SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Jan 26, 2023, 16:01 ET
WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.
"The resilience of SouthState's deposit franchise drove our performance in the 4th quarter and in 2022," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer. "With a cumulative deposit beta of 5% and a total cost of deposits of 21 basis points, our net interest margin expanded 120 basis points in 2022 and our PPNR per share increased 60% from the same quarter last year. In addition to the strength of the deposit franchise, our loan portfolio grew 19% annualized in the current quarter and asset quality metrics remain pristine. With the benefit of continued population migration to our southeast markets, our team is energized about the prospects for 2023 and the years ahead."
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022 include:
Returns
- Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.88; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.90
- Net Income of $143.5 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $144.7 million
- Return on Average Common Equity of 11.4% and Reported Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 20.2%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 20.3%*
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.28%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.29%*
- Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $3.03, up 11% from the prior quarter's $2.74 and up 60% from $1.89 in the year ago quarter
- Book Value per Share of $67.04 increased by $2.01 per share compared to the prior quarter
- Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $40.09, up $2.12 from the prior quarter
∗ Annualized percentages
Performance
- Net Interest Income of $396 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) increased $36 million from prior quarter
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.96% and 3.99%, respectively, up 41 basis points from prior quarter
- Noninterest Income of $63 million down $10 million compared to the prior quarter due to correspondent banking and capital markets income and mortgage banking; Noninterest Income represented 0.57% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022
- Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $1 million compared to the prior quarter
- 5.5% revenue growth with 0.5% expense growth generated 5.0% operating leverage in the quarter
- Efficiency Ratio improved to 48% from the prior quarter's 53%; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) improved to 48% from the prior quarter's 50%
- $47.1 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL") driven by changing economic forecasts and loan portfolio growth, in spite of net loan recoveries and only $873 thousand in total net charge-offs (including DDA charge-offs)
Balance Sheet
- Loans increased $1.3 billion, or 19% annualized, led by consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction and land development loans; ending loan to deposit ratio of 83%
- Deposits declined $559 million, or 6% annualized; total deposit cost was 0.21%, up 13 basis points from prior quarter
- Began applying settle-to-market accounting to variation margin payments for centrally cleared swaps, resulting in an offset of $824 million recorded with market value of derivatives in Other Assets and $8.5 million of interest cost during the current quarter. Refer to the non-interest income table on page 6 and note 8 on page 11 for more details.
Subsequent Events
- The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable on February 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023
Financial Performance
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest income
|
Loans, including fees (1)
|
$
|
359,552
|
$
|
312,856
|
$
|
272,000
|
$
|
233,617
|
$
|
238,310
|
$
|
1,178,026
|
$
|
990,519
|
Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities
|
purchased under agreements to resell (8)
|
64,337
|
63,476
|
54,333
|
36,854
|
29,063
|
218,999
|
94,285
|
Total interest income
|
423,889
|
376,332
|
326,333
|
270,471
|
267,373
|
1,397,025
|
1,084,804
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits (8)
|
19,945
|
7,534
|
4,914
|
4,591
|
5,121
|
36,984
|
33,182
|
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements
|
to repurchase, and other borrowings
|
7,940
|
6,464
|
5,604
|
4,362
|
4,156
|
24,370
|
18,447
|
Total interest expense
|
27,885
|
13,998
|
10,518
|
8,953
|
9,277
|
61,354
|
51,629
|
Net interest income (8)
|
396,004
|
362,334
|
315,815
|
261,518
|
258,096
|
1,335,671
|
1,033,175
|
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
|
47,142
|
23,876
|
19,286
|
(8,449)
|
(9,157)
|
81,855
|
(165,273)
|
Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses
|
348,862
|
338,458
|
296,529
|
269,967
|
267,253
|
1,253,816
|
1,198,448
|
Noninterest income (8)
|
63,392
|
73,053
|
86,756
|
86,046
|
91,902
|
309,247
|
354,252
|
Noninterest expense
|
Operating expense
|
227,957
|
226,754
|
225,779
|
218,324
|
217,392
|
898,813
|
869,473
|
Merger and branch consolidation related expense
|
1,542
|
13,679
|
5,390
|
10,276
|
6,645
|
30,888
|
67,242
|
Extinguishment of debt cost
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,706
|
Total noninterest expense
|
229,499
|
240,433
|
231,169
|
228,600
|
224,037
|
929,701
|
948,421
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
182,755
|
171,078
|
152,116
|
127,413
|
135,118
|
633,362
|
604,279
|
Income taxes provision
|
39,253
|
38,035
|
32,941
|
27,084
|
28,272
|
137,313
|
128,736
|
Net income
|
$
|
143,502
|
$
|
133,043
|
$
|
119,175
|
$
|
100,329
|
$
|
106,846
|
$
|
496,049
|
$
|
475,543
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
143,502
|
$
|
133,043
|
$
|
119,175
|
$
|
100,329
|
$
|
106,846
|
$
|
496,049
|
$
|
475,543
|
Securities gains, net of tax
|
—
|
(24)
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
(24)
|
(81)
|
Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13,492
|
—
|
13,492
|
—
|
Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
|
1,211
|
10,638
|
4,223
|
8,092
|
5,255
|
24,163
|
52,740
|
Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,081
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
144,713
|
$
|
143,657
|
$
|
123,398
|
$
|
121,913
|
$
|
112,099
|
$
|
533,680
|
$
|
537,283
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.76
|
$
|
1.58
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
6.65
|
$
|
6.76
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.88
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
1.39
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
6.60
|
$
|
6.71
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.64
|
$
|
1.71
|
$
|
1.61
|
$
|
7.16
|
$
|
7.63
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.89
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
7.10
|
$
|
7.58
|
Dividends per common share
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
0.49
|
$
|
1.98
|
$
|
1.92
|
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
75,639,640
|
75,605,960
|
75,461,157
|
71,447,429
|
69,651,334
|
74,550,708
|
70,393,262
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
76,326,777
|
76,182,131
|
76,094,198
|
72,110,746
|
70,289,971
|
75,181,305
|
70,888,896
|
Effective tax rate
|
21.48 %
|
22.23 %
|
21.66 %
|
21.26 %
|
20.92 %
|
21.68 %
|
21.30 %
Performance and Capital Ratios
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
Return on average assets (annualized) (8)
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.09
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
Return on average common equity (annualized)
|
11.41
|
%
|
10.31
|
%
|
9.36
|
%
|
8.24
|
%
|
8.84
|
%
|
9.84
|
%
|
10.01
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
|
11.50
|
%
|
11.13
|
%
|
9.69
|
%
|
10.01
|
%
|
9.28
|
%
|
10.59
|
%
|
11.31
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)
|
20.17
|
%
|
17.99
|
%
|
16.59
|
%
|
13.97
|
%
|
14.63
|
%
|
17.16
|
%
|
16.64
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
|
20.33
|
%
|
19.36
|
%
|
17.15
|
%
|
16.79
|
%
|
15.30
|
%
|
18.40
|
%
|
18.68
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
|
47.96
|
%
|
53.14
|
%
|
54.92
|
%
|
62.99
|
%
|
61.27
|
%
|
54.21
|
%
|
65.55
|
%
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
|
47.63
|
%
|
50.02
|
%
|
53.59
|
%
|
60.05
|
%
|
59.39
|
%
|
52.34
|
%
|
59.88
|
%
|
Dividend payout ratio (5)
|
26.40
|
%
|
28.44
|
%
|
31.03
|
%
|
33.71
|
%
|
32.02
|
%
|
29.54
|
%
|
28.43
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
$
|
67.04
|
$
|
65.03
|
$
|
66.64
|
$
|
68.30
|
$
|
69.27
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|
$
|
40.09
|
$
|
37.97
|
$
|
39.47
|
$
|
41.05
|
$
|
44.62
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
Equity-to-assets (8)
|
11.6
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
11.0
|
%
|
11.2
|
%
|
11.5
|
%
|
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)
|
7.2
|
%
|
6.8
|
%
|
6.8
|
%
|
7.1
|
%
|
7.7
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage (6) (8) *
|
8.7
|
%
|
8.4
|
%
|
8.0
|
%
|
8.5
|
%
|
8.1
|
%
|
Tier 1 common equity (6) (8) *
|
11.0
|
%
|
11.0
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8) *
|
11.0
|
%
|
11.0
|
%
|
11.1
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.8
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital (6) (8) *
|
13.0
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
13.0
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
13.6
|
%
|
*
|
The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States. The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.
Balance Sheet
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
548,387
|
$
|
394,794
|
$
|
561,516
|
$
|
588,372
|
$
|
476,653
|
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)
|
764,176
|
2,529,415
|
4,259,490
|
5,604,419
|
6,244,918
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
1,312,563
|
2,924,209
|
4,821,006
|
6,192,791
|
6,721,571
|
Trading securities, at fair value
|
31,263
|
51,940
|
88,088
|
74,234
|
77,689
|
Investment securities:
|
Securities held to maturity
|
2,683,241
|
2,738,178
|
2,806,465
|
2,827,769
|
1,819,901
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
5,326,822
|
5,369,610
|
5,666,008
|
5,924,206
|
5,193,478
|
Other investments
|
179,717
|
179,755
|
179,815
|
179,258
|
160,568
|
Total investment securities
|
8,189,780
|
8,287,543
|
8,652,288
|
8,931,233
|
7,173,947
|
Loans held for sale
|
28,968
|
34,477
|
73,880
|
130,376
|
191,723
|
Loans:
|
Purchased credit deteriorated
|
1,429,731
|
1,544,562
|
1,707,592
|
1,939,033
|
1,987,322
|
Purchased non-credit deteriorated
|
5,943,092
|
6,365,175
|
6,908,234
|
7,633,824
|
5,890,069
|
Non-acquired
|
22,805,039
|
20,926,566
|
19,319,440
|
16,983,570
|
16,050,775
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(356,444)
|
(324,398)
|
(319,708)
|
(300,396)
|
(301,807)
|
Loans, net
|
29,821,418
|
28,511,905
|
27,615,558
|
26,256,031
|
23,626,359
|
Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|
1,023
|
2,160
|
1,431
|
3,290
|
2,736
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
520,635
|
531,160
|
562,781
|
568,332
|
558,499
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
964,708
|
960,052
|
953,970
|
942,922
|
783,049
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
86,610
|
90,459
|
87,463
|
83,339
|
65,620
|
Core deposit and other intangibles
|
116,450
|
125,390
|
132,694
|
140,364
|
128,067
|
Goodwill
|
1,923,106
|
1,922,525
|
1,922,525
|
1,924,024
|
1,581,085
|
Other assets (8)
|
922,172
|
980,557
|
854,506
|
829,786
|
928,111
|
Total assets
|
$
|
43,918,696
|
$
|
44,422,377
|
$
|
45,766,190
|
$
|
46,076,722
|
$
|
41,838,456
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$
|
13,168,656
|
$
|
13,660,244
|
$
|
14,337,018
|
$
|
14,052,332
|
$
|
11,498,840
|
Interest-bearing (8)
|
23,181,967
|
23,249,545
|
24,097,601
|
24,598,679
|
23,555,989
|
Total deposits
|
36,350,623
|
36,909,789
|
38,434,619
|
38,651,011
|
35,054,829
|
Federal funds purchased and securities
|
sold under agreements to repurchase
|
556,417
|
557,802
|
669,999
|
770,409
|
781,239
|
Other borrowings
|
392,275
|
392,368
|
392,460
|
405,553
|
327,066
|
Reserve for unfunded commitments
|
67,215
|
52,991
|
32,543
|
30,368
|
30,510
|
Other liabilities (8)
|
1,477,239
|
1,588,241
|
1,196,144
|
1,044,973
|
841,872
|
Total liabilities
|
38,843,769
|
39,501,191
|
40,725,765
|
40,902,314
|
37,035,516
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares
|
189,261
|
189,191
|
189,103
|
189,403
|
173,331
|
Surplus
|
4,215,712
|
4,207,040
|
4,195,976
|
4,214,897
|
3,653,098
|
Retained earnings
|
1,347,042
|
1,241,413
|
1,146,230
|
1,064,064
|
997,657
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(677,088)
|
(716,458)
|
(490,884)
|
(293,956)
|
(21,146)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
5,074,927
|
4,921,186
|
5,040,425
|
5,174,408
|
4,802,940
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
43,918,696
|
$
|
44,422,377
|
$
|
45,766,190
|
$
|
46,076,722
|
$
|
41,838,456
|
Common shares issued and outstanding
|
75,704,563
|
75,676,445
|
75,641,322
|
75,761,018
|
69,332,297
Net Interest Income and Margin
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2022
|
Sep. 30, 2022
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
Interest-Earning Assets:
|
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)
|
$
|
1,849,877
|
$
|
16,491
|
3.54 %
|
$
|
3,403,421
|
$
|
18,190
|
2.12 %
|
$
|
5,934,353
|
$
|
2,216
|
0.15 %
|
Investment securities
|
8,286,894
|
47,846
|
2.29 %
|
8,705,657
|
45,286
|
2.06 %
|
6,945,952
|
26,847
|
1.53 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
25,633
|
401
|
6.21 %
|
47,119
|
620
|
5.22 %
|
206,920
|
1,526
|
2.93 %
|
Total loans, excluding PPP
|
29,480,843
|
359,120
|
4.83 %
|
28,267,741
|
312,172
|
4.38 %
|
23,445,336
|
230,337
|
3.90 %
|
Total PPP loans
|
12,489
|
31
|
0.98 %
|
27,236
|
64
|
0.93 %
|
363,083
|
6,447
|
7.04 %
|
Total loans held for investment
|
29,493,332
|
359,151
|
4.83 %
|
28,294,977
|
312,236
|
4.38 %
|
23,808,419
|
236,784
|
3.95 %
|
Total interest-earning assets (8)
|
39,655,736
|
423,889
|
4.24 %
|
40,451,174
|
376,332
|
3.69 %
|
36,895,644
|
267,373
|
2.88 %
|
Noninterest-earning assets (8)
|
4,774,158
|
4,534,539
|
4,328,068
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
44,429,894
|
$
|
44,985,713
|
$
|
41,223,712
|
Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
|
Transaction and money market accounts (8)
|
$
|
17,044,865
|
$
|
16,901
|
0.39 %
|
$
|
17,503,416
|
$
|
5,353
|
0.12 %
|
$
|
16,492,540
|
$
|
2,230
|
0.05 %
|
Savings deposits
|
3,536,330
|
1,021
|
0.11 %
|
3,621,493
|
488
|
0.05 %
|
3,267,366
|
135
|
0.02 %
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
2,444,361
|
2,023
|
0.33 %
|
2,627,280
|
1,693
|
0.26 %
|
2,889,741
|
2,756
|
0.38 %
|
Federal funds purchased
|
186,232
|
1,694
|
3.61 %
|
240,814
|
1,312
|
2.16 %
|
493,776
|
107
|
0.09 %
|
Repurchase agreements
|
363,336
|
253
|
0.28 %
|
376,985
|
194
|
0.20 %
|
390,212
|
150
|
0.15 %
|
Other borrowings
|
435,806
|
5,993
|
5.46 %
|
392,427
|
4,958
|
5.01 %
|
326,921
|
3,899
|
4.73 %
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)
|
24,010,930
|
27,885
|
0.46 %
|
24,762,415
|
13,998
|
0.22 %
|
23,860,556
|
9,277
|
0.15 %
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)
|
15,427,380
|
15,101,738
|
12,568,742
|
Shareholders' equity
|
4,991,584
|
5,121,560
|
4,794,414
|
Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity
|
20,418,964
|
20,223,298
|
17,363,156
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
44,429,894
|
$
|
44,985,713
|
$
|
41,223,712
|
Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)
|
$
|
396,004
|
3.96 %
|
$
|
362,334
|
3.55 %
|
$
|
258,096
|
2.78 %
|
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)
|
3.99 %
|
3.58 %
|
2.79 %
|
Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)
|
0.21 %
|
0.08 %
|
0.06 %
|
Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)
|
0.29 %
|
0.14 %
|
0.10 %
|
Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)
|
$
|
7,350
|
$
|
9,550
|
$
|
7,707
|
Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,655
|
Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment
|
$
|
2,397
|
$
|
2,345
|
$
|
1,734
|
(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $72.1 million as of December 31, 2022.
Noninterest Income and Expense
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Noninterest Income:
|
Fees on deposit accounts
|
$
|
34,480
|
$
|
31,188
|
$
|
33,658
|
$
|
28,902
|
$
|
30,293
|
$
|
128,228
|
$
|
105,641
|
Mortgage banking (loss) income
|
(545)
|
2,262
|
5,480
|
10,594
|
12,044
|
17,790
|
64,599
|
Trust and investment services income
|
9,867
|
9,603
|
9,831
|
9,718
|
9,520
|
39,019
|
36,981
|
Securities gains, net
|
—
|
30
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
30
|
102
|
Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)
|
16,760
|
20,552
|
27,604
|
27,994
|
30,216
|
92,910
|
110,005
|
Interest on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)
|
(8,451)
|
(4,125)
|
(1,536)
|
(44)
|
8
|
(14,155)
|
43
|
Total Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)
|
8,309
|
16,427
|
26,068
|
27,950
|
30,224
|
78,755
|
110,048
|
Bank owned life insurance income
|
6,723
|
6,082
|
6,246
|
5,260
|
4,932
|
24,311
|
18,410
|
Other
|
4,558
|
7,461
|
5,473
|
3,622
|
4,887
|
21,114
|
18,471
|
Total Noninterest Income (8)
|
$
|
63,392
|
$
|
73,053
|
$
|
86,756
|
$
|
86,046
|
$
|
91,902
|
$
|
309,247
|
$
|
354,252
|
Noninterest Expense:
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
$
|
140,440
|
$
|
139,554
|
$
|
137,037
|
$
|
137,673
|
$
|
137,321
|
$
|
554,704
|
$
|
552,030
|
Occupancy expense
|
22,412
|
22,490
|
22,759
|
21,840
|
22,915
|
89,501
|
92,225
|
Information services expense
|
19,847
|
20,714
|
19,947
|
19,193
|
18,489
|
79,701
|
74,417
|
OREO and loan related expense (income)
|
78
|
532
|
(3)
|
(238)
|
(740)
|
369
|
2,029
|
Business development and staff related
|
5,851
|
5,090
|
4,916
|
4,276
|
4,577
|
20,133
|
16,677
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
8,027
|
7,837
|
8,847
|
8,494
|
8,517
|
33,205
|
35,192
|
Professional fees
|
3,756
|
3,495
|
4,331
|
3,749
|
2,639
|
15,331
|
10,629
|
Supplies and printing expense
|
2,411
|
2,621
|
2,400
|
2,189
|
2,179
|
9,621
|
9,659
|
FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges
|
6,589
|
6,300
|
5,332
|
4,812
|
4,965
|
23,033
|
17,982
|
Advertising and marketing
|
2,669
|
2,170
|
2,286
|
1,763
|
2,375
|
8,888
|
7,959
|
Other operating expenses
|
15,877
|
15,951
|
17,927
|
14,573
|
14,155
|
64,327
|
50,674
|
Merger and branch consolidation related expense
|
1,542
|
13,679
|
5,390
|
10,276
|
6,645
|
30,888
|
67,242
|
Extinguishment of debt cost
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
11,706
|
Total Noninterest Expense
|
$
|
229,499
|
$
|
240,433
|
$
|
231,169
|
$
|
228,600
|
$
|
224,037
|
$
|
929,701
|
$
|
948,421
Loans and Deposits
The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
LOAN PORTFOLIO
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Construction and land development * †
|
$
|
2,860,360
|
$
|
2,550,552
|
$
|
2,527,062
|
$
|
2,316,313
|
$
|
2,029,216
|
Investor commercial real estate*
|
8,769,201
|
8,641,316
|
8,393,630
|
8,158,457
|
7,432,503
|
Commercial owner occupied real estate
|
5,460,193
|
5,426,216
|
5,421,725
|
5,346,583
|
4,970,116
|
Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP
|
5,303,379
|
4,962,616
|
4,760,355
|
4,447,279
|
3,516,485
|
Consumer real estate *
|
6,475,210
|
5,977,120
|
5,505,531
|
4,988,736
|
4,806,958
|
Consumer/other
|
1,299,415
|
1,263,362
|
1,279,790
|
1,179,697
|
928,240
|
Total loans, excluding PPP
|
30,167,758
|
28,821,182
|
27,888,093
|
26,437,065
|
23,683,518
|
PPP loans
|
10,104
|
15,121
|
47,173
|
119,362
|
244,648
|
Total Loans
|
$
|
30,177,862
|
$
|
28,836,303
|
$
|
27,935,266
|
$
|
26,556,427
|
$
|
23,928,166
|
* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.
|
† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $904.1 million, $881.3 million, $795.7 million, $733.7 million, and $686.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
Ending Balance
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
DEPOSITS
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
$
|
13,168,656
|
$
|
13,660,244
|
$
|
14,337,018
|
$
|
14,052,332
|
$
|
11,498,840
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
8,955,519
|
8,741,447
|
8,953,332
|
9,275,208
|
9,018,987
|
Savings
|
3,464,351
|
3,602,560
|
3,616,819
|
3,479,743
|
3,350,547
|
Money market (8)
|
8,342,111
|
8,369,826
|
8,823,025
|
9,015,186
|
8,376,380
|
Time deposits
|
2,419,986
|
2,535,712
|
2,704,425
|
2,828,542
|
2,810,075
|
Total Deposits (8)
|
$
|
36,350,623
|
$
|
36,909,789
|
$
|
38,434,619
|
$
|
38,651,011
|
$
|
35,054,829
|
Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)
|
$
|
33,930,637
|
$
|
34,374,077
|
$
|
35,730,194
|
$
|
35,822,469
|
$
|
32,244,754
Asset Quality
|
Ending Balance
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
|
Non-acquired
|
Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
|
$
|
44,671
|
$
|
34,374
|
$
|
20,716
|
$
|
19,582
|
$
|
18,700
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
2,358
|
2,358
|
1,371
|
22,818
|
4,612
|
Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
245
|
114
|
93
|
464
|
590
|
Total non-acquired nonperforming assets
|
47,274
|
36,846
|
22,180
|
42,864
|
23,902
|
Acquired
|
Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
|
59,554
|
61,866
|
63,526
|
59,267
|
56,718
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
1,992
|
1,430
|
4,418
|
12,768
|
251
|
Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
922
|
2,234
|
1,577
|
3,118
|
2,875
|
Total acquired nonperforming assets
|
62,468
|
65,530
|
69,521
|
75,153
|
59,844
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
109,742
|
$
|
102,376
|
$
|
91,701
|
$
|
118,017
|
$
|
83,746
|
Three Months Ended
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans
|
1.18 %
|
1.12 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.13 %
|
1.26 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans
|
1.18 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.15 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.27 %
|
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
|
328.29 %
|
324.30 %
|
355.11 %
|
262.50 %
|
375.94 %
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)
|
0.01 %
|
(0.02) %
|
0.03 %
|
0.04 %
|
0.02 %
|
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
|
0.25 %
|
0.23 %
|
0.20 %
|
0.26 %
|
0.20 %
|
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans
|
0.36 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.32 %
|
0.43 %
|
0.34 %
Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")
Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2022:
|
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")
|
NonPCD ACL
|
PCD ACL
|
Total ACL
|
UFC
|
Ending balance 9/30/2022
|
$
|
270,919
|
$
|
53,479
|
$
|
324,398
|
$
|
52,991
|
Charge offs
|
(3,783)
|
—
|
(3,783)
|
—
|
Acquired charge offs
|
(331)
|
(553)
|
(884)
|
—
|
Recoveries
|
2,290
|
—
|
2,290
|
—
|
Acquired recoveries
|
827
|
677
|
1,504
|
—
|
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
|
39,684
|
(6,765)
|
32,919
|
14,224
|
Ending balance 12/31/2022
|
$
|
309,606
|
$
|
46,838
|
$
|
356,444
|
$
|
67,215
|
Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)
|
$
|
28,748,131
|
$
|
1,429,731
|
$
|
30,177,862
|
N/A
|
Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)
|
1.08 %
|
3.28 %
|
1.18 %
|
N/A
|
Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)
|
$
|
28,738,027
|
$
|
1,429,731
|
$
|
30,167,758
|
N/A
|
Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)
|
1.08 %
|
3.28 %
|
1.18 %
|
N/A
|
Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *
|
$
|
10,173,471
|
Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)
|
0.66 %
|
* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 27, 2023. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205. The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599. The conference ID number is 040590. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 27, 2023 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.
SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
|
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)
|
Dec. 31, 2022
|
Sep. 30, 2022
|
Jun. 30, 2022
|
Mar. 31, 2022
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
143,502
|
$
|
133,043
|
$
|
119,175
|
$
|
100,329
|
$
|
106,846
|
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
|
47,142
|
23,876
|
19,286
|
(8,449)
|
(9,157)
|
Tax provision
|
39,253
|
38,035
|
32,941
|
27,084
|
28,272
|
Merger and branch consolidation related expense
|
1,542
|
13,679
|
5,390
|
10,276
|
6,645
|
Securities gains
|
—
|
(30)
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
231,439
|
$
|
208,603
|
$
|
176,792
|
$
|
129,240
|
$
|
132,604
|
Average asset balance (GAAP)
|
$
|
44,429,894
|
$
|
44,985,713
|
$
|
45,576,742
|
$
|
42,907,268
|
$
|
41,223,712
|
PPNR ROAA
|
2.07
|
%
|
1.84
|
%
|
1.56
|
%
|
1.22
|
%
|
1.28
|
%
|
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
76,327
|
76,182
|
76,094
|
72,111
|
70,290
|
PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding
|
$
|
3.03
|
$
|
2.74
|
$
|
2.32
|
$
|
1.79
|
$
|
1.89
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)
|
Dec. 31, 2022
|
Sep. 30, 2022
|
Jun. 30, 2022
|
Mar. 31, 2022
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
Net interest income (GAAP) (8)
|
$
|
396,004
|
$
|
362,334
|
$
|
315,815
|
$
|
261,518
|
$
|
258,096
|
Less:
|
Total accretion on acquired loans
|
7,350
|
9,550
|
12,770
|
6,741
|
7,707
|
Total deferred fees on PPP loans
|
—
|
—
|
8
|
983
|
5,655
|
Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
388,654
|
$
|
352,784
|
$
|
303,037
|
$
|
253,794
|
$
|
244,734
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)
|
Net interest income (GAAP) (8)
|
$
|
396,004
|
$
|
362,334
|
$
|
315,815
|
$
|
261,518
|
$
|
258,096
|
Total average interest-earning assets (8)
|
39,655,736
|
40,451,174
|
40,899,365
|
38,564,661
|
36,895,644
|
NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)
|
3.96
|
%
|
3.55
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
2.75
|
%
|
2.78
|
%
|
Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)
|
2,397
|
2,345
|
2,249
|
1,885
|
1,734
|
Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)
|
$
|
398,401
|
$
|
364,679
|
$
|
318,064
|
$
|
263,403
|
$
|
259,830
|
NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)
|
3.99
|
%
|
3.58
|
%
|
3.12
|
%
|
2.77
|
%
|
2.79
|
%
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
|
Net income (GAAP)
|
$
|
143,502
|
$
|
133,043
|
$
|
119,175
|
$
|
100,329
|
$
|
106,846
|
$
|
496,049
|
$
|
475,543
|
Securities gains, net of tax
|
—
|
(24)
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
(24)
|
(81)
|
PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
13,492
|
—
|
13,492
|
—
|
Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
|
1,211
|
10,638
|
4,223
|
8,092
|
5,255
|
24,163
|
52,740
|
Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,081
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
144,713
|
$
|
143,657
|
$
|
123,398
|
$
|
121,913
|
$
|
112,099
|
$
|
533,680
|
$
|
537,283
|
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)
|
Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.76
|
$
|
1.58
|
$
|
1.40
|
$
|
1.53
|
$
|
6.65
|
$
|
6.76
|
Effect to adjust for securities gains
|
—
|
(0.00)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.19
|
—
|
0.19
|
—
|
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
|
0.01
|
0.14
|
0.06
|
0.12
|
0.08
|
0.32
|
0.74
|
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.13
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1.91
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.64
|
$
|
1.71
|
$
|
1.61
|
$
|
7.16
|
$
|
7.63
|
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)
|
Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)
|
$
|
1.88
|
$
|
1.75
|
$
|
1.57
|
$
|
1.39
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
6.60
|
$
|
6.71
|
Effect to adjust for securities gains
|
—
|
(0.00)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
(0.00)
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.19
|
—
|
0.18
|
—
|
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
|
0.02
|
0.14
|
0.05
|
0.11
|
0.07
|
0.32
|
0.74
|
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
0.13
|
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1.90
|
$
|
1.89
|
$
|
1.62
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
1.59
|
$
|
7.10
|
$
|
7.58
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)
|
Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)
|
1.28
|
%
|
1.17
|
%
|
1.05
|
%
|
0.95
|
%
|
1.03
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
1.19
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities gains
|
—
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.13
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.07
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)
|
1.29
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
1.09
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.20
|
%
|
1.35
|
%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
11.41
|
%
|
10.31
|
%
|
9.36
|
%
|
8.24
|
%
|
8.84
|
%
|
9.84
|
%
|
10.01
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities gains
|
—
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.44
|
%
|
0.48
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
|
11.50
|
%
|
11.13
|
%
|
9.69
|
%
|
10.01
|
%
|
9.28
|
%
|
10.59
|
%
|
11.31
|
%
|
Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
11.41
|
%
|
10.31
|
%
|
9.36
|
%
|
8.24
|
%
|
8.84
|
%
|
9.84
|
%
|
10.01
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
|
8.76
|
%
|
7.68
|
%
|
7.23
|
%
|
5.73
|
%
|
5.79
|
%
|
7.32
|
%
|
6.63
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
20.17
|
%
|
17.99
|
%
|
16.59
|
%
|
13.97
|
%
|
14.63
|
%
|
17.16
|
%
|
16.64
|
%
|
Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)
|
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
|
11.41
|
%
|
10.31
|
%
|
9.36
|
%
|
8.24
|
%
|
8.84
|
%
|
9.84
|
%
|
10.01
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for securities gains
|
—
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
(0.00)
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.27
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.82
|
%
|
0.33
|
%
|
0.66
|
%
|
0.43
|
%
|
0.48
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
|
8.82
|
%
|
8.23
|
%
|
7.46
|
%
|
6.78
|
%
|
6.03
|
%
|
7.81
|
%
|
7.37
|
%
|
Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)
|
20.33
|
%
|
19.36
|
%
|
17.15
|
%
|
16.79
|
%
|
15.30
|
%
|
18.40
|
%
|
18.68
|
%
|
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)
|
Efficiency ratio
|
47.96
|
%
|
53.14
|
%
|
54.92
|
%
|
62.99
|
%
|
61.27
|
%
|
54.21
|
%
|
65.55
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense
|
(0.33)
|
%
|
(3.12)
|
%
|
(1.33)
|
%
|
(2.94)
|
%
|
(1.88)
|
%
|
(1.87)
|
%
|
(5.67)
|
%
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio
|
47.63
|
%
|
50.02
|
%
|
53.59
|
%
|
60.05
|
%
|
59.39
|
%
|
52.34
|
%
|
59.88
|
%
|
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)
|
Book value per common share (GAAP)
|
$
|
67.04
|
$
|
65.03
|
$
|
66.64
|
$
|
68.30
|
$
|
69.27
|
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
|
(26.95)
|
(27.06)
|
(27.17)
|
(27.25)
|
(24.65)
|
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|
$
|
40.09
|
$
|
37.97
|
$
|
39.47
|
$
|
41.05
|
$
|
44.62
|
Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)
|
Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)
|
11.56
|
%
|
11.08
|
%
|
11.01
|
%
|
11.23
|
%
|
11.48
|
%
|
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
|
(4.31)
|
%
|
(4.30)
|
%
|
(4.18)
|
%
|
(4.16)
|
%
|
(3.77)
|
%
|
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)
|
7.25
|
%
|
6.78
|
%
|
6.83
|
%
|
7.07
|
%
|
7.71
|
%
Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.
|
Footnotes to tables:
|
(1)
|
Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $7.3 million, $9.6 million, $12.8 million, $6.7 million, and $7.7 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.
|
(2)
|
Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions and extinguishment of debt cost. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $1.5 million, $13.7 million, $5.4 million, $10.3 million, and $6.6 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $30,000 and $2,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.
|
(3)
|
The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.
|
(4)
|
Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.0 million, $7.8 million, $8.8 million, $8.5 million, and $8.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
(5)
|
The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
|
(6)
|
December 31, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
|
(7)
|
Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
|
(8)
|
During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral. As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits. In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument. The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods. There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep. 30,
|
Jun. 30,
|
Mar. 31,
|
Dec. 31,
|
Sep. 30,
|
Dec. 31,
|
INCOME STATEMENT
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Interest income:
|
Effect to interest income on federal funds sold and interest-earning
|
deposits with banks
|
$
|
1,522
|
$
|
674
|
$
|
7
|
$
|
(8)
|
$
|
2,203
|
$
|
(43)
|
Interest expense:
|
Effect to interest expense on money market deposits
|
(2,603)
|
(862)
|
(37)
|
—
|
(3,502)
|
—
|
Net interest income:
|
Net effect to net interest income
|
$
|
4,125
|
$
|
1,536
|
$
|
44
|
$
|
(8)
|
$
|
5,705
|
$
|
(43)
|
Noninterest Income:
|
Effect to correspondent banking and capital market income
|
$
|
(4,125)
|
$
|
(1,536)
|
$
|
(44)
|
$
|
8
|
$
|
(5,705)
|
$
|
43
|
BALANCE SHEET
|
Assets:
|
Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
|
$
|
114,514
|
$
|
98,907
|
$
|
160,185
|
$
|
(121,576)
|
Effect to other assets
|
(870,746)
|
(540,139)
|
(285,004)
|
—
|
Net effect to total assets
|
$
|
(756,232)
|
$
|
(441,232)
|
$
|
(124,819)
|
$
|
(121,576)
|
Liabilities:
|
Effect to money market deposits
|
$
|
(756,232)
|
$
|
(441,232)
|
$
|
(124,819)
|
$
|
—
|
Effect to other liabilities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(121,576)
|
Net effect to total liabilities
|
$
|
(756,232)
|
$
|
(441,232)
|
$
|
(124,819)
|
$
|
(121,576)
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
|
$
|
210,108
|
$
|
211,970
Share this article