SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results, Declares an Increase in the Quarterly Cash Dividend

SouthState Corporation

Jul 24, 2024

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024.

SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
SouthState Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

"Both revenue and net interest margin inflected during the second quarter as loans repriced faster than deposits.  Loans grew at a 7% annualized pace and earnings per share increased 15% over the first quarter", commented John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "On May 20th, we announced the acquisition of Texas-based Independent Bank Group.  During June, we traveled in town hall meetings with the Independent team and are increasingly excited about partnering with David Brooks and his relationship bankers in the best growth markets in the country."

Highlights of the second quarter of 2024 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.73; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.79
  • Net Income of $132.4 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $137.3 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 9.6%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.5% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 16.1%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.17% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.22%*
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per Weighted Average Diluted Share (Non-GAAP) of $2.39
  • Book Value per Share of $74.16; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $47.90

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $350 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $346 million
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent of 3.43% and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.44%
  • Net charge-offs of $4.2 million, or 0.05% annualized; $3.9 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.57%
  • Noninterest Income of $75 million; Noninterest Income represented 0.67% of average assets for the second quarter of 2024
  • Efficiency Ratio of 57% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 56%

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $567 million, or 7% annualized, led by commercial and industrial and consumer real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 90%
  • Deposits decreased $80 million, or 1% annualized
  • Total loan yield of 5.82%, up 0.09% from prior quarter, resulting in a 39% cycle-to-date beta
  • Total deposit cost of 1.80%, up 0.06% from prior quarter, resulting in a 34% cycle-to-date beta
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.4%, 14.4%, 9.7%, and 12.1%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Mergers & Acquisitions

  • On May 20, 2024, the Company announced its acquisition of Independent Bank Group, Inc.

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from $0.52 per share to $0.54 per share; the dividend is payable on August 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2024               

Financial Performance

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Interest Income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

478,360

$

463,688

$

459,880

$

443,805

$

419,355

$

942,048

$

812,720

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell



52,764

53,567

55,555

56,704

58,698

106,331

115,742

Total interest income

531,124

517,255

515,435

500,509

478,053

1,048,379

928,462

Interest Expense





















   Deposits



165,481

160,162

149,584

133,944

100,787

325,643

156,729

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

15,384

13,157

11,620

11,194

15,523

28,541

28,727

Total interest expense

180,865

173,319

161,204

145,138

116,310

354,184

185,456

Net Interest Income

350,259

343,936

354,231

355,371

361,743

694,195

743,006

  Provision for credit losses

3,889

12,686

9,893

32,709

38,389

16,575

71,480

Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses

346,370

331,250

344,338

322,662

323,354

677,620

671,526

Noninterest Income



75,225

71,558

65,489

72,848

77,214

146,783

148,569

Noninterest Expense





















Operating expense

242,343

240,923

245,774

238,042

240,818

483,266

471,911

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

5,785

4,513

1,778

164

1,808

10,298

11,220

FDIC special assessment

619

3,854

25,691





4,473


Total noninterest expense

248,747

249,290

273,243

238,206

242,626

498,037

483,131

Income before Income Taxes Provision

172,848

153,518

136,584

157,304

157,942

326,366

336,964

Income taxes provision

40,478

38,462

29,793

33,160

34,495

78,940

73,591

Net Income

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

247,426

$

263,373























Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net Income (GAAP)

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

247,426

$

263,373

Securities losses (gains), net of tax





2







(35)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

4,430

3,382

1,391

130

1,414

7,812

8,770

FDIC special assessment, net of tax

474

2,888

20,087





3,362


Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

137,274

$

121,326

$

128,271

$

124,274

$

124,861

$

258,600

$

272,108























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.74

$

1.51

$

1.40

$

1.63

$

1.62

$

3.24

$

3.47

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.73

$

1.50

$

1.39

$

1.62

$

1.62

$

3.23

$

3.45

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.80

$

1.59

$

1.69

$

1.63

$

1.64

$

3.39

$

3.58

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.79

$

1.58

$

1.67

$

1.62

$

1.63

$

3.37

$

3.56

   Dividends per common share

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.50

$

1.04

$

1.00

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,251,401

76,301,411

76,100,187

76,139,170

76,057,977

76,276,406

75,980,638

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,607,281

76,660,081

76,634,100

76,571,430

76,417,537

76,629,796

76,394,174

   Effective tax rate

23.42 %

25.05 %

21.81 %

21.08 %

21.84 %

24.19 %

21.84 %

Performance and Capital Ratios

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,



2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.17

%

1.03

%

0.94

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.10

%

1.20

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.22

%

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.15

%

1.24

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.34

%

8.97

%

10.14

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

9.94

%

8.81

%

9.60

%

9.25

%

9.45

%

9.38

%

10.47

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

15.49

%

13.63

%

13.53

%

15.52

%

15.81

%

14.57

%

17.27

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

16.05

%

14.35

%

16.12

%

15.54

%

15.98

%

15.20

%

17.82

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



57.03

%

58.48

%

63.43

%

54.00

%

53.59

%

57.75

%

52.48

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

55.52

%

56.47

%

56.89

%

53.96

%

53.18

%

55.99

%

51.23

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

29.93

%

34.42

%

37.01

%

31.84

%

30.75

%

32.02

%

28.81

%

Book value per common share

$

74.16

$

72.82

$

72.78

$

68.81

$

69.61





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

47.90

$

46.48

$

46.32

$

42.26

$

42.96



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets



12.4

%

12.3

%

12.3

%

11.6

%

11.8

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

8.4

%

8.2

%

8.2

%

7.5

%

7.6

%




Tier 1 leverage (6)

9.7

%

9.6

%

9.4

%

9.3

%

9.2

%




Tier 1 common equity (6)



12.1

%

11.9

%

11.8

%

11.5

%

11.3

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)

12.1

%

11.9

%

11.8

%

11.5

%

11.3

%




Total risk-based capital (6)



14.4

%

14.4

%

14.1

%

13.8

%

13.5

%




Balance Sheet

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

507,425

$

478,271

$

510,922

$

514,917

$

552,900

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

609,741

731,186

487,955

814,220

960,849

Cash and cash equivalents

1,117,166

1,209,457

998,877

1,329,137

1,513,749

















Trading securities, at fair value

92,161

66,188

31,321

114,154

56,580

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,348,528

2,446,589

2,487,440

2,533,713

2,585,155

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

4,498,264

4,598,400

4,784,388

4,623,618

4,949,334

   Other investments

201,516

187,285

192,043

187,152

196,728

               Total investment securities

7,048,308

7,232,274

7,463,871

7,344,483

7,731,217

Loans held for sale

100,007

56,553

50,888

27,443

42,951

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



957,255

1,031,283

1,108,813

1,171,543

1,269,983

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



4,253,323

4,534,583

4,796,913

5,064,254

5,275,913

Non-acquired

28,023,986

27,101,444

26,482,763

25,780,875

24,990,889

    Less allowance for credit losses

(472,298)

(469,654)

(456,573)

(447,956)

(427,392)

               Loans, net

32,762,266

32,197,656

31,931,916

31,568,716

31,109,393

Premises and equipment, net

517,382

512,635

519,197

516,583

518,353

Bank owned life insurance

1,001,998

997,562

991,454

984,881

979,494

Mortgage servicing rights

88,904

87,970

85,164

89,476

87,539

Core deposit and other intangibles

77,389

83,193

88,776

95,094

102,256

Goodwill

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

Other assets



765,283

778,244

817,454

996,055

875,694

                Total assets

$

45,493,970

$

45,144,838

$

44,902,024

$

44,989,128

$

44,940,332

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

10,374,464

$

10,546,410

$

10,649,274

$

11,158,431

$

11,489,483

   Interest-bearing



26,723,938

26,632,024

26,399,635

25,776,767

25,252,395

               Total deposits

37,098,402

37,178,434

37,048,909

36,935,198

36,741,878

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

542,403

554,691

489,185

513,304

581,446

Other borrowings

691,719

391,812

491,904

391,997

792,090

Reserve for unfunded commitments

50,248

53,229

56,303

62,347

63,399

Other liabilities



1,460,795

1,419,663

1,282,625

1,855,295

1,471,509

               Total liabilities

39,843,567

39,597,829

39,368,926

39,758,141

39,650,322

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

190,489

190,443

190,055

190,043

189,990

   Surplus

4,238,192

4,230,345

4,240,413

4,238,753

4,228,910

   Retained earnings

1,841,933

1,749,215

1,685,166

1,618,080

1,533,508

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(620,211)

(622,994)

(582,536)

(815,889)

(662,398)

               Total shareholders' equity

5,650,403

5,547,009

5,533,098

5,230,987

5,290,010

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

45,493,970

$

45,144,838

$

44,902,024

$

44,989,128

$

44,940,332

















Common shares issued and outstanding

76,195,723

76,177,163

76,022,039

76,017,366

75,995,979

Net Interest Income and Margin

Three Months Ended


Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

Jun. 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

732,252

$

8,248

4.53 %

$

668,349

$

8,254

4.97 %

$

947,526

$

11,858

5.02 %

Investment securities

7,226,582

44,516

2.48 %

7,465,735

45,313

2.44 %

7,994,330

46,840

2.35 %

Loans held for sale

63,307

1,018

6.47 %

42,872

681

6.39 %

36,114

568

6.31 %

Total loans held for investment

32,989,521

477,342

5.82 %

32,480,220

463,007

5.73 %

31,149,866

418,787

5.39 %

     Total interest-earning assets

41,011,662

531,124

5.21 %

40,657,176

517,255

5.12 %

40,127,836

478,053

4.78 %

Noninterest-earning assets



4,416,072






4,353,987






4,500,288





     Total Assets

$

45,427,734





$

45,011,163





$

44,628,124































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

19,653,436

$

120,722

2.47 %

$

19,544,019

$

117,292

2.41 %

$

17,222,660

$

65,717

1.53 %

Savings deposits

2,504,809

1,830

0.29 %

2,589,251

1,818

0.28 %

3,031,153

1,951

0.26 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,286,950

42,929

4.03 %

4,282,749

41,052

3.86 %

4,328,388

33,119

3.07 %

Federal funds purchased

270,028

3,621

5.39 %

256,506

3,369

5.28 %

215,085

2,690

5.02 %

Repurchase agreements

270,815

1,362

2.02 %

280,674

1,358

1.95 %

330,118

845

1.03 %

Other borrowings

715,401

10,401

5.85 %

563,848

8,430

6.01 %

865,770

11,988

5.55 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities



27,701,439

180,865

2.63 %

27,517,047

173,319

2.53 %

25,993,174

116,310

1.79 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL")



12,171,825






11,957,565






13,333,253





Shareholders' equity

5,554,470






5,536,551






5,301,697





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

17,726,295






17,494,116






18,634,950





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

45,427,734





$

45,011,163





$

44,628,124





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

350,259

3.43 %



$

343,936

3.40 %



$

361,743

3.62 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








3.44 %






3.41 %






3.62 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






1.80 %






1.74 %






1.11 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






1.90 %






1.83 %






1.23 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

4,386





$

4,287





$

5,481


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

631





$

528





$

698



•    The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $42.7 million as of June 30, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

33,842

$

33,145

$

33,225

$

32,830

$

33,101

$

66,987

$

62,960

   Mortgage banking income

5,912

6,169

2,191

2,478

4,354

12,081

8,686

   Trust and investment services income

11,091

10,391

10,131

9,556

9,823

21,482

19,760

   Securities (losses) gains, net





(2)







45

   Correspondent banking and capital markets income

16,267

14,591

16,081

24,808

27,734

30,858

49,690

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin

(11,407)

(10,280)

(12,677)

(11,892)

(8,547)

(21,687)

(16,909)

   Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



4,860

4,311

3,404

12,916

19,187

9,171

32,781

   Bank owned life insurance income

7,372

6,892

6,567

7,039

6,271

14,264

13,084

   Other

12,148

10,650

9,973

8,029

4,478

22,798

11,253

         Total Noninterest Income

$

75,225

$

71,558

$

65,489

$

72,848

$

77,214

$

146,783

$

148,569























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

151,435

$

150,453

$

145,850

$

146,146

$

147,342

$

301,888

$

291,402

   Occupancy expense

22,453

22,577

22,715

22,251

22,196

45,030

43,729

   Information services expense

23,144

22,353

22,000

21,428

21,119

45,497

41,044

   OREO and loan related expense (income)

1,307

606

948

613

(14)

1,913

155

   Business development and staff related

6,220

5,799

7,492

5,995

6,672

12,019

12,629

   Amortization of intangibles

5,744

5,998

6,615

6,616

7,028

11,742

14,327

   Professional fees

3,906

3,115

7,025

3,456

4,364

7,021

8,066

   Supplies and printing expense

2,526

2,540

2,761

2,623

2,554

5,066

5,194

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

7,771

8,534

8,325

8,632

9,819

16,305

16,113

   Advertising and marketing

2,594

1,984

2,826

3,009

1,521

4,578

3,639

   Other operating expenses

15,243

16,964

19,217

17,273

18,217

32,207

35,613

   Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

5,785

4,513

1,778

164

1,808

10,298

11,220

   FDIC special assessment

619

3,854

25,691





4,473


         Total Noninterest Expense

$

248,747

$

249,290

$

273,243

$

238,206

$

242,626

$

498,037

$

483,131

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Construction and land development * †

$

2,592,307

$

2,437,343

$

2,923,514

$

2,776,241

$

2,817,125

Investor commercial real estate*

9,731,773

9,752,529

9,227,968

9,372,683

9,187,948

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,522,978

5,511,855

5,497,671

5,539,097

5,585,951

Commercial and industrial

5,769,838

5,544,131

5,504,539

5,458,229

5,378,294

Consumer real estate *

8,440,724

8,223,066

7,993,450

7,608,145

7,275,495

Consumer/other

1,176,944

1,198,386

1,241,347

1,262,277

1,291,972

Total Loans

$

33,234,564

$

32,667,310

$

32,388,489

$

32,016,672

$

31,536,785


*

Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.


Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $544.2 million, $623.9 million, $715.5 million, $863.1 million, and $928.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively.


Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

DEPOSITS

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

10,374,464

$

10,546,410

$

10,649,274

$

11,158,431

$

11,489,483

Interest-bearing checking

7,547,406

7,898,835

7,978,799

7,806,243

8,185,609

Savings

2,475,130

2,557,203

2,632,212

2,760,166

2,931,320

Money market

12,122,336

11,895,385

11,538,671

10,756,431

9,710,032

Time deposits

4,579,066

4,280,601

4,249,953

4,453,927

4,425,434

Total Deposits

$

37,098,402

$

37,178,434

$

37,048,909

$

36,935,198

$

36,741,878

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)


$

32,519,336

$

32,897,833

$

32,798,956

$

32,481,271

$

32,316,444

Asset Quality

Ending Balance


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

110,774

$

106,189

$

110,467

$

105,856

$

104,772

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

5,843

2,497

11,305

783

3,620

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

2,876

1,589

711

449

227

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



119,493

110,275

122,483

107,088

108,619

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

78,287

63,451

59,755

57,464

60,734

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

916

135

1,174

1,821

571

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

598

655

712

378

981

Total acquired nonperforming assets

79,801

64,241

61,641

59,663

62,286

Total nonperforming assets

$

199,294

$

174,516

$

184,124

$

166,751

$

170,905


Three Months Ended


Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,


2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.42 %

1.44 %

1.41 %

1.40 %

1.36 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded
commitments, as a percentage of loans

1.57 %

1.60 %

1.58 %

1.59 %

1.56 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

241.19 %

272.62 %

249.90 %

269.98 %

251.86 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.09 %

0.16 %

0.04 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.44 %

0.39 %

0.41 %

0.37 %

0.38 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.59 %

0.53 %

0.56 %

0.52 %

0.54 %

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the second quarter of 2024:

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 3/31/2024

$

439,188

$

30,466

$

469,654

$

53,229

Charge offs

(5,422)



(5,422)


Acquired charge offs

(910)

(2,258)

(3,168)


Recoveries

2,779



2,779


Acquired recoveries

632

954

1,586


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

11,361

(4,492)

6,869

(2,981)

Ending balance 6/30/2024

$

447,628

$

24,670

$

472,298

$

50,248














Period end loans

$

32,277,309

$

957,255

$

33,234,564

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.39 %

2.58 %

1.42 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

7,917,682

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.63 %

*   Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2024.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations.  The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/.  The conference ID number is 4200408.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of July 25, 2024 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Net income (GAAP)

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

123,447

Provision for credit losses

3,889


12,686


9,893


32,709


38,389

Tax provision

40,478


38,462


29,793


33,160


34,495

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

5,785


4,513


1,778


164


1,808

FDIC special assessment

619


3,854


25,691






Securities losses







2






Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

183,141

$

174,571

$

173,948

$

190,177

$

198,139





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

45,427,734

$

45,011,163

$

45,037,632

$

44,841,319

$

44,628,124

PPNR ROAA

1.62

%

1.56

%

1.53

%

1.68

%

1.78

%





















   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,607


76,660


76,634


76,571


76,418

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

2.39

$

2.28

$

2.27

$

2.48

$

2.59

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Net interest income (GAAP)


$

350,259

$

343,936

$

354,231

$

355,371

$

361,743

Less:



















Total accretion on acquired loans

4,386


4,287


3,870


4,053


5,481

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

345,873

$

339,649

$

350,361

$

351,318

$

356,262





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

350,259

$

343,936

$

354,231

$

355,371

$

361,743

Total average interest-earning assets

41,011,662


40,657,176


40,465,377


40,376,380


40,127,836

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.43

%

3.40

%

3.47

%

3.49

%

3.62

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)

631


528


659


646


698

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

350,890

$

344,464

$

354,890

$

356,017

$

362,441

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.44

%

3.41

%

3.48

%

3.50

%

3.62

%


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

Jun. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2024

2024

2023

2023

2023

2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

247,426

$

263,373

Securities losses (gains), net of tax







2











(35)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

4,430


3,382


1,391


130


1,414


7,812


8,770

FDIC special assessment, net of tax

474


2,888


20,087








3,362



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

137,274

$

121,326

$

128,271

$

124,274

$

124,861

$

258,600

$

272,108





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.74

$

1.51

$

1.40

$

1.63

$

1.62

$

3.24

$

3.47

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax







0.00











(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.05


0.04


0.03


0.00


0.02


0.11


0.12

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

0.01


0.04


0.26








0.04



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.80

$

1.59

$

1.69

$

1.63

$

1.64

$

3.39

$

3.58





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.73

$

1.50

$

1.39

$

1.62

$

1.62

$

3.23

$

3.45

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax







0.00











(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.05


0.04


0.02


0.00


0.01


0.10


0.11

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

0.01


0.04


0.26








0.04



Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.79

$

1.58

$

1.67

$

1.62

$

1.63

$

3.37

$

3.56





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.17

%

1.03

%

0.94

%

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.10

%

1.20

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

%

%

0.00

%

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.05

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.04

%

0.04

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

0.00

%

0.03

%

0.18

%

%

%

0.01

%

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.22

%

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.15

%

1.24

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.34

%

8.97

%

10.14

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

%

%

0.00

%

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.33

%

0.24

%

0.11

%

0.01

%

0.11

%

0.29

%

0.33

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

0.03

%

0.21

%

1.50

%

%

%

0.12

%

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

9.94

%

8.81

%

9.60

%

9.25

%

9.45

%

9.38

%

10.47

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.34

%

8.97

%

10.14

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

5.91

%

5.27

%

5.54

%

6.28

%

6.47

%

5.60

%

7.13

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.49

%

13.63

%

13.53

%

15.52

%

15.81

%

14.57

%

17.27

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.34

%

8.97

%

10.14

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

%

%

0.00

%

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.32

%

0.25

%

0.10

%

0.01

%

0.11

%

0.28

%

0.33

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

0.03

%

0.21

%

1.50

%

%

%

0.12

%

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax

6.12

%

5.53

%

6.53

%

6.29

%

6.53

%

5.83

%

7.35

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

16.05

%

14.35

%

16.12

%

15.54

%

15.98

%

15.20

%

17.82

%





























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



57.03

%

58.48

%

63.43

%

54.00

%

53.59

%

57.75

%

52.48

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

(1.36)

%

(1.08)

%

(0.43)

%

(0.04)

%

(0.41)

%

(1.23)

%

(1.25)

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment

(0.15)

%

(0.93)

%

(6.11)

%

%

%

(0.53)

%

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



55.52

%

56.47

%

56.89

%

53.96

%

53.18

%

55.99

%

51.23

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

74.16

$

72.82

$

72.78

$

68.81

$

69.61








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(26.26)


(26.34)


(26.46)


(26.55)


(26.65)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

47.90

$

46.48

$

46.32

$

42.26

$

42.96





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



12.42

%

12.29

%

12.32

%

11.63

%

11.77

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.03)

%

(4.08)

%

(4.11)

%

(4.15)

%

(4.16)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.39

%

8.21

%

8.21

%

7.48

%

7.61

%







Footnotes to tables:


(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $4.4 million, $4.3 million, $3.9 million, $4.1 million, and $5.5 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $8.7 million and $12.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $5.8 million, $4.5 million, $1.8 million, $164,000, and $1.8 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $10.3 million and $11.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(2,000) for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and $45,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2023; and (c) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $619,000, $3.9 million and $25.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, FDIC special assessment and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $5.7 million, $6.0 million, $6.6 million, $6.6 million, and $7.0 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $11.7 million and $14.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

June 30, 2024 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(8)

Includes pre-tax cyber incident costs of $3.5 million and $4.4 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively, and $7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other related federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, including information about Independent Bank Group, Inc.'s ("IBTX"), SouthState Corporation's ("SouthState") or the combined company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including its future revenues, income, expenses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings (loss) per share and cash flows, its future capital expenditures and dividends, its future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's future capital structure or changes therein, the plan and objectives of management for future operations, IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's operations, results of operations and financial condition, IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's future economic performance and the statements of the assumptions underlying any such statement. Such statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may" or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. The forward-looking statements that IBTX and SouthState make are based on their current plans, estimates, expectations, ambitions and assumptions regarding IBTX's, SouthState's and the combined company's business, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of IBTX and SouthState. IBTX's, SouthState's and the combined company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many possible events or factors could affect IBTX's, SouthState's and the combined company's future financial results and performance and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in IBTX's and SouthState's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between IBTX and SouthState providing for the acquisition of IBTX by SouthState (the "Transaction"); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against IBTX or SouthState; (3) the possibility that the Transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Transaction); (4) the risk that the benefits from the Transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which IBTX and SouthState operate; (5) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Transaction; (6) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; (7) the possibility that the Transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (8) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of IBTX's or SouthState's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; (9) the dilution caused by SouthState's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Transaction; (10) a material adverse change in the financial condition of SouthState or IBTX; (11) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; (12) major catastrophes such as earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks; (13) the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger-related matters; and (14) other factors that may affect future results of IBTX and SouthState including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's results.

IBTX and SouthState urge you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by IBTX and/or SouthState. As a result of these and other matters, including changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other factors, the actual results relating to the subject matter of any forward-looking statement may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied in that forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication or made by IBTX or SouthState in any report, filing, document or information incorporated by reference in this communication, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. IBTX and SouthState undertake no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. IBTX and SouthState believe that these assumptions or bases have been chosen in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, IBTX and SouthState caution you that assumptions as to future occurrences or results almost always vary from actual future occurrences or results, and the differences between assumptions and actual occurrences and results can be material. Therefore, IBTX and SouthState caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this filing or incorporated by reference herein.

If IBTX or SouthState update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that IBTX or SouthState will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Further information regarding IBTX, SouthState and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in IBTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1564618/000156461824000025/ibtx-20231231.htm),  and its other filings with the SEC, and in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/764038/000155837024002302/ssb-20231231x10k.htm), and its other filings with the SEC.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

