SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

"We ended a year that demonstrated the resilience of the SouthState deposit franchise in the face of unprecedented change. In addition, loans grew 7% and we materially built our reserve", commented John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "While we remain cautious of the lag effects of the recent rate increases, we see tremendous opportunity coming out of the cycle. Since the pandemic, Florida has grown by over one million people and SouthState benefits from operating in 4 of the 5 fastest growing states in the country. We are in a great position to deliver outsized results for our shareholders, and I want to thank our team for their hard work and service to our clients during 2023."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2023 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.39 ; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.67

; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of Net Income of $106.8 million ; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $128.3 million

; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of Return on Average Common Equity of 8.0%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 13.5% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 16.1%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 0.94% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.13%*

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per Weighted Average Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) of $2.27

Book Value per Share of $72.78 ; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $46.32

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

Net Interest Income of $354 million ; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $350 million

; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent of 3.47% and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.48%

Net charge-offs of $7.3 million , or 0.09% annualized; $9.9 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.58%; year-to-date net charge-offs of $24.9 million , or 0.08%

, or 0.09% annualized; Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.58%; year-to-date net charge-offs of , or 0.08% Noninterest Income of $65 million , down $7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.58% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2023

, down compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.58% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2023 Recorded FDIC special assessment expense of $26 million

Efficiency Ratio of 63% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 57%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $372 million , or 5% annualized, led by consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 87%

, or 5% annualized, led by consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 87% Deposits increased $114 million , or 1% annualized, despite a $339 million decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased $453 million , or 5% annualized, from prior quarter

, or 1% annualized, despite a decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased , or 5% annualized, from prior quarter Total deposit cost of 1.60%, up 0.16% from prior quarter, resulting in a 30% cycle-to-date beta

Repurchased a total of 100,000 shares during 4Q 2023 at a weighted average price of $67.45

Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.2%, 14.1%, 9.4%, and 11.8%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.52 per share, payable on February 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of February 9 , 2024

Financial Performance



















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest Income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 459,880

$ 443,805

$ 419,355

$ 393,366

$ 359,552

$ 1,716,405

$ 1,178,026

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell



55,555



56,704



58,698



57,043



64,337



228,001



218,999

Total interest income



515,435



500,509



478,053



450,409



423,889



1,944,406



1,397,025

Interest Expense











































Deposits



149,584



133,944



100,787



55,942



19,945



440,257



36,984

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



11,620



11,194



15,523



13,204



7,940



51,541



24,370

Total interest expense



161,204



145,138



116,310



69,146



27,885



491,798



61,354

Net Interest Income



354,231



355,371



361,743



381,263



396,004



1,452,608



1,335,671

Provision for credit losses



9,893



32,709



38,389



33,091



47,142



114,082



81,855

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses



344,338



322,662



323,354



348,172



348,862



1,338,526



1,253,816

Noninterest Income



65,489



72,848



77,214



71,355



63,392



286,906



309,247

Noninterest Expense











































Operating expense



245,774



238,042



240,818



231,093



227,957



955,727



898,813

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



1,778



164



1,808



9,412



1,542



13,162



30,888

FDIC special assessment



25,691



—



—



—



—



25,691



—

Total noninterest expense



273,243



238,206



242,626



240,505



229,499



994,580



929,701

Income before Income Taxes Provision



136,584



157,304



157,942



179,022



182,755



630,852



633,362

Income taxes provision



29,793



33,160



34,495



39,096



39,253



136,544



137,313

Net Income

$ 106,791

$ 124,144

$ 123,447

$ 139,926

$ 143,502

$ 494,308

$ 496,049















































Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net Income (GAAP)

$ 106,791

$ 124,144

$ 123,447

$ 139,926

$ 143,502

$ 494,308

$ 496,049

Securities losses (gains), net of tax



2



—



—



(35)



—



(33)



(24)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



1,391



130



1,414



7,356



1,211



10,291



24,163

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



20,087



—



—



—



—



20,087



—

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$ 128,271

$ 124,274

$ 124,861

$ 147,247

$ 144,713

$ 524,653

$ 533,680















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.40

$ 1.63

$ 1.62

$ 1.84

$ 1.90

$ 6.50

$ 6.65

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.39

$ 1.62

$ 1.62

$ 1.83

$ 1.88

$ 6.46

$ 6.60

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.69

$ 1.63

$ 1.64

$ 1.94

$ 1.91

$ 6.90

$ 7.16

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.67

$ 1.62

$ 1.63

$ 1.93

$ 1.90

$ 6.86

$ 7.10

Dividends per common share

$ 0.52

$ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 2.04

$ 1.98

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,100,187



76,139,170



76,057,977



75,902,440



75,639,640



76,050,730



74,550,708

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,634,100



76,571,430



76,417,537



76,388,954



76,326,777



76,479,557



75,181,305

Effective tax rate



21.81 %



21.08 %



21.84 %



21.84 %



21.48 %



21.64 %



21.68 %



Performance and Capital Ratios

















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,







2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized)



0.94 %

1.10 %

1.11 %

1.29 %

1.28 % 1.11 % 1.12 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.13 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

1.35 %

1.29 % 1.17 % 1.20 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



7.99 %

9.24 %

9.34 %

10.96 %

11.41 % 9.37 % 9.84 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



9.60 %

9.25 %

9.45 %

11.53 %

11.50 % 9.94 % 10.59 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



13.53 %

15.52 %

15.81 %

18.81 %

20.17 % 15.87 % 17.16 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



16.12 %

15.54 %

15.98 %

19.75 %

20.33 % 16.80 % 18.40 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



63.43 %

54.00 %

53.59 %

51.41 %

47.96 % 55.50 % 54.21 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



56.89 %

53.96 %

53.18 %

49.34 %

47.63 % 53.27 % 52.34 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



37.01 %

31.84 %

30.75 %

27.09 %

26.40 % 31.34 % 29.54 %

Book value per common share

$ 72.78

$ 68.81

$ 69.61

$ 69.19

$ 67.04











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 46.32

$ 42.26

$ 42.96

$ 42.40

$ 40.09























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets



12.3 %

11.6 %

11.8 %

11.7 %

11.6 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



8.2 %

7.5 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

7.2 %









Tier 1 leverage (6)



9.4 %

9.3 %

9.2 %

9.1 %

8.7 %









Tier 1 common equity (6)



11.8 %

11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

11.0 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)



11.8 %

11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

11.0 %









Total risk-based capital (6)



14.1 %

13.8 %

13.5 %

13.3 %

13.0 %











Balance Sheet







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 510,922

$ 514,917

$ 552,900

$ 558,158

$ 548,387

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



487,955



814,220



960,849



1,438,504



764,176

Cash and cash equivalents



998,877



1,329,137



1,513,749



1,996,662



1,312,563



































Trading securities, at fair value



31,321



114,154



56,580



16,039



31,263

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,487,440



2,533,713



2,585,155



2,636,673



2,683,241

Securities available for sale, at fair value



4,784,388



4,623,618



4,949,334



5,159,999



5,326,822

Other investments



192,043



187,152



196,728



217,991



179,717

Total investment securities



7,463,871



7,344,483



7,731,217



8,014,663



8,189,780

Loans held for sale



50,888



27,443



42,951



27,289



28,968

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,108,813



1,171,543



1,269,983



1,325,400



1,429,731

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



4,796,913



5,064,254



5,275,913



5,620,290



5,943,092

Non-acquired



26,482,763



25,780,875



24,990,889



23,750,452



22,805,039

Less allowance for credit losses



(456,573)



(447,956)



(427,392)



(370,645)



(356,444)

Loans, net



31,931,916



31,568,716



31,109,393



30,325,497



29,821,418

Premises and equipment, net



519,197



516,583



518,353



517,146



520,635

Bank owned life insurance



991,454



984,881



979,494



967,750



964,708

Mortgage servicing rights



85,164



89,476



87,539



85,406



86,610

Core deposit and other intangibles



88,776



95,094



102,256



109,603



116,450

Goodwill



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106

Other assets



817,454



996,055



875,694



940,666



923,195

Total assets

$ 44,902,024

$ 44,989,128

$ 44,940,332

$ 44,923,827

$ 43,918,696



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 10,649,274

$ 11,158,431

$ 11,489,483

$ 12,422,583

$ 13,168,656

Interest-bearing



26,399,635



25,776,767



25,252,395



23,979,009



23,181,967

Total deposits



37,048,909



36,935,198



36,741,878



36,401,592



36,350,623

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



489,185



513,304



581,446



544,108



556,417

Other borrowings



491,904



391,997



792,090



1,292,182



392,275

Reserve for unfunded commitments



56,303



62,347



63,399



85,068



67,215

Other liabilities



1,282,625



1,855,295



1,471,509



1,351,873



1,477,239

Total liabilities



39,368,926



39,758,141



39,650,322



39,674,823



38,843,769



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



190,055



190,043



189,990



189,649



189,261

Surplus



4,240,413



4,238,753



4,228,910



4,224,503



4,215,712

Retained earnings



1,685,166



1,618,080



1,533,508



1,448,636



1,347,042

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(582,536)



(815,889)



(662,398)



(613,784)



(677,088)

Total shareholders' equity



5,533,098



5,230,987



5,290,010



5,249,004



5,074,927

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 44,902,024

$ 44,989,128

$ 44,940,332

$ 44,923,827

$ 43,918,696



































Common shares issued and outstanding



76,022,039



76,017,366



75,995,979



75,859,665



75,704,563



Net Interest Income and Margin

























































Three Months Ended





Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 814,244

$ 10,029

4.89 %

$ 822,805

$ 10,831

5.22 %

$ 1,849,877

$ 16,491

3.54 %

Investment securities



7,382,800



45,526

2.45 %



7,714,079



45,873

2.36 %



8,286,894



47,846

2.29 %

Loans held for sale



28,878



552

7.58 %



34,736



517

5.90 %



25,633



401

6.21 %

Total loans, excluding PPP



32,234,772



459,316

5.65 %



31,799,469



443,275

5.53 %



29,480,843



359,120

4.83 %

Total PPP loans



4,683



12

1.02 %



5,291



13

0.97 %



12,489



31

0.98 %

Total loans held for investment



32,239,455



459,328

5.65 %



31,804,760



443,288

5.53 %



29,493,332



359,151

4.83 %

Total interest-earning assets



40,465,377



515,435

5.05 %



40,376,380



500,509

4.92 %



39,655,736



423,889

4.24 %

Noninterest-earning assets



4,572,255













4,464,939













4,774,158











Total Assets

$ 45,037,632











$ 44,841,319











$ 44,429,894































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts

$ 18,957,647

$ 107,994

2.26 %

$ 18,291,300

$ 93,465

2.03 %

$ 17,044,865

$ 16,901

0.39 %

Savings deposits



2,680,065



1,888

0.28 %



2,845,250



1,919

0.27 %



3,536,330



1,021

0.11 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,294,555



39,702

3.67 %



4,413,855



38,560

3.47 %



2,444,361



2,023

0.33 %

Federal funds purchased



256,672



3,453

5.34 %



236,732



3,128

5.24 %



186,232



1,694

3.61 %

Repurchase agreements



265,839



1,458

2.18 %



303,339



1,163

1.52 %



363,336



253

0.28 %

Other borrowings



438,701



6,709

6.07 %



456,187



6,903

6.00 %



435,806



5,993

5.46 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



26,893,479



161,204

2.38 %



26,546,663



145,138

2.17 %



24,010,930



27,885

0.46 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



12,844,262













12,965,744













15,427,380











Shareholders' equity



5,299,891













5,328,912













4,991,584











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



18,144,153













18,294,656













20,418,964











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 45,037,632











$ 44,841,319











$ 44,429,894











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)







$ 354,231

3.47 %







$ 355,371

3.49 %







$ 396,004

3.96 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)













3.48 %













3.50 %













3.99 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.60 %













1.44 %













0.21 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.69 %













1.52 %













0.29 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 3,870











$ 4,053











$ 7,350





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 659











$ 646











$ 2,397









(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $51.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income and Expense



















































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 33,225

$ 32,830

$ 33,101

$ 29,859

$ 33,612

$ 129,015

$ 124,810

Mortgage banking income (loss)



2,191



2,478



4,354



4,332



(545)



13,355



17,790

Trust and investment services income



10,131



9,556



9,823



9,937



9,867



39,447



39,019

Securities (losses) gains, net



(2)



—



—



45



—



43



30

Correspondent banking and capital markets income



16,081



24,808



27,734



21,956



16,760



90,579



92,910

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin



(12,677)



(11,892)



(8,547)



(8,362)



(8,451)



(41,478)



(14,155)

Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



3,404



12,916



19,187



13,594



8,309



49,101



78,755

Bank owned life insurance income



6,567



7,039



6,271



6,813



6,723



26,690



24,311

Other



9,973



8,029



4,478



6,775



5,426



29,255



24,532

Total Noninterest Income

$ 65,489

$ 72,848

$ 77,214

$ 71,355

$ 63,392

$ 286,906

$ 309,247















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 145,850

$ 146,146

$ 147,342

$ 144,060

$ 140,440

$ 583,398

$ 554,704

Occupancy expense



22,715



22,251



22,196



21,533



22,412



88,695



89,501

Information services expense



22,000



21,428



21,119



19,925



19,847



84,472



79,701

OREO and loan related (income) expense



948



613



(14)



169



78



1,716



369

Business development and staff related



7,492



5,995



6,672



5,957



5,851



26,116



20,133

Amortization of intangibles



6,615



6,616



7,028



7,299



8,027



27,558



33,205

Professional fees



7,025



3,456



4,364



3,702



3,756



18,547



15,331

Supplies and printing expense



2,761



2,623



2,554



2,640



2,411



10,578



9,621

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



8,325



8,632



9,819



6,294



6,589



33,070



23,033

Advertising and marketing



2,826



3,009



1,521



2,118



2,669



9,474



8,888

Other operating expenses



19,217



17,273



18,217



17,396



15,877



72,103



64,327

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



1,778



164



1,808



9,412



1,542



13,162



30,888

FDIC special assessment



25,691



—



—



—



—



25,691



—

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 273,243

$ 238,206

$ 242,626

$ 240,505

$ 229,499

$ 994,580

$ 929,701



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,923,514

$ 2,776,241

$ 2,817,125

$ 2,749,290

$ 2,860,360

Investor commercial real estate*



9,227,968



9,372,683



9,187,948



8,957,507



8,769,201

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,497,671



5,539,097



5,585,951



5,522,514



5,460,193

Commercial and industrial



5,504,539



5,458,229



5,378,294



5,321,306



5,313,483

Consumer real estate *



7,993,450



7,608,145



7,275,495



6,860,831



6,475,210

Consumer/other



1,241,347



1,262,277



1,291,972



1,284,694



1,299,415

Total Loans

$ 32,388,489

$ 32,016,672

$ 31,536,785

$ 30,696,142

$ 30,177,862





* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $715.5 million, $863.1 million, $928.4 million, $893.7 million, and $904.1 million, for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 10,649,274

$ 11,158,431

$ 11,489,483

$ 12,422,583

$ 13,168,656

Interest-bearing checking



7,978,799



7,806,243



8,185,609



8,316,023



8,955,519

Savings



2,632,212



2,760,166



2,931,320



3,156,214



3,464,351

Money market



11,538,671



10,756,431



9,710,032



8,388,275



8,342,111

Time deposits



4,249,953



4,453,927



4,425,434



4,118,497



2,419,986

Total Deposits

$ 37,048,909

$ 36,935,198

$ 36,741,878

$ 36,401,592

$ 36,350,623



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)

$ 32,798,956

$ 32,481,271

$ 32,316,444

$ 32,283,095

$ 33,930,637



Asset Quality







































Ending Balance





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 110,467

$ 105,856

$ 104,772

$ 68,176

$ 44,671

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



11,305



783



3,620



2,667



2,358

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



711



449



227



186



245

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



122,483



107,088



108,619



71,029



47,274

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



59,755



57,464



60,734



52,795



59,554

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,174



1,821



571



983



1,992

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



712



378



981



3,446



922

Total acquired nonperforming assets



61,641



59,663



62,286



57,224



62,468

Total nonperforming assets

$ 184,124

$ 166,751

$ 170,905

$ 128,253

$ 109,742









































Three Months Ended





Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,





2023

2023

2023

2023

2022

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.41 %



1.40 %



1.36 %



1.21 %



1.18 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans



1.58 %



1.59 %



1.56 %



1.48 %



1.40 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



249.90 %



269.98 %



251.86 %



297.42 %



328.29 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.09 %



0.16 %



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.01 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.41 %



0.37 %



0.38 %



0.29 %



0.25 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.56 %



0.52 %



0.54 %



0.41 %



0.36 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2023:

































Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2023

$ 409,850

$ 38,106

$ 447,956

$ 62,347

Charge offs



(8,398)



—



(8,398)



—

Acquired charge offs



(1,307)



(768)



(2,075)



—

Recoveries



1,416



—



1,416



—

Acquired recoveries



788



948



1,736



—

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



21,527



(5,589)



15,938



(6,044)

Ending balance 12/31/2023

$ 423,876

$ 32,697

$ 456,573

$ 56,303





























Period end loans

$ 31,279,676

$ 1,108,813

$ 32,388,489



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.36 %



2.95 %



1.41 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 8,457,055

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.67 %





* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 26, 2024. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 26, 2024 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.











































(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2023



Sep. 30, 2023



Jun. 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022

Net income (GAAP)

$ 106,791



$ 124,144



$ 123,447



$ 139,926



$ 143,502

Provision for credit losses



9,893





32,709





38,389





33,091





47,142

Tax provision



29,793





33,160





34,495





39,096





39,253

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



1,778





164





1,808





9,412





1,542

FDIC special assessment



25,691





—





—





—





—

Securities losses (gains)



2





—





—





(45)





—

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 173,948



$ 190,177



$ 198,139



$ 221,480



$ 231,439











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 45,037,632



$ 44,841,319



$ 44,628,124



$ 44,104,478



$ 44,429,894

PPNR ROAA



1.53 %



1.68 %



1.78 %



2.04 %



2.07 %









































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,634





76,571





76,418





76,389





76,327

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$ 2.27



$ 2.48



$ 2.59



$ 2.90



$ 3.03















































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2023



Sep. 30, 2023



Jun. 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022

Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 354,231



$ 355,371



$ 361,743



$ 381,263



$ 396,004

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



3,870





4,053





5,481





7,398





7,350

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 350,361



$ 351,318



$ 356,262



$ 373,865



$ 388,654











































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)







































Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 354,231



$ 355,371



$ 361,743



$ 381,263



$ 396,004

Total average interest-earning assets



40,465,377





40,376,380





40,127,836





39,409,340





39,655,736

NIM, non-tax equivalent



3.47 %



3.49 %



3.62 %



3.92 %



3.96 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)



659





646





698





1,020





2,397

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)

$ 354,890



$ 356,017



$ 362,441



$ 382,283



$ 398,401

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.48 %



3.50 %



3.62 %



3.93 %



3.99 %































































Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,



Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2023



2023



2023



2023



2022



2023



2022

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























































Net income (GAAP)

$ 106,791



$ 124,144



$ 123,447



$ 139,926



$ 143,502



$ 494,308



$ 496,049

Securities losses (gains), net of tax



2





—





—





(35)





—





(33)





(24)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



1,391





130





1,414





7,356





1,211





10,291





24,163

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



20,087





—





—





—





—





20,087





—

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 128,271



$ 124,274



$ 124,861



$ 147,247



$ 144,713



$ 524,653



$ 533,680



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)























































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.40



$ 1.63



$ 1.62



$ 1.84



$ 1.90



$ 6.50



$ 6.65

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)



0.00





—





—





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.19

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.03





0.00





0.02





0.10





0.01





0.14





0.32

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



0.26





—





—





—





—





0.26





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.69



$ 1.63



$ 1.64



$ 1.94



$ 1.91



$ 6.90



$ 7.16



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)























































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.39



$ 1.62



$ 1.62



$ 1.83



$ 1.88



$ 6.46



$ 6.60

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)



0.00





—





—





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.02





0.00





0.01





0.10





0.02





0.14





0.32

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



0.26





—





—





—





—





0.26





—

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.67



$ 1.62



$ 1.63



$ 1.93



$ 1.90



$ 6.86



$ 7.10



























































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)























































Return on average assets (GAAP)



0.94 %



1.10 %



1.11 %



1.29 %



1.28 %



1.11 %



1.12 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)



0.00 %



— %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.03 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.01 %



— %



0.01 %



0.06 %



0.01 %



0.02 %



0.05 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



0.18 %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.04 %



— % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.13 %



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.35 %



1.29 %



1.17 %



1.20 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



7.99 %



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



9.37 %



9.84 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)



0.00 %



— %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.27 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.11 %



0.01 %



0.11 %



0.57 %



0.09 %



0.19 %



0.48 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



1.50 %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.38 %



— % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



9.60 %



9.25 %



9.45 %



11.53 %



11.50 %



9.94 %



10.59 %

























































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



7.99 %



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



9.37 %



9.84 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



5.54 %



6.28 %



6.47 %



7.85 %



8.76 %



6.50 %



7.32 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



13.53 %



15.52 %



15.81 %



18.81 %



20.17 %



15.87 %



17.16 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



7.99 %



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



9.37 %



9.84 % Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains)



0.00 %



— %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.27 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.10 %



0.01 %



0.11 %



0.58 %



0.10 %



0.20 %



0.48 % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax



1.50 %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.38 %



— % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



6.53 %



6.29 %



6.53 %



8.21 %



8.82 %



6.85 %



7.81 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



16.12 %



15.54 %



15.98 %



19.75 %



20.33 %



16.80 %



18.40 %

























































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)























































Efficiency ratio



63.43 %



54.00 %



53.59 %



51.41 %



47.96 %



55.50 %



54.21 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



(0.43) %



(0.04) %



(0.41) %



(2.07) %



(0.33) %



(0.76) %



(1.87) % Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment



(6.11) %



— %



— %



— %



— %



(1.47) %



— % Adjusted efficiency ratio



56.89 %



53.96 %



53.18 %



49.34 %



47.63 %



53.27 %



52.34 %

























































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)























































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 72.78



$ 68.81



$ 69.61



$ 69.19



$ 67.04

















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(26.46)





(26.55)





(26.65)





(26.79)





(26.95)

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 46.32



$ 42.26



$ 42.96



$ 42.40



$ 40.09











































































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)























































Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



12.32 %



11.63 %



11.77 %



11.68 %



11.56 %















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.11) %



(4.15) %



(4.16) %



(4.18) %



(4.31) %















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.21 %



7.48 %



7.61 %



7.50 %



7.25 %

















Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables: (1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $3.9 million, $4.1 million, $5.5 million, $7.4 million, and $7.3 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense of $1.8 million, $164,000, $1.8 million, $9.4 million, and $1.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities (losses) gains of $(2,000) and $45,000 for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively; and (c) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $25.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, FDIC special assessment and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $6.6 million, $6.6 million, $7.0 million, $7.3 million, and $8.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) December 31, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, the number and pace of interest rate increases, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; (4) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (5) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (6) potential deterioration in real estate values; (7) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (8) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people, which could be exacerbated by the continuing work from remote environment; (9) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (10) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (11) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (12) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (13) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (14) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (15) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (16) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (17) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (18) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations or other guidance, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (19) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (20) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (21) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (22) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently passed state legislation and proposed federal and state regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (23) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (24) excessive loan losses; (25) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from previously announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs and other deposit products; (26) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (27) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (28) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (30) catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including public health crises and infectious disease outbreaks, as well as any government actions in response to such events, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (31) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; and (32) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

