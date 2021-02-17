Southwest Airlines Launches One Million Acts Of Kindness Challenge To Celebrate 50 Years Of Heart In Action

DALLAS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is engaging its Customers, Employees, and partners to complete a collective one million Acts of Kindness throughout its 50th Anniversary year, celebrating half a century of empowering People and communities to lead with Heart and kindness.

Now through Dec. 31, 2021, Customers and Employees can participate in the challenge by signing the airline's Kindness Pledge and committing to doing Acts of Kindness for others, such as delivering a meal to a neighbor, cleaning up a park, or sending a note of encouragement. Each signature on the Kindness Pledge and Act of Kindness that is shared on social media using the hashtag #HeartinAction will count towards achieving the one million Acts of Kindness goal.

"We are the airline with Heart, founded on The Golden Rule – treating others as you would like to be treated – so celebrating our 50th Anniversary year with a kindness challenge is fitting," said Linda Rutherford, Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Southwest Airlines. "Our Employees live out The Golden Rule each day through their interactions with each other, our Customers, and in our communities. We're excited to all come together to inspire a kinder tomorrow, because at Southwest, we're more than an airline, we're your neighbor. And neighbors take care of each other."

Southwest Employees received a sneak peek of the one million Acts of Kindness challenge in mid-January, and since then have already logged more than 62,000 acts, including recognizing fellow Employees for their Acts of Kindness and volunteering at organizations.

The Southwest Kindness Pledge reads as follows:

I pledge to spark acts of kindness – one at a time, sprinkling compassion around the world.

I will practice Hospitality, making people feel welcomed, cared for, and appreciated.

I will treat others with courtesy, politeness, and respect.

I will do little things, because little things make a big difference.

I commit to putting my Heart in Action, sharing a smile and little bit of love, and making someone's day a little brighter.

Throughout the year, Southwest will provide Customers and Employees an update on the progress towards the one million Acts of Kindness goal, ideas on how to remain engaged, and share heartfelt stories along the way. For more information about the kindness challenge and Southwest's 50th Anniversary, visit Southwest50.com/actsofkindness.

