SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SouthState Corporation

25 Jan, 2024, 16:05 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023.

SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

"We ended a year that demonstrated the resilience of the SouthState deposit franchise in the face of unprecedented change. In addition, loans grew 7% and we materially built our reserve", commented John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "While we remain cautious of the lag effects of the recent rate increases, we see tremendous opportunity coming out of the cycle. Since the pandemic, Florida has grown by over one million people and SouthState benefits from operating in 4 of the 5 fastest growing states in the country. We are in a great position to deliver outsized results for our shareholders, and I want to thank our team for their hard work and service to our clients during 2023."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.39; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.67
  • Net Income of $106.8 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $128.3 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 8.0%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 13.5% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 16.1%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 0.94% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.13%*
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per Weighted Average Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) of $2.27
  • Book Value per Share of $72.78; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $46.32

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $354 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $350 million
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent of 3.47% and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.48%
  • Net charge-offs of $7.3 million, or 0.09% annualized; $9.9 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.58%; year-to-date net charge-offs of $24.9 million, or 0.08%
  • Noninterest Income of $65 million, down $7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.58% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Recorded FDIC special assessment expense of $26 million
  • Efficiency Ratio of 63% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 57%

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $372 million, or 5% annualized, led by consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 87%
  • Deposits increased $114 million, or 1% annualized, despite a $339 million decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased $453 million, or 5% annualized, from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 1.60%, up 0.16% from prior quarter, resulting in a 30% cycle-to-date beta
  • Repurchased a total of 100,000 shares during 4Q 2023 at a weighted average price of $67.45
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.2%, 14.1%, 9.4%, and 11.8%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.52 per share, payable on February 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 

Financial Performance























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest Income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

459,880

$

443,805

$

419,355

$

393,366

$

359,552

$

1,716,405

$

1,178,026

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell



55,555

56,704

58,698

57,043

64,337

228,001

218,999

Total interest income

515,435

500,509

478,053

450,409

423,889

1,944,406

1,397,025

Interest Expense





















   Deposits



149,584

133,944

100,787

55,942

19,945

440,257

36,984

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

11,620

11,194

15,523

13,204

7,940

51,541

24,370

Total interest expense

161,204

145,138

116,310

69,146

27,885

491,798

61,354

Net Interest Income

354,231

355,371

361,743

381,263

396,004

1,452,608

1,335,671

  Provision for credit losses

9,893

32,709

38,389

33,091

47,142

114,082

81,855

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

344,338

322,662

323,354

348,172

348,862

1,338,526

1,253,816

Noninterest Income



65,489

72,848

77,214

71,355

63,392

286,906

309,247

Noninterest Expense





















Operating expense

245,774

238,042

240,818

231,093

227,957

955,727

898,813

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

1,778

164

1,808

9,412

1,542

13,162

30,888

FDIC special assessment

25,691









25,691


Total noninterest expense

273,243

238,206

242,626

240,505

229,499

994,580

929,701

Income before Income Taxes Provision

136,584

157,304

157,942

179,022

182,755

630,852

633,362

Income taxes provision

29,793

33,160

34,495

39,096

39,253

136,544

137,313

Net Income

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

494,308

$

496,049























Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net Income (GAAP)

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

494,308

$

496,049

Securities losses (gains), net of tax

2





(35)



(33)

(24)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax













13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

1,391

130

1,414

7,356

1,211

10,291

24,163

FDIC special assessment, net of tax

20,087









20,087


Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

128,271

$

124,274

$

124,861

$

147,247

$

144,713

$

524,653

$

533,680























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.40

$

1.63

$

1.62

$

1.84

$

1.90

$

6.50

$

6.65

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.39

$

1.62

$

1.62

$

1.83

$

1.88

$

6.46

$

6.60

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.69

$

1.63

$

1.64

$

1.94

$

1.91

$

6.90

$

7.16

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.67

$

1.62

$

1.63

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

6.86

$

7.10

   Dividends per common share

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

2.04

$

1.98

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,100,187

76,139,170

76,057,977

75,902,440

75,639,640

76,050,730

74,550,708

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,634,100

76,571,430

76,417,537

76,388,954

76,326,777

76,479,557

75,181,305

   Effective tax rate

21.81 %

21.08 %

21.84 %

21.84 %

21.48 %

21.64 %

21.68 %

Performance and Capital Ratios






















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized)



0.94

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.29

%

1.28

%

1.11

%

1.12

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.13

%

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.17

%

1.20

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

9.37

%

9.84

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

9.60

%

9.25

%

9.45

%

11.53

%

11.50

%

9.94

%

10.59

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

13.53

%

15.52

%

15.81

%

18.81

%

20.17

%

15.87

%

17.16

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

16.12

%

15.54

%

15.98

%

19.75

%

20.33

%

16.80

%

18.40

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



63.43

%

54.00

%

53.59

%

51.41

%

47.96

%

55.50

%

54.21

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

56.89

%

53.96

%

53.18

%

49.34

%

47.63

%

53.27

%

52.34

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

37.01

%

31.84

%

30.75

%

27.09

%

26.40

%

31.34

%

29.54

%

Book value per common share

$

72.78

$

68.81

$

69.61

$

69.19

$

67.04





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

46.32

$

42.26

$

42.96

$

42.40

$

40.09



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets



12.3

%

11.6

%

11.8

%

11.7

%

11.6

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

8.2

%

7.5

%

7.6

%

7.5

%

7.2

%




Tier 1 leverage (6)

9.4

%

9.3

%

9.2

%

9.1

%

8.7

%




Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.8

%

11.5

%

11.3

%

11.1

%

11.0

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)

11.8

%

11.5

%

11.3

%

11.1

%

11.0

%




Total risk-based capital (6)



14.1

%

13.8

%

13.5

%

13.3

%

13.0

%




Balance Sheet

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

510,922

$

514,917

$

552,900

$

558,158

$

548,387

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

487,955

814,220

960,849

1,438,504

764,176

Cash and cash equivalents

998,877

1,329,137

1,513,749

1,996,662

1,312,563

















Trading securities, at fair value

31,321

114,154

56,580

16,039

31,263

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,487,440

2,533,713

2,585,155

2,636,673

2,683,241

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

4,784,388

4,623,618

4,949,334

5,159,999

5,326,822

   Other investments

192,043

187,152

196,728

217,991

179,717

               Total investment securities

7,463,871

7,344,483

7,731,217

8,014,663

8,189,780

Loans held for sale

50,888

27,443

42,951

27,289

28,968

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



1,108,813

1,171,543

1,269,983

1,325,400

1,429,731

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



4,796,913

5,064,254

5,275,913

5,620,290

5,943,092

Non-acquired

26,482,763

25,780,875

24,990,889

23,750,452

22,805,039

    Less allowance for credit losses

(456,573)

(447,956)

(427,392)

(370,645)

(356,444)

               Loans, net

31,931,916

31,568,716

31,109,393

30,325,497

29,821,418

Premises and equipment, net

519,197

516,583

518,353

517,146

520,635

Bank owned life insurance

991,454

984,881

979,494

967,750

964,708

Mortgage servicing rights

85,164

89,476

87,539

85,406

86,610

Core deposit and other intangibles

88,776

95,094

102,256

109,603

116,450

Goodwill

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

Other assets



817,454

996,055

875,694

940,666

923,195

                Total assets

$

44,902,024

$

44,989,128

$

44,940,332

$

44,923,827

$

43,918,696

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

10,649,274

$

11,158,431

$

11,489,483

$

12,422,583

$

13,168,656

   Interest-bearing



26,399,635

25,776,767

25,252,395

23,979,009

23,181,967

               Total deposits

37,048,909

36,935,198

36,741,878

36,401,592

36,350,623

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

489,185

513,304

581,446

544,108

556,417

Other borrowings

491,904

391,997

792,090

1,292,182

392,275

Reserve for unfunded commitments

56,303

62,347

63,399

85,068

67,215

Other liabilities



1,282,625

1,855,295

1,471,509

1,351,873

1,477,239

               Total liabilities

39,368,926

39,758,141

39,650,322

39,674,823

38,843,769

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

190,055

190,043

189,990

189,649

189,261

   Surplus

4,240,413

4,238,753

4,228,910

4,224,503

4,215,712

   Retained earnings

1,685,166

1,618,080

1,533,508

1,448,636

1,347,042

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(582,536)

(815,889)

(662,398)

(613,784)

(677,088)

               Total shareholders' equity

5,533,098

5,230,987

5,290,010

5,249,004

5,074,927

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

44,902,024

$

44,989,128

$

44,940,332

$

44,923,827

$

43,918,696

















Common shares issued and outstanding

76,022,039

76,017,366

75,995,979

75,859,665

75,704,563

Net Interest Income and Margin


























Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

814,244

$

10,029

4.89 %

$

822,805

$

10,831

5.22 %

$

1,849,877

$

16,491

3.54 %

Investment securities

7,382,800

45,526

2.45 %

7,714,079

45,873

2.36 %

8,286,894

47,846

2.29 %

Loans held for sale

28,878

552

7.58 %

34,736

517

5.90 %

25,633

401

6.21 %

Total loans, excluding PPP

32,234,772

459,316

5.65 %

31,799,469

443,275

5.53 %

29,480,843

359,120

4.83 %

Total PPP loans

4,683

12

1.02 %

5,291

13

0.97 %

12,489

31

0.98 %

Total loans held for investment

32,239,455

459,328

5.65 %

31,804,760

443,288

5.53 %

29,493,332

359,151

4.83 %

     Total interest-earning assets

40,465,377

515,435

5.05 %

40,376,380

500,509

4.92 %

39,655,736

423,889

4.24 %

Noninterest-earning assets



4,572,255






4,464,939






4,774,158





     Total Assets

$

45,037,632





$

44,841,319





$

44,429,894































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

18,957,647

$

107,994

2.26 %

$

18,291,300

$

93,465

2.03 %

$

17,044,865

$

16,901

0.39 %

Savings deposits

2,680,065

1,888

0.28 %

2,845,250

1,919

0.27 %

3,536,330

1,021

0.11 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,294,555

39,702

3.67 %

4,413,855

38,560

3.47 %

2,444,361

2,023

0.33 %

Federal funds purchased

256,672

3,453

5.34 %

236,732

3,128

5.24 %

186,232

1,694

3.61 %

Repurchase agreements

265,839

1,458

2.18 %

303,339

1,163

1.52 %

363,336

253

0.28 %

Other borrowings

438,701

6,709

6.07 %

456,187

6,903

6.00 %

435,806

5,993

5.46 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities



26,893,479

161,204

2.38 %

26,546,663

145,138

2.17 %

24,010,930

27,885

0.46 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



12,844,262






12,965,744






15,427,380





Shareholders' equity

5,299,891






5,328,912






4,991,584





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

18,144,153






18,294,656






20,418,964





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

45,037,632





$

44,841,319





$

44,429,894





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

354,231

3.47 %



$

355,371

3.49 %



$

396,004

3.96 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








3.48 %






3.50 %






3.99 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






1.60 %






1.44 %






0.21 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






1.69 %






1.52 %






0.29 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

3,870





$

4,053





$

7,350


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

659





$

646





$

2,397



(1)     The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $51.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income and Expense























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

33,225

$

32,830

$

33,101

$

29,859

$

33,612

$

129,015

$

124,810

   Mortgage banking income (loss)

2,191

2,478

4,354

4,332

(545)

13,355

17,790

   Trust and investment services income

10,131

9,556

9,823

9,937

9,867

39,447

39,019

   Securities (losses) gains, net

(2)





45



43

30

   Correspondent banking and capital markets income

16,081

24,808

27,734

21,956

16,760

90,579

92,910

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin

(12,677)

(11,892)

(8,547)

(8,362)

(8,451)

(41,478)

(14,155)

   Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



3,404

12,916

19,187

13,594

8,309

49,101

78,755

   Bank owned life insurance income

6,567

7,039

6,271

6,813

6,723

26,690

24,311

   Other

9,973

8,029

4,478

6,775

5,426

29,255

24,532

         Total Noninterest Income

$

65,489

$

72,848

$

77,214

$

71,355

$

63,392

$

286,906

$

309,247























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

145,850

$

146,146

$

147,342

$

144,060

$

140,440

$

583,398

$

554,704

   Occupancy expense

22,715

22,251

22,196

21,533

22,412

88,695

89,501

   Information services expense

22,000

21,428

21,119

19,925

19,847

84,472

79,701

   OREO and loan related (income) expense

948

613

(14)

169

78

1,716

369

   Business development and staff related

7,492

5,995

6,672

5,957

5,851

26,116

20,133

   Amortization of intangibles

6,615

6,616

7,028

7,299

8,027

27,558

33,205

   Professional fees

7,025

3,456

4,364

3,702

3,756

18,547

15,331

   Supplies and printing expense

2,761

2,623

2,554

2,640

2,411

10,578

9,621

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

8,325

8,632

9,819

6,294

6,589

33,070

23,033

   Advertising and marketing

2,826

3,009

1,521

2,118

2,669

9,474

8,888

   Other operating expenses

19,217

17,273

18,217

17,396

15,877

72,103

64,327

   Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

1,778

164

1,808

9,412

1,542

13,162

30,888

   FDIC special assessment

25,691









25,691


         Total Noninterest Expense

$

273,243

$

238,206

$

242,626

$

240,505

$

229,499

$

994,580

$

929,701

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Construction and land development *


$

2,923,514

$

2,776,241

$

2,817,125

$

2,749,290

$

2,860,360

Investor commercial real estate*

9,227,968

9,372,683

9,187,948

8,957,507

8,769,201

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,497,671

5,539,097

5,585,951

5,522,514

5,460,193

Commercial and industrial

5,504,539

5,458,229

5,378,294

5,321,306

5,313,483

Consumer real estate *

7,993,450

7,608,145

7,275,495

6,860,831

6,475,210

Consumer/other

1,241,347

1,262,277

1,291,972

1,284,694

1,299,415

Total Loans

$

32,388,489

$

32,016,672

$

31,536,785

$

30,696,142

$

30,177,862

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $715.5 million, $863.1 million, $928.4 million, $893.7 million, and $904.1 million, for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.



















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

10,649,274

$

11,158,431

$

11,489,483

$

12,422,583

$

13,168,656

Interest-bearing checking

7,978,799

7,806,243

8,185,609

8,316,023

8,955,519

Savings

2,632,212

2,760,166

2,931,320

3,156,214

3,464,351

Money market

11,538,671

10,756,431

9,710,032

8,388,275

8,342,111

Time deposits

4,249,953

4,453,927

4,425,434

4,118,497

2,419,986

Total Deposits

$

37,048,909

$

36,935,198

$

36,741,878

$

36,401,592

$

36,350,623

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)


$

32,798,956

$

32,481,271

$

32,316,444

$

32,283,095

$

33,930,637

Asset Quality

















Ending Balance


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

110,467

$

105,856

$

104,772

$

68,176

$

44,671

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

11,305

783

3,620

2,667

2,358

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

711

449

227

186

245

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



122,483

107,088

108,619

71,029

47,274

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

59,755

57,464

60,734

52,795

59,554

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,174

1,821

571

983

1,992

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

712

378

981

3,446

922

Total acquired nonperforming assets

61,641

59,663

62,286

57,224

62,468

Total nonperforming assets

$

184,124

$

166,751

$

170,905

$

128,253

$

109,742



















Three Months Ended


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,


2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.41 %

1.40 %

1.36 %

1.21 %

1.18 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans

1.58 %

1.59 %

1.56 %

1.48 %

1.40 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

249.90 %

269.98 %

251.86 %

297.42 %

328.29 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.09 %

0.16 %

0.04 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.41 %

0.37 %

0.38 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.56 %

0.52 %

0.54 %

0.41 %

0.36 %

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2023:














Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2023

$

409,850

$

38,106

$

447,956

$

62,347

Charge offs

(8,398)



(8,398)


Acquired charge offs

(1,307)

(768)

(2,075)


Recoveries

1,416



1,416


Acquired recoveries

788

948

1,736


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

21,527

(5,589)

15,938

(6,044)

Ending balance 12/31/2023

$

423,876

$

32,697

$

456,573

$

56,303














Period end loans

$

31,279,676

$

1,108,813

$

32,388,489

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.36 %

2.95 %

1.41 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

8,457,055

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.67 %

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 26, 2024.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations.  The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/.  The conference ID number is 4200408.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 26, 2024 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Net income (GAAP)

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

Provision for credit losses

9,893


32,709


38,389


33,091


47,142

Tax provision

29,793


33,160


34,495


39,096


39,253

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

1,778


164


1,808


9,412


1,542

FDIC special assessment

25,691












Securities losses (gains)

2








(45)



Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

173,948

$

190,177

$

198,139

$

221,480

$

231,439





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

45,037,632

$

44,841,319

$

44,628,124

$

44,104,478

$

44,429,894

PPNR ROAA

1.53

%

1.68

%

1.78

%

2.04

%

2.07

%





















   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,634


76,571


76,418


76,389


76,327

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

2.27

$

2.48

$

2.59

$

2.90

$

3.03























(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Net interest income (GAAP)


$

354,231

$

355,371

$

361,743

$

381,263

$

396,004

Less:



















Total accretion on acquired loans

3,870


4,053


5,481


7,398


7,350

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

350,361

$

351,318

$

356,262

$

373,865

$

388,654





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

354,231

$

355,371

$

361,743

$

381,263

$

396,004

Total average interest-earning assets

40,465,377


40,376,380


40,127,836


39,409,340


39,655,736

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.47

%

3.49

%

3.62

%

3.92

%

3.96

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)

659


646


698


1,020


2,397

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

354,890

$

356,017

$

362,441

$

382,283

$

398,401

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.48

%

3.50

%

3.62

%

3.93

%

3.99

%































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

494,308

$

496,049

Securities losses (gains), net of tax

2








(35)





(33)


(24)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

1,391


130


1,414


7,356


1,211


10,291


24,163

FDIC special assessment, net of tax

20,087














20,087



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

128,271

$

124,274

$

124,861

$

147,247

$

144,713

$

524,653

$

533,680





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.40

$

1.63

$

1.62

$

1.84

$

1.90

$

6.50

$

6.65

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)

0.00








(0.00)





(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















0.19

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.03


0.00


0.02


0.10


0.01


0.14


0.32

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

0.26














0.26



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.69

$

1.63

$

1.64

$

1.94

$

1.91

$

6.90

$

7.16





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.39

$

1.62

$

1.62

$

1.83

$

1.88

$

6.46

$

6.60

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)

0.00








(0.00)





(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.02


0.00


0.01


0.10


0.02


0.14


0.32

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

0.26














0.26



Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.67

$

1.62

$

1.63

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

6.86

$

7.10





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.94

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.29

%

1.28

%

1.11

%

1.12

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)

0.00

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.03

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.01

%

%

0.01

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.02

%

0.05

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

0.18

%

%

%

%

%

0.04

%

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.13

%

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.17

%

1.20

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

9.37

%

9.84

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)

0.00

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.27

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.11

%

0.01

%

0.11

%

0.57

%

0.09

%

0.19

%

0.48

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

1.50

%

%

%

%

%

0.38

%

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

9.60

%

9.25

%

9.45

%

11.53

%

11.50

%

9.94

%

10.59

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

9.37

%

9.84

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

5.54

%

6.28

%

6.47

%

7.85

%

8.76

%

6.50

%

7.32

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

13.53

%

15.52

%

15.81

%

18.81

%

20.17

%

15.87

%

17.16

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

9.37

%

9.84

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)

0.00

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.27

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.10

%

0.01

%

0.11

%

0.58

%

0.10

%

0.20

%

0.48

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

1.50

%

%

%

%

%

0.38

%

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

6.53

%

6.29

%

6.53

%

8.21

%

8.82

%

6.85

%

7.81

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

16.12

%

15.54

%

15.98

%

19.75

%

20.33

%

16.80

%

18.40

%





























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



63.43

%

54.00

%

53.59

%

51.41

%

47.96

%

55.50

%

54.21

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

(0.43)

%

(0.04)

%

(0.41)

%

(2.07)

%

(0.33)

%

(0.76)

%

(1.87)

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment

(6.11)

%

%

%

%

%

(1.47)

%

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



56.89

%

53.96

%

53.18

%

49.34

%

47.63

%

53.27

%

52.34

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

72.78

$

68.81

$

69.61

$

69.19

$

67.04








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(26.46)


(26.55)


(26.65)


(26.79)


(26.95)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

46.32

$

42.26

$

42.96

$

42.40

$

40.09





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



12.32

%

11.63

%

11.77

%

11.68

%

11.56

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.11)

%

(4.15)

%

(4.16)

%

(4.18)

%

(4.31)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.21

%

7.48

%

7.61

%

7.50

%

7.25

%







Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $3.9 million, $4.1 million, $5.5 million, $7.4 million, and $7.3 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions, and FDIC special assessments.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense of $1.8 million, $164,000, $1.8 million, $9.4 million, and $1.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities (losses) gains of $(2,000) and $45,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively; and (c) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $25.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, FDIC special assessment and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $6.6 million, $6.6 million, $7.0 million, $7.3 million, and $8.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

December 31, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, the number and pace of interest rate increases, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; (4) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (5) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (6) potential deterioration in real estate values; (7) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (8) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people, which could be exacerbated by the continuing work from remote environment; (9) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (10) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (11) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (12) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (13) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (14) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (15) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (16) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (17) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (18) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations or other guidance, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (19) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (20) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (21) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (22) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently passed state legislation and proposed federal and state regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (23) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (24) excessive loan losses; (25) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from previously announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs and other deposit products; (26) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (27) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (28) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (30) catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including public health crises and infectious disease outbreaks, as well as any government actions in response to such events, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (31) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.