SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CELEBRATES THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ICONIC TELEVISION SHOW FRIENDS BY OFFERING UP TO 30% OFF BASE FARES

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced today a partnership with Warner Bros. to celebrate 30 years of the beloved television series FRIENDS®. This monthlong celebration brings special offerings to Southwest® Customers, including a FRIENDS-themed fare sale, fan-favorite episodes on the Inflight Entertainment Portal to stream for free1, and a Surprise & Delight flight with trivia and show-themed giveaways.

"This FRIENDS-themed fare sale is for everyone—whether you're 'on a break' and flying solo or have a special 'lobster' you're flying with and want to book another getaway," said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President of Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "Our flexible policies, such as no change or cancel fees2, allow our Customers to 'pivot' their plans, and we'll be 'there for you' to help you book your next trip …The One Where You Fly Southwest."

Could we be any more excited? Up to 30% Off Base Fares

Southwest Customers and their friends can book their next getaway on Southwest.com with up to 30% off base fares by using promo code FRIENDS. The discount is valid for travel between Oct. 24, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025, and flights must be booked by Sept. 26, 2024.3 Visit Southwest.com to view the full terms and conditions.

Inflight Entertainment that's There For You

Southwest Customers can "pivot" to the special Celebrating 30 Years of FRIENDS On Demand Channel in the Southwest Inflight Entertainment Portal to enjoy new episodes for free, including fan-favorite episodes like "The One With Rachel's Other Sister" and "The One With The Late Thanksgiving."

Southwest Flight #4437, "How YOU doin'!?"

Customers onboard a recent Southwest flight from Dallas (Love Field) to Burbank, Calif., were among the lucky "friends" on a fun Surprise & Delight flight to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved series. Southwest Employees hosted FRIENDS-themed trivia in the gate area and onboard the flight with prizes, including commemorative 30th-anniversary coffee table books and Warner Bros. Studio tours. Each Customer on the flight received FRIENDS giveaways of scarves, pins, and Central Perk aprons. Upon arrival in Burbank, Customers were encouraged to visit the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood to experience a free pop-up that offers fans an up-close look at some of the costumes and most memorable moments in FRIENDS history.

Nearly 30 years after its debut in 1994, FRIENDS remains one of television's most beloved series. It is one of the highest-rated shows on television in its original network run, and the series remains a perennial go-to in syndication and on streaming services such as Max. A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, FRIENDS not only won the Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy Series but also garnered Emmy® Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. From Warner Bros. Television, FRIENDS follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). FRIENDS was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline4. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0005 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years6 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20507. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

