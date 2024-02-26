SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND OMNI HOTELS PARTNER FOR A 'SOLARBRATION' SWEEPSTAKES TO COMMEMORATE THE UPCOMING TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE

Sweepstakes winners can enjoy a unique eclipse experience with air travel and hotel stays

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), in partnership with Omni Hotels & Resorts, announce a Solarbration sweepstakes with a chance for two lucky winners and their guest to receive a total eclipse experience*. Beginning today through March 11, 2024, enthusiasts can visit www.eclipsesweepstakes.com and enter for a chance to win a prize package that includes air travel on a flight predicted to be in the direct path of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse.

To complete the Solarbration experience, winners will also stay in custom-designed guest rooms by Omni's in-house interior design team. These rooms, inspired by this year's most significant celestial event, are located at Omni Hotels in the departure cities of Dallas and Austin and the arrival cities of Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

"The whole world will be looking up on April 8, and we're over the moon to leverage our place in the sky by extending an opportunity to observe this phenomenon on several Southwest flights in the path of the eclipse," said Julia Melle, Director of Brand and Content for Southwest Airlines. "Connecting People to places and experiences is what we do best and rounding out this once-in-a-lifetime flight opportunity with a celestial stay at Omni Hotels aligns the stars for two lucky winners."

"At Omni, we believe experiences matter, whether at one of our 50 destinations or at 35,000 feet on a Southwest plane," said Colleen Buckley, Director of Brand Management and Marketing at Omni Hotels and Resorts. "Our partnership with Southwest Airlines allows us to share Omni's genuine hospitality and connect with their customers through the Solarbration sweepstakes. We're excited to offer the sweepstakes winners a unique and one-of-a-kind experience in our eclipse-themed Omni guest rooms. To commemorate this historic occasion, we'll present Customers on select Southwest flights with co-branded eclipse-themed amenities and gift them top-tier in Omni's new Select Guest Loyalty Program for 2024," adds Buckley.

The following flights, included as sweepstakes prize options, have been identified as having the greatest likelihood of offering Customers onboard the best view** of the eclipse:

Southwest Flight #1252: departs Dallas ( Love Field ) at 12:40 p.m. CDT for Pittsburgh

Southwest Flight #1721: departs Austin at 12:55 p.m. CDT for Indianapolis

To enter for a chance to win a seat on one of these Southwest® flights and a two-night stay at Omni Hotels, visit www.eclipsesweepstakes.com.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska and Rhode Island) age 21 or older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Limit one entry per person. All fields must be completed. Approximate retail value of each prize: $2,200. For complete details and Official Rules, visit www.eclipsesweepstakes.com. By submitting this entry, you agree to the Official Rules. By entering, information collected will be used in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy at Southwest.com/privacy. Sponsor: Southwest Airlines Co., 2702 Love Field Drive, Dallas, TX 75235. Enter by March 11, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CT.

To download high-resolution images and broadcast-quality b-roll for the eclipse sweepstakes from Southwest Airlines and Omni Hotels, click here.

**Looking directly at the sun is never recommended, but one can safely observe an eclipse with specialty-rated solar filters provided inflight.

