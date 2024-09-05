Southward Advisors, Delta Airlines, Aeromexico and other key Market Leaders to Host a one Day Summit on North Carolina - Mexico Trade

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Various strategic partners have aligned for a one day trade summit in Raleigh on September 19th that will focus on North Carolina's unique business relationship with Mexico. The event looks to connect and educate key industry leaders from North Carolina and Mexico on Mexico's business climate, Nearshoring opportunities, logistics, and connectivity from the Triangle to Mexico via Aeromexico's new daily service from Raleigh-Durham to Mexico City and the overall connectivity between North Carolina and Mexico via the Delta/Aeromexico alliance.

Mexico is currently North Carolina's third largest trading partner only behind Canada and China. Today's current Nearshoring climate for moving supply chains back to the Western hemisphere makes Mexico a more attractive strategic location for North Carolina based firms. John Hyatt, the CEO of Southward Advisors, a supply chain consulting firm focused on Mexico and Latin America sees the summit as an opportunity to motivate Tar Heel based business leaders to invest in Mexico for a more stable supply chain. "So many firms that contact us are interested in manufacturing in Mexico but have never known where to take the first step. For other firms, they never had a solid business case for Mexico because Latin American business climates can look so opaque from an American perspective. We are looking forward to a lot of constructive dialogue on these topics on September 19th."

Aeromexico's daily service has seen solid success amongst leisure and business travelers since launching on July 1st. "We are pleased with the performance of our MEX-RDU flight." said José Zapata, Aeromexico's VP of Sales for North America "If demand continues to increase, we may consider upgrading the route to a larger aircraft. I am thrilled about this summit as it will give Delta and Aeromexico executives a forum to speak about our alliance and its unique offerings to business and leisure travelers." As members of SkyTeam, the two airlines have been in a strategic alliance for over two decades.

Other key speakers and sponsors will include Grupo Posadas, the largest hotel chain in Mexico, American entrepreneurs in Mexico who will share their stories, cross border finance, legal and logistics experts, and food and beverage/hospitality leaders from Mexico.

Tickets to the event at Fifth Third Bank in Raleigh's North Hills district are currently on sale for $89.

SOURCE Southward Advisors LLC