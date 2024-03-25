SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' COVETED COMPANION PASS PROMOTION IS BACK!

Rapid Rewards Members should act fast to take advantage of this limited-time promotional offer

DALLAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced the return of its Companion Pass® promotion. The airline's Companion Pass allows Rapid Rewards® Members to designate one person to fly with them for free1 every time the Customer purchases or redeems points for a flight.

Wanna bring a friend for free every time you fly?

"We know the Companion Pass is a favorite perk of our Rapid Rewards program, and we're thrilled to bring back this promotion for a limited time so that Customers can experience why this popular benefit is so meaningful," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines. "We invite our Customers to take advantage of this offer because traveling with your favorite Companion supports sharing of adventures and creating memories that can last a lifetime."

To qualify, Rapid Rewards Members must:2

Register for the promotion and purchase a qualifying Southwest® revenue flight (one round trip or two one-way flights), starting today through March 27, 2024 ; Travel by May 22, 2024 ; and Designate a Companion to fly for free1 with them from Aug. 5 , through Oct. 2, 2024 .

To benefit from this promotional offer and learn more, Customers may visit Southwest.com for the full list of terms and conditions.

Join Rapid Rewards

The Southwest Rapid Rewards™ program is designed around a simple concept—make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat, there are no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

1 COMPANION PASS DISCLAIMER

Doesn't include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way.

2 PROMOTIONAL OFFER TERMS & CONDITIONS

Customers must register for this promotion, then book one round trip or two one-way qualifying Southwest flights between 8:00 a.m. Central Time ("CT") on March 25, 2024, and 11:59 p.m. CT on March 27, 2024 (the "Promotion Period"), for travel from March 25, 2024, to May 22, 2024 (the "Travel Period"), and fly during the Travel Period to earn a promotional Companion Pass valid for use between Aug. 5, 2024, and Oct. 2, 2024.

To register for this promotion, Customers will need to provide their Southwest Rapid Rewards account number at the time of registration. If a Customer doesn't have a Rapid Rewards account number, then they may register for an account by going online to Southwest.com/rapidrewards to become a Member. Rapid Rewards accounts are free. Member must register for this promotion, book one round trip or two one-way qualifying Southwest flights during the Promotion Period for travel during the Travel Period, and fly during the Travel Period. Registration must be completed prior to booking and commencement of travel. The promotion is valid on new qualifying revenue flights booked during the Promotion Period for travel during the Travel Period and flown within the Travel Period. The Member's qualifying flight must be booked through Southwest Airlines® during the Promotion Period for travel that must be completed during the Travel Period. The Member's Rapid Rewards account number must be entered at the time of booking the Member's qualifying flight to earn a promotional Companion Pass valid for use between Aug. 5, 2024, and Oct. 2, 2024. A qualifying one-way flight for this promotion is a one-way revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city, including any intermediate stops and/or connections on Southwest Airlines. A qualifying round trip flight for this promotion is a round trip revenue flight on Southwest Airlines from an origin city to a destination city and back to the originating airport or carrier-recognized co-terminal. The promotion is valid on new reservations booked within the Promotion Period for travel during the Travel Period only. Travel booked or flown prior to registration for this promotion is not eligible for this promotional Companion Pass offer. Companion Pass, charter flights, reward and group travel, and Southwest Vacations® packages do not qualify as one-way or round trip revenue flights for this promotion. Changes made to any itinerary after purchase of a one-way or round trip revenue flight may eliminate qualification for this promotion. The promotional Companion Pass is valid from Aug. 5, 2024, and Oct. 2, 2024, and allows the Member to designate one person to fly with them, free of airline charges (does not include taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way) on flights purchased by the Member, booked through Southwest, and completed between Aug. 5, 2024, and Oct. 2, 2024. No Rapid Rewards points or tier or Companion Pass qualifying points will be awarded for flights taken by the Companion when flying on a promotional Companion Pass or Companion Pass reservation. Members may change their designated Companion up to three times while they have the promotional Companion Pass. If the Member earns a Companion Pass in 2024 by earning 135,000 Companion Pass qualifying points or flying 100 qualifying flights, any changes to their designated Companion during the time they have a promotional Companion Pass will reduce the number of changes they can make to their designated Companion in the 2024 calendar year. For example, if the Member earns a promotional Companion Pass through this promotion, changes their designated Companion twice during the validity period for the promotional Companion Pass, and later in 2024 earns Companion Pass, they would only be able to change their designated Companion one more time in 2024. Companion Pass is nontransferable. All Rapid Rewards rules and regulations apply and can be found at Southwest.com/rrterms. Southwest reserves the right to amend, suspend, or change the Rapid Rewards program and/or Rapid Rewards program rules at any time without notice. Rapid Rewards Members don't acquire property rights in accrued points. The number of points needed for a particular Southwest flight is set by Southwest and will vary depending on destination, time, day of travel, demand, fare type, point redemption rate, and other factors, and is subject to change at any time until the booking is confirmed.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline3. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 75,0004 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years5 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

3 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

4 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

5 1973-2019 annual profitability

