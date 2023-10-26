SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SouthState Corporation

26 Oct, 2023, 16:01 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023.

"Despite the challenges of the economic backdrop and yield curve, SouthState delivered another quarter of steady, mid-single digit growth in loans and customer deposits", said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "Our granular and relationship-based deposit funding continues to act as a ballast for our franchise.  While we remain mindful of the lag effects of the rapid rise in interest rates on the broader economy, we are confident in our underwriting discipline and the benefits of being located in many of the fastest growing markets in the country."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2023 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.62; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.62
  • Net Income of $124.1 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $124.3 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 9.2%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.5%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.10%*
  • Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.48
  • Book Value per Share of $68.81; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $42.26

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $355 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $351 million
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent of 3.49% and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.50%
  • Net charge-offs of $13.2 million, or 0.16% annualized; $32.7 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; 3 basis points build in total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments to 1.59%; Year-to-date net charge-offs of $17.5 million, or 0.08% annualized
  • Noninterest Income of $73 million, down $4 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.64% of average assets for the third quarter of 2023
  • Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 54%

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $480 million, or 6% annualized, led by consumer real estate and investor commercial real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 87%
  • Deposits increased $193 million, or 2% annualized, despite a $128 million decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased $321 million, or 4% annualized, from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 1.44%, up 0.33% from prior quarter, resulting in a 27% cycle-to-date beta
  • Other borrowings decreased $400 million as a result of FHLB advance payoffs during the quarter
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 7.5%, 13.8%, 9.3%, and 11.5%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.52 per share, payable on November 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023         

Financial Performance























Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

443,805

$

419,355

$

393,366

$

359,552

$

312,856

$

1,256,525

$

818,473

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell (8)

56,704

58,698

57,043

64,337

63,476

172,446

154,664

Total interest income

500,509

478,053

450,409

423,889

376,332

1,428,971

973,137

Interest expense





















   Deposits (8)

133,944

100,787

55,942

19,945

7,534

290,673

17,040

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

11,194

15,523

13,204

7,940

6,464

39,921

16,430

Total interest expense

145,138

116,310

69,146

27,885

13,998

330,594

33,470

Net interest income (8)

355,371

361,743

381,263

396,004

362,334

1,098,377

939,667

  Provision for credit losses

32,709

38,389

33,091

47,142

23,876

104,189

34,713

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

322,662

323,354

348,172

348,862

338,458

994,188

904,954

Noninterest income (8)

72,848

77,214

71,355

63,392

73,053

221,417

245,855

Noninterest expense





















Operating expense

238,042

240,818

231,093

227,957

226,754

709,953

670,857

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

164

1,808

9,412

1,542

13,679

11,384

29,345

Total noninterest expense

238,206

242,626

240,505

229,499

240,433

721,337

700,202

Income before provision for income taxes

157,304

157,942

179,022

182,755

171,078

494,268

450,607

Income taxes provision

33,160

34,495

39,096

39,253

38,035

106,751

98,060

Net income

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

387,517

$

352,547























Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net income (GAAP)

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

387,517

$

352,547

Securities gains, net of tax





(35)



(24)

(35)

(24)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax













13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

130

1,414

7,356

1,211

10,638

8,900

22,953

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

124,274

$

124,861

$

147,247

$

144,713

$

143,657

$

396,382

$

388,968























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.63

$

1.62

$

1.84

$

1.90

$

1.76

$

5.10

$

4.75

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.62

$

1.62

$

1.83

$

1.88

$

1.75

$

5.07

$

4.71

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.63

$

1.64

$

1.94

$

1.91

$

1.90

$

5.21

$

5.24

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.62

$

1.63

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

1.89

$

5.19

$

5.20

   Dividends per common share

$

0.52

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

0.50

$

1.52

$

1.48

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,139,170

76,057,977

75,902,440

75,639,640

75,605,960

76,034,062

74,184,816

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,571,430

76,417,537

76,388,954

76,326,777

76,182,131

76,445,649

74,791,139

   Effective tax rate

21.08 %

21.84 %

21.84 %

21.48 %

22.23 %

21.60 %

21.76 %

Performance and Capital Ratios






















Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized) (8)

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.29

%

1.28

%

1.17

%

1.16

%

1.06

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.19

%

1.17

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.24

%

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.83

%

9.32

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

9.25

%

9.45

%

11.53

%

11.50

%

11.13

%

10.06

%

10.28

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

15.52

%

15.81

%

18.81

%

20.17

%

17.99

%

16.67

%

16.19

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

15.54

%

15.98

%

19.75

%

20.33

%

19.36

%

17.03

%

17.77

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



54.00

%

53.59

%

51.41

%

47.96

%

53.14

%

52.98

%

56.63

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

53.96

%

53.18

%

49.34

%

47.63

%

50.02

%

52.11

%

54.17

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

31.84

%

30.75

%

27.09

%

26.40

%

28.44

%

29.78

%

30.82

%

Book value per common share

$

68.81

$

69.61

$

69.19

$

67.04

$

65.03





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

42.26

$

42.96

$

42.40

$

40.09

$

37.97



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets (8)

11.6

%

11.8

%

11.7

%

11.6

%

11.1

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)

7.5

%

7.6

%

7.5

%

7.2

%

6.8

%




Tier 1 leverage (6) (8)

9.3

%

9.2

%

9.1

%

8.7

%

8.4

%




Tier 1 common equity (6) (8)

11.5

%

11.3

%

11.1

%

11.0

%

11.0

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8)

11.5

%

11.3

%

11.1

%

11.0

%

11.0

%




Total risk-based capital (6) (8)

13.8

%

13.5

%

13.3

%

13.0

%

13.0

%




Balance Sheet

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

514,917

$

552,900

$

558,158

$

548,387

$

394,794

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

814,220

960,849

1,438,504

764,176

2,529,415

Cash and cash equivalents

1,329,137

1,513,749

1,996,662

1,312,563

2,924,209

















Trading securities, at fair value

114,154

56,580

16,039

31,263

51,940

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,533,713

2,585,155

2,636,673

2,683,241

2,738,178

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

4,623,618

4,949,334

5,159,999

5,326,822

5,369,610

   Other investments

187,152

196,728

217,991

179,717

179,755

               Total investment securities

7,344,483

7,731,217

8,014,663

8,189,780

8,287,543

Loans held for sale

27,443

42,951

27,289

28,968

34,477

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



1,171,543

1,269,983

1,325,400

1,429,731

1,544,562

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



5,064,254

5,275,913

5,620,290

5,943,092

6,365,175

Non-acquired

25,780,875

24,990,889

23,750,452

22,805,039

20,926,566

    Less allowance for credit losses

(447,956)

(427,392)

(370,645)

(356,444)

(324,398)

               Loans, net

31,568,716

31,109,393

30,325,497

29,821,418

28,511,905

Other real estate owned ("OREO")

434

1,080

3,473

1,023

2,160

Premises and equipment, net

516,583

518,353

517,146

520,635

531,160

Bank owned life insurance

984,881

979,494

967,750

964,708

960,052

Mortgage servicing rights

89,476

87,539

85,406

86,610

90,459

Core deposit and other intangibles

95,094

102,256

109,603

116,450

125,390

Goodwill

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,922,525

Other assets (8)

995,621

874,614

937,193

922,172

980,557

                Total assets

$

44,989,128

$

44,940,332

$

44,923,827

$

43,918,696

$

44,422,377

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

11,158,431

$

11,489,483

$

12,422,583

$

13,168,656

$

13,660,244

   Interest-bearing (8)

25,776,767

25,252,395

23,979,009

23,181,967

23,249,545

               Total deposits

36,935,198

36,741,878

36,401,592

36,350,623

36,909,789

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

513,304

581,446

544,108

556,417

557,802

Other borrowings

391,997

792,090

1,292,182

392,275

392,368

Reserve for unfunded commitments

62,347

63,399

85,068

67,215

52,991

Other liabilities (8)

1,855,295

1,471,509

1,351,873

1,477,239

1,588,241

               Total liabilities

39,758,141

39,650,322

39,674,823

38,843,769

39,501,191

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

190,043

189,990

189,649

189,261

189,191

   Surplus

4,238,753

4,228,910

4,224,503

4,215,712

4,207,040

   Retained earnings

1,618,080

1,533,508

1,448,636

1,347,042

1,241,413

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(815,889)

(662,398)

(613,784)

(677,088)

(716,458)

               Total shareholders' equity

5,230,987

5,290,010

5,249,004

5,074,927

4,921,186

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

44,989,128

$

44,940,332

$

44,923,827

$

43,918,696

$

44,422,377

















Common shares issued and outstanding

76,017,366

75,995,979

75,859,665

75,704,563

75,676,445

Net Interest Income and Margin


























Three Months Ended


Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Sep. 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

$

822,805

$

10,831

5.22 %

$

947,526

$

11,858

5.02 %

$

3,403,421

$

18,190

2.12 %

Investment securities

7,714,079

45,873

2.36 %

7,994,330

46,840

2.35 %

8,705,657

45,286

2.06 %

Loans held for sale

34,736

517

5.90 %

36,114

568

6.31 %

47,119

620

5.22 %

Total loans, excluding PPP

31,799,469

443,275

5.53 %

31,141,951

418,766

5.39 %

28,267,741

312,172

4.38 %

Total PPP loans

5,291

13

0.97 %

7,915

21

1.06 %

27,236

64

0.93 %

Total loans held for investment

31,804,760

443,288

5.53 %

31,149,866

418,787

5.39 %

28,294,977

312,236

4.38 %

     Total interest-earning assets (8)

40,376,380

500,509

4.92 %

40,127,836

478,053

4.78 %

40,451,174

376,332

3.69 %

Noninterest-earning assets (8)

4,464,939






4,500,288






4,534,539





     Total Assets

$

44,841,319





$

44,628,124





$

44,985,713































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts (8)

$

18,291,300

$

93,465

2.03 %

$

17,222,660

$

65,717

1.53 %

$

17,503,416

$

5,353

0.12 %

Savings deposits

2,845,250

1,919

0.27 %

3,031,153

1,951

0.26 %

3,621,493

488

0.05 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,413,855

38,560

3.47 %

4,328,388

33,119

3.07 %

2,627,280

1,693

0.26 %

Federal funds purchased

236,732

3,128

5.24 %

215,085

2,690

5.02 %

240,814

1,312

2.16 %

Repurchase agreements

303,339

1,163

1.52 %

330,118

845

1.03 %

376,985

194

0.20 %

Other borrowings

456,187

6,903

6.00 %

865,770

11,988

5.55 %

392,427

4,958

5.01 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)

26,546,663

145,138

2.17 %

25,993,174

116,310

1.79 %

24,762,415

13,998

0.22 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)

12,965,744






13,333,253






15,101,738





Shareholders' equity

5,328,912






5,301,697






5,121,560





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

18,294,656






18,634,950






20,223,298





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

44,841,319





$

44,628,124





$

44,985,713





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)



$

355,371

3.49 %



$

361,743

3.62 %



$

362,334

3.55 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)






3.50 %






3.62 %






3.58 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






1.44 %






1.11 %






0.08 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






1.52 %






1.23 %






0.14 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

4,053





$

5,481





$

9,550


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

646





$

698





$

2,345



(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $55.2 million as of September 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income and Expense























Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

32,830

$

33,101

$

29,859

$

33,612

$

30,327

$

95,790

$

91,198

   Mortgage banking income (loss)

2,478

4,354

4,332

(545)

2,262

11,164

18,336

   Trust and investment services income

9,556

9,823

9,937

9,867

9,603

29,316

29,152

   Securities gains, net





45



30

45

30

   Correspondent banking and capital markets income (8)

24,808

27,734

21,956

16,760

20,552

74,498

76,150

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)

(11,892)

(8,547)

(8,362)

(8,451)

(4,125)

(28,801)

(5,705)

   Total Correspondent banking and capital markets income (8)

12,916

19,187

13,594

8,309

16,427

45,697

70,445

   Bank owned life insurance income

7,039

6,271

6,813

6,723

6,082

20,123

17,588

   Other

8,029

4,478

6,775

5,426

8,322

19,282

19,106

         Total Noninterest Income (8)

$

72,848

$

77,214

$

71,355

$

63,392

$

73,053

$

221,417

$

245,855























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

146,146

$

147,342

$

144,060

$

140,440

$

139,554

$

437,548

$

414,264

   Occupancy expense

22,251

22,196

21,533

22,412

22,490

65,980

67,089

   Information services expense

21,428

21,119

19,925

19,847

20,714

62,472

59,854

   OREO and loan related (income) expense

613

(14)

169

78

532

768

291

   Business development and staff related

5,995

6,672

5,957

5,851

5,090

18,624

14,282

   Amortization of intangibles

6,616

7,028

7,299

8,027

7,837

20,943

25,178

   Professional fees

3,456

4,364

3,702

3,756

3,495

11,522

11,575

   Supplies and printing expense

2,623

2,554

2,640

2,411

2,621

7,817

7,210

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

8,632

9,819

6,294

6,589

6,300

24,745

16,444

   Advertising and marketing

3,009

1,521

2,118

2,669

2,170

6,648

6,219

   Other operating expenses

17,273

18,217

17,396

15,877

15,951

52,886

48,451

   Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

164

1,808

9,412

1,542

13,679

11,384

29,345

         Total Noninterest Expense

$

238,206

$

242,626

$

240,505

$

229,499

$

240,433

$

721,337

$

700,202

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Construction and land development *


$

2,776,241

$

2,817,125

$

2,749,290

$

2,860,360

$

2,550,552

Investor commercial real estate*

9,372,683

9,187,948

8,957,507

8,769,201

8,641,316

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,539,097

5,585,951

5,522,514

5,460,193

5,426,216

Commercial and industrial

5,458,229

5,378,294

5,321,306

5,313,483

4,977,737

Consumer real estate *

7,608,145

7,275,495

6,860,831

6,475,210

5,977,120

Consumer/other

1,262,277

1,291,972

1,284,694

1,299,415

1,263,362

Total Loans

$

32,016,672

$

31,536,785

$

30,696,142

$

30,177,862

$

28,836,303

* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $863.1 million, $928.4 million, $893.7 million, $904.1 million, and $881.3 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.




















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

DEPOSITS

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

11,158,431

$

11,489,483

$

12,422,583

$

13,168,656

$

13,660,244

Interest-bearing checking

7,806,243

8,185,609

8,316,023

8,955,519

8,741,447

Savings

2,760,166

2,931,320

3,156,214

3,464,351

3,602,560

Money market (8)

10,756,431

9,710,032

8,388,275

8,342,111

8,369,826

Time deposits

4,453,927

4,425,434

4,118,497

2,419,986

2,535,712

Total Deposits (8)

$

36,935,198

$

36,741,878

$

36,401,592

$

36,350,623

$

36,909,789

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)

$

32,481,271

$

32,316,444

$

32,283,095

$

33,930,637

$

34,374,077

Asset Quality

















Ending Balance


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

105,856

$

104,772

$

68,176

$

44,671

$

34,374

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

783

3,620

2,667

2,358

2,358

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

449

227

186

245

114

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



107,088

108,619

71,029

47,274

36,846

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

57,464

60,734

52,795

59,554

61,866

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

1,821

571

983

1,992

1,430

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

378

981

3,446

922

2,234

Total acquired nonperforming assets

59,663

62,286

57,224

62,468

65,530

Total nonperforming assets

$

166,751

$

170,905

$

128,253

$

109,742

$

102,376



















Three Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,


2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.40 %

1.36 %

1.21 %

1.18 %

1.12 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans

1.59 %

1.56 %

1.48 %

1.40 %

1.31 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

269.98 %

251.86 %

297.42 %

328.29 %

324.30 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.16 %

0.04 %

0.01 %

0.01 %

(0.02) %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.37 %

0.38 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.52 %

0.54 %

0.41 %

0.36 %

0.35 %

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2023:














Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 6/30/2023

$

384,296

$

43,096

$

427,392

$

63,399

Charge offs

(16,895)



(16,895)


Acquired charge offs

(445)

(630)

(1,075)


Recoveries

1,804



1,804


Acquired recoveries

802

2,167

2,969


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

40,288

(6,527)

33,761

(1,052)

Ending balance 9/30/2023

$

409,850

$

38,106

$

447,956

$

62,347














Period end loans

$

30,845,129

$

1,171,543

$

32,016,672

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.33 %

3.25 %

1.40 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

9,279,535

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.67 %

* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2023.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations.  The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/.  The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 27, 2023 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Net income (GAAP)

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

Provision for credit losses

32,709


38,389


33,091


47,142


23,876

Tax provision

33,160


34,495


39,096


39,253


38,035

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense

164


1,808


9,412


1,542


13,679

Securities gains







(45)





(30)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

190,177

$

198,139

$

221,480

$

231,439

$

208,603





















Average asset balance (GAAP)

$

44,841,319

$

44,628,124

$

44,104,478

$

44,429,894

$

44,985,713

PPNR ROAA

1.68

%

1.78

%

2.04

%

2.07

%

1.84

%





















   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,571


76,418


76,389


76,327


76,182

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$

2.48

$

2.59

$

2.90

$

3.03

$

2.74





















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Mar. 31, 2023

Dec. 31, 2022

Sep. 30, 2022

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$

355,371

$

361,743

$

381,263

$

396,004

$

362,334

Less:



















Total accretion on acquired loans

4,053


5,481


7,398


7,350


9,550

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

351,318

$

356,262

$

373,865

$

388,654

$

352,784





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$

355,371

$

361,743

$

381,263

$

396,004

$

362,334

Total average interest-earning assets (8)

40,376,380


40,127,836


39,409,340


39,655,736


40,451,174

NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)

3.49

%

3.62

%

3.92

%

3.96

%

3.55

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)

646


698


1,020


2,397


2,345

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

$

356,017

$

362,441

$

382,283

$

398,401

$

364,679

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

3.50

%

3.62

%

3.93

%

3.99

%

3.58

%































Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

124,144

$

123,447

$

139,926

$

143,502

$

133,043

$

387,517

$

352,547

Securities gains, net of tax







(35)





(24)


(35)


(24)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

130


1,414


7,356


1,211


10,638


8,900


22,953

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

124,274

$

124,861

$

147,247

$

144,713

$

143,657

$

396,382

$

388,968





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.63

$

1.62

$

1.84

$

1.90

$

1.76

$

5.10

$

4.75

Effect to adjust for securities gains







(0.00)





(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.00


0.02


0.10


0.01


0.14


0.11


0.31

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.63

$

1.64

$

1.94

$

1.91

$

1.90

$

5.21

$

5.24





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.62

$

1.62

$

1.83

$

1.88

$

1.75

$

5.07

$

4.71

Effect to adjust for securities gains







(0.00)





(0.00)


(0.00)


(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



















0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.00


0.01


0.10


0.02


0.14


0.12


0.31

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.62

$

1.63

$

1.93

$

1.90

$

1.89

$

5.19

$

5.20





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)

1.10

%

1.11

%

1.29

%

1.28

%

1.17

%

1.16

%

1.06

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.04

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.06

%

0.01

%

0.10

%

0.03

%

0.07

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)

1.10

%

1.12

%

1.35

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

1.19

%

1.17

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.24

%

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.83

%

9.32

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.36

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.01

%

0.11

%

0.57

%

0.09

%

0.82

%

0.23

%

0.60

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

9.25

%

9.45

%

11.53

%

11.50

%

11.13

%

10.06

%

10.28

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.24

%

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.83

%

9.32

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

6.28

%

6.47

%

7.85

%

8.76

%

7.68

%

6.84

%

6.87

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.52

%

15.81

%

18.81

%

20.17

%

17.99

%

16.67

%

16.19

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.24

%

9.34

%

10.96

%

11.41

%

10.31

%

9.83

%

9.32

%

Effect to adjust for securities gains

%

%

(0.00)

%

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax

%

%

%

%

%

%

0.36

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

0.01

%

0.11

%

0.58

%

0.10

%

0.82

%

0.23

%

0.61

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

6.29

%

6.53

%

8.21

%

8.82

%

8.23

%

6.97

%

7.48

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.54

%

15.98

%

19.75

%

20.33

%

19.36

%

17.03

%

17.77

%





























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



54.00

%

53.59

%

51.41

%

47.96

%

53.14

%

52.98

%

56.63

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax

(0.04)

%

(0.41)

%

(2.07)

%

(0.33)

%

(3.12)

%

(0.87)

%

(2.46)

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



53.96

%

53.18

%

49.34

%

47.63

%

50.02

%

52.11

%

54.17

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

68.81

$

69.61

$

69.19

$

67.04

$

65.03








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(26.55)


(26.65)


(26.79)


(26.95)


(27.06)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

42.26

$

42.96

$

42.40

$

40.09

$

37.97





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)

11.63

%

11.77

%

11.68

%

11.56

%

11.08

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(4.15)

%

(4.16)

%

(4.18)

%

(4.31)

%

(4.30)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)

7.48

%

7.61

%

7.50

%

7.25

%

6.78

%







Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $4.1 million, $5.5 million, $7.4 million, $7.3 million, and $9.6 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, and initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense of $164,000, $1.8 million, $9.4 million, $1.5 million, and $13.7 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $45,000 and $30,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $6.6 million, $7.0 million, $7.3 million, $8.0 million, and $7.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

September 30, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(8)

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral.  As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits.  In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument.  The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods.  There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.










Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

Interest income:






   Effect to interest income on federal funds sold and interest-earning








          deposits with banks

$

1,522

$

2,203

Interest expense:






   Effect to interest expense on money market deposits

(2,603)

(3,502)

Net interest income:






   Net effect to net interest income

$

4,125

$

5,705

Noninterest Income:






   Effect to correspondent banking and capital market income

$

(4,125)

$

(5,705)








BALANCE SHEET






Assets:






   Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

114,514



   Effect to other assets

(870,746)



   Net effect to total assets

$

(756,232)











Liabilities:






   Effect to money market deposits

$

(756,232)



   Net effect to total liabilities

$

(756,232)











AVERAGE BALANCES






Interest-earning assets:






   Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$

210,108



Noninterest-earning assets:






   Effect to noninterest-earning assets

(569,329)



   Net effect to total average assets

$

(359,221)



Interest-bearing liabilities:






   Effect to transaction and money market accounts

$

(359,221)



   Net effect to total average liabilities

$

(359,221)













Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

YIELD ANALYSIS

2022

2022

Interest-earning assets:






   Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

0.05

%


   Effect to total interest-earning assets

(0.01)

%


Interest-bearing liabilities:






   Effect to transaction and money market accounts

(0.06)

%


   Effect to total interest-bearing liabilities

(0.04)

%










   Net effect to NIM

0.02

%


   Net effect to NIM, TE (non-GAAP)

0.03

%










PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Effect to return on average assets (annualized)

0.01

%

0.01

%

Effect to adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

0.01

%

0.01

%








Effect to equity-to-assets



0.2

%


Effect to tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

0.1

%


Effect to Tier 1 leverage



0.1

%


Effect to Tier 1 common equity

0.0

%


Effect to Tier 1 risk-based capital



0.0

%


Effect to Total risk-based capital

0.1

%


Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

SouthState cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic downturn risk, potentially resulting in deterioration in the credit markets, inflation, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses and other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) interest rate risk primarily resulting from the interest rate environment, the number and pace of interest rate increases, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (3) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital (4) risks relating to the continued impact of the Covid19 pandemic on the Company, including to efficiencies and the control environment due to the changing work environment; (5) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (6) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (7) potential deterioration in real estate values; (8) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (9) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people; (10) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (11) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (12) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (13) risks associated with an anticipated increase in SouthState's investment securities portfolio, including risks associated with acquiring and holding investment securities or potentially determining that the amount of investment securities SouthState desires to acquire are not available on terms acceptable to SouthState; (14) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (15) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (16) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (17) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (18) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards; (19) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (20) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (21) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (22) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (23) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of recently passed state legislation and  proposed federal and state regulatory guidance and regulation relating to climate change; (24) greater than expected noninterest expenses; (25) excessive loan losses; (26) potential deposit attrition, higher than expected costs, customer loss and business disruption associated with the Atlantic Capital integration, and potential difficulties in maintaining relationships with key personnel; (27) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from announced changes in the Bank's consumer overdraft programs and other deposit products; (28) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (29) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (30) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; (31) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (32) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (33) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; and (34) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

