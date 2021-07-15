SouthState Supports Growing Business Sector Through Added Talent

"We are excited to have seven experienced bankers join our Commercial and Business Banking team, increasing our bench strength and capacity," said Greg Lapointe, chief banking officer. "As a leading regional bank in the Southeast, we recognize the attractiveness and growth potential of the region for businesses, and we are making the investment in talent to support this expanding sector and its needs."

SouthState is pleased to announce the following bankers have joined the team:

Greg Alt – commercial relationship manager, Atlanta, Georgia – comes to SouthState with more than 30 years of commercial banking expertise, most recently as a commercial banker with Synovus. Excellent at building and sustaining client relationships, he not only provides clients with solutions for their day-to-day operations, but also helps them successfully grow their business and plan for the future.

Jeff Gilstrap – commercial banker, Greenville, South Carolina – has spent his 15-year banking career in the Upstate, most recently with Wells Fargo.

Brad Hidalgo – business banker, Osceola County, Florida – has more than two decades of relationship banking experience. During his time at Truist and BankUnited, he worked with numerous business owners in the Central Florida market, providing them with holistic financial support. His career also includes prior roles as branch manager and financial center manager.

Jeff Manning – business banker, Columbia, South Carolina – joins SouthState from Adams and Reese LLP where he served most recently as director of business development. With nearly a decade of experience developing and executing client-focused initiatives, Manning is poised to help his customers obtain tailored solutions for their needs.

Phil Russo – commercial relationship manager, West Florida – was most recently a senior business banker and commercial lender for First Citizens Bank, with a focus on serving the healthcare industry. With a career spanning two decades, Russo was a top performer for both First Citizens and PNC Bank in the West Florida market.

Jimmy Stapleton – commercial relationship manager, Northwest Florida – brings his commitment to client-focused support from Truist, where he was also a commercial relationship manager. During his two decades of banking in the Pensacola area, he's honed his management and sales skills, while also deepening client relationships by providing merchant, treasury, private wealth and other financial solutions.

Bruce Wrenn – commercial banker, Columbia, South Carolina – has spent his 30-year banking career in the Columbia market, with more than a decade of experience in real estate and commercial banking with Ameris Bank and BB&T. He offers a unique blend of financial expertise and relationship-building skills stemming from his previous roles, including market president, business services officer, loan officer and branch manager.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

SOURCE SouthState Bank N.A.