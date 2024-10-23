SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

News provided by

SouthState Corporation

Oct 23, 2024, 16:05 ET

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024.

Continue Reading
SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results
View PDF
SouthState Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

"Despite the challenges of hurricane season, SouthState produced steady growth in loans, deposits, revenue, and earnings per share.  Furthermore, with the compounding effect of interest rate changes, our tangible book value per share increased 7% during the quarter", commented John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer.  "We were also pleased to receive overwhelming shareholder support for our acquisition of IBTX.  We look forward to joining with Independent Financial and building shareholder value in the best growth markets in the country."

Highlights of the third quarter of 2024 include:

Returns

  • Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.86; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $1.90
  • Net Income of $143.2 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $145.7 million
  • Return on Average Common Equity of 9.9%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.6% and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 15.9%*
  • Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.25% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.27%*
  • Book Value per Share of $77.42; Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $51.26

Performance

  • Net Interest Income of $351 million; Core Net Interest Income (excluding loan accretion) (Non-GAAP) of $349 million
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent of 3.39% and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP) of 3.40%
  • Net charge-offs of $6.1 million, or 0.07% annualized; ($7.0) million release of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"), including a release for unfunded commitments of $8.7 million; total allowance for credit losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.52%
  • Noninterest Income of $75 million; Noninterest Income represented 0.65% of average assets for the third quarter of 2024*
  • Efficiency Ratio of 57% and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 56%

 Annualized percentages

Balance Sheet

  • Loans increased $314 million, or 4% annualized, led by increases in consumer real estate and commercial and industrial; ending loan to deposit ratio of 89%
  • Deposits increased $540 million, or 6% annualized
  • Total loan yield of 5.86%, up 0.04% from prior quarter
  • Total deposit cost of 1.90%, up 0.10% from prior quarter
  • Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.9%, 14.9%, 10.0%, and 12.5%, respectively

Preliminary

Mergers & Acquisitions

  • Received approval by each of SouthState's and Independent Bank Group, Inc.'s respective shareholders; still subject to other customary conditions, including regulatory approval

Subsequent Events

  • The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.54 per share, payable on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2024

Financial Performance























Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

INCOME STATEMENT

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Interest Income





















   Loans, including fees (1)

$

494,082

$

478,360

$

463,688

$

459,880

$

443,805

$

1,436,130

$

1,256,525

   Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities





















      purchased under agreements to resell



50,096

52,764

53,567

55,555

56,704

156,427

172,446

Total interest income

544,178

531,124

517,255

515,435

500,509

1,592,557

1,428,971

Interest Expense





















   Deposits



177,919

165,481

160,162

149,584

133,944

503,562

290,673

   Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements





















      to repurchase, and other borrowings

14,779

15,384

13,157

11,620

11,194

43,320

39,921

Total interest expense

192,698

180,865

173,319

161,204

145,138

546,882

330,594

Net Interest Income

351,480

350,259

343,936

354,231

355,371

1,045,675

1,098,377

  (Recovery) provision for credit losses

(6,971)

3,889

12,686

9,893

32,709

9,604

104,189

Net Interest Income after (Recovery) Provision for Credit Losses

358,451

346,370

331,250

344,338

322,662

1,036,071

994,188

Noninterest Income



74,934

75,225

71,558

65,489

72,848

221,717

221,417

Noninterest Expense





















Operating expense

243,543

242,343

240,923

245,774

238,042

726,809

709,953

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

3,304

5,785

4,513

1,778

164

13,602

11,384

FDIC special assessment



619

3,854

25,691



4,473


Total noninterest expense

246,847

248,747

249,290

273,243

238,206

744,884

721,337

Income before Income Tax Provision

186,538

172,848

153,518

136,584

157,304

512,904

494,268

Income tax provision

43,359

40,478

38,462

29,793

33,160

122,299

106,751

Net Income

$

143,179

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

390,605

$

387,517























Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)





















Net Income (GAAP)

$

143,179

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

390,605

$

387,517

Securities losses (gains), net of tax







2





(35)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

2,536

4,430

3,382

1,391

130

10,348

8,900

FDIC special assessment, net of tax



474

2,888

20,087



3,362


Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)

$

145,715

$

137,274

$

121,326

$

128,271

$

124,274

$

404,315

$

396,382























   Basic earnings per common share

$

1.88

$

1.74

$

1.51

$

1.40

$

1.63

$

5.12

$

5.10

   Diluted earnings per common share

$

1.86

$

1.73

$

1.50

$

1.39

$

1.62

$

5.09

$

5.07

   Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.91

$

1.80

$

1.59

$

1.69

$

1.63

$

5.30

$

5.21

   Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)

$

1.90

$

1.79

$

1.58

$

1.67

$

1.62

$

5.27

$

5.19

   Dividends per common share

$

0.54

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

0.52

$

1.58

$

1.52

   Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,299,069

76,251,401

76,301,411

76,100,187

76,139,170

76,284,016

76,034,062

   Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

76,805,436

76,607,281

76,660,081

76,634,100

76,571,430

76,690,900

76,445,649

   Effective tax rate

23.24 %

23.42 %

25.05 %

21.81 %

21.08 %

23.84 %

21.60 %

Performance and Capital Ratios






















Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended



Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,



2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

PERFORMANCE RATIOS




















Return on average assets (annualized)



1.25

%

1.17

%

1.03

%

0.94

%

1.10

%

1.15

%

1.16

%

Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)



1.27

%

1.22

%

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.10

%

1.19

%

1.19

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)

9.91

%

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.29

%

9.83

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)

10.08

%

9.94

%

8.81

%

9.60

%

9.25

%

9.62

%

10.06

%

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)

15.63

%

15.49

%

13.63

%

13.53

%

15.52

%

14.94

%

16.67

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)

15.89

%

16.05

%

14.35

%

16.12

%

15.54

%

15.44

%

17.03

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)



56.58

%

57.03

%

58.48

%

63.43

%

54.00

%

57.35

%

52.98

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)

55.80

%

55.52

%

56.47

%

56.89

%

53.96

%

55.93

%

52.11

%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

28.76

%

29.93

%

34.42

%

37.01

%

31.84

%

30.82

%

29.78

%

Book value per common share

$

77.42

$

74.16

$

72.82

$

72.78

$

68.81





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)

$

51.26

$

47.90

$

46.48

$

46.32

$

42.26



























CAPITAL RATIOS




















Equity-to-assets



12.8

%

12.4

%

12.3

%

12.3

%

11.6

%




Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)

8.9

%

8.4

%

8.2

%

8.2

%

7.5

%




Tier 1 leverage (6)

10.0

%

9.7

%

9.6

%

9.4

%

9.3

%




Tier 1 common equity (6)



12.5

%

12.1

%

11.9

%

11.8

%

11.5

%




Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)

12.5

%

12.1

%

11.9

%

11.8

%

11.5

%




Total risk-based capital (6)



14.9

%

14.4

%

14.4

%

14.1

%

13.8

%




Balance Sheet

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

BALANCE SHEET

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Assets















   Cash and due from banks

$

563,887

$

507,425

$

478,271

$

510,922

$

514,917

   Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks

648,792

609,741

731,186

487,955

814,220

Cash and cash equivalents

1,212,679

1,117,166

1,209,457

998,877

1,329,137

















Trading securities, at fair value

87,103

92,161

66,188

31,321

114,154

Investment securities:















   Securities held to maturity

2,301,307

2,348,528

2,446,589

2,487,440

2,533,713

   Securities available for sale, at fair value

4,564,363

4,498,264

4,598,400

4,784,388

4,623,618

   Other investments

211,458

201,516

187,285

192,043

187,152

               Total investment securities

7,077,128

7,048,308

7,232,274

7,463,871

7,344,483

Loans held for sale

287,043

100,007

56,553

50,888

27,443

Loans:















Purchased credit deteriorated



913,342

957,255

1,031,283

1,108,813

1,171,543

Purchased non-credit deteriorated



3,959,028

4,253,323

4,534,583

4,796,913

5,064,254

Non-acquired

28,675,822

28,023,986

27,101,444

26,482,763

25,780,875

    Less allowance for credit losses

(467,981)

(472,298)

(469,654)

(456,573)

(447,956)

               Loans, net

33,080,211

32,762,266

32,197,656

31,931,916

31,568,716

Premises and equipment, net

507,452

517,382

512,635

519,197

516,583

Bank owned life insurance

1,007,275

1,001,998

997,562

991,454

984,881

Mortgage servicing rights

83,512

88,904

87,970

85,164

89,476

Core deposit and other intangibles

71,835

77,389

83,193

88,776

95,094

Goodwill

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

1,923,106

Other assets



745,303

765,283

778,244

817,454

996,055

                Total assets

$

46,082,647

$

45,493,970

$

45,144,838

$

44,902,024

$

44,989,128

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















   Noninterest-bearing

$

10,376,531

$

10,374,464

$

10,546,410

$

10,649,274

$

11,158,431

   Interest-bearing



27,261,664

26,723,938

26,632,024

26,399,635

25,776,767

               Total deposits

37,638,195

37,098,402

37,178,434

37,048,909

36,935,198

Federal funds purchased and securities















   sold under agreements to repurchase

538,322

542,403

554,691

489,185

513,304

Other borrowings

691,626

691,719

391,812

491,904

391,997

Reserve for unfunded commitments

41,515

50,248

53,229

56,303

62,347

Other liabilities



1,268,409

1,460,795

1,419,663

1,282,625

1,855,295

               Total liabilities

40,178,067

39,843,567

39,597,829

39,368,926

39,758,141

















Shareholders' equity:















   Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares

190,674

190,489

190,443

190,055

190,043

   Surplus

4,249,672

4,238,192

4,230,345

4,240,413

4,238,753

   Retained earnings

1,943,874

1,841,933

1,749,215

1,685,166

1,618,080

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(479,640)

(620,211)

(622,994)

(582,536)

(815,889)

               Total shareholders' equity

5,904,580

5,650,403

5,547,009

5,533,098

5,230,987

               Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

46,082,647

$

45,493,970

$

45,144,838

$

44,902,024

$

44,989,128

















Common shares issued and outstanding

76,269,577

76,195,723

76,177,163

76,022,039

76,017,366

Net Interest Income and Margin


























Three Months Ended


Sep. 30, 2024

Jun. 30, 2024

Sep. 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:
























Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks


$

559,942

$

6,462

4.59 %

$

732,252

$

8,248

4.53 %

$

822,805

$

10,831

5.22 %

Investment securities

7,163,934

43,634

2.42 %

7,226,582

44,516

2.48 %

7,714,079

45,873

2.36 %

Loans held for sale

112,429

2,694

9.53 %

63,307

1,018

6.47 %

34,736

517

5.90 %

Total loans held for investment

33,387,675

491,388

5.86 %

32,989,521

477,342

5.82 %

31,804,760

443,288

5.53 %

     Total interest-earning assets

41,223,980

544,178

5.25 %

41,011,662

531,124

5.21 %

40,376,380

500,509

4.92 %

Noninterest-earning assets



4,373,250






4,416,072






4,464,939





     Total Assets

$

45,597,230





$

45,427,734





$

44,841,319































Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
























Transaction and money market accounts

$

19,936,966

$

129,613

2.59 %

$

19,653,436

$

120,722

2.47 %

$

18,291,300

$

93,465

2.03 %

Savings deposits

2,453,886

1,893

0.31 %

2,504,809

1,830

0.29 %

2,845,250

1,919

0.27 %

Certificates and other time deposits

4,489,441

46,413

4.11 %

4,286,950

42,929

4.03 %

4,413,855

38,560

3.47 %

Federal funds purchased

304,582

4,178

5.46 %

270,028

3,621

5.39 %

236,732

3,128

5.24 %

Repurchase agreements

258,166

1,519

2.34 %

270,815

1,362

2.02 %

303,339

1,163

1.52 %

Other borrowings

611,247

9,082

5.91 %

715,401

10,401

5.85 %

456,187

6,903

6.00 %

     Total interest-bearing liabilities



28,054,288

192,698

2.73 %

27,701,439

180,865

2.63 %

26,546,663

145,138

2.17 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

10,412,512






10,566,529






11,362,233





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

1,382,260






1,605,296






1,603,511





Shareholders' equity

5,748,170






5,554,470






5,328,912





     Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity

17,542,942






17,726,295






18,294,656





     Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

45,597,230





$

45,427,734





$

44,841,319





Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)



$

351,480

3.39 %



$

350,259

3.43 %



$

355,371

3.49 %

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)








3.40 %






3.44 %






3.50 %

Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)






1.90 %






1.80 %






1.44 %

Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)






1.99 %






1.90 %






1.52 %


























Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)



$

2,858





$

4,386





$

4,053


Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment



$

486





$

631





$

646



•    The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $39.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense























Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended 


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Noninterest Income:





















   Fees on deposit accounts

$

33,986

$

33,842

$

33,145

$

33,225

$

32,830

$

100,973

$

95,790

   Mortgage banking income

3,189

5,912

6,169

2,191

2,478

15,270

11,164

   Trust and investment services income

11,578

11,091

10,391

10,131

9,556

33,060

29,316

   Securities (losses) gains, net







(2)





45

   Correspondent banking and capital markets income

17,381

16,267

14,591

16,081

24,808

48,239

74,498

   Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin

(7,488)

(11,407)

(10,280)

(12,677)

(11,892)

(29,175)

(28,801)

   Total correspondent banking and capital markets income



9,893

4,860

4,311

3,404

12,916

19,064

45,697

   Bank owned life insurance income

8,276

7,372

6,892

6,567

7,039

22,540

20,123

   Other

8,012

12,148

10,650

9,973

8,029

30,810

19,282

         Total Noninterest Income

$

74,934

$

75,225

$

71,558

$

65,489

$

72,848

$

221,717

$

221,417























Noninterest Expense:





















   Salaries and employee benefits

$

150,865

$

151,435

$

150,453

$

145,850

$

146,146

$

452,753

$

437,548

   Occupancy expense

22,242

22,453

22,577

22,715

22,251

67,272

65,980

   Information services expense

23,280

23,144

22,353

22,000

21,428

68,777

62,472

   OREO and loan related expense

1,358

1,307

606

948

613

3,271

768

   Business development and staff related

5,797

6,220

5,799

7,492

5,995

17,816

18,624

   Amortization of intangibles

5,327

5,744

5,998

6,615

6,616

17,069

20,943

   Professional fees

4,017

3,906

3,115

7,025

3,456

11,038

11,522

   Supplies and printing expense

2,762

2,526

2,540

2,761

2,623

7,828

7,817

   FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges

7,482

7,771

8,534

8,325

8,632

23,787

24,745

   Advertising and marketing

2,296

2,594

1,984

2,826

3,009

6,874

6,648

   Other operating expenses

18,117

15,243

16,964

19,217

17,273

50,324

52,886

   Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

3,304

5,785

4,513

1,778

164

13,602

11,384

   FDIC special assessment



619

3,854

25,691



4,473


         Total Noninterest Expense

$

246,847

$

248,747

$

249,290

$

273,243

$

238,206

$

744,884

$

721,337

Loans and Deposits

The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:

















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Construction and land development * †

$

2,458,151

$

2,592,307

$

2,437,343

$

2,923,514

$

2,776,241

Investor commercial real estate*

9,856,709

9,731,773

9,752,529

9,227,968

9,372,683

Commercial owner occupied real estate

5,544,716

5,522,978

5,511,855

5,497,671

5,539,097

Commercial and industrial

5,931,187

5,769,838

5,544,131

5,504,539

5,458,229

Consumer real estate *

8,649,714

8,440,724

8,223,066

7,993,450

7,608,145

Consumer/other

1,107,715

1,176,944

1,198,386

1,241,347

1,262,277

Total Loans

$

33,548,192

$

33,234,564

$

32,667,310

$

32,388,489

$

32,016,672


*

Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion.  Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property.  Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.

Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $429.8 million, $544.2 million, $623.9 million, $715.5 million, and $863.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.



















Ending Balance

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

DEPOSITS

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

Noninterest-bearing checking

$

10,376,531

$

10,374,464

$

10,546,410

$

10,649,274

$

11,158,431

Interest-bearing checking

7,550,392

7,547,406

7,898,835

7,978,799

7,806,243

Savings

2,442,584

2,475,130

2,557,203

2,632,212

2,760,166

Money market

12,614,046

12,122,336

11,895,385

11,538,671

10,756,431

Time deposits

4,654,642

4,579,066

4,280,601

4,249,953

4,453,927

Total Deposits

$

37,638,195

$

37,098,402

$

37,178,434

$

37,048,909

$

36,935,198

















Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)


$

32,983,553

$

32,519,336

$

32,897,833

$

32,798,956

$

32,481,271

Asset Quality

















Ending Balance


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

NONPERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-acquired















Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

$

111,240

$

110,774

$

106,189

$

110,467

$

105,856

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

6,890

5,843

2,497

11,305

783

Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

1,217

2,876

1,589

711

449

Total non-acquired nonperforming assets



119,347

119,493

110,275

122,483

107,088

Acquired

















Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual

70,731

78,287

63,451

59,755

57,464

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

389

916

135

1,174

1,821

Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets

493

598

655

712

378

Total acquired nonperforming assets

71,613

79,801

64,241

61,641

59,663

Total nonperforming assets

$

190,960

$

199,294

$

174,516

$

184,124

$

166,751



















Three Months Ended


Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):















Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans

1.39 %

1.42 %

1.44 %

1.41 %

1.40 %

Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded
commitments, as a percentage of loans

1.52 %

1.57 %

1.60 %

1.58 %

1.59 %

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

247.28 %

241.19 %

272.62 %

249.90 %

269.98 %

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)

0.07 %

0.05 %

0.03 %

0.09 %

0.16 %

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets



0.41 %

0.44 %

0.39 %

0.41 %

0.37 %

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans



0.56 %

0.59 %

0.53 %

0.56 %

0.52 %

Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")

Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the third quarter of 2024:














Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL and UFC")

(Dollars in thousands)

NonPCD ACL

PCD ACL

Total ACL

UFC

Ending balance 6/30/2024

$

447,628

$

24,670

$

472,298

$

50,248

Charge offs

(7,529)



(7,529)


Acquired charge offs

(188)

(886)

(1,074)


Recoveries

1,373



1,373


Acquired recoveries

775

375

1,150


Provision (recovery) for credit losses

2,563

(800)

1,763

(8,733)

Ending balance 9/30/2024

$

444,622

$

23,359

$

467,981

$

41,515














Period end loans

$

32,634,850

$

913,342

$

33,548,192

N/A

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans



1.36 %

2.56 %

1.39 %

N/A

Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) *









$

7,758,645

Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)










0.54 %

*   Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 24, 2024.  Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations.  The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/.  The conference ID number is 4200408.   Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com.  An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of October 24, 2024 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.

SouthState Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida.  SouthState Bank, N.A., the Company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.  The Bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division.  Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.



















(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2024

Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Net income (GAAP)

$

143,179

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

124,144

(Recovery) provision for credit losses

(6,971)


3,889


12,686


9,893


32,709

Tax provision

43,359


40,478


38,462


29,793


33,160

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

3,304


5,785


4,513


1,778


164

FDIC special assessment




619


3,854


25,691



Securities losses










2



Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)

$

182,871

$

183,141

$

174,571

$

173,948

$

190,177





















(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

CORE NET INTEREST INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Sep. 30, 2024

Jun. 30, 2024

Mar. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2023

Sep. 30, 2023

Net interest income (GAAP)


$

351,480

$

350,259

$

343,936

$

354,231

$

355,371

Less:



















Total accretion on acquired loans

2,858


4,386


4,287


3,870


4,053

Core net interest income (Non-GAAP)

$

348,622

$

345,873

$

339,649

$

350,361

$

351,318





















NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)



















Net interest income (GAAP)

$

351,480

$

350,259

$

343,936

$

354,231

$

355,371

Total average interest-earning assets

41,223,980


41,011,662


40,657,176


40,465,377


40,376,380

NIM, non-tax equivalent

3.39

%

3.43

%

3.40

%

3.47

%

3.49

%





















Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)

486


631


528


659


646

Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)


$

351,966

$

350,890

$

344,464

$

354,890

$

356,017

NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)



3.40

%

3.44

%

3.41

%

3.48

%

3.50

%































Three Months Ended

 Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep. 30,

Jun. 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 30,

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP


2024

2024

2024

2023

2023

2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)



























Net income (GAAP)

$

143,179

$

132,370

$

115,056

$

106,791

$

124,144

$

390,605

$

387,517

Securities losses (gains), net of tax










2








(35)

Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

2,536


4,430


3,382


1,391


130


10,348


8,900

FDIC special assessment, net of tax




474


2,888


20,087





3,362



Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

145,715

$

137,274

$

121,326

$

128,271

$

124,274

$

404,315

$

396,382





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (2)



























Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)

$

1.88

$

1.74

$

1.51

$

1.40

$

1.63

$

5.12

$

5.10

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax










0.00








(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.03


0.05


0.04


0.03


0.00


0.14


0.11

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




0.01


0.04


0.26





0.04



Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)

$

1.91

$

1.80

$

1.59

$

1.69

$

1.63

$

5.30

$

5.21





























Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (2)



























Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)

$

1.86

$

1.73

$

1.50

$

1.39

$

1.62

$

5.09

$

5.07

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax










0.00








(0.00)

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.04


0.05


0.04


0.02


0.00


0.14


0.12

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax




0.01


0.04


0.26





0.04



Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)

$

1.90

$

1.79

$

1.58

$

1.67

$

1.62

$

5.27

$

5.19





























Adjusted Return on Average Assets (2)



























Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.25

%

1.17

%

1.03

%

0.94

%

1.10

%

1.15

%

1.16

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

%

%

%

0.00

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.02

%

0.05

%

0.02

%

0.01

%

%

0.03

%

0.03

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

%

0.00

%

0.03

%

0.18

%

%

0.01

%

%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)



1.27

%

1.22

%

1.08

%

1.13

%

1.10

%

1.19

%

1.19

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (2)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.91

%

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.29

%

9.83

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

%

%

%

0.00

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.17

%

0.33

%

0.24

%

0.11

%

0.01

%

0.25

%

0.23

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

%

0.03

%

0.21

%

1.50

%

%

0.08

%

%

Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)

10.08

%

9.94

%

8.81

%

9.60

%

9.25

%

9.62

%

10.06

%





























Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.91

%

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.29

%

9.83

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

5.72

%

5.91

%

5.27

%

5.54

%

6.28

%

5.65

%

6.84

%

Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.63

%

15.49

%

13.63

%

13.53

%

15.52

%

14.94

%

16.67

%





























Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (2) (3)



























Return on average common equity (GAAP)

9.91

%

9.58

%

8.36

%

7.99

%

9.24

%

9.29

%

9.83

%

Effect to adjust for securities losses (gains), net of tax

%

%

%

0.00

%

%

%

(0.00)

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)

0.18

%

0.32

%

0.25

%

0.10

%

0.01

%

0.25

%

0.23

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax

%

0.03

%

0.21

%

1.50

%

%

0.08

%

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax

5.80

%

6.12

%

5.53

%

6.53

%

6.29

%

5.82

%

6.97

%

Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)

15.89

%

16.05

%

14.35

%

16.12

%

15.54

%

15.44

%

17.03

%





























Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (4)



























Efficiency ratio



56.58

%

57.03

%

58.48

%

63.43

%

54.00

%

57.35

%

52.98

%

Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)

(0.78)

%

(1.36)

%

(1.08)

%

(0.43)

%

(0.04)

%

(1.07)

%

(0.87)

%

Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment

%

(0.15)

%

(0.93)

%

(6.11)

%

%

(0.35)

%

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio



55.80

%

55.52

%

56.47

%

56.89

%

53.96

%

55.93

%

52.11

%





























Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (3)



























Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

77.42

$

74.16

$

72.82

$

72.78

$

68.81








Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(26.16)


(26.26)


(26.34)


(26.46)


(26.55)








Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

$

51.26

$

47.90

$

46.48

$

46.32

$

42.26





































Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (3)



























Equity-to-assets (GAAP)



12.81

%

12.42

%

12.29

%

12.32

%

11.63

%







Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(3.94)

%

(4.03)

%

(4.08)

%

(4.11)

%

(4.15)

%







Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)



8.87

%

8.39

%

8.21

%

8.21

%

7.48

%








Footnotes to tables:

(1)

Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $2.9 million, $4.4 million, $4.3 million, $3.9 million, and $4.1 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively, and $11.5 million and $16.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(2)

Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments.  Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.  Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $3.3 million, $5.8 million, $4.5 million, $1.8 million, and $164,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively, and $13.6 million and $11.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(2,000) for the quarters ended December 31, 2023 and pre-tax net gains of $45,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023; and (c) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $619,000, $3.9 million, and $25.7 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

(3)

The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets.  The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income.  Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.

(4)

Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, FDIC special assessment and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding securities gains (losses). The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $5.3 million, $5.7 million, $6.0 million, $6.6 million, and $6.6 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively, and $17.1 million and $20.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

(5)

The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.

(6)

September 30, 2024 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.

(7)

Loan data excludes mortgage loans held for sale.

(8)

Includes pre-tax cyber incident costs of $56,000, $3.5 million and $4.4 million for the quarters ended, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other related federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, including information about Independent Bank Group, Inc.'s ("IBTX"), SouthState Corporation's ("SouthState") or the combined company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including its future revenues, income, expenses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings (loss) per share and cash flows, its future capital expenditures and dividends, its future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's loan portfolio and allowance for credit losses, IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's future capital structure or changes therein, the plan and objectives of management for future operations, IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's operations, results of operations and financial condition, IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's future economic performance and the statements of the assumptions underlying any such statement. Such statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is estimated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may" or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. The forward-looking statements that IBTX and SouthState make are based on their current plans, estimates, expectations, ambitions and assumptions regarding IBTX's, SouthState's and the combined company's business, the economy and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of IBTX and SouthState. IBTX's, SouthState's and the combined company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Many possible events or factors could affect IBTX's, SouthState's and the combined company's future financial results and performance and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in IBTX's and SouthState's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between IBTX and SouthState providing for the acquisition of IBTX by SouthState (the "Transaction"); (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against IBTX or SouthState; (3) the possibility that the Transaction does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Transaction); (4) the risk that the benefits from the Transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which IBTX and SouthState operate; (5) disruption to the parties' businesses as a result of the announcement and pendency of the Transaction; (6) the risk that the integration of each party's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate each party's businesses into the other's businesses; (7) the possibility that the Transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (8) reputational risk and potential adverse reactions of IBTX's or SouthState's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; (9) the dilution caused by SouthState's issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the Transaction; (10) a material adverse change in the financial condition of SouthState or IBTX; (11) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; (12) major catastrophes such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including infectious disease outbreaks; (13) the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger-related matters; and (14) other factors that may affect future results of IBTX and SouthState including changes in asset quality and credit risk, the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, changes in interest rates and capital markets, inflation, customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices, the impact, extent and timing of technological changes, capital management activities and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm IBTX's, SouthState's or the combined company's results.

IBTX and SouthState urge you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by IBTX and/or SouthState. As a result of these and other matters, including changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other factors, the actual results relating to the subject matter of any forward-looking statement may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied in that forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement made in this communication or made by IBTX or SouthState in any report, filing, document or information incorporated by reference in this communication, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. IBTX and SouthState undertake no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. IBTX and SouthState believe that these assumptions or bases have been chosen in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, IBTX and SouthState caution you that assumptions as to future occurrences or results almost always vary from actual future occurrences or results, and the differences between assumptions and actual occurrences and results can be material. Therefore, IBTX and SouthState caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this filing or incorporated by reference herein.

If IBTX or SouthState update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that IBTX or SouthState will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Further information regarding IBTX, SouthState and factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained herein can be found in IBTX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1564618/000156461824000025/ibtx-20231231.htm),  and its other filings with the SEC, and in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/764038/000155837024002302/ssb-20231231x10k.htm), and its other filings with the SEC.

SOURCE SouthState Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

SouthState Corporation to Announce Quarterly Earnings Results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) ("SouthState") announced today that it will release third quarter 2024 earnings results on Wednesday, October 23,...
SouthState Corporation adds Merriann Metz, Publix General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, to Board

SouthState Corporation adds Merriann Metz, Publix General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, to Board

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) announced today that Merriann Metz was appointed to the board of directors of both the company and its bank...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics