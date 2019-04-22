Southwest Airlines Highlights Corporate Citizenship Through 2018 One Report

DALLAS, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today released the Company's 2018 One Report, an integrated citizenship report highlighting a commitment to the triple bottom line of Performance, People, and Planet. The detailed publication showcases Southwest's three-pronged approach taken to focus on global citizenship, financial performance, and key milestones achieved in 2018.

"As we celebrate Earth Day today, we want to highlight the work our People do every day across the communities where they live and work to make the world a better place for all," said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Southwest has a great Heart, and a great soul, and it's wonderful that it all comes together as a great business."

2018 One Report highlights include:

Performance

Achieved its 46 th consecutive year of profitability

Served a record 134 million Customers in 2018



No. 1 Marketing Carrier in Customer Satisfaction per the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) 1 data

Ranked 8 th on FORTUNE Magazine's Most Admired Companies in the World list

Designated a Best Employer in 2018 by Forbes



Opened its Wings and LEAD Center, the carrier's world-class operations and training facility



Employees volunteered nearly 190,000 hours to help causes and organizations that make a positive impact in their communities

Planet

Improved jet fuel efficiency by 32.8 percent on a revenue ton mile 2 basis since 2005

Saved nearly 13 million gallons of fuel in 2018 through the Company's fuel and flight planning initiatives



Recycled 3,757 tons of material in 2018, an effort that directly reduces the Company's impact on landfills

To view the 2018 Southwest Airlines One Report, including a video message from Gary Kelly, visit Southwestonereport.com.

(1) Source: Air Travel Consumer Reports. Rankings based on complaints filled with the Department of Transportation (DOT) per 100,000 passengers served. Southwest tied for 1st place in the DOT's Year-to-Date (YTD) Customer Service ranking among Operating Carriers. Southwest was by far #1 among Marketing Carriers. An Operating Carrier can be an airline that only operates flights on behalf of another/larger carrier (i.e. "Branded Codeshare Partner") or any airline that sells and flies under its own brand (a.k.a. "Marketing Carrier"). (2) A revenue ton mile (RTM) is one ton of revenue traffic (passenger and Cargo) transported one mile.

