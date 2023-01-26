SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

"The resilience of SouthState's deposit franchise drove our performance in the 4th quarter and in 2022," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "With a cumulative deposit beta of 5% and a total cost of deposits of 21 basis points, our net interest margin expanded 120 basis points in 2022 and our PPNR per share increased 60% from the same quarter last year. In addition to the strength of the deposit franchise, our loan portfolio grew 19% annualized in the current quarter and asset quality metrics remain pristine. With the benefit of continued population migration to our southeast markets, our team is energized about the prospects for 2023 and the years ahead."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.88 ; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.90

; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of Net Income of $143.5 million ; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $144.7 million

; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of Return on Average Common Equity of 11.4% and Reported Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 20.2%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 20.3%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.28%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.29%*

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $3.03 , up 11% from the prior quarter's $2.74 and up 60% from $1.89 in the year ago quarter

, up 11% from the prior quarter's and up 60% from in the year ago quarter Book Value per Share of $67.04 increased by $2.01 per share compared to the prior quarter

increased by per share compared to the prior quarter Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $40.09 , up $2.12 from the prior quarter

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

Net Interest Income of $396 million ; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) increased $36 million from prior quarter

; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) increased from prior quarter Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.96% and 3.99%, respectively, up 41 basis points from prior quarter

Noninterest Income of $63 million down $10 million compared to the prior quarter due to correspondent banking and capital markets income and mortgage banking; Noninterest Income represented 0.57% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022

down compared to the prior quarter due to correspondent banking and capital markets income and mortgage banking; Noninterest Income represented 0.57% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $1 million compared to the prior quarter

compared to the prior quarter 5.5% revenue growth with 0.5% expense growth generated 5.0% operating leverage in the quarter

Efficiency Ratio improved to 48% from the prior quarter's 53%; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) improved to 48% from the prior quarter's 50%

$47.1 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL") driven by changing economic forecasts and loan portfolio growth, in spite of net loan recoveries and only $873 thousand in total net charge-offs (including DDA charge-offs)

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $1.3 billion , or 19% annualized, led by consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction and land development loans; ending loan to deposit ratio of 83%

, or 19% annualized, led by consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction and land development loans; ending loan to deposit ratio of 83% Deposits declined $559 million , or 6% annualized; total deposit cost was 0.21%, up 13 basis points from prior quarter

, or 6% annualized; total deposit cost was 0.21%, up 13 basis points from prior quarter Began applying settle-to-market accounting to variation margin payments for centrally cleared swaps, resulting in an offset of $824 million recorded with market value of derivatives in Other Assets and $8.5 million of interest cost during the current quarter. Refer to the non-interest income table on page 6 and note 8 on page 11 for more details.

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable on February 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 10 , 2023

Financial Performance





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 359,552

$ 312,856

$ 272,000

$ 233,617

$ 238,310

$ 1,178,026

$ 990,519

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell (8)



64,337



63,476



54,333



36,854



29,063



218,999



94,285

Total interest income



423,889



376,332



326,333



270,471



267,373



1,397,025



1,084,804

Interest expense











































Deposits (8)



19,945



7,534



4,914



4,591



5,121



36,984



33,182

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



7,940



6,464



5,604



4,362



4,156



24,370



18,447

Total interest expense



27,885



13,998



10,518



8,953



9,277



61,354



51,629

Net interest income (8)



396,004



362,334



315,815



261,518



258,096



1,335,671



1,033,175

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



47,142



23,876



19,286



(8,449)



(9,157)



81,855



(165,273)

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses



348,862



338,458



296,529



269,967



267,253



1,253,816



1,198,448

Noninterest income (8)



63,392



73,053



86,756



86,046



91,902



309,247



354,252

Noninterest expense











































Operating expense



227,957



226,754



225,779



218,324



217,392



898,813



869,473

Merger and branch consolidation related expense



1,542



13,679



5,390



10,276



6,645



30,888



67,242

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



—



—



—



—



11,706

Total noninterest expense



229,499



240,433



231,169



228,600



224,037



929,701



948,421

Income before provision for income taxes



182,755



171,078



152,116



127,413



135,118



633,362



604,279

Income taxes provision



39,253



38,035



32,941



27,084



28,272



137,313



128,736

Net income

$ 143,502

$ 133,043

$ 119,175

$ 100,329

$ 106,846

$ 496,049

$ 475,543















































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net income (GAAP)

$ 143,502

$ 133,043

$ 119,175

$ 100,329

$ 106,846

$ 496,049

$ 475,543

Securities gains, net of tax



—



(24)



—



—



(2)



(24)



(81)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax



—



—



—



13,492



—



13,492



—

Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



1,211



10,638



4,223



8,092



5,255



24,163



52,740

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 144,713

$ 143,657

$ 123,398

$ 121,913

$ 112,099

$ 533,680

$ 537,283















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.90

$ 1.76

$ 1.58

$ 1.40

$ 1.53

$ 6.65

$ 6.76

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.88

$ 1.75

$ 1.57

$ 1.39

$ 1.52

$ 6.60

$ 6.71

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.91

$ 1.90

$ 1.64

$ 1.71

$ 1.61

$ 7.16

$ 7.63

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.90

$ 1.89

$ 1.62

$ 1.69

$ 1.59

$ 7.10

$ 7.58

Dividends per common share

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 1.98

$ 1.92

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



75,639,640



75,605,960



75,461,157



71,447,429



69,651,334



74,550,708



70,393,262

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,326,777



76,182,131



76,094,198



72,110,746



70,289,971



75,181,305



70,888,896

Effective tax rate



21.48 %



22.23 %



21.66 %



21.26 %



20.92 %



21.68 %



21.30 %



Performance and Capital Ratios





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,







2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized) (8)



1.28 %

1.17 %

1.05 %

0.95 %

1.03 % 1.12 % 1.19 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)



1.29 %

1.27 %

1.09 %

1.15 %

1.08 % 1.20 % 1.35 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



11.41 %

10.31 %

9.36 %

8.24 %

8.84 % 9.84 % 10.01 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



11.50 %

11.13 %

9.69 %

10.01 %

9.28 % 10.59 % 11.31 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



20.17 %

17.99 %

16.59 %

13.97 %

14.63 % 17.16 % 16.64 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



20.33 %

19.36 %

17.15 %

16.79 %

15.30 % 18.40 % 18.68 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



47.96 %

53.14 %

54.92 %

62.99 %

61.27 % 54.21 % 65.55 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



47.63 %

50.02 %

53.59 %

60.05 %

59.39 % 52.34 % 59.88 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



26.40 %

28.44 %

31.03 %

33.71 %

32.02 % 29.54 % 28.43 %

Book value per common share

$ 67.04

$ 65.03

$ 66.64

$ 68.30

$ 69.27











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 40.09

$ 37.97

$ 39.47

$ 41.05

$ 44.62























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets (8)



11.6 %

11.1 %

11.0 %

11.2 %

11.5 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)



7.2 %

6.8 %

6.8 %

7.1 %

7.7 %









Tier 1 leverage (6) (8) *



8.7 %

8.4 %

8.0 %

8.5 %

8.1 %









Tier 1 common equity (6) (8) *



11.0 %

11.0 %

11.1 %

11.4 %

11.8 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8) *



11.0 %

11.0 %

11.1 %

11.4 %

11.8 %









Total risk-based capital (6) (8) *



13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.3 %

13.6 %











* The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

Balance Sheet





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 548,387

$ 394,794

$ 561,516

$ 588,372

$ 476,653

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)



764,176



2,529,415



4,259,490



5,604,419



6,244,918

Cash and cash equivalents



1,312,563



2,924,209



4,821,006



6,192,791



6,721,571



































Trading securities, at fair value



31,263



51,940



88,088



74,234



77,689

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,683,241



2,738,178



2,806,465



2,827,769



1,819,901

Securities available for sale, at fair value



5,326,822



5,369,610



5,666,008



5,924,206



5,193,478

Other investments



179,717



179,755



179,815



179,258



160,568

Total investment securities



8,189,780



8,287,543



8,652,288



8,931,233



7,173,947

Loans held for sale



28,968



34,477



73,880



130,376



191,723

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,429,731



1,544,562



1,707,592



1,939,033



1,987,322

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



5,943,092



6,365,175



6,908,234



7,633,824



5,890,069

Non-acquired



22,805,039



20,926,566



19,319,440



16,983,570



16,050,775

Less allowance for credit losses



(356,444)



(324,398)



(319,708)



(300,396)



(301,807)

Loans, net



29,821,418



28,511,905



27,615,558



26,256,031



23,626,359

Other real estate owned ("OREO")



1,023



2,160



1,431



3,290



2,736

Premises and equipment, net



520,635



531,160



562,781



568,332



558,499

Bank owned life insurance



964,708



960,052



953,970



942,922



783,049

Mortgage servicing rights



86,610



90,459



87,463



83,339



65,620

Core deposit and other intangibles



116,450



125,390



132,694



140,364



128,067

Goodwill



1,923,106



1,922,525



1,922,525



1,924,024



1,581,085

Other assets (8)



922,172



980,557



854,506



829,786



928,111

Total assets

$ 43,918,696

$ 44,422,377

$ 45,766,190

$ 46,076,722

$ 41,838,456



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 13,168,656

$ 13,660,244

$ 14,337,018

$ 14,052,332

$ 11,498,840

Interest-bearing (8)



23,181,967



23,249,545



24,097,601



24,598,679



23,555,989

Total deposits



36,350,623



36,909,789



38,434,619



38,651,011



35,054,829

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



556,417



557,802



669,999



770,409



781,239

Other borrowings



392,275



392,368



392,460



405,553



327,066

Reserve for unfunded commitments



67,215



52,991



32,543



30,368



30,510

Other liabilities (8)



1,477,239



1,588,241



1,196,144



1,044,973



841,872

Total liabilities



38,843,769



39,501,191



40,725,765



40,902,314



37,035,516



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



189,261



189,191



189,103



189,403



173,331

Surplus



4,215,712



4,207,040



4,195,976



4,214,897



3,653,098

Retained earnings



1,347,042



1,241,413



1,146,230



1,064,064



997,657

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(677,088)



(716,458)



(490,884)



(293,956)



(21,146)

Total shareholders' equity



5,074,927



4,921,186



5,040,425



5,174,408



4,802,940

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 43,918,696

$ 44,422,377

$ 45,766,190

$ 46,076,722

$ 41,838,456



































Common shares issued and outstanding



75,704,563



75,676,445



75,641,322



75,761,018



69,332,297



Net Interest Income and Margin





Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

$ 1,849,877

$ 16,491

3.54 %

$ 3,403,421

$ 18,190

2.12 %

$ 5,934,353

$ 2,216

0.15 %

Investment securities



8,286,894



47,846

2.29 %



8,705,657



45,286

2.06 %



6,945,952



26,847

1.53 %

Loans held for sale



25,633



401

6.21 %



47,119



620

5.22 %



206,920



1,526

2.93 %

Total loans, excluding PPP



29,480,843



359,120

4.83 %



28,267,741



312,172

4.38 %



23,445,336



230,337

3.90 %

Total PPP loans



12,489



31

0.98 %



27,236



64

0.93 %



363,083



6,447

7.04 %

Total loans held for investment



29,493,332



359,151

4.83 %



28,294,977



312,236

4.38 %



23,808,419



236,784

3.95 %

Total interest-earning assets (8)



39,655,736



423,889

4.24 %



40,451,174



376,332

3.69 %



36,895,644



267,373

2.88 %

Noninterest-earning assets (8)



4,774,158













4,534,539













4,328,068











Total Assets

$ 44,429,894











$ 44,985,713











$ 41,223,712































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts (8)

$ 17,044,865

$ 16,901

0.39 %

$ 17,503,416

$ 5,353

0.12 %

$ 16,492,540

$ 2,230

0.05 %

Savings deposits



3,536,330



1,021

0.11 %



3,621,493



488

0.05 %



3,267,366



135

0.02 %

Certificates and other time deposits



2,444,361



2,023

0.33 %



2,627,280



1,693

0.26 %



2,889,741



2,756

0.38 %

Federal funds purchased



186,232



1,694

3.61 %



240,814



1,312

2.16 %



493,776



107

0.09 %

Repurchase agreements



363,336



253

0.28 %



376,985



194

0.20 %



390,212



150

0.15 %

Other borrowings



435,806



5,993

5.46 %



392,427



4,958

5.01 %



326,921



3,899

4.73 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)



24,010,930



27,885

0.46 %



24,762,415



13,998

0.22 %



23,860,556



9,277

0.15 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)



15,427,380













15,101,738













12,568,742











Shareholders' equity



4,991,584













5,121,560













4,794,414











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



20,418,964













20,223,298













17,363,156











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 44,429,894











$ 44,985,713











$ 41,223,712











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)







$ 396,004

3.96 %







$ 362,334

3.55 %







$ 258,096

2.78 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)













3.99 %













3.58 %













2.79 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













0.21 %













0.08 %













0.06 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













0.29 %













0.14 %













0.10 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 7,350











$ 9,550











$ 7,707





Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans







$ —











$ —











$ 5,655





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 2,397











$ 2,345











$ 1,734







(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $72.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 34,480

$ 31,188

$ 33,658

$ 28,902

$ 30,293

$ 128,228

$ 105,641

Mortgage banking (loss) income



(545)



2,262



5,480



10,594



12,044



17,790



64,599

Trust and investment services income



9,867



9,603



9,831



9,718



9,520



39,019



36,981

Securities gains, net



—



30



—



—



2



30



102

Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)



16,760



20,552



27,604



27,994



30,216



92,910



110,005

Interest on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)



(8,451)



(4,125)



(1,536)



(44)



8



(14,155)



43

Total Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)



8,309



16,427



26,068



27,950



30,224



78,755



110,048

Bank owned life insurance income



6,723



6,082



6,246



5,260



4,932



24,311



18,410

Other



4,558



7,461



5,473



3,622



4,887



21,114



18,471

Total Noninterest Income (8)

$ 63,392

$ 73,053

$ 86,756

$ 86,046

$ 91,902

$ 309,247

$ 354,252















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 140,440

$ 139,554

$ 137,037

$ 137,673

$ 137,321

$ 554,704

$ 552,030

Occupancy expense



22,412



22,490



22,759



21,840



22,915



89,501



92,225

Information services expense



19,847



20,714



19,947



19,193



18,489



79,701



74,417

OREO and loan related expense (income)



78



532



(3)



(238)



(740)



369



2,029

Business development and staff related



5,851



5,090



4,916



4,276



4,577



20,133



16,677

Amortization of intangibles



8,027



7,837



8,847



8,494



8,517



33,205



35,192

Professional fees



3,756



3,495



4,331



3,749



2,639



15,331



10,629

Supplies and printing expense



2,411



2,621



2,400



2,189



2,179



9,621



9,659

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



6,589



6,300



5,332



4,812



4,965



23,033



17,982

Advertising and marketing



2,669



2,170



2,286



1,763



2,375



8,888



7,959

Other operating expenses



15,877



15,951



17,927



14,573



14,155



64,327



50,674

Merger and branch consolidation related expense



1,542



13,679



5,390



10,276



6,645



30,888



67,242

Extinguishment of debt cost



—



—



—



—



—



—



11,706

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 229,499

$ 240,433

$ 231,169

$ 228,600

$ 224,037

$ 929,701

$ 948,421



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,860,360

$ 2,550,552

$ 2,527,062

$ 2,316,313

$ 2,029,216

Investor commercial real estate*



8,769,201



8,641,316



8,393,630



8,158,457



7,432,503

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,460,193



5,426,216



5,421,725



5,346,583



4,970,116

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP



5,303,379



4,962,616



4,760,355



4,447,279



3,516,485

Consumer real estate *



6,475,210



5,977,120



5,505,531



4,988,736



4,806,958

Consumer/other



1,299,415



1,263,362



1,279,790



1,179,697



928,240

Total loans, excluding PPP



30,167,758



28,821,182



27,888,093



26,437,065



23,683,518

PPP loans



10,104



15,121



47,173



119,362



244,648

Total Loans

$ 30,177,862

$ 28,836,303

$ 27,935,266

$ 26,556,427

$ 23,928,166



* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $904.1 million, $881.3 million, $795.7 million, $733.7 million, and $686.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.





Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 13,168,656

$ 13,660,244

$ 14,337,018

$ 14,052,332

$ 11,498,840

Interest-bearing checking



8,955,519



8,741,447



8,953,332



9,275,208



9,018,987

Savings



3,464,351



3,602,560



3,616,819



3,479,743



3,350,547

Money market (8)



8,342,111



8,369,826



8,823,025



9,015,186



8,376,380

Time deposits



2,419,986



2,535,712



2,704,425



2,828,542



2,810,075

Total Deposits (8)

$ 36,350,623

$ 36,909,789

$ 38,434,619

$ 38,651,011

$ 35,054,829



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)

$ 33,930,637

$ 34,374,077

$ 35,730,194

$ 35,822,469

$ 32,244,754



Asset Quality





Ending Balance





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 44,671

$ 34,374

$ 20,716

$ 19,582

$ 18,700

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



2,358



2,358



1,371



22,818



4,612

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



245



114



93



464



590

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



47,274



36,846



22,180



42,864



23,902

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



59,554



61,866



63,526



59,267



56,718

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,992



1,430



4,418



12,768



251

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



922



2,234



1,577



3,118



2,875

Total acquired nonperforming assets



62,468



65,530



69,521



75,153



59,844

Total nonperforming assets

$ 109,742

$ 102,376

$ 91,701

$ 118,017

$ 83,746







Three Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,





2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.18 %



1.12 %



1.14 %



1.13 %



1.26 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans



1.18 %



1.14 %



1.15 %



1.14 %



1.27 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



328.29 %



324.30 %



355.11 %



262.50 %



375.94 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.01 %



(0.02) %



0.03 %



0.04 %



0.02 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.25 %



0.23 %



0.20 %



0.26 %



0.20 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.36 %



0.35 %



0.32 %



0.43 %



0.34 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2022:





Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")





NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2022

$ 270,919

$ 53,479

$ 324,398

$ 52,991

Charge offs



(3,783)



—



(3,783)



—

Acquired charge offs



(331)



(553)



(884)



—

Recoveries



2,290



—



2,290



—

Acquired recoveries



827



677



1,504



—

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



39,684



(6,765)



32,919



14,224

Ending balance 12/31/2022

$ 309,606

$ 46,838

$ 356,444

$ 67,215





























Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$ 28,748,131

$ 1,429,731

$ 30,177,862



N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)



1.08 %



3.28 %



1.18 %



N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$ 28,738,027

$ 1,429,731

$ 30,167,758



N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)



1.08 %



3.28 %



1.18 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 10,173,471

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.66 %



* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 27, 2023. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205. The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 040590. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 27, 2023 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



Jun. 30, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021

Net income (GAAP)

$ 143,502



$ 133,043



$ 119,175



$ 100,329



$ 106,846

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



47,142





23,876





19,286





(8,449)





(9,157)

Tax provision



39,253





38,035





32,941





27,084





28,272

Merger and branch consolidation related expense



1,542





13,679





5,390





10,276





6,645

Securities gains



—





(30)





—





—





(2)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 231,439



$ 208,603



$ 176,792



$ 129,240



$ 132,604











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 44,429,894



$ 44,985,713



$ 45,576,742



$ 42,907,268



$ 41,223,712

PPNR ROAA



2.07 %



1.84 %



1.56 %



1.22 %



1.28 %









































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,327





76,182





76,094





72,111





70,290

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$ 3.03



$ 2.74



$ 2.32



$ 1.79



$ 1.89



(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



Jun. 30, 2022



Mar. 31, 2022



Dec. 31, 2021

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$ 396,004



$ 362,334



$ 315,815



$ 261,518



$ 258,096

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



7,350





9,550





12,770





6,741





7,707

Total deferred fees on PPP loans



—





—





8





983





5,655

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 388,654



$ 352,784



$ 303,037



$ 253,794



$ 244,734











































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)







































Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$ 396,004



$ 362,334



$ 315,815



$ 261,518



$ 258,096

Total average interest-earning assets (8)



39,655,736





40,451,174





40,899,365





38,564,661





36,895,644

NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)



3.96 %



3.55 %



3.10 %



2.75 %



2.78 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)



2,397





2,345





2,249





1,885





1,734

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

$ 398,401



$ 364,679



$ 318,064



$ 263,403



$ 259,830

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)



3.99 %



3.58 %



3.12 %



2.77 %



2.79 %





Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2022



2022



2022



2022



2021



2022



2021

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























































Net income (GAAP)

$ 143,502



$ 133,043



$ 119,175



$ 100,329



$ 106,846



$ 496,049



$ 475,543

Securities gains, net of tax



—





(24)





—





—





(2)





(24)





(81)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





13,492





—





13,492





—

Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



1,211





10,638





4,223





8,092





5,255





24,163





52,740

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 144,713



$ 143,657



$ 123,398



$ 121,913



$ 112,099



$ 533,680



$ 537,283



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)























































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.90



$ 1.76



$ 1.58



$ 1.40



$ 1.53



$ 6.65



$ 6.76

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





(0.00)





—





—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





0.19





—





0.19





—

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.01





0.14





0.06





0.12





0.08





0.32





0.74

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.91



$ 1.90



$ 1.64



$ 1.71



$ 1.61



$ 7.16



$ 7.63



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)























































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.88



$ 1.75



$ 1.57



$ 1.39



$ 1.52



$ 6.60



$ 6.71

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





(0.00)





—





—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





0.19





—





0.18





—

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.02





0.14





0.05





0.11





0.07





0.32





0.74

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.90



$ 1.89



$ 1.62



$ 1.69



$ 1.59



$ 7.10



$ 7.58



























































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)























































Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)



1.28 %



1.17 %



1.05 %



0.95 %



1.03 %



1.12 %



1.19 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



— %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



0.13 %



— %



0.03 %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.01 %



0.10 %



0.04 %



0.07 %



0.05 %



0.05 %



0.14 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.02 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)



1.29 %



1.27 %



1.09 %



1.15 %



1.08 %



1.20 %



1.35 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



8.24 %



8.84 %



9.84 %



10.01 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



— %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



1.11 %



— %



0.27 %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.09 %



0.82 %



0.33 %



0.66 %



0.44 %



0.48 %



1.11 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.19 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



11.50 %



11.13 %



9.69 %



10.01 %



9.28 %



10.59 %



11.31 %

























































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



8.24 %



8.84 %



9.84 %



10.01 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



8.76 %



7.68 %



7.23 %



5.73 %



5.79 %



7.32 %



6.63 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



20.17 %



17.99 %



16.59 %



13.97 %



14.63 %



17.16 %



16.64 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



8.24 %



8.84 %



9.84 %



10.01 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



— %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



1.11 %



— %



0.27 %



— % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax



0.10 %



0.82 %



0.33 %



0.66 %



0.43 %



0.48 %



1.11 % Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.19 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



8.82 %



8.23 %



7.46 %



6.78 %



6.03 %



7.81 %



7.37 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



20.33 %



19.36 %



17.15 %



16.79 %



15.30 %



18.40 %



18.68 %

























































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)























































Efficiency ratio



47.96 %



53.14 %



54.92 %



62.99 %



61.27 %



54.21 %



65.55 % Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense



(0.33) %



(3.12) %



(1.33) %



(2.94) %



(1.88) %



(1.87) %



(5.67) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



47.63 %



50.02 %



53.59 %



60.05 %



59.39 %



52.34 %



59.88 %

























































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)























































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 67.04



$ 65.03



$ 66.64



$ 68.30



$ 69.27

















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(26.95)





(27.06)





(27.17)





(27.25)





(24.65)

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 40.09



$ 37.97



$ 39.47



$ 41.05



$ 44.62











































































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)























































Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)



11.56 %



11.08 %



11.01 %



11.23 %



11.48 %















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.31) %



(4.30) %



(4.18) %



(4.16) %



(3.77) %















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)



7.25 %



6.78 %



6.83 %



7.07 %



7.71 %

















Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $7.3 million, $9.6 million, $12.8 million, $6.7 million, and $7.7 million, respectively, during the five quarters above. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions and extinguishment of debt cost. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $1.5 million, $13.7 million, $5.4 million, $10.3 million, and $6.6 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $30,000 and $2,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.0 million, $7.8 million, $8.8 million, $8.5 million, and $8.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) December 31, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (8) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral. As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits. In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument. The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods. There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.