SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

SouthState Corporation

Jan 26, 2023, 16:01 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022.

Continue Reading

Related Documents

SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
View PDF
SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

"The resilience of SouthState's deposit franchise drove our performance in the 4th quarter and in 2022," said John C. Corbett, Chief Executive Officer.  "With a cumulative deposit beta of 5% and a total cost of deposits of 21 basis points, our net interest margin expanded 120 basis points in 2022 and our PPNR per share increased 60% from the same quarter last year.  In addition to the strength of the deposit franchise, our loan portfolio grew 19% annualized in the current quarter and asset quality metrics remain pristine.  With the benefit of continued population migration to our southeast markets, our team is energized about the prospects for 2023 and the years ahead."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2022 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.88; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.90
  • Net Income of $143.5 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $144.7 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 11.4% and Reported Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 20.2%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 20.3%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.28%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.29%*
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $3.03, up 11% from the prior quarter's $2.74 and up 60% from $1.89 in the year ago quarter
  • Book Value per Share of $67.04 increased by $2.01 per share compared to the prior quarter
  • Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $40.09, up $2.12 from the prior quarter

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $396 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) increased $36 million from prior quarter
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.96% and 3.99%, respectively, up 41 basis points from prior quarter
  • Noninterest Income of $63 million down $10 million compared to the prior quarter due to correspondent banking and capital markets income and mortgage banking; Noninterest Income represented 0.57% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022
  • Noninterest Expense, excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense (Non-GAAP), increased $1 million compared to the prior quarter
  • 5.5% revenue growth with 0.5% expense growth generated 5.0% operating leverage in the quarter
  • Efficiency Ratio improved to 48% from the prior quarter's 53%; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) improved to 48% from the prior quarter's 50%
  • $47.1 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL") driven by changing economic forecasts and loan portfolio growth, in spite of net loan recoveries and only $873 thousand in total net charge-offs (including DDA charge-offs)

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $1.3 billion, or 19% annualized, led by consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction and land development loans; ending loan to deposit ratio of 83%
  • Deposits declined $559 million, or 6% annualized; total deposit cost was 0.21%, up 13 basis points from prior quarter
  • Began applying settle-to-market accounting to variation margin payments for centrally cleared swaps, resulting in an offset of $824 million recorded with market value of derivatives in Other Assets and $8.5 million of interest cost during the current quarter.  Refer to the non-interest income table on page 6 and note 8 on page 11 for more details. 

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.50 per share, payable on February 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 

Financial Performance

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

359,552

$

312,856

$

272,000

$

233,617

$

238,310

$

1,178,026

$

990,519

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell (8)

64,337

63,476

54,333

36,854

29,063

218,999

94,285

Total interest income

423,889

376,332

326,333

270,471

267,373

1,397,025

1,084,804

Interest expense





















   Deposits (8)

19,945

7,534

4,914

4,591

5,121

36,984

33,182

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

7,940

6,464

5,604

4,362

4,156

24,370

18,447

Total interest expense

27,885

13,998

10,518

8,953

9,277

61,354

51,629

Net interest income (8)

396,004

362,334

315,815

261,518

258,096

1,335,671

1,033,175

  Provision (recovery) for credit losses

47,142

23,876

19,286

(8,449)

(9,157)

81,855

(165,273)

Net interest income after provision (recovery) for credit losses

348,862

338,458

296,529

269,967

267,253

1,253,816

1,198,448

Noninterest income (8)

63,392

73,053

86,756

86,046

91,902

309,247

354,252

Noninterest expense





















Operating expense

227,957

226,754

225,779

218,324

217,392

898,813

869,473

Merger and branch consolidation related expense

1,542

13,679

5,390

10,276

6,645

30,888

67,242

Extinguishment of debt cost













11,706

Total noninterest expense

229,499

240,433

231,169

228,600

224,037

929,701

948,421

Income before provision for income taxes

182,755

171,078

152,116

127,413

135,118

633,362

604,279

Income taxes provision

39,253

38,035

32,941

27,084

28,272

137,313

128,736

Net income

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

496,049

$

475,543























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net income (GAAP)

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

496,049

$

475,543

Securities gains, net of tax



(24)





(2)

(24)

(81)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax







13,492



13,492


Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

1,211

10,638

4,223

8,092

5,255

24,163

52,740

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax













9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

144,713

$

143,657

$

123,398

$

121,913

$

112,099

$

533,680

$

537,283























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.90

$

1.76

$

1.58

$

1.40

$

1.53

$

6.65

$

6.76

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.88

$

1.75

$

1.57

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

6.60

$

6.71

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.91

$

1.90

$

1.64

$

1.71

$

1.61

$

7.16

$

7.63

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.90

$

1.89

$

1.62

$

1.69

$

1.59

$

7.10

$

7.58

   Dividends per common share

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

0.49

$

1.98

$

1.92

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

75,639,640

75,605,960

75,461,157

71,447,429

69,651,334

74,550,708

70,393,262

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,326,777

76,182,131

76,094,198

72,110,746

70,289,971

75,181,305

70,888,896

   Effective tax rate

21.48 %

22.23 %

21.66 %

21.26 %

20.92 %

21.68 %

21.30 %

Performance and Capital Ratios

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized) (8)

1.28

%

1.17

%

1.05

%

0.95

%

1.03

%

1.12

%

1.19

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.09

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.20

%

1.35

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

9.84

%

10.01

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

11.50

%

11.13

%

9.69

%

10.01

%

9.28

%

10.59

%

11.31

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

20.17

%

17.99

%

16.59

%

13.97

%

14.63

%

17.16

%

16.64

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

20.33

%

19.36

%

17.15

%

16.79

%

15.30

%

18.40

%

18.68

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



47.96

%

53.14

%

54.92

%

62.99

%

61.27

%

54.21

%

65.55

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

47.63

%

50.02

%

53.59

%

60.05

%

59.39

%

52.34

%

59.88

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

26.40

%

28.44

%

31.03

%

33.71

%

32.02

%

29.54

%

28.43

%

Book value per common share

$

67.04

$

65.03

$

66.64

$

68.30

$

69.27





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

40.09

$

37.97

$

39.47

$

41.05

$

44.62



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets (8)

11.6

%

11.1

%

11.0

%

11.2

%

11.5

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)

7.2

%

6.8

%

6.8

%

7.1

%

7.7

%




Tier 1 leverage (6) (8) *

8.7

%

8.4

%

8.0

%

8.5

%

8.1

%




Tier 1 common equity (6) (8) *

11.0

%

11.0

%

11.1

%

11.4

%

11.8

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8) *

11.0

%

11.0

%

11.1

%

11.4

%

11.8

%




Total risk-based capital (6) (8) *

13.0

%

13.0

%

13.0

%

13.3

%

13.6

%




*

The regulatory capital ratios presented above include the assumption of the transitional method relative to the CARES Act in relief of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and financial institutions in the United States.  The referenced relief allows a total five-year "phase in" of the CECL impact on capital and relief over the next two years for the impact on the allowance for credit losses resulting from COVID-19.

 Balance Sheet

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

548,387

$

394,794

$

561,516

$

588,372

$

476,653

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

764,176

2,529,415

4,259,490

5,604,419

6,244,918

Cash and cash equivalents

1,312,563

2,924,209

4,821,006

6,192,791

6,721,571

















Trading securities, at fair value

31,263

51,940

88,088

74,234

77,689

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,683,241

2,738,178

2,806,465

2,827,769

1,819,901

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

5,326,822

5,369,610

5,666,008

5,924,206

5,193,478

   Other investments

179,717

179,755

179,815

179,258

160,568

               Total investment securities

8,189,780

8,287,543

8,652,288

8,931,233

7,173,947

Loans held for sale

28,968

34,477

73,880

130,376

191,723

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



1,429,731

1,544,562

1,707,592

1,939,033

1,987,322

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



5,943,092

6,365,175

6,908,234

7,633,824

5,890,069

Non-acquired

22,805,039

20,926,566

19,319,440

16,983,570

16,050,775

    Less allowance for credit losses

(356,444)

(324,398)

(319,708)

(300,396)

(301,807)

               Loans, net

29,821,418

28,511,905

27,615,558

26,256,031

23,626,359

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

1,023

2,160

1,431

3,290

2,736

Premises and equipment, net

520,635

531,160

562,781

568,332

558,499

Bank owned life insurance

964,708

960,052

953,970

942,922

783,049

Mortgage servicing rights

86,610

90,459

87,463

83,339

65,620

Core deposit and other intangibles

116,450

125,390

132,694

140,364

128,067

Goodwill

1,923,106

1,922,525

1,922,525

1,924,024

1,581,085

Other assets (8)

922,172

980,557

854,506

829,786

928,111

                Total assets

$

43,918,696

$

44,422,377

$

45,766,190

$

46,076,722

$

41,838,456

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

13,168,656

$

13,660,244

$

14,337,018

$

14,052,332

$

11,498,840

   Interest-bearing (8)

23,181,967

23,249,545

24,097,601

24,598,679

23,555,989

               Total deposits

36,350,623

36,909,789

38,434,619

38,651,011

35,054,829

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

556,417

557,802

669,999

770,409

781,239

Other borrowings

392,275

392,368

392,460

405,553

327,066

Reserve for unfunded commitments

67,215

52,991

32,543

30,368

30,510

Other liabilities (8)

1,477,239

1,588,241

1,196,144

1,044,973

841,872

               Total liabilities

38,843,769

39,501,191

40,725,765

40,902,314

37,035,516

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

189,261

189,191

189,103

189,403

173,331

   Surplus

4,215,712

4,207,040

4,195,976

4,214,897

3,653,098

   Retained earnings

1,347,042

1,241,413

1,146,230

1,064,064

997,657

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(677,088)

(716,458)

(490,884)

(293,956)

(21,146)

               Total shareholders' equity

5,074,927

4,921,186

5,040,425

5,174,408

4,802,940

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

43,918,696

$

44,422,377

$

45,766,190

$

46,076,722

$

41,838,456

















Common shares issued and outstanding

75,704,563

75,676,445

75,641,322

75,761,018

69,332,297

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

$

1,849,877

$

16,491

3.54 %

$

3,403,421

$

18,190

2.12 %

$

5,934,353

$

2,216

0.15 %

Investment securities

8,286,894

47,846

2.29 %

8,705,657

45,286

2.06 %

6,945,952

26,847

1.53 %

Loans held for sale

25,633

401

6.21 %

47,119

620

5.22 %

206,920

1,526

2.93 %

Total loans, excluding PPP

29,480,843

359,120

4.83 %

28,267,741

312,172

4.38 %

23,445,336

230,337

3.90 %

Total PPP loans

12,489

31

0.98 %

27,236

64

0.93 %

363,083

6,447

7.04 %

Total loans held for investment

29,493,332

359,151

4.83 %

28,294,977

312,236

4.38 %

23,808,419

236,784

3.95 %

     Total interest-earning assets (8)

39,655,736

423,889

4.24 %

40,451,174

376,332

3.69 %

36,895,644

267,373

2.88 %

Noninterest-earning assets (8)

4,774,158






4,534,539






4,328,068





     Total Assets

$

44,429,894





$

44,985,713





$

41,223,712































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts (8)

$

17,044,865

$

16,901

0.39 %

$

17,503,416

$

5,353

0.12 %

$

16,492,540

$

2,230

0.05 %

Savings deposits

3,536,330

1,021

0.11 %

3,621,493

488

0.05 %

3,267,366

135

0.02 %

Certificates and other time deposits

2,444,361

2,023

0.33 %

2,627,280

1,693

0.26 %

2,889,741

2,756

0.38 %

Federal funds purchased

186,232

1,694

3.61 %

240,814

1,312

2.16 %

493,776

107

0.09 %

Repurchase agreements

363,336

253

0.28 %

376,985

194

0.20 %

390,212

150

0.15 %

Other borrowings

435,806

5,993

5.46 %

392,427

4,958

5.01 %

326,921

3,899

4.73 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)

24,010,930

27,885

0.46 %

24,762,415

13,998

0.22 %

23,860,556

9,277

0.15 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)

15,427,380






15,101,738






12,568,742





Shareholders' equity

4,991,584






5,121,560






4,794,414





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

20,418,964






20,223,298






17,363,156





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

44,429,894





$

44,985,713





$

41,223,712





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)



$

396,004

3.96 %



$

362,334

3.55 %



$

258,096

2.78 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)






3.99 %






3.58 %






2.79 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






0.21 %






0.08 %






0.06 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






0.29 %






0.14 %






0.10 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

7,350





$

9,550





$

7,707


Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans



$







$







$

5,655


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

2,397





$

2,345





$

1,734


(1)  The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $72.1 million as of December 31, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

34,480

$

31,188

$

33,658

$

28,902

$

30,293

$

128,228

$

105,641

   Mortgage banking (loss) income

(545)

2,262

5,480

10,594

12,044

17,790

64,599

   Trust and investment services income

9,867

9,603

9,831

9,718

9,520

39,019

36,981

   Securities gains, net



30





2

30

102

   Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)

16,760

20,552

27,604

27,994

30,216

92,910

110,005

   Interest on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)

(8,451)

(4,125)

(1,536)

(44)

8

(14,155)

43

   Total Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)

8,309

16,427

26,068

27,950

30,224

78,755

110,048

   Bank owned life insurance income

6,723

6,082

6,246

5,260

4,932

24,311

18,410

   Other

4,558

7,461

5,473

3,622

4,887

21,114

18,471

         Total Noninterest Income (8)

$

63,392

$

73,053

$

86,756

$

86,046

$

91,902

$

309,247

$

354,252























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

140,440

$

139,554

$

137,037

$

137,673

$

137,321

$

554,704

$

552,030

   Occupancy expense

22,412

22,490

22,759

21,840

22,915

89,501

92,225

   Information services expense

19,847

20,714

19,947

19,193

18,489

79,701

74,417

   OREO and loan related expense (income)



78

532

(3)

(238)

(740)

369

2,029

   Business development and staff related

5,851

5,090

4,916

4,276

4,577

20,133

16,677

   Amortization of intangibles

8,027

7,837

8,847

8,494

8,517

33,205

35,192

   Professional fees

3,756

3,495

4,331

3,749

2,639

15,331

10,629

   Supplies and printing expense

2,411

2,621

2,400

2,189

2,179

9,621

9,659

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

6,589

6,300

5,332

4,812

4,965

23,033

17,982

   Advertising and marketing

2,669

2,170

2,286

1,763

2,375

8,888

7,959

   Other operating expenses

15,877

15,951

17,927

14,573

14,155

64,327

50,674

   Merger and branch consolidation related expense

1,542

13,679

5,390

10,276

6,645

30,888

67,242

   Extinguishment of debt cost













11,706

         Total Noninterest Expense

$

229,499

$

240,433

$

231,169

$

228,600

$

224,037

$

929,701

$

948,421

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Construction and land development *


$

2,860,360

$

2,550,552

$

2,527,062

$

2,316,313

$

2,029,216

Investor commercial real estate*

8,769,201

8,641,316

8,393,630

8,158,457

7,432,503

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,460,193

5,426,216

5,421,725

5,346,583

4,970,116

Commercial and industrial, excluding PPP

5,303,379

4,962,616

4,760,355

4,447,279

3,516,485

Consumer real estate *

6,475,210

5,977,120

5,505,531

4,988,736

4,806,958

Consumer/other

1,299,415

1,263,362

1,279,790

1,179,697

928,240

Total loans, excluding PPP

30,167,758

28,821,182

27,888,093

26,437,065

23,683,518

PPP loans

10,104

15,121

47,173

119,362

244,648

Total Loans

$

30,177,862

$

28,836,303

$

27,935,266

$

26,556,427

$

23,928,166

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $904.1 million, $881.3 million, $795.7 million, $733.7 million, and $686.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.


Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

13,168,656

$

13,660,244

$

14,337,018

$

14,052,332

$

11,498,840

Interest-bearing checking

8,955,519

8,741,447

8,953,332

9,275,208

9,018,987

Savings

3,464,351

3,602,560

3,616,819

3,479,743

3,350,547

Money market (8)

8,342,111

8,369,826

8,823,025

9,015,186

8,376,380

Time deposits

2,419,986

2,535,712

2,704,425

2,828,542

2,810,075

Total Deposits (8)

$

36,350,623

$

36,909,789

$

38,434,619

$

38,651,011

$

35,054,829

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)

$

33,930,637

$

34,374,077

$

35,730,194

$

35,822,469

$

32,244,754

Asset Quality

Ending Balance


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

44,671

$

34,374

$

20,716

$

19,582

$

18,700

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

2,358

2,358

1,371

22,818

4,612

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

245

114

93

464

590

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



47,274

36,846

22,180

42,864

23,902

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

59,554

61,866

63,526

59,267

56,718

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,992

1,430

4,418

12,768

251

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

922

2,234

1,577

3,118

2,875

Total acquired nonperforming assets

62,468

65,530

69,521

75,153

59,844

Total nonperforming assets

$

109,742

$

102,376

$

91,701

$

118,017

$

83,746


Three Months Ended


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,


2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.18 %

1.12 %

1.14 %

1.13 %

1.26 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans, excluding PPP loans

1.18 %

1.14 %

1.15 %

1.14 %

1.27 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

328.29 %

324.30 %

355.11 %

262.50 %

375.94 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.01 %

(0.02) %

0.03 %

0.04 %

0.02 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.25 %

0.23 %

0.20 %

0.26 %

0.20 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.36 %

0.35 %

0.32 %

0.43 %

0.34 %

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2022:

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")


NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2022

$

270,919

$

53,479

$

324,398

$

52,991

Charge offs

(3,783)



(3,783)


Acquired charge offs

(331)

(553)

(884)


Recoveries

2,290



2,290


Acquired recoveries

827

677

1,504


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

39,684

(6,765)

32,919

14,224

Ending balance 12/31/2022

$

309,606

$

46,838

$

356,444

$

67,215














Period end loans (includes PPP Loans)

$

28,748,131

$

1,429,731

$

30,177,862

N/A

Reserve to Loans (includes PPP Loans)

1.08 %

3.28 %

1.18 %

N/A

Period end loans (excludes PPP Loans)

$

28,738,027

$

1,429,731

$

30,167,758

N/A

Reserve to Loans (excludes PPP Loans)

1.08 %

3.28 %

1.18 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

10,173,471

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.66 %

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 27, 2023.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing 844-200-6205.  The number for international participants is (929) 526-1599.  The conference ID number is 040590.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 27, 2023 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Net income (GAAP)

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

47,142


23,876


19,286


(8,449)


(9,157)

Tax provision

39,253


38,035


32,941


27,084


28,272

Merger and branch consolidation related expense

1,542


13,679


5,390


10,276


6,645

Securities gains




(30)








(2)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

231,439

$

208,603

$

176,792

$

129,240

$

132,604





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

44,429,894

$

44,985,713

$

45,576,742

$

42,907,268

$

41,223,712

PPNR ROAA

2.07

%

1.84

%

1.56

%

1.22

%

1.28

%





















   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,327


76,182


76,094


72,111


70,290

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

3.03

$

2.74

$

2.32

$

1.79

$

1.89

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$

396,004

$

362,334

$

315,815

$

261,518

$

258,096

Less:



















Total accretion on acquired loans

7,350


9,550


12,770


6,741


7,707

Total deferred fees on PPP loans







8


983


5,655

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

388,654

$

352,784

$

303,037

$

253,794

$

244,734





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$

396,004

$

362,334

$

315,815

$

261,518

$

258,096

Total average interest-earning assets (8)

39,655,736


40,451,174


40,899,365


38,564,661


36,895,644

NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)

3.96

%

3.55

%

3.10

%

2.75

%

2.78

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)

2,397


2,345


2,249


1,885


1,734

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

$

398,401

$

364,679

$

318,064

$

263,403

$

259,830

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

3.99

%

3.58

%

3.12

%

2.77

%

2.79

%


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2022

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

119,175

$

100,329

$

106,846

$

496,049

$

475,543

Securities gains, net of tax




(24)








(2)


(24)


(81)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax










13,492





13,492



Merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

1,211


10,638


4,223


8,092


5,255


24,163


52,740

Extinguishment of debt cost, net of tax



















9,081

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

144,713

$

143,657

$

123,398

$

121,913

$

112,099

$

533,680

$

537,283





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.90

$

1.76

$

1.58

$

1.40

$

1.53

$

6.65

$

6.76

Effect to adjust for securities gains




(0.00)








(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax










0.19





0.19



Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.01


0.14


0.06


0.12


0.08


0.32


0.74

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



















0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.91

$

1.90

$

1.64

$

1.71

$

1.61

$

7.16

$

7.63





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.88

$

1.75

$

1.57

$

1.39

$

1.52

$

6.60

$

6.71

Effect to adjust for securities gains




(0.00)








(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax










0.19





0.18



Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.02


0.14


0.05


0.11


0.07


0.32


0.74

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost



















0.13

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.90

$

1.89

$

1.62

$

1.69

$

1.59

$

7.10

$

7.58





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)

1.28

%

1.17

%

1.05

%

0.95

%

1.03

%

1.12

%

1.19

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

(0.00)

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

0.13

%

%

0.03

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.01

%

0.10

%

0.04

%

0.07

%

0.05

%

0.05

%

0.14

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.02

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.09

%

1.15

%

1.08

%

1.20

%

1.35

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

9.84

%

10.01

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

(0.00)

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

1.11

%

%

0.27

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.09

%

0.82

%

0.33

%

0.66

%

0.44

%

0.48

%

1.11

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.19

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

11.50

%

11.13

%

9.69

%

10.01

%

9.28

%

10.59

%

11.31

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

9.84

%

10.01

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

8.76

%

7.68

%

7.23

%

5.73

%

5.79

%

7.32

%

6.63

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

20.17

%

17.99

%

16.59

%

13.97

%

14.63

%

17.16

%

16.64

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.36

%

8.24

%

8.84

%

9.84

%

10.01

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

(0.00)

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

1.11

%

%

0.27

%

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense, net of tax

0.10

%

0.82

%

0.33

%

0.66

%

0.43

%

0.48

%

1.11

%

Effect to adjust for extinguishment of debt cost

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.19

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

8.82

%

8.23

%

7.46

%

6.78

%

6.03

%

7.81

%

7.37

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

20.33

%

19.36

%

17.15

%

16.79

%

15.30

%

18.40

%

18.68

%





























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



47.96

%

53.14

%

54.92

%

62.99

%

61.27

%

54.21

%

65.55

%

Effect to adjust for merger and branch consolidation related expense

(0.33)

%

(3.12)

%

(1.33)

%

(2.94)

%

(1.88)

%

(1.87)

%

(5.67)

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



47.63

%

50.02

%

53.59

%

60.05

%

59.39

%

52.34

%

59.88

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

67.04

$

65.03

$

66.64

$

68.30

$

69.27








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(26.95)


(27.06)


(27.17)


(27.25)


(24.65)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

40.09

$

37.97

$

39.47

$

41.05

$

44.62





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)

11.56

%

11.08

%

11.01

%

11.23

%

11.48

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.31)

%

(4.30)

%

(4.18)

%

(4.16)

%

(3.77)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)

7.25

%

6.78

%

6.83

%

7.07

%

7.71

%







Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

 

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $7.3 million, $9.6 million, $12.8 million, $6.7 million, and $7.7 million, respectively, during the five quarters above.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger and branch consolidation related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions and extinguishment of debt cost.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger and branch consolidation related expense of $1.5 million, $13.7 million, $5.4 million, $10.3 million, and $6.6 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively; and (b) net securities gains of $30,000 and $2,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; and (c) initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments acquired from ACBI of $17.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger and branch consolidation related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $8.0 million, $7.8 million, $8.8 million, $8.5 million, and $8.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

December 31, 2022 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(8)

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral.  As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits.  In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument.  The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods.  There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,



Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income:























   Effect to interest income on federal funds sold and interest-earning

























          deposits with banks

$

1,522

$

674

$

7

$

(8)

$

2,203

$

(43)

Interest expense:























   Effect to interest expense on money market deposits

(2,603)


(862)


(37)





(3,502)



Net interest income:























   Net effect to net interest income

$

4,125

$

1,536

$

44

$

(8)

$

5,705

$

(43)

Noninterest Income:























   Effect to correspondent banking and capital market income

$

(4,125)

$

(1,536)

$

(44)

$

8

$

(5,705)

$

43

























BALANCE SHEET























Assets:























   Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

114,514

$

98,907

$

160,185

$

(121,576)








   Effect to other assets

(870,746)


(540,139)


(285,004)











   Net effect to total assets

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

$

(124,819)

$

(121,576)

































Liabilities:























   Effect to money market deposits

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

$

(124,819)

$










   Effect to other liabilities










(121,576)








   Net effect to total liabilities

$

(756,232)

$

(441,232)

$

(124,819)

$

(121,576)

































AVERAGE BALANCES























Interest-earning assets:























   Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

210,108

$

211,970