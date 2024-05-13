SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INTRODUCES DAILY NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN ORLANDO AND NASSAU

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines recently announced the launch of its new Orlando – Nassau route. Daily nonstop flights will connect Central Florida's metropolitan hub with The Bahamas' capital city at the height of the summer months. The Orlando – Nassau flights will operate from 4 June to 4 August, with departures from Orlando and arrivals in Nassau.

"The expansion of Southwest Airlines' Central Florida route map to include a new daily service to Nassau is another testimony to the government's efforts and commitment to grow air stopover arrivals throughout our 16-islands destination aggressively," says the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation.

The Orlando – Nassau flights will operate from 4 June to 4 August, with departures from Orlando and arrivals in Nassau. Post this

At the end of 2023, the Bahamas recorded a historic 9.65 million total foreign air and sea visitor arrivals to its shores. Of that number, foreign air arrivals exceeded a record-breaking 1.7 million passengers, accounting for an increase of 3.5% over 2019 and 17% over its 2022 air arrivals numbers.

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, foreign air arrivals had already surpassed 504,000, a gain of 7.3% compared to the first quarter of 2023. End-of-year foreign air arrivals numbers are forecasted to exceed 2 million.

"We have been very strategic about driving and expanding strategic partnerships with airlines and our local and international industry partners, including our Promotion Boards and Hotel Partners," said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. "Part of our expansion includes an ongoing growth strategy in our Southern, Central, and Northern Florida source market, including Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Tampa, to attract new airlift to Nassau/PI, Grand Bahama, and our Family Islands," continued Cooper.

Southwest Airlines' new route will come on stream on 4 June 2024 in line with its relocation of its operations from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando. According to Southwest Airlines, the airline has been serving Orlando since 1996, offering nonstop flights to over 50 destinations across the United States and the Caribbean. Southwest is also the largest carrier at Orlando International Airport, accounting for over 20% of all passenger traffic.

About The Bahamas:

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Anita Johnson-Patty

Director Global Communications

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

[email protected]

Bahamas USA

FINN Bahamas

[email protected]

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation