SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023.

"Following the turmoil in March, we demonstrated the value of SouthState's granular deposit franchise with 6% annualized growth in customer deposits and a low cycle-to-date beta of 22%", said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we are pleased to report 11% annualized loan growth fueled by a resilient economy and strong population growth in the Southeast. As we approach the next phase of the economic cycle, we believe we are well-prepared with healthy capital and reserve levels."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2023 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.62 ; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.63

; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of Net Income of $123.4 million ; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $124.9 million

; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of Return on Average Common Equity of 9.3% and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.8%; Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 16.0%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.11%; Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.12%*

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.59

Book Value per Share of $69.61 increased by $0.42 per share compared to the prior quarter

increased by per share compared to the prior quarter Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $42.96

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

Net Interest Income of $362 million ; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) decreased $18 million from prior quarter, due to a $47 million increase in interest expense, offset by a $28 million increase in interest income and a $2 million decrease in loan accretion

; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion and deferred fees on PPP) (Non-GAAP) decreased from prior quarter, due to a increase in interest expense, offset by a increase in interest income and a decrease in loan accretion Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.62%

Net charge-offs of $3.3 million , or 0.04% annualized; $38.4 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including provision for unfunded commitments; 8 basis points build in total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments to 1.56%

, or 0.04% annualized; Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including provision for unfunded commitments; 8 basis points build in total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments to 1.56% Noninterest Income of $77 million , up $6 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital market income; Noninterest Income represented 0.69% of average assets for the second quarter of 2023

, up compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital market income; Noninterest Income represented 0.69% of average assets for the second quarter of 2023 Efficiency Ratio of 54%; Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 53%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $841 million , or 11% annualized, led by consumer real estate and investor commercial real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 86%

, or 11% annualized, led by consumer real estate and investor commercial real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 86% Deposits increased $340 million , or 4% annualized, despite a $209 million decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased $549 million , or 6% annualized, from prior quarter

, or 4% annualized, despite a decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased , or 6% annualized, from prior quarter Total deposit cost of 1.11%, up 0.48% from prior quarter, resulting in a 22% cycle-to-date beta

Other borrowings decreased $500 million as a result of FHLB advance payoffs during the quarter

as a result of FHLB advance payoffs during the quarter Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 7.6%, 13.5%, 9.2%, and 11.3%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.50 per share to $0.52 per share; the dividend is payable on August 18, 2023 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023

Financial Performance



















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 419,355

$ 393,366

$ 359,552

$ 312,856

$ 272,000

$ 812,720

$ 505,617

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell (8)



58,698



57,043



64,337



63,476



54,333



115,742



91,187

Total interest income



478,053



450,409



423,889



376,332



326,333



928,462



596,804

Interest expense











































Deposits (8)



100,787



55,942



19,945



7,534



4,914



156,729



9,506

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



15,523



13,204



7,940



6,464



5,604



28,727



9,966

Total interest expense



116,310



69,146



27,885



13,998



10,518



185,456



19,472

Net interest income (8)



361,743



381,263



396,004



362,334



315,815



743,006



577,332

Provision for credit losses



38,389



33,091



47,142



23,876



19,286



71,480



10,837

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



323,354



348,172



348,862



338,458



296,529



671,526



566,495

Noninterest income (8)



77,214



71,355



63,392



73,053



86,756



148,569



172,803

Noninterest expense











































Operating expense



240,818



231,093



227,957



226,754



225,779



471,911



444,103

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



1,808



9,412



1,542



13,679



5,390



11,220



15,666

Total noninterest expense



242,626



240,505



229,499



240,433



231,169



483,131



459,769

Income before provision for income taxes



157,942



179,022



182,755



171,078



152,116



336,964



279,529

Income taxes provision



34,495



39,096



39,253



38,035



32,941



73,591



60,025

Net income

$ 123,447

$ 139,926

$ 143,502

$ 133,043

$ 119,175

$ 263,373

$ 219,504















































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net income (GAAP)

$ 123,447

$ 139,926

$ 143,502

$ 133,043

$ 119,175

$ 263,373

$ 219,504

Securities gains, net of tax



—



(35)



—



(24)



—



(35)



—

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



1,414



7,356



1,211



10,638



4,223



8,770



12,314

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 124,861

$ 147,247

$ 144,713

$ 143,657

$ 123,398

$ 272,108

$ 245,310















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.62

$ 1.84

$ 1.90

$ 1.76

$ 1.58

$ 3.47

$ 2.99

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.62

$ 1.83

$ 1.88

$ 1.75

$ 1.57

$ 3.45

$ 2.96

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.64

$ 1.94

$ 1.91

$ 1.90

$ 1.64

$ 3.58

$ 3.34

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.63

$ 1.93

$ 1.90

$ 1.89

$ 1.62

$ 3.56

$ 3.31

Dividends per common share

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.49

$ 1.00

$ 0.98

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,057,977



75,902,440



75,639,640



75,605,960



75,461,157



75,980,638



73,464,620

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,417,537



76,388,954



76,326,777



76,182,131



76,094,198



76,394,174



74,103,640

Effective tax rate



21.84 %



21.84 %



21.48 %



22.23 %



21.66 %



21.84 %



21.47 %



Performance and Capital Ratios

















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,







2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized) (8)



1.11 %

1.29 %

1.28 %

1.17 %

1.05 % 1.20 % 1.00 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)



1.12 %

1.35 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.09 % 1.24 % 1.12 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.34 %

10.96 %

11.41 %

10.31 %

9.36 % 10.14 % 8.81 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



9.45 %

11.53 %

11.50 %

11.13 %

9.69 % 10.47 % 9.85 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



15.81 %

18.81 %

20.17 %

17.99 %

16.59 % 17.27 % 15.28 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



15.98 %

19.75 %

20.33 %

19.36 %

17.15 % 17.82 % 16.97 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



53.59 %

51.41 %

47.96 %

53.14 %

54.92 % 52.48 % 58.66 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



53.18 %

49.34 %

47.63 %

50.02 %

53.59 % 51.23 % 56.58 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



30.75 %

27.09 %

26.40 %

28.44 %

31.03 % 28.81 % 32.26 %

Book value per common share

$ 69.61

$ 69.19

$ 67.04

$ 65.03

$ 66.64











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 42.96

$ 42.40

$ 40.09

$ 37.97

$ 39.47























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets (8)



11.8 %

11.7 %

11.6 %

11.1 %

11.0 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)



7.6 %

7.5 %

7.2 %

6.8 %

6.8 %









Tier 1 leverage (6) (8)



9.2 %

9.1 %

8.7 %

8.4 %

8.0 %









Tier 1 common equity (6) (8)



11.3 %

11.1 %

11.0 %

11.0 %

11.1 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8)



11.3 %

11.1 %

11.0 %

11.0 %

11.1 %









Total risk-based capital (6) (8)



13.5 %

13.3 %

13.0 %

13.0 %

13.0 %











Balance Sheet







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 552,900

$ 558,158

$ 548,387

$ 394,794

$ 561,516

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)



960,849



1,438,504



764,176



2,529,415



4,259,490

Cash and cash equivalents



1,513,749



1,996,662



1,312,563



2,924,209



4,821,006



































Trading securities, at fair value



56,580



16,039



31,263



51,940



88,088

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,585,155



2,636,673



2,683,241



2,738,178



2,806,465

Securities available for sale, at fair value



4,949,334



5,159,999



5,326,822



5,369,610



5,666,008

Other investments



196,728



217,991



179,717



179,755



179,815

Total investment securities



7,731,217



8,014,663



8,189,780



8,287,543



8,652,288

Loans held for sale



42,951



27,289



28,968



34,477



73,880

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,269,983



1,325,400



1,429,731



1,544,562



1,707,592

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



5,275,913



5,620,290



5,943,092



6,365,175



6,908,234

Non-acquired



24,990,889



23,750,452



22,805,039



20,926,566



19,319,440

Less allowance for credit losses



(427,392)



(370,645)



(356,444)



(324,398)



(319,708)

Loans, net



31,109,393



30,325,497



29,821,418



28,511,905



27,615,558

Other real estate owned ("OREO")



1,080



3,473



1,023



2,160



1,431

Premises and equipment, net



518,353



517,146



520,635



531,160



562,781

Bank owned life insurance



979,494



967,750



964,708



960,052



953,970

Mortgage servicing rights



87,539



85,406



86,610



90,459



87,463

Core deposit and other intangibles



102,256



109,603



116,450



125,390



132,694

Goodwill



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,922,525



1,922,525

Other assets (8)



874,614



937,193



922,172



980,557



854,506

Total assets

$ 44,940,332

$ 44,923,827

$ 43,918,696

$ 44,422,377

$ 45,766,190



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 11,489,483

$ 12,422,583

$ 13,168,656

$ 13,660,244

$ 14,337,018

Interest-bearing (8)



25,252,395



23,979,009



23,181,967



23,249,545



24,097,601

Total deposits



36,741,878



36,401,592



36,350,623



36,909,789



38,434,619

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



581,446



544,108



556,417



557,802



669,999

Other borrowings



792,090



1,292,182



392,275



392,368



392,460

Reserve for unfunded commitments



63,399



85,068



67,215



52,991



32,543

Other liabilities (8)



1,471,509



1,351,873



1,477,239



1,588,241



1,196,144

Total liabilities



39,650,322



39,674,823



38,843,769



39,501,191



40,725,765



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



189,990



189,649



189,261



189,191



189,103

Surplus



4,228,910



4,224,503



4,215,712



4,207,040



4,195,976

Retained earnings



1,533,508



1,448,636



1,347,042



1,241,413



1,146,230

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(662,398)



(613,784)



(677,088)



(716,458)



(490,884)

Total shareholders' equity



5,290,010



5,249,004



5,074,927



4,921,186



5,040,425

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 44,940,332

$ 44,923,827

$ 43,918,696

$ 44,422,377

$ 45,766,190



































Common shares issued and outstanding



75,995,979



75,859,665



75,704,563



75,676,445



75,641,322



Net Interest Income and Margin

























































Three Months Ended





Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Jun. 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

$ 947,526

$ 11,858

5.02 %

$ 759,239

$ 8,921

4.77 %

$ 4,809,521

$ 9,309

0.78 %

Investment securities



7,994,330



46,840

2.35 %



8,232,582



48,122

2.37 %



8,880,419



45,024

2.03 %

Loans held for sale



36,114



568

6.31 %



23,123



402

7.05 %



76,567



791

4.14 %

Total loans, excluding PPP



31,141,951



418,766

5.39 %



30,384,754



392,941

5.24 %



27,055,042



271,003

4.02 %

Total PPP loans



7,915



21

1.06 %



9,642



23

0.97 %



77,816



206

1.06 %

Total loans held for investment



31,149,866



418,787

5.39 %



30,394,396



392,964

5.24 %



27,132,858



271,209

4.01 %

Total interest-earning assets (8)



40,127,836



478,053

4.78 %



39,409,340



450,409

4.64 %



40,899,365



326,333

3.20 %

Noninterest-earning assets (8)



4,500,288













4,695,138













4,677,377











Total Assets

$ 44,628,124











$ 44,104,478











$ 45,576,742































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts (8)

$ 17,222,660

$ 65,717

1.53 %

$ 16,874,909

$ 40,516

0.97 %

$ 18,045,842

$ 2,974

0.07 %

Savings deposits



3,031,153



1,951

0.26 %



3,298,221



1,756

0.22 %



3,548,192



143

0.02 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,328,388



33,119

3.07 %



3,114,354



13,670

1.78 %



2,776,478



1,797

0.26 %

Federal funds purchased



215,085



2,690

5.02 %



193,259



2,187

4.59 %



333,326



628

0.76 %

Repurchase agreements



330,118



845

1.03 %



373,563



666

0.72 %



403,008



153

0.15 %

Other borrowings



865,770



11,988

5.55 %



785,571



10,351

5.34 %



405,241



4,823

4.77 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)



25,993,174



116,310

1.79 %



24,639,877



69,146

1.14 %



25,512,087



10,518

0.17 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)



13,333,253













14,287,553













14,955,330











Shareholders' equity



5,301,697













5,177,048













5,109,325











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



18,634,950













19,464,601













20,064,655











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 44,628,124











$ 44,104,478











$ 45,576,742











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)







$ 361,743

3.62 %







$ 381,263

3.92 %







$ 315,815

3.10 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)













3.62 %













3.93 %













3.12 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.11 %













0.63 %













0.05 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.23 %













0.75 %













0.11 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 5,481











$ 7,398











$ 12,770





Total Deferred Fees on PPP Loans







$ —











$ —











$ 8





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 698











$ 1,020











$ 2,249

























































(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $59.3 million as of June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income and Expense



















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

2023

2022

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 33,101

$ 29,859

$ 33,612

$ 30,327

$ 32,862

$ 62,960

$ 60,871

Mortgage banking income (loss)



4,354



4,332



(545)



2,262



5,480



8,686



16,074

Trust and investment services income



9,823



9,937



9,867



9,603



9,831



19,760



19,549

Securities gains, net



—



45



—



30



—



45



—

Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)



27,734



21,956



16,760



20,552



27,604



49,690



55,598

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)



(8,547)



(8,362)



(8,451)



(4,125)



(1,536)



(16,909)



(1,579)

Total Correspondent banking and capital market income (8)



19,187



13,594



8,309



16,427



26,068



32,781



54,019

Bank owned life insurance income



6,271



6,813



6,723



6,082



6,246



13,084



11,506

Other



4,478



6,775



5,426



8,322



6,269



11,253



10,784

Total Noninterest Income (8)

$ 77,214

$ 71,355

$ 63,392

$ 73,053

$ 86,756

$ 148,569

$ 172,803















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 147,342

$ 144,060

$ 140,440

$ 139,554

$ 137,037

$ 291,402

$ 274,710

Occupancy expense



22,196



21,533



22,412



22,490



22,759



43,729



44,599

Information services expense



21,119



19,925



19,847



20,714



19,947



41,044



39,140

OREO and loan related (income) expense



(14)



169



78



532



(3)



155



(241)

Business development and staff related



6,672



5,957



5,851



5,090



4,916



12,629



9,192

Amortization of intangibles



7,028



7,299



8,027



7,837



8,847



14,327



17,341

Professional fees



4,364



3,702



3,756



3,495



4,331



8,066



8,080

Supplies and printing expense



2,554



2,640



2,411



2,621



2,400



5,194



4,589

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



9,819



6,294



6,589



6,300



5,332



16,113



10,144

Advertising and marketing



1,521



2,118



2,669



2,170



2,286



3,639



4,049

Other operating expenses



18,217



17,396



15,877



15,951



17,927



35,613



32,500

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



1,808



9,412



1,542



13,679



5,390



11,220



15,666

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 242,626

$ 240,505

$ 229,499

$ 240,433

$ 231,169

$ 483,131

$ 459,769



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type (dollars in thousands):







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,817,125

$ 2,749,290

$ 2,860,360

$ 2,550,552

$ 2,527,062

Investor commercial real estate*



9,187,948



8,957,507



8,769,201



8,641,316



8,393,630

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,585,951



5,522,514



5,460,193



5,426,216



5,421,725

Commercial and industrial



5,378,294



5,321,306



5,313,483



4,977,737



4,807,528

Consumer real estate *



7,275,495



6,860,831



6,475,210



5,977,120



5,505,531

Consumer/other



1,291,972



1,284,694



1,299,415



1,263,362



1,279,790

Total loans

$ 31,536,785

$ 30,696,142

$ 30,177,862

$ 28,836,303

$ 27,935,266



































* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land

development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing

property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $928.4 million, $893.7 million, $904.1 million, $881.3 million, and $795.7 million for the

quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 11,489,483

$ 12,422,583

$ 13,168,656

$ 13,660,244

$ 14,337,018

Interest-bearing checking



8,185,609



8,316,023



8,955,519



8,741,447



8,953,332

Savings



2,931,320



3,156,214



3,464,351



3,602,560



3,616,819

Money market (8)



9,710,032



8,388,275



8,342,111



8,369,826



8,823,025

Time deposits



4,425,434



4,118,497



2,419,986



2,535,712



2,704,425

Total Deposits (8)

$ 36,741,878

$ 36,401,592

$ 36,350,623

$ 36,909,789

$ 38,434,619



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)

$ 32,316,444

$ 32,283,095

$ 33,930,637

$ 34,374,077

$ 35,730,194



Asset Quality







































Ending Balance





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 104,772

$ 68,176

$ 44,671

$ 34,374

$ 20,716

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



3,620



2,667



2,358



2,358



1,371

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



227



186



245



114



93

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



108,619



71,029



47,274



36,846



22,180

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



60,734



52,795



59,554



61,866



63,526

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



571



983



1,992



1,430



4,418

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



981



3,446



922



2,234



1,577

Total acquired nonperforming assets



62,286



57,224



62,468



65,530



69,521

Total nonperforming assets

$ 170,905

$ 128,253

$ 109,742

$ 102,376

$ 91,701









































Three Months Ended





Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,





2023

2023

2022

2022

2022

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.36 %



1.21 %



1.18 %



1.12 %



1.14 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans



1.56 %



1.48 %



1.40 %



1.31 %



1.26 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



251.86 %



297.42 %



328.29 %



324.30 %



355.11 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.01 %



(0.02) %



0.03 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.38 %



0.29 %



0.25 %



0.23 %



0.20 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.54 %



0.41 %



0.36 %



0.35 %



0.32 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2023:

































Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")





NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 3/31/2023

$ 327,915

$ 42,730

$ 370,645

$ 85,068

Charge offs



(7,140)



—



(7,140)



—

Acquired charge offs



(376)



(62)



(438)



—

Recoveries



1,610



—



1,610



—

Acquired recoveries



1,240



1,418



2,658



—

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



61,047



(990)



60,057



(21,669)

Ending balance 6/30/2023

$ 384,296

$ 43,096

$ 427,392

$ 63,399





























Period end loans

$ 30,266,802

$ 1,269,983

$ 31,536,785



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.27 %



3.39 %



1.36 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 9,667,211

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.66 %





























* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2023. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 28, 2023 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.











































(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



Jun. 30, 2022

Net income (GAAP)

$ 123,447



$ 139,926



$ 143,502



$ 133,043



$ 119,175

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



38,389





33,091





47,142





23,876





19,286

Tax provision



34,495





39,096





39,253





38,035





32,941

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



1,808





9,412





1,542





13,679





5,390

Securities gains



—





(45)





—





(30)





—

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 198,139



$ 221,480



$ 231,439



$ 208,603



$ 176,792











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 44,628,124



$ 44,104,478



$ 44,429,894



$ 44,985,713



$ 45,576,742

PPNR ROAA



1.78 %



2.04 %



2.07 %



1.84 %



1.56 %









































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,418





76,389





76,327





76,182





76,094

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$ 2.59



$ 2.90



$ 3.03



$ 2.74



$ 2.32













































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



Jun. 30, 2022

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$ 361,743



$ 381,263



$ 396,004



$ 362,334



$ 315,815

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



5,481





7,398





7,350





9,550





12,770

Total deferred fees on PPP loans



—





—





—





—





8

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 356,262



$ 373,865



$ 388,654



$ 352,784



$ 303,037











































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)







































Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$ 361,743



$ 381,263



$ 396,004



$ 362,334



$ 315,815

Total average interest-earning assets (8)



40,127,836





39,409,340





39,655,736





40,451,174





40,899,365

NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)



3.62 %



3.92 %



3.96 %



3.55 %



3.10 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)



698





1,020





2,397





2,345





2,249

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

$ 362,441



$ 382,283



$ 398,401



$ 364,679



$ 318,064

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)



3.62 %



3.93 %



3.99 %



3.58 %



3.12 %































































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,



Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2023



2023



2022



2022



2022



2023



2022

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























































Net income (GAAP)

$ 123,447



$ 139,926



$ 143,502



$ 133,043



$ 119,175



$ 263,373



$ 219,504

Securities gains, net of tax



—





(35)





—





(24)





—





(35)





—

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



1,414





7,356





1,211





10,638





4,223





8,770





12,314

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 124,861



$ 147,247



$ 144,713



$ 143,657



$ 123,398



$ 272,108



$ 245,310



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)























































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.62



$ 1.84



$ 1.90



$ 1.76



$ 1.58



$ 3.47



$ 2.99

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





—

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.02





0.10





0.01





0.14





0.06





0.11





0.17

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.64



$ 1.94



$ 1.91



$ 1.90



$ 1.64



$ 3.58



$ 3.34



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)























































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.62



$ 1.83



$ 1.88



$ 1.75



$ 1.57



$ 3.45



$ 2.96

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





—

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.01





0.10





0.02





0.14





0.05





0.11





0.17

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.63



$ 1.93



$ 1.90



$ 1.89



$ 1.62



$ 3.56



$ 3.31



























































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)























































Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)



1.11 %



1.29 %



1.28 %



1.17 %



1.05 %



1.20 %



1.00 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.06 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.01 %



0.06 %



0.01 %



0.10 %



0.04 %



0.04 %



0.06 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)



1.12 %



1.35 %



1.29 %



1.27 %



1.09 %



1.24 %



1.12 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



10.14 %



8.81 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.54 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.11 %



0.57 %



0.09 %



0.82 %



0.33 %



0.33 %



0.50 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



9.45 %



11.53 %



11.50 %



11.13 %



9.69 %



10.47 %



9.85 %

























































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



10.14 %



8.81 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



6.47 %



7.85 %



8.76 %



7.68 %



7.23 %



7.13 %



6.47 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



15.81 %



18.81 %



20.17 %



17.99 %



16.59 %



17.27 %



15.28 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.36 %



10.14 %



8.81 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



— % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.54 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.11 %



0.58 %



0.10 %



0.82 %



0.33 %



0.33 %



0.49 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



6.53 %



8.21 %



8.82 %



8.23 %



7.46 %



7.35 %



7.13 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



15.98 %



19.75 %



20.33 %



19.36 %



17.15 %



17.82 %



16.97 %

























































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)























































Efficiency ratio



53.59 %



51.41 %



47.96 %



53.14 %



54.92 %



52.48 %



58.66 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



(0.41) %



(2.07) %



(0.33) %



(3.12) %



(1.33) %



(1.25) %



(2.08) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



53.18 %



49.34 %



47.63 %



50.02 %



53.59 %



51.23 %



56.58 %

























































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)























































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 69.61



$ 69.19



$ 67.04



$ 65.03



$ 66.64

















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(26.65)





(26.79)





(26.95)





(27.06)





(27.17)

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 42.96



$ 42.40



$ 40.09



$ 37.97



$ 39.47











































































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)























































Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)



11.77 %



11.68 %



11.56 %



11.08 %



11.01 %















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.16) %



(4.18) %



(4.31) %



(4.30) %



(4.18) %















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)



7.61 %



7.50 %



7.25 %



6.78 %



6.83 %

















Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications had no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables: (1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $5.5 million, $7.4 million, $7.3 million, $9.6 million, and $12.8 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, and initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense of $1.8 million, $9.4 million, $1.5 million, $13.7 million, and $5.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $45,000 and $30,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $7.0 million, $7.3 million, $8.0 million, $7.8 million, and $8.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) June 30, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (8) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral. As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits. In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument. The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods. There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022



2022

2022

Interest income:





















Effect to interest income on federal funds sold and interest-earning





















deposits with banks

$ 1,522



$ 674

$ 681

Interest expense:





















Effect to interest expense on money market deposits



(2,603)





(862)



(898)

Net interest income:





















Net effect to net interest income

$ 4,125



$ 1,536

$ 1,579

Noninterest Income:





















Effect to correspondent banking and capital market income

$ (4,125)



$ (1,536)

$ (1,579)

























BALANCE SHEET





















Assets:





















Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 114,514



$ 98,907







Effect to other assets



(870,746)





(540,139)







Net effect to total assets

$ (756,232)



$ (441,232)































Liabilities:





















Effect to money market deposits

$ (756,232)



$ (441,232)







Net effect to total liabilities

$ (756,232)



$ (441,232)































AVERAGE BALANCES





















Interest-earning assets:





















Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 210,108



$ 211,970







Noninterest-earning assets:





















Effect to noninterest-earning assets



(569,329)





(483,017)







Net effect to total average assets

$ (359,221)



$ (271,047)







Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Effect to transaction and money market accounts

$ (359,221)



$ (271,047)







Net effect to total average liabilities

$ (359,221)



$ (271,047)





































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

YIELD ANALYSIS

2022



2022

2022

Interest-earning assets:





















Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



0.05 %



0.03 %





Effect to total interest-earning assets



(0.01) %



(0.01) %





Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Effect to transaction and money market accounts



(0.06) %



(0.01) %





Effect to total interest-bearing liabilities



(0.04) %



(0.01) %





























Net effect to NIM



0.02 %



0.00 %





Net effect to NIM, TE (non-GAAP)



0.03 %



0.00 %





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS





















Effect to return on average assets (annualized)



0.01 %



0.01 %

0.00 % Effect to adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



0.01 %



0.01 %

0.01 %























Effect to equity-to-assets



0.2 %



0.1 %





Effect to tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



0.1 %



0.0 %





Effect to Tier 1 leverage



0.1 %



0.1 %





Effect to Tier 1 common equity



0.0 %



0.0 %





Effect to Tier 1 risk-based capital



0.0 %



0.0 %





Effect to Total risk-based capital



0.1 %



0.0 %







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest ra