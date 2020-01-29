Southwest Airlines Named As A Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) announced today that it has received a rating of 100 from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, which earns Southwest the distinction of being a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality." The Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a national benchmarking survey, reporting on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

This recognition reflects Southwest's continuous efforts to put Employees first, offer great benefits, and positively impact the communities where our Employees work and live. Southwest Airlines has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community, proudly working with organizations that are working hard to make a positive difference in the lives of the LGBTQ community.

The 2020 CEI rated 1,059 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies, and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Southwest's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking, and the designation as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality."

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NAMED ONE OF FORBES BEST EMPLOYERS FOR DIVERSITY

Southwest Airlines was also ranked 47th on the Forbe's America's TOP 500 Employer's for Diversity List. The ranking was compiled by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. The surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions. The final list ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most recommendations, but also boast the most diverse boards, and executive ranks, and the most proactive diversity, and inclusion initiatives.

ABOUT HRC

The Human Rights Campaign is America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender equality. By inspiring, and engaging all Americans, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ citizens, and realize a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. *Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003, and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 102 destinations in the United States, and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly, and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first, and second checked pieces of luggage, size, and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

Related Links

http://www.southwest.com

