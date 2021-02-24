Southwest Airlines Announces The Birthday Party Project As The Official Community Partner In Celebration Of The Airline's 50th Anniversary Year

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announces today The Birthday Party Project as the official community partner of the airline's 50th Anniversary year. The Birthday Party Project is a Dallas-based organization that partners with more than 60 agencies across the country to bring joy through the magic of a birthday party to children experiencing homelessness. Southwest will support The Birthday Party Project through corporate initiatives and provide Customers and Employees opportunities to engage via donations, celebrations, and volunteer projects.

Those who would like to contribute to The Birthday Party Project can donate on their website, or shop their Amazon wish list. Beginning today, Southwest is launching an internal campaign in which Employees can send a virtual birthday card to a child. Each birthday card that is sent will count as an Act of Kindness towards Southwest's goal of one million Acts of Kindness by year-end.

Later this year, Southwest will share other ways that Customers and Employees can support The Birthday Party Project and achieve the goal of one million Acts of Kindness.

"This year marks our 50th Anniversary, and in this momentous year, we are thrilled to partner with The Birthday Party Project to support their work of encouraging children to dream big and know that they matter," said Laurie Barnett, Managing Director of Communications and Outreach at Southwest Airlines. "At Southwest, we believe community is more than a place—it's at the Heart of what brings us together. We can't think of a better way to celebrate our birthday than by sharing the gift of birthday magic with others. Through this partnership, we will help children feel loved, one birthday celebration at a time."

Southwest also is donating $50,000 to The Birthday Party Project from the Southwest Airlines Foundation, a corporate-advised fund within the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The Birthday Party Project will use the donation to expand its reach by supporting their growth to new markets and partnerships with new agencies.

"Southwest's commitment to their People and community is unparalleled—and we are honored to partner with Southwest to celebrate their milestone anniversary," said Paige Chenault, The Birthday Party Project's Chief Birthday Enthusiast. "At The Birthday Party Project, our mission is to bring joy to children experiencing homelessness, and through this partnership Southwest will help us celebrate thousands of children, certainly doubling our efforts looking into 2021. It is a privilege to be the official community partner of Southwest Airlines' 50th Anniversary and we look forward to spreading joy throughout the year!"

The Birthday Party Project joins the more than 450 community partners that Southwest invests in annually. Southwest will share additional opportunities to engage with and support The Birthday Party Project in the coming months on Southwest Airlines Community. To learn more about The Birthday Party Project, visit The Birthday Party Project's website.

For more information about Southwest's 50th Anniversary, visit Southwest50.com.

