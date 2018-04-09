Southwest Airlines Begins More Than A Dozen New Routes This Week

On Sun., Apr. 8, 2018, Southwest® inaugurated service on 11 new routes between cities throughout California and cities across the United States. The nonstop flights will take Customers between:

San Jose, Calif. and Boise

San Jose, Calif. and Houston

San Jose, Calif. and Spokane

San Jose, Calif. and St. Louis

San Jose, Calif. and New Orleans (Flights operate on Sundays)

San Jose, Calif. and Albuquerque (Flights operate on Sundays)

San Francisco and Austin

Sacramento and Austin

Sacramento and St. Louis

Oakland and Newark

San Diego and Newark

Also on Sunday, the carrier also began new intra-Florida service between Ft. Lauderdale and Jacksonville. The flights operate three times a day. Additionally, Southwest celebrated new daily nonstop flights between Raleigh/Durham and Kansas City, Mo., and Sunday-only nonstop service between Austin and Indianapolis.

New Saturday Service

On Saturday, April 14, the carrier will begin weekly service on Saturdays between Oakland and Orlando, marking the first time Southwest has connected the Bay Area and Orlando with nonstop service. The service will be offered daily beginning July 15, 2018.

New Seasonal Service

Also on April 14, 2018, the carrier will begin seasonal weekly service on Saturdays between Kansas City, Mo. and Pensacola, Fla., and between Orlando and Oklahoma City. Southwest will also begin weekly nonstop service on Saturdays between Phoenix and New York (LaGuardia). The service will continue until June 2, 2018.

New International Gateways Open

Southwest is also beginning its international journey from two new gateway cities. On Saturday, April 14, the carrier will begin weekly seasonal service on Saturdays between Columbus and Cancun and between New Orleans and Cancun.

To book a seat on any of these flights or any of the carrier's more than 4,000 daily flights, visit southwest.com.

