SouthState earns 2nd highest awards for Best Bank across U.S.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has been recognized by Crisil Coalition Greenwich with the second highest number of awards in the U.S. in Middle Market and Small Business Banking.

SouthState has been recognized with 29 total awards — an increase of six additional awards from last year, demonstrating the bank's continued momentum, strong client relationships, and commitment to delivering high–quality financial solutions. These recognitions position SouthState as a leader among U.S. regional and super–regional institutions evaluated by Coalition Greenwich each year.

"We're exceedingly proud of these awards, which underscore our commitment to delivering remarkable experiences for our clients," said Richard Murray, president of SouthState Bank. "Our expansion into Texas, Colorado and Tennessee has enabled us to serve more businesses with trusted advice and best–in–class Treasury technology. Even as we grow, our focus remains on customer experience, and these recognitions reflect that dedication."

SouthState is tied for the highest number of awards in Middle Market Banking, with Middle Market Businesses categorized as companies with annual revenue between $10-500 million. The bank won the following 16 awards in the Middle Market Banking category:

SouthState Bank Best Bank Awards for Middle Market Banking ($10-$500 million in sales)

Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Customer Service for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Values Long-Term Relationships for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Ease of Doing Business for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Trust for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Advisory Capabilities of RM for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Product Capabilities in Cash Management for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Ease of Making Payments for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Ease of Product Implementation for Middle Market Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (South)

Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (South)

Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (South)

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend for Middle Market Banking in the U.S. (South)

SouthState also excels at meeting the needs of small businesses, with the second highest number of awards in this category. Small Business is defined as companies with annual revenue between $1-10 million. The bank earned 13 awards in the Small Business category:

SouthState Bank Best Bank Awards for Small Business Banking ($1-$10 million in sales)

Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Customer Service for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Values Long-Term Relationships for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Ease of Doing Business for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Trust for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Advisory Capabilities of RM for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Ease of Making Payments for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Ease of Product Implementation for Small Business Banking in the U.S.

Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM for Small Business Banking in the U.S. (South)

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend for Small Business Banking in the U.S. (South)

Since 2016, SouthState has received a total of 111 Coalition Greenwich awards, consistently demonstrating its commitment to delivering exceptional commercial banking services and establishing itself as a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes.

Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading provider of strategic benchmarking, analytics and insights to the financial services industry, and specializes in providing unique, high-value and actionable information to help clients measure and drive their business performance. To determine the winners of the 2026 awards, Crisil Coalition Greenwich evaluated more than 500 banks and interviewed thousands of executives of small businesses with sales of $1-$10 million and middle-market firms with sales of $10-$500 million across the country, and measured institutions across a series of qualitative metrics.

SouthState Corporation (NYSE: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

