Southwest Airlines Customers Score Big With More Flights For The Big Game In Atlanta

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today added additional nonstop service options for football fans flying to and from big game action in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, the carrier will field the following nonstop service for fans:

Boston to Atlanta, four flights (an increase of two flights)

Los Angeles (LAX) to Atlanta, two flights (an increase of one flight)

St. Louis to Atlanta, five flights (an increase of one flight)

After the weekend, Southwest has fans covered with even more nonstop options for the trip home. On Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, the carrier will offer the following additional flights:

Atlanta to Boston, four nonstop flights (an increase of two flights)

Atlanta to Los Angeles (LAX), two nonstop flights (an increase of one flight)

Atlanta to St. Louis, five nonstop flights (an increase of one flight)

"These extra flights meet higher demand as fans make plans to follow their teams to Atlanta to watch the biggest football game of the year," said Brook Sorem, Senior Director of Network Planning. "Southwest has more than 3,100 Atlanta-based Employees ready to showcase our highlight reel-worthy Hospitality to everyone traveling to the big game."

To book a seat on these or any of the carrier's flights, visit Southwest.com.

