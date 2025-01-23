SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024.

SouthState Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

"SouthState finished strong in 2024. We produced steady growth in loans and deposits and had a nice uptick in net interest margin and fees. The result was net income of $144 million and a 9% increase in PPNR over the third quarter, driven by 6% revenue growth", commented John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "We were also pleased to receive prompt regulatory approval of the IBTX acquisition, which allowed us to close ahead of schedule on January 1.  With Independent Financial, our momentum carries forward into 2025.  We will continue working to build a high-quality bank with scale in the fastest growing markets in the country."

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2024 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.87; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.93
  • Net Income of $144.2 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $148.8 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 9.7%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.1% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.6%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.23% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.27%*
  • Book Value per Share of $77.18; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $51.11

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $370 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $367 million
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.48%
  • Net charge-offs of $5.3 million, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized; $6.4 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.51% of loans
  • Noninterest Income of $81 million; Noninterest Income represented 0.69% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2024*
  • Efficiency Ratio of 56% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 54%

∗ Annualized percentages

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $355 million, or 4% annualized, led by increases in commercial and industrial, and commercial owner occupied real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 89%
  • Deposits increased $423 million, or 4% annualized
  • Total loan yield of 5.76%, down 0.10% from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 1.75%, down 0.15% from prior quarter
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 15.0%, 10.0%, and 12.6%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Completed previously announced merger of Independent Bank Group, Inc. ("Independent") on January 1, 2025

Other Subsequent Events

  • SouthState Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") entered into an agreement on January 8, 2025 with entities affiliated with Blue Owl Real Estate Capital, LLC to sell branch properties and enter into triple net lease agreements with such purchasers on those same properties effective upon the closing of the sale
  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.54 per share, payable on February 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2025

Financial Performance

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENT

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Interest Income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

489,709

$

494,082

$

478,360

$

463,688

$

459,880

$

1,925,838

$

1,716,405

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell



59,096

50,096

52,764

53,567

55,555

215,524

228,001

Total interest income

548,805

544,178

531,124

517,255

515,435

2,141,362

1,944,406

Interest Expense





















   Deposits



168,263

177,919

165,481

160,162

149,584

671,825

440,257

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

10,763

14,779

15,384

13,157

11,620

54,083

51,541

Total interest expense

179,026

192,698

180,865

173,319

161,204

725,908

491,798

Net Interest Income

369,779

351,480

350,259

343,936

354,231

1,415,454

1,452,608

  Provision (recovery) for credit losses

6,371

(6,971)

3,889

12,686

9,893

15,975

114,082

Net Interest Income after Provision (Recovery) for Credit Losses

363,408

358,451

346,370

331,250

344,338

1,399,479

1,338,526

Noninterest Income



80,545

74,934

75,225

71,558

65,489

302,262

286,906

Noninterest Expense





















Operating expense

250,699

243,543

242,343

240,923

245,774

977,508

955,727

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

6,531

3,304

5,785

4,513

1,778

20,133

13,162

FDIC special assessment

(621)



619

3,854

25,691

3,852

25,691

Total noninterest expense

256,609

246,847

248,747

249,290

273,243

1,001,493

994,580

Income before Income Tax Provision

187,344

186,538

172,848

153,518

136,584

700,248

630,852

Income tax provision

43,166

43,359

40,478

38,462

29,793

165,465

136,544

Net Income

$

144,178

$

143,179

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

534,783

$

494,308























Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net Income (GAAP)

$

144,178

$

143,179

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

534,783

$

494,308

Securities losses (gains), net of tax

38







2

38

(33)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

5,026

2,536

4,430

3,382

1,391

15,374

10,291

FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(478)



474

2,888

20,087

2,884

20,087

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

148,764

$

145,715

$

137,274

$

121,326

$

128,271

$

553,079

$

524,653























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.89

$

1.88

$

1.74

$

1.51

$

1.40

$

7.01

$

6.50

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.87

$

1.86

$

1.73

$

1.50

$

1.39

$

6.97

$

6.46

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.95

$

1.91

$

1.80

$

1.59

$

1.69

$

7.25

$

6.90

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

1.79

$

1.58

$

1.67

$

7.21

$

6.86

   Dividends per common share

$

0.54

$

0.54

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

2.12

$

2.04

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,360,935

76,299,069

76,251,401

76,301,411

76,100,187

76,303,351

76,050,730

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,957,882

76,805,436

76,607,281

76,660,081

76,634,100

76,762,354

76,479,557

   Effective tax rate

23.04 %

23.24 %

23.42 %

25.05 %

21.81 %

23.63 %

21.64 %

Performance and Capital Ratios

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,



2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.23

%

1.25

%

1.17

%

1.03

%

0.94

%

1.17

%

1.11

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.27

%

1.27

%

1.22

%

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.21

%

1.17

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.72

%

9.91

%

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.41

%

9.37

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

10.03

%

10.08

%

9.94

%

8.81

%

9.60

%

9.73

%

9.94

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

15.09

%

15.63

%

15.49

%

13.63

%

13.53

%

14.98

%

15.87

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

15.56

%

15.89

%

16.05

%

14.35

%

16.12

%

15.47

%

16.80

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



55.73

%

56.58

%

57.03

%

58.48

%

63.43

%

56.93

%

55.50

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

54.42

%

55.80

%

55.52

%

56.47

%

56.89

%

55.53

%

53.27

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

28.58

%

28.76

%

29.93

%

34.42

%

37.01

%

30.22

%

31.34

%

Book value per common share

$

77.18

$

77.42

$

74.16

$

72.82

$

72.78





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

51.11

$

51.26

$

47.90

$

46.48

$

46.32



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets



12.7

%

12.8

%

12.4

%

12.3

%

12.3

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

8.8

%

8.9

%

8.4

%

8.2

%

8.2

%




Tier 1 leverage (6)

10.0

%

10.0

%

9.7

%

9.6

%

9.4

%




Tier 1 common equity (6)



12.6

%

12.4

%

12.1

%

11.9

%

11.8

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)

12.6

%

12.4

%

12.1

%

11.9

%

11.8

%




Total risk-based capital (6)



15.0

%

14.7

%

14.4

%

14.4

%

14.1

%




Balance Sheet

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

BALANCE SHEET

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

525,506

$

563,887

$

507,425

$

478,271

$

510,922

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

866,561

648,792

609,741

731,186

487,955

Cash and cash equivalents

1,392,067

1,212,679

1,117,166

1,209,457

998,877

















Trading securities, at fair value

102,932

87,103

92,161

66,188

31,321

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,254,670

2,301,307

2,348,528

2,446,589

2,487,440

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

4,320,593

4,564,363

4,498,264

4,598,400

4,784,388

   Other investments

223,613

211,458

201,516

187,285

192,043

               Total investment securities

6,798,876

7,077,128

7,048,308

7,232,274

7,463,871

Loans held for sale

279,426

287,043

100,007

56,553

50,888

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



862,155

913,342

957,255

1,031,283

1,108,813

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



3,635,782

3,959,028

4,253,323

4,534,583

4,796,913

Non-acquired

29,404,990

28,675,822

28,023,986

27,101,444

26,482,763

    Less allowance for credit losses

(465,280)

(467,981)

(472,298)

(469,654)

(456,573)

               Loans, net

33,437,647

33,080,211

32,762,266

32,197,656

31,931,916

Premises and equipment, net

502,559

507,452

517,382

512,635

519,197

Bank owned life insurance

1,013,209

1,007,275

1,001,998

997,562

991,454

Mortgage servicing rights

89,795

83,512

88,904

87,970

85,164

Core deposit and other intangibles

66,458

71,835

77,389

83,193

88,776

Goodwill

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

Other assets



775,129

745,303

765,283

778,244

817,454

                Total assets

$

46,381,204

$

46,082,647

$

45,493,970

$

45,144,838

$

44,902,024

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

10,192,117

$

10,376,531

$

10,374,464

$

10,546,410

$

10,649,274

   Interest-bearing



27,868,749

27,261,664

26,723,938

26,632,024

26,399,635

               Total deposits

38,060,866

37,638,195

37,098,402

37,178,434

37,048,909

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

514,912

538,322

542,403

554,691

489,185

Other borrowings

391,534

691,626

691,719

391,812

491,904

Reserve for unfunded commitments

45,327

41,515

50,248

53,229

56,303

Other liabilities



1,478,150

1,268,409

1,460,795

1,419,663

1,282,625

               Total liabilities

40,490,789

40,178,067

39,843,567

39,597,829

39,368,926

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

190,805

190,674

190,489

190,443

190,055

   Surplus

4,259,722

4,249,672

4,238,192

4,230,345

4,240,413

   Retained earnings

2,046,809

1,943,874

1,841,933

1,749,215

1,685,166

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(606,921)

(479,640)

(620,211)

(622,994)

(582,536)

               Total shareholders' equity

5,890,415

5,904,580

5,650,403

5,547,009

5,533,098

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

46,381,204

$

46,082,647

$

45,493,970

$

45,144,838

$

44,902,024

















Common shares issued and outstanding

76,322,206

76,269,577

76,195,723

76,177,163

76,022,039

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2024

Sep. 30, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

1,308,313

$

14,162

4.31 %

$

559,942

$

6,462

4.59 %

$

814,244

$

10,029

4.89 %

Investment securities

7,144,438

44,934

2.50 %

7,163,934

43,634

2.42 %

7,382,800

45,526

2.45 %

Loans held for sale

179,803

2,304

5.10 %

112,429

2,694

9.53 %

28,878

552

7.58 %

Total loans held for investment

33,662,822

487,405

5.76 %

33,387,675

491,388

5.86 %

32,239,455

459,328

5.65 %

     Total interest-earning assets

42,295,376

548,805

5.16 %

41,223,980

544,178

5.25 %

40,465,377

515,435

5.05 %

Noninterest-earning assets



4,214,390






4,373,250






4,572,255





     Total Assets

$

46,509,766





$

45,597,230





$

45,037,632































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

20,823,079

$

121,239

2.32 %

$

19,936,966

$

129,613

2.59 %

$

18,957,647

$

107,994

2.26 %

Savings deposits

2,427,760

1,741

0.29 %

2,453,886

1,893

0.31 %

2,680,065

1,888

0.28 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,517,047

45,283

3.99 %

4,489,441

46,413

4.11 %

4,294,555

39,702

3.67 %

Federal funds purchased

292,626

3,479

4.73 %

304,582

4,178

5.46 %

256,672

3,453

5.34 %

Repurchase agreements

261,373

1,382

2.10 %

258,166

1,519

2.34 %

265,839

1,458

2.18 %

Other borrowings

394,853

5,902

5.95 %

611,247

9,082

5.91 %

438,701

6,709

6.07 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities



28,716,738

179,026

2.48 %

28,054,288

192,698

2.73 %

26,893,479

161,204

2.38 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

10,561,382






10,412,512






11,059,306





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,330,020






1,382,260






1,784,956





Shareholders' equity

5,901,626






5,748,170






5,299,891





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

17,793,028






17,542,942






18,144,153





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

46,509,766





$

45,597,230





$

45,037,632





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

369,779

3.48 %



$

351,480

3.39 %



$

354,231

3.47 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








3.48 %






3.40 %






3.48 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






1.75 %






1.90 %






1.60 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






1.81 %






1.99 %






1.69 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

2,887





$

2,858





$

3,870


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

547





$

486





$

659



The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $36.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

35,121

$

33,986

$

33,842

$

33,145

$

33,225

$

136,094

$

129,015

   Mortgage banking income

4,777

3,189

5,912

6,169

2,191

20,047

13,355

   Trust and investment services income

12,414

11,578

11,091

10,391

10,131

45,474

39,447

   Securities (losses) gains, net

(50)







(2)

(50)

43

   Correspondent banking and capital markets income

20,905

17,381

16,267

14,591

16,081

69,144

90,579

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin

(7,350)

(7,488)

(11,407)

(10,280)

(12,677)

(36,525)

(41,478)

   Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



13,555

9,893

4,860

4,311

3,404

32,619

49,101

   Bank owned life insurance income

7,944

8,276

7,372

6,892

6,567

30,484

26,690

   Other

6,784

8,012

12,148

10,650

9,973

37,594

29,255

         Total Noninterest Income

$

80,545

$

74,934

$

75,225

$

71,558

$

65,489

$

302,262

$

286,906























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

154,116

$

150,865

$

151,435

$

150,453

$

145,850

$

606,869

$

583,398

   Occupancy expense

22,831

22,242

22,453

22,577

22,715

90,103

88,695

   Information services expense

23,416

23,280

23,144

22,353

22,000

92,193

84,472

   OREO and loan related expense

1,416

1,358

1,307

606

948

4,687

1,716

   Business development and staff related

7,450

5,797

6,220

5,799

7,492

25,266

26,116

   Amortization of intangibles

5,326

5,327

5,744

5,998

6,615

22,395

27,558

   Professional fees

5,366

4,017

3,906

3,115

7,025

16,404

18,547

   Supplies and printing expense

2,729

2,762

2,526

2,540

2,761

10,558

10,578

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

7,365

7,482

7,771

8,534

8,325

31,152

33,070

   Advertising and marketing

2,269

2,296

2,594

1,984

2,826

9,143

9,474

   Other operating expenses

18,415

18,117

15,243

16,964

19,217

68,738

72,103

   Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

6,531

3,304

5,785

4,513

1,778

20,133

13,162

   FDIC special assessment

(621)



619

3,854

25,691

3,852

25,691

         Total Noninterest Expense

$

256,609

$

246,847

$

248,747

$

249,290

$

273,243

$

1,001,493

$

994,580

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Construction and land development * †

$

2,184,327

$

2,458,151

$

2,592,307

$

2,437,343

$

2,923,514

Investor commercial real estate*

9,991,482

9,856,709

9,731,773

9,752,529

9,227,968

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,716,376

5,544,716

5,522,978

5,511,855

5,497,671

Commercial and industrial

6,222,876

5,931,187

5,769,838

5,544,131

5,504,539

Consumer real estate *

8,714,969

8,649,714

8,440,724

8,223,066

7,993,450

Consumer/other

1,072,897

1,107,715

1,176,944

1,198,386

1,241,347

Total Loans

$

33,902,927

$

33,548,192

$

33,234,564

$

32,667,310

$

32,388,489

*   Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

†   Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $386.2 million, $429.8 million, $544.2 million, $623.9 million, and $715.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.


Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

DEPOSITS

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

10,192,116

$

10,376,531

$

10,374,464

$

10,546,410

$

10,649,274

Interest-bearing checking

8,232,322

7,550,392

7,547,406

7,898,835

7,978,799

Savings

2,414,172

2,442,584

2,475,130

2,557,203

2,632,212

Money market

13,056,534

12,614,046

12,122,336

11,895,385

11,538,671

Time deposits

4,165,722

4,654,642

4,579,066

4,280,601

4,249,953

Total Deposits

$

38,060,866

$

37,638,195

$

37,098,402

$

37,178,434

$

37,048,909

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)


$

33,895,144

$

32,983,553

$

32,519,336

$

32,897,833

$

32,798,956

Asset Quality

Ending Balance


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

141,982

$

111,240

$

110,774

$

106,189

$

110,467

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

3,293

6,890

5,843

2,497

11,305

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

1,182

1,217

2,876

1,589

711

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



146,457

119,347

119,493

110,275

122,483

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

65,314

70,731

78,287

63,451

59,755

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-

389

916

135

1,174

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

1,583

493

598

655

712

Total acquired nonperforming assets

66,897

71,613

79,801

64,241

61,641

Total nonperforming assets

$

213,354

$

190,960

$

199,294

$

174,516

$

184,124



















Three Months Ended


Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,


2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.37 %

1.39 %

1.42 %

1.44 %

1.41 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans

1.51 %

1.52 %

1.57 %

1.60 %

1.58 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

220.94 %

247.28 %

241.19 %

272.62 %

249.90 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.06 %

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.09 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.46 %

0.41 %

0.44 %

0.39 %

0.41 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.62 %

0.56 %

0.59 %

0.53 %

0.56 %

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2024:

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 9/30/2024

$

444,622

$

23,359

$

467,981

$

41,515

Charge offs

(8,407)



(8,407)


Acquired charge offs

(173)

(1,357)

(1,530)


Recoveries

2,140



2,140


Acquired recoveries

1,759

778

2,537


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

5,018

(2,459)

2,559

3,812

Ending balance 12/31/2024

$

444,959

$

20,321

$

465,280

$

45,327














Period end loans

$

33,040,772

$

862,155

$

33,902,927

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.35 %

2.36 %

1.37 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

7,780,323

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.58 %

*   Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 24, 2025.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations.  The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/.  The conference ID number is 4200408.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 24, 2025 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  The Bank, the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Texas and Colorado.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2024

Sep. 30, 2024

Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Net income (GAAP)

$

144,178

$

143,179

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

Provision (recovery) for credit losses

6,371


(6,971)


3,889


12,686


9,893

Tax provision

43,166


43,359


40,478


38,462


29,793

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

6,531


3,304


5,785


4,513


1,778

FDIC special assessment

(621)





619


3,854


25,691

Securities losses

50











2

 Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

199,675

$

182,871

$

183,141

$

174,571

$

173,948





















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Dec. 31, 2024

Sep. 30, 2024

Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Net interest income (GAAP)


$

369,779

$

351,480

$

350,259

$

343,936

$

354,231

Less:



















 Total accretion on acquired loans

2,887


2,858


4,386


4,287


3,870

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

366,892

$

348,622

$

345,873

$

339,649

$

350,361





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

369,779

$

351,480

$

350,259

$

343,936

$

354,231

 Total average interest-earning assets

42,295,376


41,223,980


41,011,662


40,657,176


40,465,377

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.48

%

3.39

%

3.43

%

3.40

%

3.47

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)

547


486


631


528


659

 Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

370,326

$

351,966

$

350,890

$

344,464

$

354,890

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.48

%

3.40

%

3.44

%

3.41

%

3.48

%


Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

Dec. 31,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

144,178

$

143,179

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

534,783

$

494,308

Securities losses (gains), net of tax

38











2


38


(33)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

5,026


2,536


4,430


3,382


1,391


15,374


10,291

FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(478)





474


2,888


20,087


2,884


20,087

 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

148,764

$

145,715

$

137,274

$

121,326

$

128,271

$

553,079

$

524,653





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.89

$

1.88

$

1.74

$

1.51

$

1.40

$

7.01

$

6.50

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

0.00











0.00


0.00


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.07


0.03


0.05


0.04


0.03


0.20


0.14

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.01)





0.01


0.04


0.26


0.04


0.26

 Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.95

$

1.91

$

1.80

$

1.59

$

1.69

$

7.25

$

6.90





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.87

$

1.86

$

1.73

$

1.50

$

1.39

$

6.97

$

6.46

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

0.00











0.00


0.00


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.07


0.04


0.05


0.04


0.02


0.21


0.13

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.01)





0.01


0.04


0.26


0.04


0.26

 Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

1.79

$

1.58

$

1.67

$

7.21

$

6.86





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.23

%

1.25

%

1.17

%

1.03

%

0.94

%

1.17

%

1.11

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

0.00

%

%

%

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.04

%

0.02

%

0.05

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.00)

%

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

0.18

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.27

%

1.27

%

1.22

%

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.21

%

1.17

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.72

%

9.91

%

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.41

%

9.37

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

0.00

%

%

%

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.34

%

0.17

%

0.33

%

0.24

%

0.11

%

0.27

%

0.19

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.03)

%

%

0.03

%

0.21

%

1.50

%

0.05

%

0.38

%

 Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

10.03

%

10.08

%

9.94

%

8.81

%

9.60

%

9.73

%

9.94

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.72

%

9.91

%

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.41

%

9.37

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

5.37

%

5.72

%

5.91

%

5.27

%

5.54

%

5.57

%

6.50

%

 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.09

%

15.63

%

15.49

%

13.63

%

13.53

%

14.98

%

15.87

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.72

%

9.91

%

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.41

%

9.37

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

0.00

%

%

%

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.34

%

0.18

%

0.32

%

0.25

%

0.10

%

0.27

%

0.20

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

(0.03)

%

%

0.03

%

0.21

%

1.50

%

0.05

%

0.38

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax

5.53

%

5.80

%

6.12

%

5.53

%

6.53

%

5.74

%

6.85

%

 Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.56

%

15.89

%

16.05

%

14.35

%

16.12

%

15.47

%

16.80

%





























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



55.73

%

56.58

%

57.03

%

58.48

%

63.43

%

56.93

%

55.50

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

(1.31)

%

(0.78)

%

(1.36)

%

(1.08)

%

(0.43)

%

(1.14)

%

(0.76)

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment

%

%

(0.15)

%

(0.93)

%

(6.11)

%

(0.26)

%

(1.47)

%

 Adjusted efficiency ratio



54.42

%

55.80

%

55.52

%

56.47

%

56.89

%

55.53

%

53.27

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

77.18

$

77.42

$

74.16

$

72.82

$

72.78








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(26.07)


(26.16)


(26.26)


(26.34)


(26.46)








 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

51.11

$

51.26

$

47.90

$

46.48

$

46.32





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



12.70

%

12.81

%

12.42

%

12.29

%

12.32

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(3.91)

%

(3.94)

%

(4.03)

%

(4.08)

%

(4.11)

%







 Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.79

%

8.87

%

8.39

%

8.21

%

8.21

%







Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $2.9 million, $2.9 million, $4.4 million, $4.3 million, and $3.9 million during the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $14.4 million and $20.8 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $6.5 million, $3.3 million, $5.8 million, $4.5 million, and $1.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $20.1 million and $13.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(50,000) and $(2,000) for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and pre-tax net losses of $(50,000) and pre-tax net gains of $43,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; and (c) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(621,000), $619,000, $3.9 million, and $25.7 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $3.8 million and $25.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, FDIC special assessment and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $5.3 million, $5.3 million, $5.7 million, $6.0 million, and $6.6 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $22.4 million and $27.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

December 31, 2024 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes loans held for sale.

(8)

Includes pre-tax cyber incident costs of $329,000, $56,000, $3.5 million and $4.4 million for the quarters ended, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and $8.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic volatility risk, including inflation, potentially resulting in higher rates, deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses, or on the other hand lower rates, which also may have other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Independent including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Independent's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Independent's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people as we grow and are located in new markets, and being able to offer competitive salaries and benefits, including flexibility of working remotely or in the office; (5) deposit attrition, client loss or revenue loss following completed mergers or acquisitions that may be greater than anticipated; (6) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (7) interest rate risk primarily resulting from our inability to effectively manage the risk, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (8) a decrease in our net interest income due to the interest rate environment; (9) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (10) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (11) potential deterioration in real estate values; (12) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (13) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (14) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (15) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (16) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (17) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; (18) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (19) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards, and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity; (20) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations or other guidance, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (21) risks related to the legal, regulatory, and supervisory environment, including changes in financial services legislation, regulation, policies, or government officials or other personnel; (22) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (23) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (24) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (25) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of changes in federal and state laws, regulations and guidance relating to climate change; (26) excessive loan losses; (27) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from previously announced or proposed regulatory changes in the Bank's consumer programs and products; (28) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (29) catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including public health crises and infectious disease outbreaks, as well as any government actions in response to such events, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (30) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; (31) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (32) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (33) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; and (34) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

