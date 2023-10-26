SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023.

"Despite the challenges of the economic backdrop and yield curve, SouthState delivered another quarter of steady, mid-single digit growth in loans and customer deposits", said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "Our granular and relationship-based deposit funding continues to act as a ballast for our franchise. While we remain mindful of the lag effects of the rapid rise in interest rates on the broader economy, we are confident in our underwriting discipline and the benefits of being located in many of the fastest growing markets in the country."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2023 include:

Returns

Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.62 ; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.62

; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of Net Income of $124.1 million ; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $124.3 million

; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of Return on Average Common Equity of 9.2%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.5%*

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.10%*

Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") per weighted average diluted share (Non-GAAP) of $2.48

Book Value per Share of $68.81 ; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $42.26

∗ Annualized percentages

Performance

Net Interest Income of $355 million ; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $351 million

; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent of 3.49% and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.50%

Net charge-offs of $13.2 million , or 0.16% annualized; $32.7 million Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; 3 basis points build in total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments to 1.59%; Year-to-date net charge-offs of $17.5 million , or 0.08% annualized

, or 0.16% annualized; Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including release for unfunded commitments; 3 basis points build in total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments to 1.59%; Year-to-date net charge-offs of , or 0.08% annualized Noninterest Income of $73 million , down $4 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.64% of average assets for the third quarter of 2023

, down compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.64% of average assets for the third quarter of 2023 Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 54%

Balance Sheet

Loans increased $480 million , or 6% annualized, led by consumer real estate and investor commercial real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 87%

, or 6% annualized, led by consumer real estate and investor commercial real estate; ending loan to deposit ratio of 87% Deposits increased $193 million , or 2% annualized, despite a $128 million decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased $321 million , or 4% annualized, from prior quarter

, or 2% annualized, despite a decline in brokered CDs; excluding brokered CDs, deposits increased , or 4% annualized, from prior quarter Total deposit cost of 1.44%, up 0.33% from prior quarter, resulting in a 27% cycle-to-date beta

Other borrowings decreased $400 million as a result of FHLB advance payoffs during the quarter

as a result of FHLB advance payoffs during the quarter Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 7.5%, 13.8%, 9.3%, and 11.5%, respectively†

† Preliminary

Subsequent Events

The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.52 per share, payable on November 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of November 10 , 2023

Financial Performance



















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Interest income











































Loans, including fees (1)

$ 443,805

$ 419,355

$ 393,366

$ 359,552

$ 312,856

$ 1,256,525

$ 818,473

Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities











































purchased under agreements to resell (8)



56,704



58,698



57,043



64,337



63,476



172,446



154,664

Total interest income



500,509



478,053



450,409



423,889



376,332



1,428,971



973,137

Interest expense











































Deposits (8)



133,944



100,787



55,942



19,945



7,534



290,673



17,040

Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements











































to repurchase, and other borrowings



11,194



15,523



13,204



7,940



6,464



39,921



16,430

Total interest expense



145,138



116,310



69,146



27,885



13,998



330,594



33,470

Net interest income (8)



355,371



361,743



381,263



396,004



362,334



1,098,377



939,667

Provision for credit losses



32,709



38,389



33,091



47,142



23,876



104,189



34,713

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



322,662



323,354



348,172



348,862



338,458



994,188



904,954

Noninterest income (8)



72,848



77,214



71,355



63,392



73,053



221,417



245,855

Noninterest expense











































Operating expense



238,042



240,818



231,093



227,957



226,754



709,953



670,857

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



164



1,808



9,412



1,542



13,679



11,384



29,345

Total noninterest expense



238,206



242,626



240,505



229,499



240,433



721,337



700,202

Income before provision for income taxes



157,304



157,942



179,022



182,755



171,078



494,268



450,607

Income taxes provision



33,160



34,495



39,096



39,253



38,035



106,751



98,060

Net income

$ 124,144

$ 123,447

$ 139,926

$ 143,502

$ 133,043

$ 387,517

$ 352,547















































Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2)











































Net income (GAAP)

$ 124,144

$ 123,447

$ 139,926

$ 143,502

$ 133,043

$ 387,517

$ 352,547

Securities gains, net of tax



—



—



(35)



—



(24)



(35)



(24)

Initial provision for credit losses - NonPCD loans and UFC from ACBI, net of tax



—



—



—



—



—



—



13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



130



1,414



7,356



1,211



10,638



8,900



22,953

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 124,274

$ 124,861

$ 147,247

$ 144,713

$ 143,657

$ 396,382

$ 388,968















































Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.63

$ 1.62

$ 1.84

$ 1.90

$ 1.76

$ 5.10

$ 4.75

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.62

$ 1.62

$ 1.83

$ 1.88

$ 1.75

$ 5.07

$ 4.71

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.63

$ 1.64

$ 1.94

$ 1.91

$ 1.90

$ 5.21

$ 5.24

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$ 1.62

$ 1.63

$ 1.93

$ 1.90

$ 1.89

$ 5.19

$ 5.20

Dividends per common share

$ 0.52

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 0.50

$ 1.52

$ 1.48

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,139,170



76,057,977



75,902,440



75,639,640



75,605,960



76,034,062



74,184,816

Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,571,430



76,417,537



76,388,954



76,326,777



76,182,131



76,445,649



74,791,139

Effective tax rate



21.08 %



21.84 %



21.84 %



21.48 %



22.23 %



21.60 %



21.76 %



Performance and Capital Ratios

















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,







2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022



PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets (annualized) (8)



1.10 %

1.11 %

1.29 %

1.28 %

1.17 % 1.16 % 1.06 %

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (8)



1.10 %

1.12 %

1.35 %

1.29 %

1.27 % 1.19 % 1.17 %

Return on average common equity (annualized)



9.24 %

9.34 %

10.96 %

11.41 %

10.31 % 9.83 % 9.32 %

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



9.25 %

9.45 %

11.53 %

11.50 %

11.13 % 10.06 % 10.28 %

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)



15.52 %

15.81 %

18.81 %

20.17 %

17.99 % 16.67 % 16.19 %

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)



15.54 %

15.98 %

19.75 %

20.33 %

19.36 % 17.03 % 17.77 %

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



54.00 %

53.59 %

51.41 %

47.96 %

53.14 % 52.98 % 56.63 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)



53.96 %

53.18 %

49.34 %

47.63 %

50.02 % 52.11 % 54.17 %

Dividend payout ratio (5)



31.84 %

30.75 %

27.09 %

26.40 %

28.44 % 29.78 % 30.82 %

Book value per common share

$ 68.81

$ 69.61

$ 69.19

$ 67.04

$ 65.03











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$ 42.26

$ 42.96

$ 42.40

$ 40.09

$ 37.97























































CAPITAL RATIOS









































Equity-to-assets (8)



11.6 %

11.8 %

11.7 %

11.6 %

11.1 %









Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3) (8)



7.5 %

7.6 %

7.5 %

7.2 %

6.8 %









Tier 1 leverage (6) (8)



9.3 %

9.2 %

9.1 %

8.7 %

8.4 %









Tier 1 common equity (6) (8)



11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

11.0 %

11.0 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital (6) (8)



11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %

11.0 %

11.0 %









Total risk-based capital (6) (8)



13.8 %

13.5 %

13.3 %

13.0 %

13.0 %











Balance Sheet







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Assets































Cash and due from banks

$ 514,917

$ 552,900

$ 558,158

$ 548,387

$ 394,794

Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)



814,220



960,849



1,438,504



764,176



2,529,415

Cash and cash equivalents



1,329,137



1,513,749



1,996,662



1,312,563



2,924,209



































Trading securities, at fair value



114,154



56,580



16,039



31,263



51,940

Investment securities:































Securities held to maturity



2,533,713



2,585,155



2,636,673



2,683,241



2,738,178

Securities available for sale, at fair value



4,623,618



4,949,334



5,159,999



5,326,822



5,369,610

Other investments



187,152



196,728



217,991



179,717



179,755

Total investment securities



7,344,483



7,731,217



8,014,663



8,189,780



8,287,543

Loans held for sale



27,443



42,951



27,289



28,968



34,477

Loans:































Purchased credit deteriorated



1,171,543



1,269,983



1,325,400



1,429,731



1,544,562

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



5,064,254



5,275,913



5,620,290



5,943,092



6,365,175

Non-acquired



25,780,875



24,990,889



23,750,452



22,805,039



20,926,566

Less allowance for credit losses



(447,956)



(427,392)



(370,645)



(356,444)



(324,398)

Loans, net



31,568,716



31,109,393



30,325,497



29,821,418



28,511,905

Other real estate owned ("OREO")



434



1,080



3,473



1,023



2,160

Premises and equipment, net



516,583



518,353



517,146



520,635



531,160

Bank owned life insurance



984,881



979,494



967,750



964,708



960,052

Mortgage servicing rights



89,476



87,539



85,406



86,610



90,459

Core deposit and other intangibles



95,094



102,256



109,603



116,450



125,390

Goodwill



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,923,106



1,922,525

Other assets (8)



995,621



874,614



937,193



922,172



980,557

Total assets

$ 44,989,128

$ 44,940,332

$ 44,923,827

$ 43,918,696

$ 44,422,377



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 11,158,431

$ 11,489,483

$ 12,422,583

$ 13,168,656

$ 13,660,244

Interest-bearing (8)



25,776,767



25,252,395



23,979,009



23,181,967



23,249,545

Total deposits



36,935,198



36,741,878



36,401,592



36,350,623



36,909,789

Federal funds purchased and securities































sold under agreements to repurchase



513,304



581,446



544,108



556,417



557,802

Other borrowings



391,997



792,090



1,292,182



392,275



392,368

Reserve for unfunded commitments



62,347



63,399



85,068



67,215



52,991

Other liabilities (8)



1,855,295



1,471,509



1,351,873



1,477,239



1,588,241

Total liabilities



39,758,141



39,650,322



39,674,823



38,843,769



39,501,191



































Shareholders' equity:































Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares



190,043



189,990



189,649



189,261



189,191

Surplus



4,238,753



4,228,910



4,224,503



4,215,712



4,207,040

Retained earnings



1,618,080



1,533,508



1,448,636



1,347,042



1,241,413

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(815,889)



(662,398)



(613,784)



(677,088)



(716,458)

Total shareholders' equity



5,230,987



5,290,010



5,249,004



5,074,927



4,921,186

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 44,989,128

$ 44,940,332

$ 44,923,827

$ 43,918,696

$ 44,422,377



































Common shares issued and outstanding



76,017,366



75,995,979



75,859,665



75,704,563



75,676,445



Net Interest Income and Margin

























































Three Months Ended





Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Sep. 30, 2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks (8)

$ 822,805

$ 10,831

5.22 %

$ 947,526

$ 11,858

5.02 %

$ 3,403,421

$ 18,190

2.12 %

Investment securities



7,714,079



45,873

2.36 %



7,994,330



46,840

2.35 %



8,705,657



45,286

2.06 %

Loans held for sale



34,736



517

5.90 %



36,114



568

6.31 %



47,119



620

5.22 %

Total loans, excluding PPP



31,799,469



443,275

5.53 %



31,141,951



418,766

5.39 %



28,267,741



312,172

4.38 %

Total PPP loans



5,291



13

0.97 %



7,915



21

1.06 %



27,236



64

0.93 %

Total loans held for investment



31,804,760



443,288

5.53 %



31,149,866



418,787

5.39 %



28,294,977



312,236

4.38 %

Total interest-earning assets (8)



40,376,380



500,509

4.92 %



40,127,836



478,053

4.78 %



40,451,174



376,332

3.69 %

Noninterest-earning assets (8)



4,464,939













4,500,288













4,534,539











Total Assets

$ 44,841,319











$ 44,628,124











$ 44,985,713































































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):

















































Transaction and money market accounts (8)

$ 18,291,300

$ 93,465

2.03 %

$ 17,222,660

$ 65,717

1.53 %

$ 17,503,416

$ 5,353

0.12 %

Savings deposits



2,845,250



1,919

0.27 %



3,031,153



1,951

0.26 %



3,621,493



488

0.05 %

Certificates and other time deposits



4,413,855



38,560

3.47 %



4,328,388



33,119

3.07 %



2,627,280



1,693

0.26 %

Federal funds purchased



236,732



3,128

5.24 %



215,085



2,690

5.02 %



240,814



1,312

2.16 %

Repurchase agreements



303,339



1,163

1.52 %



330,118



845

1.03 %



376,985



194

0.20 %

Other borrowings



456,187



6,903

6.00 %



865,770



11,988

5.55 %



392,427



4,958

5.01 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities (8)



26,546,663



145,138

2.17 %



25,993,174



116,310

1.79 %



24,762,415



13,998

0.22 %

Noninterest-bearing liabilities ("Non-IBL") (8)



12,965,744













13,333,253













15,101,738











Shareholders' equity



5,328,912













5,301,697













5,121,560











Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity



18,294,656













18,634,950













20,223,298











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 44,841,319











$ 44,628,124











$ 44,985,713











Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent) (8)







$ 355,371

3.49 %







$ 361,743

3.62 %







$ 362,334

3.55 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP) (8)













3.50 %













3.62 %













3.58 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)













1.44 %













1.11 %













0.08 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)













1.52 %













1.23 %













0.14 %





















































Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)







$ 4,053











$ 5,481











$ 9,550





Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment







$ 646











$ 698











$ 2,345









(1) The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $55.2 million as of September 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income and Expense



















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

Noninterest Income:











































Fees on deposit accounts

$ 32,830

$ 33,101

$ 29,859

$ 33,612

$ 30,327

$ 95,790

$ 91,198

Mortgage banking income (loss)



2,478



4,354



4,332



(545)



2,262



11,164



18,336

Trust and investment services income



9,556



9,823



9,937



9,867



9,603



29,316



29,152

Securities gains, net



—



—



45



—



30



45



30

Correspondent banking and capital markets income (8)



24,808



27,734



21,956



16,760



20,552



74,498



76,150

Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin (8)



(11,892)



(8,547)



(8,362)



(8,451)



(4,125)



(28,801)



(5,705)

Total Correspondent banking and capital markets income (8)



12,916



19,187



13,594



8,309



16,427



45,697



70,445

Bank owned life insurance income



7,039



6,271



6,813



6,723



6,082



20,123



17,588

Other



8,029



4,478



6,775



5,426



8,322



19,282



19,106

Total Noninterest Income (8)

$ 72,848

$ 77,214

$ 71,355

$ 63,392

$ 73,053

$ 221,417

$ 245,855















































Noninterest Expense:











































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 146,146

$ 147,342

$ 144,060

$ 140,440

$ 139,554

$ 437,548

$ 414,264

Occupancy expense



22,251



22,196



21,533



22,412



22,490



65,980



67,089

Information services expense



21,428



21,119



19,925



19,847



20,714



62,472



59,854

OREO and loan related (income) expense



613



(14)



169



78



532



768



291

Business development and staff related



5,995



6,672



5,957



5,851



5,090



18,624



14,282

Amortization of intangibles



6,616



7,028



7,299



8,027



7,837



20,943



25,178

Professional fees



3,456



4,364



3,702



3,756



3,495



11,522



11,575

Supplies and printing expense



2,623



2,554



2,640



2,411



2,621



7,817



7,210

FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges



8,632



9,819



6,294



6,589



6,300



24,745



16,444

Advertising and marketing



3,009



1,521



2,118



2,669



2,170



6,648



6,219

Other operating expenses



17,273



18,217



17,396



15,877



15,951



52,886



48,451

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



164



1,808



9,412



1,542



13,679



11,384



29,345

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 238,206

$ 242,626

$ 240,505

$ 229,499

$ 240,433

$ 721,337

$ 700,202



Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:







































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Construction and land development * †

$ 2,776,241

$ 2,817,125

$ 2,749,290

$ 2,860,360

$ 2,550,552

Investor commercial real estate*



9,372,683



9,187,948



8,957,507



8,769,201



8,641,316

Commercial owner occupied real estate



5,539,097



5,585,951



5,522,514



5,460,193



5,426,216

Commercial and industrial



5,458,229



5,378,294



5,321,306



5,313,483



4,977,737

Consumer real estate *



7,608,145



7,275,495



6,860,831



6,475,210



5,977,120

Consumer/other



1,262,277



1,291,972



1,284,694



1,299,415



1,263,362

Total Loans

$ 32,016,672

$ 31,536,785

$ 30,696,142

$ 30,177,862

$ 28,836,303





* Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

† Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $863.1 million, $928.4 million, $893.7 million, $904.1 million, and $881.3 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.









































Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

DEPOSITS

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Noninterest-bearing checking

$ 11,158,431

$ 11,489,483

$ 12,422,583

$ 13,168,656

$ 13,660,244

Interest-bearing checking



7,806,243



8,185,609



8,316,023



8,955,519



8,741,447

Savings



2,760,166



2,931,320



3,156,214



3,464,351



3,602,560

Money market (8)



10,756,431



9,710,032



8,388,275



8,342,111



8,369,826

Time deposits



4,453,927



4,425,434



4,118,497



2,419,986



2,535,712

Total Deposits (8)

$ 36,935,198

$ 36,741,878

$ 36,401,592

$ 36,350,623

$ 36,909,789



































Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits) (8)

$ 32,481,271

$ 32,316,444

$ 32,283,095

$ 33,930,637

$ 34,374,077



Asset Quality







































Ending Balance





Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:































Non-acquired































Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$ 105,856

$ 104,772

$ 68,176

$ 44,671

$ 34,374

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



783



3,620



2,667



2,358



2,358

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



449



227



186



245



114

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



107,088



108,619



71,029



47,274



36,846

Acquired































Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual



57,464



60,734



52,795



59,554



61,866

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



1,821



571



983



1,992



1,430

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets



378



981



3,446



922



2,234

Total acquired nonperforming assets



59,663



62,286



57,224



62,468



65,530

Total nonperforming assets

$ 166,751

$ 170,905

$ 128,253

$ 109,742

$ 102,376









































Three Months Ended





Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,





2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:































Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans



1.40 %



1.36 %



1.21 %



1.18 %



1.12 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments, as a percentage of loans



1.59 %



1.56 %



1.48 %



1.40 %



1.31 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans



269.98 %



251.86 %



297.42 %



328.29 %



324.30 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans (annualized)



0.16 %



0.04 %



0.01 %



0.01 %



(0.02) %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.37 %



0.38 %



0.29 %



0.25 %



0.23 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.52 %



0.54 %



0.41 %



0.36 %



0.35 %



Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2023:

































Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 6/30/2023

$ 384,296

$ 43,096

$ 427,392

$ 63,399

Charge offs



(16,895)



—



(16,895)



—

Acquired charge offs



(445)



(630)



(1,075)



—

Recoveries



1,804



—



1,804



—

Acquired recoveries



802



2,167



2,969



—

Provision (recovery) for credit losses



40,288



(6,527)



33,761



(1,052)

Ending balance 9/30/2023

$ 409,850

$ 38,106

$ 447,956

$ 62,347





























Period end loans

$ 30,845,129

$ 1,171,543

$ 32,016,672



N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.33 %



3.25 %



1.40 %



N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *



















$ 9,279,535

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)





















0.67 %





* Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 27, 2023. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 27, 2023 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.











































(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2023



Jun. 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022

Net income (GAAP)

$ 124,144



$ 123,447



$ 139,926



$ 143,502



$ 133,043

Provision for credit losses



32,709





38,389





33,091





47,142





23,876

Tax provision



33,160





34,495





39,096





39,253





38,035

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense



164





1,808





9,412





1,542





13,679

Securities gains



—





—





(45)





—





(30)

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$ 190,177



$ 198,139



$ 221,480



$ 231,439



$ 208,603











































Average asset balance (GAAP)

$ 44,841,319



$ 44,628,124



$ 44,104,478



$ 44,429,894



$ 44,985,713

PPNR ROAA



1.68 %



1.78 %



2.04 %



2.07 %



1.84 %









































Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding



76,571





76,418





76,389





76,327





76,182

PPNR per weighted-average common shares outstanding

$ 2.48



$ 2.59



$ 2.90



$ 3.03



$ 2.74













































(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2023



Jun. 30, 2023



Mar. 31, 2023



Dec. 31, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022

Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$ 355,371



$ 361,743



$ 381,263



$ 396,004



$ 362,334

Less:







































Total accretion on acquired loans



4,053





5,481





7,398





7,350





9,550

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$ 351,318



$ 356,262



$ 373,865



$ 388,654



$ 352,784











































NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TAX EQUIVALENT (NON-GAAP)







































Net interest income (GAAP) (8)

$ 355,371



$ 361,743



$ 381,263



$ 396,004



$ 362,334

Total average interest-earning assets (8)



40,376,380





40,127,836





39,409,340





39,655,736





40,451,174

NIM, non-tax equivalent (8)



3.49 %



3.62 %



3.92 %



3.96 %



3.55 %









































Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, tax equivalent)



646





698





1,020





2,397





2,345

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)

$ 356,017



$ 362,441



$ 382,283



$ 398,401



$ 364,679

NIM, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) (8)



3.50 %



3.62 %



3.93 %



3.99 %



3.58 %































































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,



Jun. 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,



Sep. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

2023



2023



2023



2022



2022



2023



2022

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)























































Net income (GAAP)

$ 124,144



$ 123,447



$ 139,926



$ 143,502



$ 133,043



$ 387,517



$ 352,547

Securities gains, net of tax



—





—





(35)





—





(24)





(35)





(24)

PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





13,492

Merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



130





1,414





7,356





1,211





10,638





8,900





22,953

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 124,274



$ 124,861



$ 147,247



$ 144,713



$ 143,657



$ 396,382



$ 388,968



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)























































Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$ 1.63



$ 1.62



$ 1.84



$ 1.90



$ 1.76



$ 5.10



$ 4.75

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





—





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.00





0.02





0.10





0.01





0.14





0.11





0.31

Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$ 1.63



$ 1.64



$ 1.94



$ 1.91



$ 1.90



$ 5.21



$ 5.24



























































Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)























































Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$ 1.62



$ 1.62



$ 1.83



$ 1.88



$ 1.75



$ 5.07



$ 4.71

Effect to adjust for securities gains



—





—





(0.00)





—





(0.00)





(0.00)





(0.00)

Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.18

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.00





0.01





0.10





0.02





0.14





0.12





0.31

Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$ 1.62



$ 1.63



$ 1.93



$ 1.90



$ 1.89



$ 5.19



$ 5.20



























































Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)























































Return on average assets (GAAP) (8)



1.10 %



1.11 %



1.29 %



1.28 %



1.17 %



1.16 %



1.06 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.04 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.00 %



0.01 %



0.06 %



0.01 %



0.10 %



0.03 %



0.07 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) (8)



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.35 %



1.29 %



1.27 %



1.19 %



1.17 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.83 %



9.32 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.36 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.01 %



0.11 %



0.57 %



0.09 %



0.82 %



0.23 %



0.60 % Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)



9.25 %



9.45 %



11.53 %



11.50 %



11.13 %



10.06 %



10.28 %

























































Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.83 %



9.32 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



6.28 %



6.47 %



7.85 %



8.76 %



7.68 %



6.84 %



6.87 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



15.52 %



15.81 %



18.81 %



20.17 %



17.99 %



16.67 %



16.19 %

























































Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)























































Return on average common equity (GAAP)



9.24 %



9.34 %



10.96 %



11.41 %



10.31 %



9.83 %



9.32 % Effect to adjust for securities gains



— %



— %



(0.00) %



— %



(0.00) %



(0.00) %



(0.00) % Effect to adjust for PCL - NonPCD loans and UFC, net of tax



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



— %



0.36 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



0.01 %



0.11 %



0.58 %



0.10 %



0.82 %



0.23 %



0.61 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



6.29 %



6.53 %



8.21 %



8.82 %



8.23 %



6.97 %



7.48 % Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)



15.54 %



15.98 %



19.75 %



20.33 %



19.36 %



17.03 %



17.77 %

























































Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)























































Efficiency ratio



54.00 %



53.59 %



51.41 %



47.96 %



53.14 %



52.98 %



56.63 % Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, net of tax



(0.04) %



(0.41) %



(2.07) %



(0.33) %



(3.12) %



(0.87) %



(2.46) % Adjusted efficiency ratio



53.96 %



53.18 %



49.34 %



47.63 %



50.02 %



52.11 %



54.17 %

























































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)























































Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 68.81



$ 69.61



$ 69.19



$ 67.04



$ 65.03

















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(26.55)





(26.65)





(26.79)





(26.95)





(27.06)

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$ 42.26



$ 42.96



$ 42.40



$ 40.09



$ 37.97











































































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)























































Equity-to-assets (GAAP) (8)



11.63 %



11.77 %



11.68 %



11.56 %



11.08 %















Effect to adjust for intangible assets



(4.15) %



(4.16) %



(4.18) %



(4.31) %



(4.30) %















Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (8)



7.48 %



7.61 %



7.50 %



7.25 %



6.78 %

















Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.

Footnotes to tables: (1) Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $4.1 million, $5.5 million, $7.4 million, $7.3 million, and $9.6 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense, and initial PCL on nonPCD loans and unfunded commitments from acquisitions. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense of $164,000, $1.8 million, $9.4 million, $1.5 million, and $13.7 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively; (b) net securities gains of $45,000 and $30,000 for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. (3) The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP" provide tables that reconcile non-GAAP measures to GAAP. (4) Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation and severance related expense and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $6.6 million, $7.0 million, $7.3 million, $8.0 million, and $7.8 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively. (5) The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period. (6) September 30, 2023 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed. (7) Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (8) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company determined the variation margin payments for its interest rate swaps centrally cleared through London Clearing House ("LCH") and Chicago Mercantile Exchange ("CME") met the legal characteristics of daily settlements of the derivatives rather than collateral. As a result, the variation margin payment and the related derivative instruments are considered a single unit of account for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Depending on the net position, the fair value of the single unit of account is reported in other assets or other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets, as opposed to interest-earning deposits or interest-bearing deposits. In addition, the expense or income attributable to the variation margin payments for the centrally cleared swaps is reported in noninterest income, specifically within correspondent and capital markets income, as opposed to interest income or interest expense. The daily settlement of the derivative exposure does not change or reset the contractual terms of the instrument. The table below discloses the net change in all the balance sheet and income statement line items, as well as performance metrics, impacted by the correction from collateralize-to-market to settle-to-market accounting treatment for prior periods. There was no impact to net income or equity as previously reported.





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2022

2022

Interest income:













Effect to interest income on federal funds sold and interest-earning













deposits with banks

$ 1,522

$ 2,203

Interest expense:













Effect to interest expense on money market deposits



(2,603)



(3,502)

Net interest income:













Net effect to net interest income

$ 4,125

$ 5,705

Noninterest Income:













Effect to correspondent banking and capital market income

$ (4,125)

$ (5,705)

















BALANCE SHEET













Assets:













Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 114,514







Effect to other assets



(870,746)







Net effect to total assets

$ (756,232)























Liabilities:













Effect to money market deposits

$ (756,232)







Net effect to total liabilities

$ (756,232)























AVERAGE BALANCES













Interest-earning assets:













Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

$ 210,108







Noninterest-earning assets:













Effect to noninterest-earning assets



(569,329)







Net effect to total average assets

$ (359,221)







Interest-bearing liabilities:













Effect to transaction and money market accounts

$ (359,221)







Net effect to total average liabilities

$ (359,221)





























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

YIELD ANALYSIS

2022

2022

Interest-earning assets:













Effect to federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks



0.05 %





Effect to total interest-earning assets



(0.01) %





Interest-bearing liabilities:













Effect to transaction and money market accounts



(0.06) %





Effect to total interest-bearing liabilities



(0.04) %





















Net effect to NIM



0.02 %





Net effect to NIM, TE (non-GAAP)



0.03 %





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS













Effect to return on average assets (annualized)



0.01 %

0.01 % Effect to adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



0.01 %

0.01 %















Effect to equity-to-assets



0.2 %





Effect to tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)



0.1 %





Effect to Tier 1 leverage



0.1 %





Effect to Tier 1 common equity



0.0 %





Effect to Tier 1 risk-based capital



0.0 %





Effect to Total risk-based capital



0.1 %







