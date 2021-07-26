Southwest Airlines Joins Sabre Providing Industry-Standard Level Of Access To Carrier's Low Fares And Network As It Welcomes Business Travelers Back To The Sky

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) ("Company") today began offering flights for sale within Sabre's global distribution system (GDS), the leading corporate booking channel in the US. With a rollout of the partnership now complete, Southwest Airlines® for the first time in Company history offers an ability for business travelers and travel decision makers to book Southwest and its everyday low fares at an industry-standard level of participation within all three major GDSs.

"As we bring the Southwest Effect to business travel, our number one focus continues to be removing friction when booking travel, while at the same time investing in the booking channels used most by travelers and travel decision makers," said Dave Harvey, Vice President of Southwest Business. "Thanks to our new partnership with Sabre, we're able to provide the ability for more organizations than ever before to quickly book and modify travel with just a few clicks. As more businesses begin to open, we look forward to welcoming more travelers back to the sky with Southwest's famous Hospitality and Heart that sets Southwest apart within the airline industry."

"Today, our 26 year partnership with Southwest Airlines reaches an important milestone as we launch Southwest's air content fully integrated within the Sabre system, making it easier for travel management companies and corporations to shop, book and service Southwest flights on behalf of their business travelers," said Andy Finkelstein, Senior Vice President of Global Agency Sales & Corporate Solutions for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Not only does this greatly expand Southwest's reach into the business travel segment, Sabre's travel agency and corporate customers will experience the increased efficiency, productivity and cost-savings that comes from booking Southwest through our agency point-of-sale, Sabre Red 360 and our corporate booking solution, GetThere."

Launched in 2019, Southwest Business set out to revolutionize the way it focuses on the business travel space by adding content to Travelport, Amadeus, and Sabre's GDSs including settling GDS purchased tickets through Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), growing its Sales Team across the country, and enhancing the tools business travel decision makers need to manage their respective travel programs.

Learn more about how Southwest Business can be your organization's trusted travel partner at Southwest.com/AboutBusiness.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 51st year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 54,000 Employees to a Customer base that topped 130 million Passengers in 2019. Southwest has a robust network of point-to-point service with a strong presence across top leisure and business markets. In peak travel seasons during 2019, Southwest operated more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries. In 2020, the carrier added service to Hilo, Hawaii; Cozumel, Mexico; Miami; Palm Springs, Calif.; Steamboat Springs; and Montrose (Telluride), Colo. Thus far in 2021, Southwest has initiated service to Chicago (O'Hare) and Sarasota/Bradenton on Feb. 14; Savannah/Hilton Head and Colorado Springs on March 11; Houston (Bush) and Santa Barbara, Calif. on April 12; Fresno, Calif. on April 25; Destin/Fort Walton Beach on May 6; Myrtle Beach, S.C. on May 23; Bozeman, Mont. on May 27; and Jackson, Miss. on June 6; and will begin service to Eugene, Ore. on Aug. 29; Bellingham, Wash. on Nov. 7; and Syracuse on Nov. 14.

The carrier issued its Southwest® Promise in May 2020 to highlight new and round-the-clock efforts to support its Customers and Employees well-being and comfort. Among the changes are enhanced cleaning efforts at airports and onboard aircraft, along with a federal mandate requiring every person to wear a mask at all times throughout each flight. Additional details about the Southwest Promise are available at Southwest.com/Promise.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances). Southwest does not charge change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA®.

