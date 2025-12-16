WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has achieved multiple national honors for banking excellence and workplace culture, earning recognition from Money, U.S. News and World Report, Financial Technology Report, and American Banker.

SouthState Named Among America’s Best Banks and Employers by Top Industry Rankings

"We are honored to be recognized among the nation's top banks and workplaces—a testament to SouthState's unwavering commitment to excellence," said Richard Murray, president. "Our focus on building strong relationships and delivering remarkable experiences drives everything we do. These accolades affirm the meaningful impact of that approach on our customers, our team, and the broader marketplace."

SouthState has earned the following honors:

Money has named SouthState one of the Best Banks of 2025-26, recognizing the institution for its outstanding financial products, customer service, and overall banking experience. The ranking is based on Money's comprehensive evaluation of more than 275 banks and credit unions nationwide, which considers account features, annual percentage yields, fees, accessibility, perks, and more. Money's methodology involved detailed analyses of checking, savings, and money market accounts from the nation's largest banks and credit unions. Each institution was evaluated on account offerings, minimum deposit requirements, fees, accessibility, and special perks to provide a practical ranking that consumers can rely on.

US News and World Report has named SouthState an award winner in the 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work Ratings, which recognizes private and non-profit organizations that are setting the standard for a great workplace. SouthState received "Best Companies to Work For" in the Finance and Insurance category, as well as "Best Companies to Work For" in the South. The full award list can be found, here.

Financial Technology Report has ranked SouthState fifth on its Top 25 Digital Banking Companies of 2025 list. Companies listed reflect a commitment made to the next phase of digital banking, where technology extends beyond the front-end experience to modernize the systems, partnerships, and infrastructure that support the global financial economy. The companies selected for this year's recognition were evaluated for their technological contributions, market impact, product innovation, and ability to advance the broader financial services sector. According to the Financial Technology Report, SouthState's recognition is based on its investment in technology to stay competitive, combining local banking expertise with modern digital tools to better serve businesses and consumers across the South.

American Banker has named SouthState to its 2025 "Best Banks to Work For" list. This annual ranking recognizes banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplace cultures. The full list can be found, here.

SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

