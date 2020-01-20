Southwest Airlines Customers Score A Touchdown With More Flights To South Florida For The Big Game

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today added more flight options on Southwest.com for football fans traveling to the big game in South Florida.

On Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Southwest will offer the following nonstop service for fans traveling:

From Kansas City to Ft. Lauderdale: Five nonstop flights (an increase of three flights)

From San Jose, Calif. to Ft. Lauderdale: One new nonstop flight added, in addition to connecting and one-stop service already available.

After the champion is crowned, Southwest will help travelers get back home with additional nonstop options.

On Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, the carrier will offer the following flights:

From Ft. Lauderdale to Kansas City: Five nonstop flights (an increase of three flights)

From Ft. Lauderdale to San Jose, Calif.: One new nonstop flight added, in addition to connecting and one-stop service already available.

"Our extra flight options are designed to make it easier for more fans to get to and from the championship weekend," said Brook Sorem, Senior Director of Network Planning. "Our all-star Teams across the nation, especially in South Florida, will provide exceptional hospitality for fans that's sure to be score-board worthy."

For football fans traveling on Feb. 2, 2020, you can catch the big game action with live TV* on FOX while onboard WiFi-equipped aircraft through the Southwest Inflight Entertainment Portal. See the full list of channels available and free entertainment options at Southwest.com/WiFi.

*Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. May not be available for the full duration of flight.

To book a seat on these or any of the carrier's flights, visit Southwest.com.

