deposits 2,667,211

505

0.08%

2,570,500

584

0.09%

1,313,991

769

0.23% Certificates and other time deposits 3,805,708

6,047

0.63%

4,007,542

6,717

0.67%

1,684,633

6,448

1.52% Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements 754,457

435

0.23%

710,369

509

0.29%

290,287

590

0.81% Other borrowings 876,781

7,161

3.25%

1,089,399

9,283

3.39%

815,847

5,181

2.52% Total interest-bearing liabilities 22,142,214

20,823

0.37%

22,049,240

24,946

0.45%

9,873,482

20,998

0.84% Noninterest-bearing liabilities 11,277,541









11,259,916









3,628,741







Shareholders' equity 4,607,356









4,556,061









2,356,636







Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity 15,884,897









15,815,977









5,985,377







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 38,027,111









$ 37,865,217









$ 15,858,859







Net interest income and margin (NON-TAX EQUIV.)



$ 265,548

3.12%





$ 270,348

3.21%





$ 126,456

3.63% Net interest margin (TAX EQUIVALENT)







3.14%









3.22%









3.64% Total Deposit Cost of Funds







0.17%









0.20%









0.50% Overall Cost of Funds (including demand deposits)







0.26%









0.31%









0.63%



































Total Accretion on acquired loans (6)



$ 12,686









$ 22,445









$ 7,416



TEFRA (included in NIM, tax equivalent)



$ 1,663









$ 734









$ 521





The remaining loan discount on acquired loans which will be accreted into loan interest income totals $97.7 million and the remaining net deferred fees on PPP loans totals $36.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Income and Expense



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Noninterest income:

























Fees on deposit accounts $ 25,153

$ 24,346

$ 16,679

$ 18,141

$ 19,161

$ 84,319

$ 75,435 Mortgage banking income 25,162

48,022

18,371

14,647

3,757

106,202

17,564 Trust and investment services income 7,506

7,404

7,138

7,389

6,935

29,437

29,244 Securities gains, net 35

15

--

--

24

50

2,711 Correspondent banking and capital market income 27,751

26,432

10,067

493

1,357

64,743

2,892 Bank owned life insurance income 3,341

4,127

1,381

2,530

1,361

11,379

6,005 Recoveries of fully charged off acquired loans --

--

--

--

2,232

--

6,847 Other 8,923

4,444

711

932

1,480

15,010

2,867 Total noninterest income $ 97,871

$ 114,790

$ 54,347

$ 44,132

$ 36,307

$ 311,140

$ 143,565



























Noninterest expense:

























Salaries and employee benefits $ 138,982

$ 134,919

$ 81,720

$ 60,978

$ 58,218

$ 416,599

$ 234,747 Pension plan termination expense -

-

-

-

--

-

9,526 SWAP termination expense 38,787

-

-

-

--

38,787

-- Occupancy expense 23,496

23,845

15,959

12,287

12,113

75,587

47,457 Information services expense 19,527

18,855

12,155

9,306

8,919

59,843

35,477 FHLB prepayment penalty 56

--

199

--

--

255

134 OREO expense and loan related 728

1,146

1,107

587

1,013

3,568

3,242 Business development and staff related 3,835

2,599

1,447

2,244

2,905

10,125

9,382 Amortization of intangibles 9,760

9,560

4,665

3,007

3,267

26,992

13,084 Professional fees 4,306

4,385

2,848

2,494

2,862

14,033

10,325 Supplies, printing and postage expense 2,809

2,755

1,610

1,505

1,464

8,679

5,881 FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges 3,403

2,849

2,403

2,058

1,327

10,713

4,545 Advertising and marketing 1,544

1,203

531

814

1,491

4,092

4,309 Other operating expenses 11,329

13,109

10,189

7,838

5,555

42,465

21,977 Branch consolid. or merger / convers related exp. 19,836

21,662

40,279

4,129

1,494

85,906

4,552 Total noninterest expense $ 278,398

$ 236,887

$ 175,112

$ 107,247

$ 100,628

$ 797,644

$ 404,638

As compared with 3Q 2020:

Noninterest income declined by $16.9 million due to lower mortgage banking income of $22.9 million , primarily caused by fair value accounting on lower balances in the mortgage pipeline and loans held for sale.

due to lower mortgage banking income of , primarily caused by fair value accounting on lower balances in the mortgage pipeline and loans held for sale. This decline was partially offset by higher correspondent banking and capital markets income, fees on deposit accounts, and other income.

Noninterest expense increased by $41.5 million due primarily to $38.8 million swap termination cost. This was incurred on three cash flow hedges, which were terminated in early December.

due primarily to swap termination cost. This was incurred on three cash flow hedges, which were terminated in early December. Salaries and employee benefits were higher by $4.1 million due primarily to payroll taxes and additional incentives.

due primarily to payroll taxes and additional incentives. Merger-related and branch consolidation cost declined by $1.8 million .

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):





Ending Balance



Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

























Construction and land development

$ 1,899,066

$ 1,840,111

$ 1,999,062

$ 1,105,308

$ 1,016,692

Commercial non-owner occupied real estate

5,931,323

5,936,372

6,021,317

2,371,371

2,322,590

Commercial owner occupied real estate

4,842,092

4,846,020

4,762,520

2,177,738

2,158,701

Consumer owner occupied real estate

4,108,042

4,311,186

4,421,247

2,665,405

2,704,405

Home equity loans

1,336,689

1,347,798

1,378,406

758,482

758,020

Commercial and industrial

3,113,685

3,067,399

3,005,030

1,418,421

1,386,303

Other income producing property

587,448

629,497

650,237

327,696

346,554

Consumer non real estate

894,334

900,171

916,623

674,791

662,883

Other

17,993

7,540

8,372

7,678

13,892

Subtotal

22,730,672

22,886,094

23,162,814

11,506,890

11,370,040

PPP loans

1,933,462

2,351,721

2,336,333

-

-

Total loans

$ 24,664,134

$ 25,237,815

$ 25,499,147

$ 11,506,890

$ 11,370,040



The following table presents a summary of the deposit types (dollars in thousands):





Ending Balance



Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, DEPOSITS

2020 2020 2020 2020 2019













Type











Demand deposits

$ 9,711,338 $ 9,681,095 $ 9,915,700 $ 3,367,422 $ 3,245,306 Interest bearing deposits

6,955,575 6,414,905 6,192,915 2,963,679 2,989,467 Savings

2,694,010 2,618,877 2,503,514 1,337,730 1,309,896 Money market

7,584,353 7,404,299 7,196,456 3,029,769 2,977,029 Time deposits

3,748,605 3,850,778 4,148,700 1,645,947 1,655,398













Total deposits

$ 30,693,881 $ 29,969,954 $ 29,957,285 $ 12,344,547 $ 12,177,096













Core deposits (excludes CDs)

26,945,276 26,119,176 25,808,585 10,698,600 10,521,698

Asset Quality



Ending Balance

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 NONPERFORMING ASSETS:

















Non-acquired

















Non-acquired nonperforming loans $ 29,171

$ 22,463

$ 22,883

$ 23,912

$ 22,816 Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets 688

825

1,689

941

1,011 Total non-acquired nonperforming assets 29,859

23,288

24,572

24,853

23,827 Acquired

















Acquired nonperforming loans (2019 periods acquired non-credit impaired loans only) * 77,668

89,974

100,399

32,791

11,114 Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets 11,568

12,904

16,987

6,802

5,848 Total acquired nonperforming assets 89,236

102,878

117,386

39,593

16,962 Total nonperforming assets * $ 119,095

$ 126,166

$ 141,958

$ 64,446

$ 40,789





















Three Months Ended

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:

















Allowance for non-acquired loan losses as a

















percentage of non-acquired loans (1) N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.62% Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans 1.85%

1.74%

1.70%

1.26%

N/A Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans 2.01%

1.92%

1.88%

N/A

N/A Allowance for non-acquired loan losses as a

















percentage of non-acquired nonperforming loans N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

249.50% Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans * 428.04%

391.47%

352.53%

255.34%

N/A Net charge-offs on non-acquired loans as a percentage of average (annualized) (1) N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

0.06% Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) 0.01%

0.01%

0.00%

0.05%

N/A Net charge-offs on acquired loans as a percentage

















of average acquired loans (annualized) (1) N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

-0.01% Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

















of total assets * 0.32%

0.33%

0.38%

0.39%

0.26% Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans * 0.43%

0.45%

0.48%

0.49%

0.30%

*Total nonperforming assets now include nonaccrual loans that are purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD loans"). Prior to January 1, 2020, these loans, which were called acquired credit impaired ("ACI") loans, were excluded from nonperforming assets. The adoption of CECL resulted in the discontinuation of the pool-level accounting for ACI loans and replaced it with loan-level evaluation for PCD nonaccrual status. The Company's nonperforming loans increased by $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2020 from these loans. The Company has not assumed or taken on any additional risk relative to these assets. With the merger with CSFL on June 7, 2020, the amount of acquired nonaccruals loans increased by approximately $69.9 million during the second quarter of 2020.

As compared with 3Q 2020:

Total OREO decreased by $1.6 million to $11.9 million .

to . Net charge-offs totaled $816,000 , or 0.01% annualized, as a percentage of average loans, compared to $594,000 , or 0.01% annualized.

, or 0.01% annualized, as a percentage of average loans, compared to , or 0.01% annualized. Total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $457.3 million , or 1.85% of period end loans compared to $440.2 million , or 1.74%.

, or 1.85% of period end loans compared to , or 1.74%. ACL for unfunded commitments was $43.4 million , or 0.93% of the unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) compared to $43.2 million , or 0.94%.

, or 0.93% of the unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) compared to , or 0.94%. The provision for credit losses declined $11.6 million .

. Total nonperforming assets decreased $7.1 million to $119.1 million , representing 0.32% of total assets, a decline of 1 basis point. The decrease was $5.6 million in nonperforming loans and $1.5 million in other nonperforming assets.

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13 ("CECL"), which affects the allowance for credit losses and the liability for unfunded commitments ("UFC"). Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2020:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL & UFC")



NonPCD ACL PCD ACL Total

UFC Ending balance 9/30/2020

$ 286,506 $ 153,653 $ 440,159

$ 43,161 Charge offs

(2,031)

(2,031)



Acquired charge offs

(203) (2,072) (2,275)



Recoveries

939

939



Acquired recoveries

1,086 1,465 2,551



Provision for credit losses

29,173 (11,207) 17,966

219 Ending balance 12/31/2020

$ 315,470 $ 141,839 $ 457,309

$ 43,380













Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$ 21,748,325 $ 2,915,809 $ 24,664,134

N/A Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

1.45% 4.86% 1.85%

N/A Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$ 19,814,863 $ 2,915,809 $ 22,730,672

N/A Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)

1.59% 4.86% 2.01%

N/A Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$ 4,670,868 Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)









0.93%

* Unfunded commitments excludes unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Net charge offs of NonPCD loans totaled $209,000 for the quarter and for PCD loans totaled $607,000 .

for the quarter and for PCD loans totaled . The provision for credit losses recorded during the fourth quarter reflects an $11.2 million decline in the ACL related to PCD loans primarily from $226 million in loan payments.

decline in the ACL related to PCD loans primarily from in loan payments. The provision for credit losses recorded during the fourth quarter reflects a $29.2 million increase in the ACL related to NonPCD loans primarily from the blending of two forecasted economic scenarios. The use of two forecast scenarios allowed for the consideration of the uncertainty around the rising cases of the COVID19 pandemic and resultant additional expected credit losses in the NonPCD loan portfolio.

increase in the ACL related to NonPCD loans primarily from the blending of two forecasted economic scenarios. The use of two forecast scenarios allowed for the consideration of the uncertainty around the rising cases of the COVID19 pandemic and resultant additional expected credit losses in the NonPCD loan portfolio. The ACL for unfunded commitments totals $43.4 million , or 0.93% of the unfunded commitment balance compared to 0.94% at September 30, 2020 .

Merger with CSFL

The merger with CSFL closed on June 7, 2020. The Company issued 37,271,069 shares using an exchange ratio of 0.3001. The total purchase price was $2.257 billion. The initial (preliminary) allocation of the purchase price to the fair value of assets and liabilities acquired was completed as of June 30, 2020. Below is a table that reflects that initial allocation of the purchase price and additional measurement period adjustments recorded during the third and fourth quarter of 2020:

South State Corporation

















Fair Value of CenterState Bank Corporation









3Q 2020

4Q 2020

Net Assets Merger Date of June 7, 2020





Initial

Measurement

Measurement

Acquired at



As Recorded

Fair Value

Period

Period

Date of (Dollars in thousands)

by CSFL

Adjustments

Adjustments

Adjustments

Acquisition Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,566,450

$ --









$ 2,566,450 Investment securities

1,188,403

5,507

--

--

1,193,910 Loans held for sale

453,578

--









453,578 Loans

12,969,091

(48,342)

29,834

--

12,950,583 Premises and equipment

324,396

2,392

5,999

(2,490)

330,297 Intangible assets

1,294,211

(1,163,349)

10,000

--

140,862 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

10,849

(791)

(49)

--

10,009 Bank owned life insurance

333,053

--









333,053 Deferred tax asset

54,122

(8,681)

(8,952)

750

37,239 Other assets

950,813

(604)

26

--

950,235 Total assets

$ 20,144,966

$ (1,213,868)

$ 36,858

$ (1,740)

$ 18,966,216





















Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 5,291,443

$ --

$ --

$ --

$ 5,291,443 Interest-bearing

10,312,370

19,702

--

--

10,332,072 Total deposits

15,603,813

19,702

--

--

15,623,515 Federal funds purchased and securities

















sold under agreements to repurchase

401,546

--

--

--

401,546 Other borrowings

278,900

(7,401)

--

--

271,499 Other liabilities

977,725

(4,592)

--

857

973,990 Total liabilities

17,261,984

7,709

--

857

17,270,550 Net identifiable assets acquired over liabilities assumed

2,882,982

(1,221,577)

36,858

(2,597)

1,695,666 Goodwill





600,483

(36,858)

(2,583)

561,042 Net assets acquired over liabilities assumed

$ 2,882,982

$ (621,094)

$ --

$ (5,180)

$ 2,256,708





















Consideration:



















South State Corporation common shares issued













37,271,069 Purchase price per share of the Company's common stock









$ 60.27 Company common stock issued and cash















exchanged for fractional shares

















$ 2,246,401 Stock Option Conversion

















2,900 Restricted Stock Conversion

















7,407 Fair value of total consideration transferred













$ 2,256,708

The measurement period adjustments during the fourth quarter of 2020 related to the merger between the Company and CSFL include the following:

Goodwill was reduced by $2.6 million with the measurement period adjustments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, and resulted in total goodwill from the merger with CSFL of $561.0 million .

with the measurement period adjustments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, and resulted in total goodwill from the merger with CSFL of . Adjusted the discount rate applied to the bank owned life insurance split dollar liability, which increased the liability, by $857,000 .

. Adjusted the fair value of certain premises where updated information was received, which totaled $2.5 million .

. Adjusted deferred tax asset by $750,000 for these adjustments noted above.

for these adjustments noted above. The purchase price (consideration transferred) decreased by $5.2 million to $2.9 million for stock options assumed and converted in the merger. The stock options assumed reflect their intrinsic value based upon a Black Scholes valuation.

In addition, with respect to the merger and conversion:

Merger-related and branch closure cost incurred during the fourth quarter totaled $19.8 million , pre-tax; and included contract terminations, professional fees, branch closure cost, and severance and support incentives to personnel.

, pre-tax; and included contract terminations, professional fees, branch closure cost, and severance and support incentives to personnel. The merger integration, conversion, and cost savings identification process remains on schedule.

Conference Call

The Company will announce its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results in a news release after the market closes on January 27, 2021. At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 28, 2021, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 877-506-9272. The number for international participants is (412) 680-2004. The conference ID number is 10151303. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 28, 2021 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

South State Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Pre-provision net revenue (in thousands)

Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020













Netincome (loss) (GAAP)

$ 86,236 $ 95,221 $ (84,935)

PCL legacy SSB

18,185 29,797 31,259

PCL legacy CSB NonPCD and UFC - Day 1

- - 119,079

PCL legacy CSB for June

- - 1,136

Tax provision (benefit)

(19,401) 23,233 (24,747)

Merger-related costs

19,836 21,662 40,279

Securities gain

(35) (15) -

FHLB advance prepayment cost

56 - 199

Swap termination cost

38,787





CSB pre-merger PPNR

- - 74,791













Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) Non-GAAP

$ 143,664 $ 169,898 $ 157,061













SSB average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 38,027,111 $ 37,865,217 $ 22,898,925

CSB average asset balance pre-merger





14,604,081

Total average balance June 30, 2020 (Non-GAAP)





$ 37,503,006













ROAA PPNR

1.50% 1.79% 1.68%





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31

Dec. 31, RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO Non-GAAP 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (3)

























Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 86,236

$ 95,221

$ (84,935)

$ 24,110

$ 49,091

$ 120,632

$ 186,483 Securities gains, net of tax (29)

(12)

--

--

(20)

(41)

(2,173) PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments --

--

92,212

--

--

92,212

-- Pension plan termination expense, net of tax --

--

--

--

--

--

7,641 Swap termination expense, net of tax 31,784

















31,784



Provision (Benefit) for income taxes - carryback tax loss (31,468)

















(31,468)



FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax 46

--

154

--

--

200

107 Merger and branch consolidation/acq. expense, net of tax 16,255

17,413

31,191

3,510

1,252

68,369

3,701 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 102,824

$ 112,622

$ 38,622

$ 27,620

$ 50,323

$ 281,688

$ 195,759



























Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (3)

























Earnings (loss) per common share - Basic (GAAP) $ 1.22

$ 1.34

$ (1.96)

$ 0.72

$ 1.46

$ 2.20

5.40 Effect to adjust for securities gains (0.00)

(0.00)

--

--

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.06) Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments --

--

2.13

--

-

1.68

- Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax --

--

--

--

-

--

0.22 Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax 0.45

















0.58



Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss (0.44)

















(0.57)



Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax 0.00

--

0.00

--

-

0.00

0.00 Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 0.23

0.25

0.72

0.10

0.04

1.25

0.11 Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) $ 1.45

$ 1.59

$ 0.89

$ 0.82

$ 1.49

$ 5.14

$ 5.66



























Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (3)

























Earnings (loss) per common share - Diluted (GAAP) $ 1.21

$ 1.34

$ (1.96)

$ 0.71

$ 1.45

$ 2.19

$ 5.36 Effect to adjust for securities gains (0.00)

(0.00)

--

--

(0.01)

(0.00)

(0.06) Effect to adjust for swap termination expense, net of tax 0.45

















0.58



Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss (0.44)

















(0.57)



Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments --

--

2.11

--

-

1.67

-- Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax --

--

--

--

-

--

0.22 Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax --

--

0.00

--

-

0.00

0.00 Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 0.23

0.24

0.72

0.11

0.04

1.24

0.11 Effect of adjusted weighted ave shares due to adjusted net income -

-

0.02









-

- Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) $ 1.44

$ 1.58

$ 0.89

$ 0.82

$ 1.48

$ 5.12

$ 5.63



























Adjusted Return of Average Assets (3)

























Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.90%

1.00%

-1.49%

0.60%

1.23%

0.42%

1.21% Effect to adjust for swap termination expense 0.33%

















0.12%



Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss -0.33%

















-0.11%



Effect to adjust for securities gains 0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

-0.01% Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments 0.00%

0.00%

1.62%

0.00%

0.00%

0.32%

0.00% Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax 0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.05% Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax 0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00% Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 0.18%

0.18%

0.55%

0.09%

0.03%

0.23%

0.02% Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.08%

1.18%

0.68%

0.69%

1.26%

0.98%

1.27%



























Adjusted Return of Average Equity (3)

























Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.45%

8.31%

-11.78%

4.15%

8.26%

3.35%

7.89% Effect to adjust for securities gains 0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

-0.09% Effect to adjust for swap termination expense 2.74%

















0.88%



Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss -2.72%

















-0.87%



Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments 0.00%

0.00%

12.79%

0.00%

0.00%

2.56%

0.00% Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax 0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.32% Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax 0.00%

0.00%

0.02%

0.00%

0.00%

0.01%

0.01% Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 1.41%

1.52%

4.33%

0.60%

0.21%

1.88%

0.15% Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 8.88%

9.83%

5.36%

4.75%

8.47%

7.81%

8.28%



























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3) (5)

























Return on average common equity (GAAP) 7.45%

8.31%

-11.78%

4.15%

8.26%

3.35%

7.89% Effect to adjust for securities gains 0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

-0.09% Effect to adjust for swap termination expense 2.74%

















3.51%



Effect to adjust for benefit for income taxes - carryback tax loss -2.72%

















-0.87%



Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans & unfunded commitments 0.00%

0.00%

12.79%

0.00%

0.00%

2.56%

0.00% Effect to adjust for pension plan termination expense, net of tax 0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.32% Effect to adjust for FHLB prepayment penalty, net of tax 0.00%

0.00%

0.02%

0.00%

0.00%

0.01%

0.00% Effect to adjust for merger & branch consol./acq expenses, net of tax 1.40%

1.52%

4.32%

0.60%

0.21%

1.90%

0.16% Effect to adjust for intangible assets 6.48%

7.31%

4.88%

4.70%

7.70%

3.68%

7.54% Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP) 15.35%

17.14%

10.23%

9.45%

16.17%

14.14%

15.82%



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO Non-GAAP 2020

2020

2020

2020

2019























Adjusted efficiency ratio (5)



















Efficiency ratio 76.26%

61.39%

80.52%

62.11%

61.64%

Effect to adjust for one-time related costs and benefits -16.07%

-5.61%

-18.61%

-2.39%

-0.91%

Adjusted efficiency ratio 60.19%

55.78%

61.91%

59.72%

60.73%























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (5)



















Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 65.49

$ 64.34

$ 63.35

$ 69.40

$ 70.32

Effect to adjust for intangible assets (24.33)

(24.51)

(25.02)

(31.39)

(31.19)

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 41.16

$ 39.83

$ 38.33

$ 38.01

$ 39.13























Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (5)



















Equity-to-assets (GAAP) 12.30%

12.07%

11.91%

13.95%

14.90%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets -4.20%

-4.24%

-4.35%

-5.80%

-6.02%

Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.10%

7.83%

7.56%

8.15%

8.88%



Footnotes to tables:

(1) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(2) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(3) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the after-tax effect of gains on acquisitions, gains or losses on sales of securities, income tax benefit related to the carryback of tax losses under the CARES Act, swap termination expense, and merger and branch consolidation related expense. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $19.8 million, $21.7 million, $40.3 million, $4.1 million, and $1.5 million, for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively; (b) securities (losses) gains, net of $35,000, $15,000, and $24,000, for the quarters ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively; (c) FHLB prepayment penalty of $56,000 and $199,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020; (d) swap termination expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $38.8 million; and (e) $31.5 million of tax carryback losses under the CARES Act for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

(4) December 31, 2020 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(5) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

(6) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $12.7 million, $22.4 million, $10.1 million $10.9 million, and $7.4 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.

(7) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding swap termination expense, branch consolidation cost and merger cost, pension plan termination and the FHLB prepayment penalty divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from the Covid19 pandemic, or from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the low interest rate environment and historically low yield curve primarily due to government programs in place under the CARES Act and otherwise in response to the Covid19 pandemic, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and CSFL including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (4) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations, (5) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (6) potential deterioration in real estate values; (7) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures (including those resulting from the CARES Act) and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (8) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (9) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (10) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (11) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (12) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (13) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (14) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of the recently enacted CARES Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rules and regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices, including changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (CECL); (15) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (16) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion; (17) terrorist activities risk that results in loss of consumer confidence and economic disruptions; (18) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (19) greater than expected noninterest expenses; ; (20) excessive loan losses; ((21) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the CSFL integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (22) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (23) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (24) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (25) ;operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisition, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (26) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; and (27) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState and CenterState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and CenterState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed by SouthState or CenterState, as applicable, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

